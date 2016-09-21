|
Prime Time Crime is collected and published by Leo Knight, a former Canadian police officer, security expert and media commentator. Site edited by Chris. Created Jan. 2003
|
|
POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS
|
POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS
|
Links
Have we missed a good story? Click here to send us the link.
|
LONDON - A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that NOAA breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015. (Daily Mail)
PREVIOUS:
Climate Debate
Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend. (Reuters)
RELATED:
Weather
warnings Canada
ISTANBUL - Turkey's anti-terrorism police have
detained over 440 people for alleged links to IS.
The Anadolu Agency said 60 suspects, the vast majority of them
foreigners, were arrested early Sunday in the capital, Ankara.
It said a total of 445 people were detained in simultaneous
pre-dawn police operations that spanned several cities, including
Istanbul and Gaziantep, near the border with Syria.
(AP)
AP
BUCHAREST - Romania's government on Sunday repealed an emergency decree that decriminalizes some official misconduct following massive demonstrations and condemnation from abroad. The government led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu originally approved the ordinance in the middle of the night Wednesday, with no input from Parliament. (AP)
MORE:
Plan to decriminalize scraped
PHILADELPHIA - A US judge has ordered Google to comply with search warrants seeking customer emails stored outside the US, diverging from a federal appeals court that reached the opposite conclusion in a similar case involving Microsoft Corp. US Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia ruled on Friday that transferring emails from a foreign server so FBI agents could review them locally as part of a domestic fraud probe did not qualify as a seizure. (Reuters)
MORE:
Hand over foreign emails
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump launched his long-promised attack Friday on banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, signing new orders after meeting with business and investment chiefs and pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions. (AP)
REPORT: Executive order for regulating the US financial system
MORE: Trump begins rollback of financial regulations
PREVIOUS:
Global Meltdown
WASHINGTON - Donald Trump has hit back after a judge temporarily blocked his travel ban on people from 7 predominantly Muslim countries. US District Judge James Robart in Seattle acted after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. About 60,000 people from the affected countries had their visas cancelled. (Independent IE)
MORE:
Lawsuits against immigration order
COMMENT: Restraining order against ban
PREVIOUS:
Coming wave of litigation
RELATED: Nexus cards revoked Crossing a border, get a burner phone IRS: Denial of passport
OTTAWA - A report outlines all visa applications rejected between Nov 2015 and Dec 2016, and the grounds for refusal. There were 310 cases where an individual was found inadmissible the section dealing with national security concerns. In total, there were 1.4M visa applications rejected by the Canadian government. (Sun Media)
REPORT: Visa application rejections Nov 2015-Dec 2016 .pdf
PARIS - The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting 'Allahu Akbar' was shot by soldiers. The attacker was shot 4 times after injuring a soldier patrolling the underground mall. An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed the identity of the attacker as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28. (AP)
MORE:
Reopens
Steven Dean Gordon Franc Cano
SANTA ANA - Steven Dean Gordon, 48, a California sex offender was sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping and murdering 4 Orange County women in 2013. Prosecutors said Gordon and his co-defendant, Franc Cano, also a registered sex offender, were wearing GPS ankle monitors during their killing spree. (CBS)
MORE: Sentenced to death
OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's promise of electoral reform is dead. Back in 2015, the Liberals said unequivocally that that federal election would be the last one under first-past-the-post. They repeated that pledge over and over. But then on Wednesday, Canada's new democratic institutions minister made it clear that changing Canada's electoral system is not in her mandate. (CBC)
MORE: Trudeau breaks voting reform pledge
COMMENT:
Say goodbye to electoral reform
Bad form
TORONTO - Marc Emery is focused on the Cannabis Culture's Toronto flagship locale he owns, while Jodie Emery oversees the franchising and most other aspects of the business. But even as the government pursues legislation to set up a legal recreational market, the question of whether dispensaries such as theirs will be allowed to operate above ground hangs in the air. (National Post)
RELATED:
Insurance plan must pay for medical marijuana
Yaroslav Pastukhov
TORONTO - 3 current or former
Vice journalists
independently told the Post that Yaroslav Pastukhov, then Vice Canada's
music editor who went by the name Slava Pastuk, personally tried to
recruit them as international drug couriers, offering each of them
$10,000 to carry illicit cargo hidden in the lining of suitcases from
Las Vegas to Australia. Pastukhov's
one-time roommate, a Toronto electronic music artist named Jordan
Gardner, now sits in an Australian prison, awaiting sentencing after
being caught at Sydney airport with a large stash of cocaine.
