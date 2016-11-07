   Prime Time Crime

           

                             

Migrant boat sinks

 

About 100 migrant passengers are feared drowned in the Mediterranean Sea after their boat sank off the coast of Libya.  8 bodies were recovered from the water on Saturday, and 4 people were rescued.  But difficult conditions hampered an overnight search for survivors, and at least 90 people are still missing.  The boat sank between Libya and Italy, about 30 miles (50km) from the Libyan coast.   More than 1,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea in the first 2 weeks of 2017, the UN refugee agency estimates.   (BBC) 

 

Obama expands surveillance powers

 

WASHINTON - New rules issued by the Obama administration under Executive order 12333 will let the NSA share the raw streams of communications it intercepts directly with agencies including the FBI, the DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security.  (EFF)

 

Mercury dump

 

GRASSY NARROWS FN - A former worker at the pulp and paper mill in Dryden, ON, says he feels vindicated by new research released by the environmental group Earthroots.  Kas Glowacki went public last June saying that in 1972 he helped bury more than 50 barrels of mercury in a pit near the mill, upstream from Grassy Narrows First Nation.  His claims appeared to support research by leading mercury experts released in May, showing a continuing source of mercury contamination in the Wabigoon River system.   (CBC)

 

Fraud at embassy

 

PORT-AU-PRINCE - The Canadian government has fired 17 local recruits from its embassy in Haiti after uncovering a system of fraud that cost the diplomatic mission $1.7M over 12 years.  The majority of that staff, 12 people, worked for Global Affairs Canada. The other 5 worked for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.  Investigators found the staffers inflated bills, diverted and stole materials and colluded with local suppliers between 2004 and 2016.  (CBC) 

 

Pattern of excessive force

 

CHICAGO - US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday that the Chicago Police Department has been violating the constitutional rights of residents for years in a blistering report from the Justice Department.  (WLS)

 

Settlement

 

NEW YORK - Moody's has agreed to pay nearly $864M to settle with US federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.  The credit rating agency reached the deal with the Justice Department, 21 states and the District of Columbia, resolving allegations that the firm contributed to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.   S&P entered into a similar accord in 2015 paying out $1.375B. Standard and Poor's is the world's largest ratings firm, followed by Moody's.  (Reuters)  

 

Why economists can't get it right

 

NEW YORK - From wrong forecasts by the IMF and Wall Street, to wrong policies by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government, wrong economic theory impacts everyone. Last year was a particularly bad one for the profession, as none of the mainstream forecasts on major events, from Brexit to Donald Trump's election, and the effects of those events on markets and the economy, were correct. In fact, mainstream economics has been consistently getting it wrong since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.   (Epoch Times) 

 

Corrupt court rules

 

CARACAS - The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela declared on Wednesday the nullity of all acts of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, for disrespecting 'several sentences' of the Constitutional and Electoral rooms.  (EFE)  

 

Drug prices

 

OTTAWA - Canadians forced to pay some of the highest drug prices in the world could save billions through changes promised by Health Minister Jane Philpott in an exclusive interview with the fifth estate.  An analysis by the fifth estate shows that Canadians, for example, pay far more than people in New Zealand for drugs produced by the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company.  For every dollar Canadians spend on 7 popular drugs sold by Apotex in both countries, Kiwis spend just 11.5 cents.  (CBC)

 

Vacation

 

Justin Trudeau   Aga Khan IV

 

Justin Trudeau spent his vacation on the private Bahamian island of billionaire philanthropist the Aga Khan.  The Aga Khan is the head of a foundation that has received millions of dollars in federal foreign aid. The organization is also registered to lobby the federal government.   (CBC)

 

Woman can't sue regulator

 

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada says an Alberta woman cannot sue the province's energy regulator as part of her claim that hydraulic fracturing so badly contaminated her well that the water can be set on fire.  Jessica Ernst began legal action against the regulator and Calgary-based energy company Encana in 2007 and later amended her statement of claim to include Alberta Environment.  (CP)

 

Trooper shot

 

