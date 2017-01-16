   Prime Time Crime

2 shot dead

PRINCE GEORGE - Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:40am at N Nechako Road near Foothills Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with 3 adult men. 2 of the people were dead and another was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (CBC)

Hairdresser found murdered

Fabio Sementilli

LOS ANGELES - Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home. (AP)

Identified

VANCOUVER - RCMP say they were called to the 12900-block of 96 Ave.in Surrey just before 9:15pm after they received several reports of gunshots. At the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into the sign of the McDonald's there. Karanpartap Waraich, 22, had been shot several times and died at the scene. (Surrey Now)

Identified

Itgel Baatarsuren

CALGARY - Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9pm. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died. Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900-block of 36 St NE between 8pm and 9pm. (Global)

Sentenced

EDMONTON - Travis Vader has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Alberta seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, who disappeared in 2010. Vader will be eligible to apply for parole in 7 years. Vader, 44, was convicted last year of 2 counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the couple who lived in St Albert. The case unfolded over more than 6 years, dating back to July 3, 2010, the last day the McCanns were last seen alive. Their bodies have never been found. (CBC)

Case thrown out

WINNIPEG - In Oct 2006, the girl went to police about the assaults, which she said started in March 1996, when she was 6 years old, and continued until March 2003, when she was 12. The accused was the former common-law partner of the girl's mom. A police detective was assigned to investigate and in Feb 2007 he pursued an arrest warrant for the man. But due to mismanagement of the file, which got lost and forgotten in the computer system, it wasn't found again until June 2013. The arrest warrant was written up and entered into the Canadian Police Information Centre database. That's where it got lost again. The man was only notified of the warrant after RCMP found it on the database on March 10, 2015. (CBC)

Police union vote

Les Kaminski

CALGARY - A majority of the members of Calgary's police union have voted in favour of allowing its president to continue to lead them while he faces charges of assault with a weapon and perjury. The charges against Les Kaminski stem from an arrest in 2008 involving a man who was later acquitted, in part because a judge did not believe Kaminski and another officer were credible or reliable witnesses. The Police Association says 1,573 members voted and a majority supported Kaminski remaining as president. (CBC)

Robbery duo

EDMONTON - Investigators believe that 5 armed robberies which occurred over the past 30 days in various towns across central Alberta were committed by the same men. (CBC)

Shoplifting ban

REGINA - A law to crack down on trespassers in Regina stores has resulted in 651 people being banned since 2015, a report says. The act allows businesses to hand out official ban notifications to those they consider repeat offenders. If the ban doesn't work, police can step in, charge people under the act and give them tickets. Since Feb 2015, there have been more than 600 people banned, but in only a minority of cases - 84 - have they violated the ban and been ticketed. Almost 92% of the ban orders went to alleged shoplifters in 'big box' stores and other retail locations. (CBC)

Identified

Dylan Gill

TORONTO - Police say Dylan Gill, 24, died after an early morning shooting Monday near Islington Ave and Finch Ave W that left a white sedan riddled with bullets. Police said the man was shot in the head on Monday around 1am while he was a passenger in a car. He was rushed to Hospital, where he died of his injuries. (CBC)

Deemed homicide

EDMONTON - A suspicious death police began investigating on Saturday is now considered a homicide. An autopsy completed on Monday shows Ian Janvier, 28, died of gunshot wounds. Police found the injured man in the area of a 84 St and 110 Ave NW apartment building around 6:45am Saturday. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries. (CBC)

Accused ID'd

MCDOUGALL - According to Parry Sound courthouse documents Vikram Dhindsa, 34, of Mississauga, was charged by the West Parry Sound OPP with 'disposing of a body in a wooded area.' On Sunday, Jan 15, just before 8pm the OPP was called to a snowmobile trail off Nobel Road where human remains were found. The charge against him was withdrawn on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after his death, according to the court document. (Parry Sound North Star)

Identified

WINNIPEG - The man found dead in a home last week was Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk, 38. Police were called to a house on Sherbrook St just after 11:30am on Jan. 19 to check on the well-being of a man. (CBC)

Arrest

WINNIPEG - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with last month's killing of Clarence Ignace. Tyron Custer Harper, 23, had been wanted in connection with the Dec 20 killing of Clarence Ignace, 25, on Kennedy St. Harper was located and arrested based on a tip from the public. He's been charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)

Upgraded charge

WHITESTONE - On Jan 16, at 7:24pm, OPP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 124 in Whitestone Township and commenced an investigation. As a result, Thomas Hennig, 22, McKellar Township, was arrested. He is now charged with one count of Criminal Negligence Causing Death. Killed in the crash was David Robb, 56, of Ahmic Harbour. (Parry Sound North Star)

Mom guilty

Ryan Alexander and Tamara Lovett

CALGARY - Mother Tamara Lovett, who treated her son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection, has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death. But the judge issued a judicial stay on a second charge against Lovett of failing to provide the necessaries of life. (CP)