(National Post)
TORONTO - 17 top union officials representing
Toronto Transit Commission employees have been sidelined in what
their leader characterized as a virtual takeover by their US parent
union. Bob Kinnear,
president of local 113 of the
Amalgamated Transit Union, said he found out Friday morning that he
and the others were out of a job.
The letter from the ATU parent union to the local said they were
pushing out its leaders because the local had begun a process that could
ultimately lead to leaving, violating the union's Constitution and
General Laws (CGL). (Globe
& Mail)
MORE: Union reinstates some
EDMONTON - A researcher says the agency that monitors Alberta's energy industry has underestimated the impact of tens of thousands of spills going back decades. Kevin Timoney, an Edmonton-area consulting biologist, used sophisticated statistical analysis, an extensive research review and comparisons with other jurisdictions to conclude the Alberta Energy Regulator doesn't have a good handle on how much oil and saline water has been released into the environment or remains there. (CBC)
ATHENS - It is now more than 7 years since the Greek financial crisis erupted and the debt drama has often had a deja vu quality about it. Bailout negotiations between Athens and its creditors have stalled. The possibility of Grexit, or euro exit, has re-emerged and bond yields have soared. The yield on two-year Greek government bonds has risen from 6% to 10% in less than two weeks as spooked investors have dumped their holdings. And the shrill rhetoric last seen at the height of the crisis in 2015 has returned. (Guardian UK)
PREVIOUS:
Greek government-debt crisis
OTTAWA - Canadian is home to its own uniquely annoying ad phenomenon: The 'vanity ad.' Known to any Canadians with a TV or internet connection, these are taxpayer-funded ads that serve no other purpose other than to assure Canadians that the incumbent government is doing a good job. And in Canada, these types of ads are truly a non-partisan exercise. (National Post)
RELATED: Ambrose holiday on yacht
Loris Cavaliere
MONTREAL - A longtime defence lawyer of the Montreal Mafia received a 34-month prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to gangsterism and weapon possession charges. Loris Cavaliere, 62, was described in court as having 30 years of experience representing members of different organized crime factions, but particularly Italian branches. Cavaliere was arrested 2 years ago in a major police operation targeting a new alliance believed to be in place between the Montreal Mafia, the Hells Angels and the city's major street gangs. Cavaliere acted as a bridge of sorts between criminal organizations. (Montreal Gazette)
MONTREAL - The SQ say they have detained 7 men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine. The men are between the ages of 24 and 52 and were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and suburbs to the north. Among those arrested was Andrea (Andrew) Scoppa, a convicted drug trafficker known to have ties to the Mafia in Montreal for several years. (Montreal Gazette)
MORE:
OC raids
VANCOUVER - The ministry says a small number of
urine tests conducted over a two-week period at treatment facilities
across Metro Vancouver tested positive for carfentanil.
The ministry says 1 or 2 grains of the drug can be fatal and that
it is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, the drug at the root of the
province's overdose crisis.
The tests were done on 1,766 urine samples and showed 57 of those were
positive for carfentanil. (CP)
WINNIPEG - More than a dozen employees may have
been exposed to potentially dangerous pathogens in incidents at
Winnipeg's
National Microbiology Laboratory over a 22-month period.
There were 14 cases involving possible exposures in 45 incident
reports between Jan 2015 and Oct 2016. Those incidents include problems
with biosafety suits, contaminated needle pricks and
equipment malfunctions which led to individuals coming into contact with
samples of HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis, among other contaminants.