TONOPAH - 2 people are dead and a Department of Public Safety trooper who was wounded while responding to a shots-fired call along Interstate 10 near Tonopah just might owe his life to an armed passer-by who stopped at exactly the right time.  The DPS trooper has now been identified as Edward Andersson.  (CBS)  

 

MORE:   Good Samaritan kills suspect    Trooper ambushed   Civilian shoots suspect 

 

Mafia boss caught

 

Francesco Castriotta

 

EL VENDRELL - An Italian mafia boss known for having a 'permanent erection' has been arrested after almost 7 years on the run.  Francesco Castriotta, 42, nicknamed 'Lord of Coca', fled from authorities while under house arrest in Milan in 2009.  He had successfully used his embarrassing condition, which he claimed was caused by years of cocaine use, to persuade a judge that sending him to jail would be cruel.  Instead of staying home, Castriotta became a fugitive.  (Daily Mail)

 

Pharmacists suspended

 

HALFIAX - A pair Nova Scotia pharmacy managers have been suspended after making prescription drug dispensing mistakes in unrelated cases that ultimately led to the deaths of 2 patients. The professional misconduct suspensions against Alexandra Wilson and Leanne Forbes, came following settlements with the NS College of Pharmacists' investigation committee. The locations of their pharmacies were blacked out in the written decisions released by the college.   (CBC) 

 

Carbon tax on cremation

 

Two grieving Alberta families have each been slapped with a $100 carbon tax bill after having a relative cremated, just days after the tax was introduced in that province.  After CBC Go Public investigated, the funeral home apologized and offered refunds to families, saying it made a mistake calculating the new tax.  The funeral home should have charged $10.09.   (CBC) 

 

VICTORIA - BC Premier Christy Clark says her government has reached a financial deal with Kinder Morgan worth as much as $1B over the next two decades, satisfying her demands that BC get a fair share of the economic benefits from the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.   (Globe & Mail)

 

Serial killer confesses

 

Mikhail Popkov

 

ANGARSK - A former policeman-turned-serial killer from the East Siberian city of Angarsk, Mikhail Popkov, has confessed to killing at least 59 more women, 2 years after he was given a life sentence for 22 murders.  The total number of his victims may now go to as high as 81.  According to conflicting reports, Popkov committed the murders in the period from 1994 to the early 2000s or alternatively to 2012, until the very moment he was arrested. Popkov quit the police in 1998, reportedly surprising his colleagues at the time, as he had career prospects. It was later revealed that he even assisted several investigations of his own murders.  (RT)

 

MORE:   Serial killer admits murdering more 

 

Adults in jail

 

OTTAWA - For over a decade, jails across Canada have held more adults awaiting trial than convicted offenders serving sentences - even as the number of adults charged with a crime declined, according to a new Statistics Canada report.  Between 2014 and 2015, an average of 24,014 adults were in a provincial or territorial correctional facility on any given day; well over half - 57% of them (13,650) - were in remand, which means they were being held prior to their trial or before they were found guilty.   (PostMedia)

 

REPORT:   Trends in the use of remand 

 

Mortgage fraud

 

TORONTO - House prices in Canada's hottest cities are soaring, but the pressure to buy a home remains. The result? Mortgage fraud is spiking.  (Huffington Post)

 

REPORT:   Mortgage fraud on the rise 

 

Capitalism needs reform

 

DAVOS - Reforming the very nature of capitalism will be needed to combat the growing appeal of populist political movements around the world, the WEF said.  (AP)

 

Latest Trump

 

WASHINGTON - US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway his actions and furiously blamed US intelligence agencies for news reports that Moscow had compiled compromising information on him.  Trump slammed as 'fake news' the reports that classified documents presented to him last week by the heads of 4 US intelligence agencies included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him.   (Reuters)  

 

Police job harder

 

Police officers in the US think their job has gotten harder of late, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.  The public outcry over high-profile police shootings of black Americans, coupled with a recent uptick in fatal shootings of police, has left the majority of officers feeling more concerned for their personal safety and more reluctant to carry out some of their duties, according to the report, titled 'Behind the Badge.'  (LA Times)

