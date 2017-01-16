   Prime Time Crime

           

                             

Afghan watchdog report

 

KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country.  The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress.   (VOA)

 

REPORT:   SIGAR: Quarterly report 2017 01   .pdf

PREVIOUS:   War in Afghanistan 2015-present 

 

Court challenge

 

VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge.  Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned.  (Globe & Mail)

 

MORE:   Court petition

PREVIOUS:   Conflict argument   2017 BCSC 123    .pdf   Democracy Watch release   Court says it lacks jurisdiction   Decisions are unreviewable   

PREVIOUS:   Greed & Corruption BC    

 

Free man

 

Selva Subbiah

 

TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.'  Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991.   (Sun Media)  

 

MORE:  Serial rapist to be deported 

 

Billionaire abducted

 

Xiao Jianhua

 

HONG KONG - Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest men, is currently in police custody on the mainland.  Xiao was born in China, is a Canadian citizen and holds a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda. He was living in a luxury apartment at the Four Seasons but a group of plain clothes Chinese security agents allegedly escorted him from the hotel across the border to the mainland.  (Guardian UK)  

 

MORE:   Disappeared 

 

MEP refuses to repay funds

 

Marine Le Pen

 

BRUSSELS - Marine Le Pen has refused to repay $320,000 to the European Parliament (751 MEPs) following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds, disregarding a deadline set by the body.  EU authorities have been seeking to recover a total of $366,000 from the far-right leader, who is a lawmaker in the European Parliament but also a leading presidential candidate in France's upcoming presidential election.  The EU Parliament has sought to recover the funds after accusing 2 of Le Pen's parliamentary assistants of in fact working for her National Front party back home.  (AFP)

 

MORE:   EU funds

 

Cops pounce

 

TORONTO - Just 5 hours before the heinous Quebec mosque slaughter, a racially charged and profane social media threat was promising 'bloodshed' Monday at a legendary Toronto landmark and toward the people in it.  Connor Merzetti, 33, was hit with the Criminal Code offences of 'uttering threats' and 'hoax regarding terrorist activity.'   (Sun Media)

 

MORE:   Charged with making hoax threat

 

Suspect charged 

 

        

Victims                              Bissonnette

 

QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.  Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences.  Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval.  (PostMedia) 

 

MORE:   Victims identified   Victims shot in the back   Lone gunman   Khadir wrongly named   Mosque posts video   What happened to Bissonnette? 

PREVIOUS:   Quebec City mosque shooting   Timeline   Suspect called police to confess   Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec

 

You're fired

 

Donald Trump 

 

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee was poised to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, just hours after President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his controversial refugee ban in court.   (USA Today)

 

MORE:   Immigration director removed   No assurances that some Canadian will be allowed to enter

COMMENT:   Is it safe to travel to the US?    Coming wave of litigation

PREVIOUS:   Confusion   Amateur hour   Trump bars   US taking names   US politics

RELATED:   Order reducing regulation    For every new regulation 2 must be revoked  

 

Treason charges for officials

 

MOSCOW - 2 of Moscow's top cybersecurity officials are facing treason charges for cooperating with the CIA.  'Sergei Mikhailov and his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchayev, are accused of betraying their oath and working with the CIA,' Interfax said.  Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigations unit at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, was also arrested several weeks ago. (Guardian UK) 

 

Dealer gets 14 years

 

VANCOUVER - A man accused of bearing 'personal significant responsibility for hundreds of fentanyl-detected deaths in BC' has been given 14 years in prison, in the first major fentanyl-related sentencing in BC since the opioid crisis began.  Walter James McCormick was sentenced Monday, after an extended trial that centred around the government's desire to create a new sentencing range for fentanyl trafficking.   (CBC)

 

PREVIOUS:   War on Legal Drugs 

 

DNA solves 1976 murder

 

       

Karen Klass         Kenneth Troyer

 

HERMOSA BEACH - On the morning of Jan. 30, 1976, shortly after dropping her young son off at school, Karen Klaas returned to her home in Hermosa Beach, Calif.  There, the 32-year-old mother of two was sexually assaulted and strangled with her own pantyhose.  Klaas was the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of the musical duo Righteous Brothers.   Officials said they identified Klaas' killer as Kenneth Troyer.  In early 1982, Troyer escaped from prison in San Luis Obispo and was shot and killed by police in Orange County.  (Washington Post)   