18 years

Nicholas Hannon

VANCOUVER - 3 young men charged with killing Nicholas Hannon, 19, have all been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of their former long-time friend. Bradley Michael Flaherty, 20, Keith William Tankard, 20, and Connor Angus Campbell, 21, won't be able eligible to apply for parole until they have served 18 years. (CBC)

MB's IIU

WINNIPEG - In its first 18 months and 70 cases, Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit has closed 44 investigations - leading to one police officer being charged. Since it began operating June 19, 2015, the IIU has been tasked with investigating all incidents having to do with on- or off-duty cops. (CBC)

Secret drug list posted

TORONTO - The list of drugs covered by the province's compensation board WSIB is now publicly available, after years of criticism from labour advocates who claimed the board's secretive drug policies put injured workers at risk. (Toronto Star)

Charged

FORT MCMURRAY - On the morning of Sunday, March 24, 2013, staff at the Bridgeport Inn called police when they found the body of Leslie Paul Laboucane, 28. A medical examiner determined Laboucane's death was a homicide after completing an autopsy. Police announced they arrested Robert Kenneth Laing, 27, in Calgary on Friday, Jan 20, 2017. (Sun Media)

Rapist escapes

David Maracle

KINGSTON - A Brantford man who raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the late 1990s has escaped from a Kingston correctional facility. David Maracle, 51, ran off from the Henry Trail Correctional Facility Sunday evening. (CBC)

BC's prohibition update

VICTORIA - The latest revisions to BC's liquor laws come into effect today, affecting businesses from barbershops to cooking schools and art galleries - but many of them are downplaying the changes. The revisions were announced last fall as part of the more than 70 recommendations from a government report issued more than 3 years ago. So while the province's aim is to cut red tape, businesses might be hesitant to jump through additional hoops to serve booze legally. (CBC)

Warrant issued

Bailey Lonechild Curtis Kevin Morin

SASKATOON - Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Bailey Lonechild, 29. Police said Lonechild was stabbed in a home in the 100-block of Ave M S on Tuesday. He was taken to Hospital where he succumbed to his injury. (Global)

Through the ice

WHALE COVE - On Jan 21 at about 8:30am, the RCMP received a call that a large snow machine, with 4 occupants, had fallen through the ice. The RCMP's investigation revealed that the 4 men, aged 27 to 55, were travelling on the sea ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat, but their Bombardier fell through the ice near Whale Cove. One man survived and another man was confirmed deceased at the scene, while 2 others are 'presumed deceased and have not been located.' (Nunatsiaq News)

Woman charged

DRIFT PILE RIVER - Edna Jean Smith, 58, of Grande Prairie has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm in a crash that killed a mother and her 2 children in May. Bertha Giroux, 36, Keegan, 11, and 9-month-old Grace were killed. (CP)

Man sues police

GUELPH - A 32-year-old man with a developmental disability has launched a $5M lawsuit against the Guelph Police Service for 'wanton and outrageous disregard' of his rights. Derrick Miller filed his statement of claim with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Barrie on Jan 18. The lawsuit relates to events that happened on July 27, 2016, when Miller was arrested by Guelph police and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography and mischief. After laying the charges, Guelph police prepared a press release with Miller's name and the charges against him, which was posted on the organization's website. On Sept 7, Derrick was told that he would not have to attend court, as the charges against him had never been forwarded to the Crown. (CBC)

Murder-suicide

EDMONTON - A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death in a SW Edmonton home, along with a 71-year-old man who died of 'non-criminal' gunshot wounds, say police. Officers found the bodies after being called to the house at 213 Heagle Crescent NW around 7pm Tuesday. The woman's death is being treated as a homicide while the man's is not. Police said there are no charges to be laid and they have decided not to release the names of the victims. A property search showed the owners of the house as Dr Clive Deutscher and his wife Karlene Johner. (PostMedia)

Identified

Blake Anderson Patrick Letendre

ATIKAMEG - Police said Ivy Laboucan, 40, was charged with second-degree murder in in the death of Jeff Gladue, 32. Gladue was found dead outside a residence in Atikameg, AB on Saturday evening. Police were called to the home after a report of shots being fired in the area. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake and Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg. Both men are wanted on second-degree murder charges. (Global)

11 years

WINNIPEG - A man who stabbed a woman to death in his bedroom and then hid her body in the trunk of a car has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for at least 11 years. Michael Bourget, 32, was convicted at trial of second-degree murder in the Jan 2013 killing of Jenilee Ballantyne, 22. (Sun Media)

Deported

VANCOUVER - A high-ranking member of the United Nations gang has been deported to his native Iraq after finishing his sentence for plotting to kill the Bacon brothers. Barzan Tilli-Choli, who came to Canada as a teenager in 1999, was transported to Iraq on Tuesday by officers with the CBSA. (PostMedia).