 

REPORT:   Behind the badge 

 

Sentenced to death

 

Dylann Roof

 

CHARLESTON - Dylann Roof was sentenced to death by a federal jury Tuesday for carrying out the mass shooting inside Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in a bid to spark a race war.  The 12-member panel unanimously deciding the 22-year-old self-avowed white supremacist should die for his crimes rather than spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.   (Post & Courier)

 

Death penalty

 

Christopher Wilkins

 

HUNTSVILLE - A Fort Worth jury sent Christopher Wilkins to death row for killing 2 men after he explained how he shot his victims over a $20 phony drug deal.  On Wednesday, more than 11 years after the killings, the 48-year-old Wilkins is scheduled to die by lethal injection, pending the outcome of an appeal in the US Supreme Court. (AP)

 

Twin blasts

 

KABUL - Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in twin suicide blasts near Afghanistan's parliament in the capital, Kabul.  A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Darul Aman area of the city and was followed immediately by a car bomber in an apparently coordinated operation.  The blasts tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe, which houses politicians' offices, leaving the area littered with bloodied bodies.  A ministry official said the attack killed at least 30 people and wounded a further 80.   (Al Jazeera)

 

MORE:   Twin blasts near parliament 

 

Piracy update

 

KUALA LUMPUR - Sea piracy plunged to its lowest levels in 18 years in 2016, but kidnappings of crew members for ransom is escalating off West Africa and in the Sulu Seas near the Philippines, a global maritime watchdog said Tuesday.  (AP)

 

Asbestos spy

 

In mid-September, 2016, Laura Lozanski received an e-mail from a British documentary filmmaker named Rob Moore, asking if she would be willing to do an in-person interview with him on the health risks of asbestos.  In early Dec, she learned of an espionage case in Britain's High Court, over someone posing as an investigative journalist and filmmaker who had infiltrated the global ban-asbestos movement.  The case now before the High Court involves a corporate intelligence firm called K2 Intelligence. (Globe & Mail)

 

Truck bomb

 

ARISH - A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai - killing at least 10 people and wounding 22.  The bombing, on the coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint.  9 of the confirmed dead are policemen and 3 floors of the police station were destroyed in the attack.  (Independent UK) 

 

Officer shot

 

       

Debra Clayton     Markeith Loyd

 

ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer was shot and killed Monday morning on Princeton St and the suspect - wanted in a homicide - is at large.  Official identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 43.  Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, in Dec.   (Orlando Sentinel)

 

MORE:   Officer ID'd   Shot officer dies   Officer shot   Ex-boyfriend named as suspect   Deputy dies during crash while searching

 

Charged

 

Sara, Grace Packer & Jacob Sullivan

 

ABINGTON - The District Attorney's Office announced Sunday morning that it was charging Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, 14, with homicide and related offenses in the death of her daughter.  The missing 14-year-old Abington teen found dismembered in Luzerne County was killed by her adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend as part of a rape-murder fantasy the 2 shared.  (Philadelphia Inquirer)  

 

MORE:   Charged   Mom, boyfriend charged   Life of abuse   Sara fostered 30 kids  

 

Why electricity cost of much

 

TORONTO - Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade's worth of policy choices have made it that way.  (Globe & Mail)

 

Spotlight on WCBs

 

TORONTO - They are the first port of call for workers hurt on the job. But when decisions are made about accident victims with complex injuries, a new study suggests doctors feel sidelined by workers' compensation boards.  The report, conducted by the Institute for Work and Health, examined the role of doctors and other health care professionals in workers' compensation across 4 provinces. It found doctors treating workers with complicated or prolonged conditions were frustrated by an 'opaque and confusing' system where their views on a safe return to work after an accident appeared to sometimes be ignored by case managers with no medical training.  (Toronto Star)

 

16 arrested

 

PARIS - French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.  Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewelry worth around $9.5M when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in Oct.  Police swooped in the Paris region and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was robbed.  (AFP)       

 

Gilded cage

 