 

MORE:   Murder solved    Medley grateful

 

Truck crash

 

NAIJ

 

ANJOZOROBE - At least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, have been killed in a traffic accident.  The incident took place early on Saturday when a truck carrying wedding guests swerved off the road and plunged into a river outside the town of Anjozorobe.  The police have blamed the driver for carrying too many passengers on a truck that is only meant to transport goods.   (AFP) 

 

Child predator sex ring

 

Fenske     Parker     Harvey

 

BUCKS COUNTY - Authorities in Bucks County make an arrest in a fetish-themed child predator sex ring they say was going on for the better part of a decade.  Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said for the last 7 years at least 4 men sexually abused a young boy at sex parties where the men would dress up like different animals.  (CBS)  

 

MORE:   Sex abuse furries

PREVIOUS:  Furries

 

US soldier killed

 

BAYDA GOVERNORATE - The US military says 1 service member has been killed and 3 others were wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting a local Al Qaeda branch, marking the first known combat death of a US soldier under President Donald Trump's new administration.   (ABC)  

 

MORE:   Trump's first combat casualties   

PREVIOUS:   Yemeni Civil War 

RELATED:   Incompetence, cronyism hurt operation WebOps

 

Hackers hit police camera network

 

WASHINGTON - Hackers infected 70% of storage devices that record data from DC police surveillance cameras 8 days before President Trump's inauguration, forcing major citywide reinstallation efforts.  City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record between Jan 12 and Jan 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across the city.  (Washington Post) 

 

Murders, suicide

 

MCLEAN - 3 people have been found dead inside a home in the 1300-block of Windy Hill Road were the result of a murder suicide.  The decedents have been identified as Shirley Zhou, 48, James Wenjie Chen, 16, and Hong Chen, 52, of McLean. It is believed that Hong Chen fatally shot his wife, Shirley Zhou, and son, James Chen.  (WUSA9)

 

Chemical weapon lab

 

AP

 

MOSUL - Iraqi forces discovered a mustard chemical warfare agent in eastern Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles.  (AP) 

 

PREVIOUS:   War on Terror

 

Shimmers

 

Shimmer

 

'Shimmers' are the newest form of credit card skimmers, only smaller, more powerful and practically impossible to detect. And they're popping up all over the place.  (CBC) 

 

Cancer fields

 

Artificial turf

 

SEATTLE - More than 50 soccer players at the same university have been diagnosed with cancer - allegedly linked to chemicals in their artificial turf field.  Artificial turf fields, made of synthetic fibers to mimic grass and tire crumbs to mimic soil, are often used for traditionally played outdoor sports.  However, research has shown that the infill made from recycled tires, also known as crumb rubber, contains a cocktail of toxic chemicals - including carbon black, which has been proven to fuel tumor growth. (Daily Mail)

 

Found guilty

 

Michael Applebaum

 

MONTREAL - Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was found guilty of 8 of the 14 charges that were levelled against him.  Judge Louise Provost of Quebec Court found Applebaum guilty of fraud against the government, breach of trust, conspiracy and corruption in municipal affairs. A stay of proceedings was ordered for 4 charges, and he was found not guilty on 2 others.   (PostMedia)

 

MORE:   Guilty   No faith

PREVIOUS:   Greed & Corruption Quebec 

 

Lawsuit can proceed

 

VANCOUVER - BC's Appeal Court ruled that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed.  The decision, reverses a 2015 BC Supreme Court ruling.  The case is being closely watched by Canadian miners that operate abroad because it could increase litigation risk.  (Reuters) 

 

Colleges told to rethink

 

TORONTO - Ontario colleges have been ordered to come up with new salary proposals for their presidents and other executives, after some institutions proposed pay hikes of 50%.  The memo from the Liberal government comes at the same time a report says Ontario's 24 public colleges face a cumulative debt of $1.9B over 10 years in an age of declining enrolment.  (Sun Media)

 

MORE:   Province rejects salary hikes 

 