(CBC)
OTTAWA - A man who stole gold 'pucks' from the Royal Canadian Mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Leston Lawrence was convicted of theft in Nov by Ontario Court judge Peter Doody, who noted in his ruling the case was based on circumstantial evidence. (CP)
MORE: 30 months, fine
LONDON - The government has published an official policy document setting out its Brexit plans. The White Paper (.pdf) lays out the government's 'principles' including migration control and 'taking control of our own laws'. (BBC)
MORE: Brexit white paper
PREVIOUS:
Brexit
LONDON - A corrupt HBOS banker has been locked up for 11 years after he and his cronies 'financially raped' small businesses to fund lavish holidays and sex parties in one of Britain's biggest ever frauds. Lynden Scourfield, 54, a senior director of HBOS, 'sold his soul' to David Mills by forcing firms that needed to borrow cash to use his friend's crooked consultancy firm. Behaving like the 'Mafia', they would then use threats and extortion to seize control of the businesses, plundering bank accounts and pocketing massive new loans granted in their name. (Daily Mail)
MORE:
$300M+ fraud
SMYRNA - Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the DOC, was killed in the standoff in the James T Vaughn Correctional Center. After breaching the building at approximately 5am Thursday, authorities were able to locate the other hostage, a female corrections counselor and evacuate her safely from the building. (Delaware State News)
MORE:
Hostage takers call in demands
BERKELEY - Police canceled the speech by Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos after, they said, 'an apparently organized violent attack and destruction of property' forced them to evacuate Yiannopoulos to protect him and the hundreds of protesters and audience members. The Berkeley statement blamed the violence - which included fires, the throwing of Molotov cocktails and fireworks thrown at officers - on a 'group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise nonviolent protest.' (Inside Higher Ed)
MORE:
Trump threatens UC Berkeley
KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country. The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress. (VOA)
REPORT: SIGAR: Quarterly report 2017 01 .pdf
PREVIOUS:
War in Afghanistan 2015-present
VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge. Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned. (Globe & Mail)
MORE:
Court petition
P
Selva Subbiah
TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.' Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Serial rapist to be deported
Victims Bissonnette
QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences. Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval. (PostMedia)
MORE:
Victims identified
Victims shot in the back
Lone gunman
Khadir wrongly named
Mosque posts video
PREVIOUS:
Quebec City mosque shooting
Timeline Suspect
called police to confess
|
TORONTO - Police say a male victim shot in the city's east-end early Sunday morning has died in hospital. The shooting occurred on Langford Ave shortly after midnight. Paramedics say following the shooting, one male victim was taken to hospital, where he later died. (CP24)
MORE:
Shooting
TORONTO - Toronto police extracted the body of
an unidentified woman from the Humber River on Saturday morning after it
was spotted by a passerby.
The body was spotted near the Toronto Yacht Club on Friday afternoon.
Police say because the river was frozen, they body was not able to be
extracted until the following day. Later
on Saturday afternoon, a passerby spotted what appeared to be a second
person floating in a creek in Wincott Park. Toronto Fire were called to
extract the body of an unidentified man from the water and pronounced
him deceased at the scene. (Toronto
Star)
HUDSON BAY - Police received a complaint at 5pm Friday that a woman had been shot at a home in the town. RCMP have identified her as Stacie Lewis, 27, of Hudson Bay. Steven Lee Lewis, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder. (CBC)
MORE:
Man known to victim
DUCK LAKE - RCMP arrested Bobby Gamble, 24, of Beardy's First Nation in connection with the death of John Brown, 52, of Christopher Lake. Police reported that Brown's body was found Friday morning on a grid road 3 kilometres north of Duck Lake. (Prince Albert Daily Herald)
MORE: Murder charge Charged
Cotie Weekley
OSHAWA - Cotie Weekley, 31, was found deceased with multiple stab wounds inside a home on Simcoe St N on the morning of Jan 23. A 31-year-old man was also found inside the home with stab wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted. Police say the man was in a relationship with Weekley. Wesley Guzylak is charged with first-degree murder. (CP24)
MORE: Police lay charge Man charged Charged
PREVIOUS:
Stabbed
Fundraising begun for daughter
Family rallies around daughter