NEW YORK - Dan Zhong's two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers.  His proposal is the latest example of wealthy people facing potentially long prison terms who have asked to finance their own, extravagant house arrests, highlighting inequities between them and defendants of lesser means who languish behind bars and spawning a cottage industry of former federal agents and police officers working as private guards.  (AP) 

 

Truck rams pedestrians

 

JERUSALEM - 4 Israeli officer cadets were killed in Jerusalem on Sunday and a dozen wounded when a Palestinian attacker driving a truck ploughed into them deliberately.  Among the wounded 3 were described as in a serious condition.  The attack took place as a large group of Israeli soldiers visited a scenic outlook overlooking modern Jerusalem and the Old City. Police later identified the driver as a Palestinian from Jabel Mukaber.  (Guardian UK)

 

MORE:   Terror attack    Victims ID'd as police arrest 9   Troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian

 

Dream home a crime scene

 

EDMONTON - You've spent your evenings and weekends touring potential new homes with your real estate agent.  Then you sign the contract, move into your dream home - and find out someone has been murdered there.  Disclosure rules vary across Canada.  In MB, real estate agents are required to disclose when the property has been a grow op. In QC, full disclosure of anything that might affect the buyer is the rule, including criminal activities and even reports of hauntings.  Here in AB, it's buyer beware when it comes to properties where violent crimes or other illegal activities have taken place.  But unless you ask, you may not learn that the dream home where you want to raise your kids used to be a grow op or a meth lab if no modifications were made to the home.  (CBC)

 

Fake news crackdown

 

The 'fake news' scare is making its way around the world, with Germany and Indonesia readying government programs to begin monitoring for and censoring online content they deem 'fake.'  Actual fake news mainly takes the form of click-bait articles posted by news mills for profit, and it's mainly these stories that are cited by news outlets touting the fake-news narrative.  The controversy about the topic isn't around actual fake news, but rather the fact that 'fake news' lists have often bundled together fake news websites with right-leaning news websites.  The concern is that governments could have a means to repress opposing voices simply by including legitimate political opinion and reportage on 'fake news' lists. (Epoch Times)

 

Voices in his head

 

Esteban Santiago

 

FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing 5 people and wounding 8, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence.  The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in Nov and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care.  (Alaska Dispatch)  

 

Latest sin lawsuit

 

OAKLAND - Coca-Cola and an industry group face accusations in a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that they tried to cover up links between drinking sugary beverages and harmful health effects such as obesity and diabetes.  The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis Project, a non-profit group, sued the beverage company and the American Beverage Association this week in the federal district court in Oakland, Calif.   (NY Times) 

 

Suspicious death

 

EDMONTON - Police said a man was found dead inside a home at 34 St and 143 Ave around 1am Saturday.  Police said homicide detectives were treating the death as suspicious, but itâ€™s not known whether the death is criminal in nature.  Police said more than one suspect was found and they were being interviewed.   (Global)

 

3 charged

 

TORONTO - Police say 3 men are facing charges after 26 copper plates valued at more than $10,000 were thrown off a moving train and stolen.  Police say the incident happened Thursday evening, when it was reported that copper plates had been stolen.  (CP)

 

2 found shot

 

EDMONTON - 2 young BC men shot dead in SE Edmonton have ties to South Asian gangs based in the Lower Mainland of BC.  Police said the double-homicide of Navdeep Sidhu, 24, and Harman Mangat, 22, was drug related.  An autopsy confirmed the pair - found slain in a running white pickup Wednesday - died from multiple gunshot wounds. The bodies were found by a passerby around 1:30pm near 39 St SW and Charlesworth Drive SW.  Both men were involved in an ongoing gang conflict in the Townline Hill neighbourhood of Abbotsford, BC, over the last several years.  (PostMedia)

 

MORE:   2 BC men found shot 

 

Woman murdered

 

Mylene Laliberte

 

SAINT-LIN-LAURENTIDES - A 24-year-old woman was the victim of a murder in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. The SQ confirmed that the victim is Mylene Laliberte.  The SQ was called around 8:30pm on Friday evening, concerning the body of a woman found dead in the rue Saint-Isidore.   (TVA Nouvelles) 