Homicide

GATINEAU - The death of an 83-year-old woman is now considered a homicide and a 21-year-old man arrested Wednesday remains in custody. When officers arrived they found a man at the back of a home at 171 Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes. As they were investigating, police discovered a woman's body. Relatives identified the victim as Therese Gauvreau. (CBC)

Murder charge stayed

MEDICINE HAT - Justice Langston granted Crown prosecutor's request to stay the charges against Wendy Joy Scott, who arrested in 2012 following the death of Casey Armstrong. Scott was charged alongside co-accused Connie Oakes, after Armstrong was found dead in his Southview Drive home over the Victoria Day long weekend in 2011. (Medicine Hat News)

SIU called in

OSHAWA - The SIU has been called in after a man in his 30s was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday while running away from police. Police said in a statement officers were called to a Home Depot in Oshawa at around 5:20pm after a report of shoplifting. During the arrest, one of the suspects was hit by a vehicle travelling south on Highway 115. The man died at the scene. (Global)

Woman faces charge

PERTH EAST - An 18-year-old Perth east woman has been charged with careless driving in the fatal collision involving a horse drawn buggy on the weekend. OPP are continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred Sunday morning on Line 67 north of Milverton. Perth East resident David Kuepfer, 74, who was riding in the buggy, was killed in the collision, and 3 other occupants were injured. The driver of the car was not hurt. (Sun Media)

Another inmate death

HAMILTON - An inmate was found dead inside the Barton Street jail (Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre) last week. If it proves to be drug-related, it could become part of a large-scale inquest into a string of at least 5 drug deaths in this jail - one that, more than a year after it was announced, the province has yet to set a date for. Dr. Jack Stanborough, who was presiding coroner on the case, has been removed and is no longer with the coroner's office. A new presiding coroner has yet to be secured. (Hamilton Spectator)

3 years

OTTAWA - An Ottawa woman who assaulted and failed to care for the boy she legally adopted - as his father, a former Ottawa Mountie, tortured and starved him and kept him tied up in the basement of their family home - has been given a 3-year sentence. (CBC)

FINTRAC investigates recycling exec

TORONTO - The common denominator is the Ontario Tire Stewardship, an agency created by the province to manage an annual $70M recycling program. When consumers purchase a tire they pay a fee to the program, which is charged with recycling discarded tires. A wide-ranging audit is looking into the stewardship and its former chief financial officer, Perminder Kandola, who was recently charged by the environment ministry with the alleged diversion of $346,565 of consumer recycling fees to his personal bank account. (Toronto Star)

Found guilty

De Oliveira & Dyer Hecimovic

VANCOUVER - Andelina Hecimovic has been found guilty on 2 counts of dangerous driving causing death relating to a 2010 collision that killed Johnny De Oliveira, 21, and his girlfriend Beckie Dyer, 19. This was the Hecimovic's second trial on the charges. (CBC)

7 years

MELFORT - Candace Gail Moostoos, 34, was found guilty of causing the death of her great-uncle, Alpheus Burns, 70, by a Melfort jury in October. The jury reduced the charge from second-degree murder to manslaughter. (paNOW)

Indictment

VANCOUVER - BC's anti-gang agency announced late Friday that 2 Ontario men had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder in separate plots that targeted 2 Metro Vancouver men in the spring of 2015. The indictment that alleges one of the men charged, Knowah Truth Ferguson, attempted to kill Hells Angel Damion Ryan with a firearm in Richmond on April 10, 2015. Ferguson, 19, and Gino Gavin McCall, 30, are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder between April 11 and June 15, 2015. (Vancouver Sun)

Entitled doctors to oust leaders

TORONTO - The president of the group that represents Ontario doctors is in danger of losing her job after 25 members of the Ontario Medical Association's elected council called for a special meeting to vote on ousting the organization's entire executive committee. In a Jan 11 letter to the OMA's chief executive officer, the signatories accuse the association's leadership team of a slew of failings, including a reluctance to stand up to the provincial government. (Globe & Mail)

Arson arrest

MILLTOWN-HEAD OF BAY D'ESPOIR - Police have taken one person into custody after the local school, town hall and police station all caught fire in a small community on Newfoundland's south coast. RCMP said calls started coming in at about 4:40am local time Tuesday that the town hall for Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir was on fire. A short time later, callers said the local school and RCMP station were also on fire. (CP)

Pipeline attacked

HYTHE - Mounties are investigating after a pipeline in NW Alberta was vandalized, causing more than $500,000 damage. RCMP says it appears a piece of construction equipment was used to try to dig up the pipeline and the line will have to be replaced. (CP)

Nameless homicide

VANCOUVER - One suspect is in custody and the IHIT is investigating after a man was found dead in Richmond Monday morning. Richmond police were notified just before 6:30am of a homicide at a business on Viking Way. Shortly after the homicide happened, a male suspect was identified and arrested by police. Police said the name of the victim will not be released by police because it will not move the investigation forward. (Global)