My mom is dead
Kacey Rogers
VANCOUVER - In May 2015, BC Supreme Court Justice Bruce Butler found Russell Bidesi, 26, guilty of the Feb 2012 manslaughter of Kacey Rogers, 31. In convicting Bidesi, the judge found that he was the leader of the group and had recruited his 2 associates, Joshua Martinez and Fabian Lyde, to help him. Martinez and Lyde earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Martinez got 7 years, while Lyde received a 6-year prison term. (Vancouver Sun)
PREVIOUS:
Violent deaths 2012
Brendan James Schouw
VANCOUVER - A BC Securities Commission hearing has found a formerly high-flying Vancouver real estate developer committed fraud. In a notice of hearing that was issued in 2015, the commission alleged Brendan James Schouw solicited $1M from an investor for the Artemisia project at Hornby and Helmcken, promising to use the money to advance the development, but using little of it for that purpose. (Vancouver Sun)
VANCOUVER - Police were called to the area between Second and Third Beach just before 11pm Wednesday where they found the deceased man. Police say he had 'obvious stab wounds.' The victim has now been identified as Vancouver resident Lubomir 'Lubo' Kunik, 61. A person of interest was found nearby and has been taken in for questioning. (Global)
MORE:
Police appeal for witnesses
Seawall murder
CRANBROOK - 2 people have been found guilty of taking a girl into the US for a sexual purpose when she married one of the leaders of a polygamous community. Justice Paul Pearlman of the Supreme Court of BC ruled Friday that former husband and wife Brandon Blackmore and Gail Blackmore are guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl across the border. The charges against the Blackmores centred on a 13-year-old girl who records show was married to Warren Jeffs, the 60-year-old church prophet now serving a life sentence in Texas. (CP)
MORE: Polygamist couple found guilty
PREVIOUS:
Sex crimes
Brian Boucher
OTTAWA - Police were called to 1155 Joseph Cyr St at 5:30am Thursday after a stabbing at a home. Police have identified the victim as Brian Boucher, 24, of Ottawa. (CBC)
MORE:
Victim identified
Gerald Peter Krahn
WARBURG - Officers responded about 8:30pm, Sunday, Jan 29 to a report of an injured man in the village of Warburg. Christopher O'Reilly, 36, was taken to hospital where he later died. The medical examiner determined O'Reilly's death was a homicide after an autopsy Tuesday. Police are searching for Gerald Peter Krahn, 29, wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Armed and dangerous
SAINT-ESPRIT - SQ say a street race appears to have led to a fatal
crash on Highway 25 near the town of Saint-Esprit.
A car crashed into the back of a transport truck early Friday
morning and became lodged there.
The driver, a man, was declared dead at the scene.
Police are looking for the driver of another car, a white Subaru
Impreza WRX. (CBC)
Jen Ward & Roger Chaffin
CALGARY - There's rarely been a more shocking, troubling moment in Calgary civic life. A 14-year constable of the Calgary Police Service resigns tearfully in front of the police commission and the police chief, the very people who could have helped her. Nobody on the commission had any idea what Const. Jen Ward was about to do when she stood up to say she'd been sexually harassed, bullied and then further hounded for reporting her concerns. (Calgary Herald)
MORE:
Mayor apologizes to bullied cop
PREVIOUS:
Officer resigns
Officer publicly quits
Officer resigns
Alberta Police
VICTORIA - Const. Sarah Beckett, 32, died in the early morning of April 5, 2016, after her RCMP cruiser was struck by a pickup truck at Peatt Road and Goldstream Ave in Langford. Kenneth Jacob Fenton, 28, has been charged with impaired driving causing her death. On Thursday, the IIO said it has filed a report to Crown counsel 'for consideration of charges' in connection with the fatal crash. According to an IIO statement, before the collision, another RCMP officer tried to pull over the pickup truck. The IIO investigation focused on the actions of that RCMP officer. (Victoria Times Colonist)
MORE:
Charges to be considered
Dameion McFarland
TORONTO - Dameion McFarland, 35, is Toronto's latest homicide victim. Police were called to 2999 Jane St at 10:17pm on Wednesday for reports of a shooting. (CBC)
MORE:
Shooting
Suspect sought
TIMMINS - On Dec 11, 2016 Police attended Hospital for a report of suspicious injuries to a 4-month old baby. On Dec 14, 2016 the infant succumbed to its injuries and passed away. As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been charged with failing to provide necessaries of life to a child as well as causing death by criminal negligence. (Timmins Today)
MORE:
2 charged
QUEBEC CITY - Quebec's Crown prosecutor's
office has announced MNA Gerry Sklavounos, accused of sexual
assault, will not face any charges.