 

MORE:   Woman killed   Woman murdered 

 

Identified

 

Ali Awada

 

MONTREAL - The 28-year-old man murdered Friday night in Montreal-North is Ali Awada.  Ali Awada is the son of Mohamed Awada, killed in the fall of 2012, in the series of settlements that preceded the return of Mafia godfather Vito Rizzuto to Montreal.  (La Presse)  

 

MORE:   Shooting   Fatal shooting 

 

Police wouldn't name killer

 

TORONTO - Police say they finally know who stabbed Peel schoolteacher Graham Hugh Pearce to death more than 30 years ago - but they won't name the killer because he's also dead.  Pearce, 36, was discovered dead on his bathroom floor of his High Park Ave. apartment on March 20, 1983 around 12:40pm.  Last April, Toronto police identified a person of interest in the investigation as Ronald Thomas Gale, who was 22 when Pearce was killed.  Gale died in 2001.   (Toronto Star)

 

MORE:   Police say they have solved a 1983 murder 

 

Found guilty

 

Shannon Collins

 

EDMONTON - A judge found Shawn Wruck guilty of second-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of his girlfriend - Shannon Collins - whose remains were discovered on a rural property east of Edmonton almost a decade ago.  While Wruck was charged with first-degree murder, the judge found him guilty of the lesser charge because she said prior planning could not be proven.  Collins' remains were discovered on a property in Strathcona County in 2008.  (Global)

 

Police chase

 

KELOWNA - 2 Kelowna men are facing charges after a wild police chase that ended on the Bennett Bridge Thursday morning.  Ryan Patrick Regan, 33, was slapped with 6 charges including dangerous driving, hit and run and assault with a weapon for allegedly reversing his vehicle into a police cruiser.  Michael Anthony Dennison, 25, has been charged with 4 offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.  (Global)  

 

Legal aid probe

 

TORONTO - The attorney general has ordered a third-party review of Legal Aid Ontario, after the agency announced last month that it was dramatically cutting back on services due to a $26M deficit.  Legal Aid, which has a $440M annual budget, said it will also not increase salaries at legal clinics and will be reducing clinic operation budgets by $1M, among other changes.   News of the external review was applauded by critics who have described Legal Aid as a bloated bureaucracy that mishandled the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives from the provincial government.   (Toronto Star) 

 

Inside an avalanche

 

WHISTLER - Tom Oye, a 29-year-old Australian who moved to Canada 4 years ago, was snowboarding Wednesday morning in Whistler with a helmet-mounted camera when an avalanche started.  Oye, thinking quickly, inflates his Jetforce inflatable backpack, which inflates similar to a car's airbag.  (News Tribune)

 

VIDEO:   Snowboarder rides out an Avalanche

 

New charges

 

Elizabeth Wettlaufer

 

WOODSTOCK - Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the Woodstock nurse accused of killing residents in several SW Ontario nursing homes, is facing a fresh batch of charges.  OPP announced Friday morning that Wettlaufer, 49, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault against seniors in Woodstock and Paris.   (PostMedia)  

 

Man charged

 

Bradley Buffalo

 

SASKATOON - On Oct 18, 2015, police were called to a home to check on the welfare of Bradley Buffalo, 30.  He was found dead inside the house.  After an autopsy, the Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner decided there was no criminal act involved.  However, after what police are calling a lengthy investigation, police determined the man had been murdered and have charged Joshua Burwell, 21, with first-degree murder.   (CBC) 

 

Identified

 

Dominik Prusinski

 

OSHAWA - A man walked into Central East Division station around 6:30pm on Jan 8, after being stabbed at a nearby building on William St W.  The victim, identified as Dominik Prusinski, 21, was rushed to a hospital in Toronto where he died a day later.   (CP24)  

 

Warrant issued

 

Marek Anisimowicz

 

VANCOUVER - A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Burnaby, BC, man accused of running over a police officer with a car last month.  Marek Anisimowicz, 36, is accused of resisting arrest before escaping in a car. RCMP say the vehicle ran over the officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Arrest warrant 

 

Arrest made

 

HAMILTON - Police were acting on an 11-year-old warrant when they arrested a man after he delivered a pointed speech criticizing Hamilton police on Thursday.  His sister said the family feels targeted and set up. And the chair of the police board says the 'optics aren't good' about arresting a man immediately after he criticizes the service.  Edward Divers was arrested on an outstanding warrant connected to failing to appear in court after an impaired driving offence from 2006.   (CBC)   

 

MORE:   Family of man shot by police criticize delay 

 

Charges stayed against cops

 

TORONTO - Misconduct charges against 2 Toronto police officers who aggressively blocked a citizen from videotaping the arrest of 2 black minors have been stayed following a closed-door mediation process, a police tribunal heard Thursday.  (Toronto Star) 

 

Firefighter charged

 

Joshua Pittarelli-Bucks

 

TORONTO - Police have laid 6 charges against a Toronto firefighter they allege lured people out of fire stations so he could rob them.  Toronto police say there were 3 such incidents they now attribute to Joshua Pittarelli-Bucks, 35, who has worked as a Toronto firefighter since 2006.  (CP)   

 

MORE:   Firefighter charged

 

Body identified

 

VANCOUVER - RCMP were called to the 7000-block of Ash St after a report of shots fired just before 9:30pm on Jan 10. When police arrived they found a male victim who had been shot in a black Jeep SUV.  The victim died as a result of his injuries at the scene and IHIT has now taken over the investigation.  The victim has been identified as Calvin Chi Hang Zhao, 21.   (Global)

 

Found guilty

 

Xin Jin Teng    Dong Huang

 

TORONTO - Xiu Jin Teng, 41, remained completely silent as a jury found her guilty of the first-degree of her husband Dong Huang after a bizarre trial in which she represented herself.  On Friday, she will receive the mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.   Teng was accused of using a ligature to strangle her husband Dong Huang and hiding his body, wrapped in plastic and doused in bleach, in a closet in their Scarborough basement apartment in February 2012.  (Toronto Star)  

 

Credibility questioned

 

Les Kaminski

 

CALGARY - On the same day that the Calgary Police Association introduced its new president, questions surfaced about Les Kaminski's credibility in the wake of a 2011 ruling.  In that ruling, Judge Terry Semenuk acquitted Justin Arkinstall of uttering a threat to kill a police officer and rejected testimony provided by Kaminski as 'unreliable.'  (Global)

 

Student grants not getting to them

 

TORONTO - The province earmarks tens of millions of dollars in learning opportunities grants every year to help support marginalized students at the Toronto District School Board. But almost half that money isn't being spent on them and is instead diverted to cover other expenses, says a new report.  (Toronto Star)

 

Justified shooting

 

Alberta's police watchdog has determined a Mountie didn't do anything wrong when he shot a man in the head who fired a rifle at 2 officers on Dec 1, 2015 near Edson.  RCMP went to a home to arrest Mickell Clayton Bailey, 19, the lone suspect in the murders of a man, woman and teenage girl found in a rural Alberta home a few days prior.  (Global)

 

REPORT:   ASIRT investigation   .pdf

 

Identified

 

Anthony Earl Smith

 

TORONTO - Police have identified the man shot and killed as Anthony Earl Smith, 41.  On Jan 8, around 7:45am, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Queen St E and Sherbourne St.  Emergency crews found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after.  (Metro)

 

Found body identified

 

Lisa Dawn MacPherson

 

VANCOUVER - Police have identified a body that was found burned in a remote shelter in North Vancouver, BC.  The IHIT says Lisa MacPherson, 41, was the victim of a homicide.  The body was found Nov 28 in a densely wooded area along Keith Road E and Mountain Highway. (CBC) 

 

Charged again

 

     

Albert Arsenault    Victor Davis

 