Alice Paquet said Sklavounos sexually assaulted her in 2014.
The Crown said based on the investigation carried out by Quebec
City police, prosecutors have determined no criminal act has been
committed. (CBC)
CP24
TORONTO - Police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St James campus Monday afternoon. Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of George St after paramedics arrived at the scene. (CBC)
MORE:
Shooting was gang related
Police won't disclose
MISSISSAUGA - On Tuesday, police arrested Arnold Kendall, 82, a resident of the Camilla Care Community, 2250 Hurontario St, and charged him in the death of Keith Wood, 79. Wood was assaulted in the hallway of the facility just before noon Nov 2 and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries. He died in hospital Nov 16 without ever regaining consciousness. (Metroland Media)
MORE:
Senior charged
CALGARY - Alberta police are investigating two discoveries of human remains, including a human skull and lower jawbone that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday. Later on Tuesday, police said additional human remains were found in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29. (Global)
CALGARY - Alexander Wagar, 29, smiled as the
verdict was delivered by Judge Gerry LeGrandeur, who said he was left
with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault had occurred.
Wager was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar
was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old woman who made the
allegation. The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and
ordered a new trial. (CP)
Ali Rizeig
TORONTO - Officers were called to the area of
Gerrard St E at around 9:30pm Monday after multiple people reported
hearing gunshots in the area.
When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has
now been identified as Ali Rizeig, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He
was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later
pronounced dead. (CP24)
LETHBRIDGE -
Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of
the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman.
Early Sunday morning, police responded to a
report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking
lot of an apartment at
37 Berkeley Place W.
The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead
at the scene. (Global)
MORE:
Death investigated
Francis Le
VANCOUVER - Francis Le, 24, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital just before midnight Friday with what appeared to be stab wounds. IHIT says the homicide appears to be targeted and that the victim was known to them. They do not know how he arrived at the hospital. (CBC)
MORE: Identified Targeted victim Stabbing
Jamie Gallon
REGINA - Jamie Gallon, 42, was riding his bike
on the eastbound lane of Ross Ave near McDonald St before 7:30pm Sunday
when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
A passing motorist noticed something lying on the road, went back
to inspect it and discovered it was Gallon's body.
(Regina Leader Post)
PREVIOUS: Hit-and-run
HALIFAX - The bodies of Clifford William 'Bill' Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, NS. Codey Hennigar was subsequently charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings. But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Admitting to killings
More charges
Family member charged
3rd body found
Arrest after fatal fire
Man in custody
SALMON ARM - The IIO said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Ave, around 12:20am Monday. RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police. The man was transported to hospital. (CBC)
MORE:
Suspect shot while fleeing police
IIO-2017-0010
KEMPTVILLE - OPP
are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for
several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville.
The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly
bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan 24
at 10:30am at the intersection of Clothier St and Pine Hill Road.
A 23-year-old North Grenville, ON, man later turned himself in
and was charged with multiple offences.
(CBC)
VANCOUVER - Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Pub and Hotel. Police were called to the Savoy at 10:30pm Friday after people reported gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult. Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound. (Metro)
MORE:
Shooting
VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened. (Tricity News)
MORE:
Pedestrian dies
|
|
POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS
|
Sunday, February 05, 2017 10:47:06
|
© 2016 Prime Time Crime