MONTREAL - The man found guilty in the hit-and-run death of Olympic swimmer Victor Davis more than two decades ago is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man at a bar last year.  Glen Crossley was given a 10-month sentence in 1992 in connection with the death of Davis.  Crossley, now 46, will appear in a court to face an involuntary manslaughter charge in in the death of Albert Arsenault, 70.    (CBC)  

 

Assassinations, firebombs rise

 

MONTREAL - Once feared and respected within the underworld, Montreal's Mafia has become a shadow of its former self as rival clans battle each other to see which Mob boss will become the city's next godfather.  The civil war within the Montreal Mob is being played out in a series of assassinations and fire-bombings of businesses linked to Mafia associates.   (CBC)  

 

ON needs to trim health spending

 

TORONTO - Ontario must trim health spending $2.8B by 2019 to meet its balanced budget targets, the province's financial accountability office warns in a new report.  The 59-page analysis released Tuesday also cautions that 'cost drivers' in the system - such as aging baby boomers - raise questions as to whether current service levels can hold if growth in spending is kept to 2% a year.  (Toronto Star)

 

REPORT:   Expense trends and medium-term outlook analysis 

 

BC Hydro's public relations

 

VICTORIA - Senior BC government staff have taken a hands-on approach in the communications of BC Hydro's Site C dam, in keeping with the premier's promise to push the controversial mega-project to 'the point of no return.'  Internal government emails show several times in the past year top officials in the office of the premier and Energy Minister Bill Bennett directed the timing and content of major Site C announcements.  That, combined with BC Hydro's shift in tone to more aggressively attack its critics, have left some wondering about the politicization of the Crown power corporation and its $9B ratepayer-funded dam.   (PostMedia)

 

Police shooting

 

Lorenzo Bearspaw

 

MORLEY - A man shot by RCMP on the Stoney Nakoda reserve on Saturday has died.  Ralph Stephens, 27, was fatally shot as police executed a warrant for first-degree murder charges in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw, also 27, who was reported missing on Jan 3 by a family member.   Police said they found Bearspaw's body about 12:30pm on Jan 6 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.  RCMP also identified 2 other suspects in the death of Bearspaw - John Stephens, 29, and Deangelo Powderface, 22.   (CBC)  

 

Shooting death inquiry

 

Don Dunphy

 

MITCHELLS BROOK - Don Dunphy's daughter told a judicial inquiry Monday that her father was a good-hearted man who smoked marijuana regularly to cope with pain, and that she quickly lost confidence in the police investigation into his April 2015 shooting death.  Meghan Dunphy, the first witness at a St. John's inquiry into how Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth shot her father in his Mitchells Brook home, broke down in tears soon after she took the stand.   (CBC)  

 

Who was Samuel Maloney

 

Samuel Maloney

 

LONDON, ON - A fixture at dorm parties and other student events, Samuel Maloney led a busy social life at his Western University residence.  Though the first-year computer science student was almost twice as old as his teenage friends at Western's Ontario Hall - he told them he was 21 - Maloney was fitting in well.  But the 35-year-old - who was shot dead by London police in a standoff 2 days before Christmas - had been secretly living a double life.   (PostMedia)

 

Identified

 

Sean Dunn

 

KAMLOOPS - Police identified Sean Patrick Dunn, 42, as the man pronounced dead in the area of 400-block of Tranquille Road.  Emergency crews were called following reports of a fight in progress about 3amm Dec 30.  (Kamloops This Week)  

 

Charges pile up

 

Bob Kissner

 

KINGSVILLE - Fire chief Bob Kissner - already accused of sex offences involving a minor - is facing additional charges involving 3 more underage victims.  OPP announced that as a result of the investigation 6 additional charges have been laid against Kissner.  The new charges stem from 3 more alleged victims who have spoken with police.   (PostMedia)

 

15 years

 

EDMONTON - A woman who pleaded guilty to beating her husband to death was sentenced to 15 years in prison.  Nyuk Len Hwang, 55, was charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of Teck Hwang, 56. However, the Crown accepted her plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.  Nyuk Hwang had tried to plead guilty to manslaughter in Nov 2016 at the start of her jury trial, but the Crown refused to accept it then.  (Sun Media)

 