Why tomatoes lost their taste

 

An international team of scientists claims finally to have cracked one of the most common consumer conundrums: why don't tomatoes taste like they used to?  After conducting exhaustive taste tests of 100 tomato varieties and sequencing the genomes of nearly 400 varieties, researchers have found the 13 volatile compounds that give a tomato its inherent flavour.  By comparing traditional tomatoes with their modern descendants, the teams uncovered the properties that have been lost in the quest for improved size, yields and resistance.  (Guardian UK)

 

DNA phenotyping

 

Renee Sweeney    Suspect

 

SUDBURY - The slaying of Renee Sweeney has stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she worked.  Evidence in the case included multiple DNA samples, fingerprints and 3 witnesses, but the killer has not been identified to this day.  Now, Sudbury police have turned to DNA phenotyping to solve the case.  (PostMedia) 

 

Filming police

 

TORONTO - Police say they are reviewing a video apparently showing an officer stunning someone with a Taser - and 2 cops telling the person filming they would seize his cellphone.  As long as someone is not obstructing police from doing their job, witnesses have the right to photograph an officer doing their job in public.  (Huffington Post)

 

MORE:  Police are not adopting body cameras

 

3 not guilty, 1 mistrial

 

VANCOUVER - The jury at a human-smuggling trial involving the arrival of nearly 500 Tamil migrants in BC has found 3 of the men accused of orchestrating the voyage not guilty, but failed to reach a verdict for a man the Crown alleged owned the ship.  The Sun Sea docked in BC in August, 2010, carrying 492 people - 380 men, 63 women and 49 children.   (Globe & Mail)

 

MORE:   MV Sun Sea timeline    MV Sun Sea incident 

 

Third party sponsors

 

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court has upheld a BC election law that requires third-party sponsors of advertising to register with the chief electoral officer, even if they spend less than $500 on the advertising.  (Globe & Mail)

 

JUDGMENT:   2017 SCC 6

 

Throw cash at the media

 

OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund.  The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report.  (Globe & Mail)

 

REPORT:   Shattered Mirror 

MORE:   CEO blames Google & Facebook  

COMMENT:   Report is profoundly wrong   Fair dealing reform isn't the answer Part 1

RELATED:   Battle to save the truth

 

It's weird that 30 years of copycat business decisions by the media industry would create an oligopoly that acted like it was a Crown Corp.  That all should pay the same taxes and what the tax amount should be is another part of the problem. - Chris

 

Global corruption

 

TI

 

Revelations of tax-evasion and money-laundering networks on a global scale in the Panama Papers helped make the world appear more corrupt last year, according to watchdog Transparency Internationa.  There were more falling scores than rising ones on its 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index.  A lower score means a country is seen as more corrupt.   (Independent UK)

 

REPORT:   Corruption perception index 2016

MORE:   Populist leaders add to corruption they vow to remove   Canada #9

PREVIOUS:   TI Corruption Perceptions Index

 

Tax haven Canada

 

OTTAWA - Far from the palm-fringed beaches of the usual offshore tax havens, Canada has quietly become a go-to destination for international tax cheats eager to exploit the country's twin benefits of a sterling reputation and rules that allow private companies to keep their ownership secret.  While Canada prides itself on being a law-abiding country with a rigorous regulatory regime, several factors are making the country ripe for the kinds of machinations normally found in offshore tax havens.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:  Part 1   Part 2  Part 3   Part 4   Signatures nominees and 200 companies   How to fix Canada's tax-haven problem

PREVIOUS:   Global meltdown-wealth 

 

Police ID man

 

CP24

 

TORONTO - Police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St James campus Monday afternoon.  Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of George St after paramedics arrived at the scene.  (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Shooting was gang related   Police won't disclose 

 

Senior charged

 

MISSISSAUGA - On Tuesday, police arrested Arnold Kendall, 82, a resident of the Camilla Care Community, 2250 Hurontario St, and charged him in the death of Keith Wood, 79.  Wood was assaulted in the hallway of the facility just before noon Nov 2 and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries.  He died in hospital Nov 16 without ever regaining consciousness.  (Metroland Media)

 

MORE:   Senior charged 

 

Human remains

 

CALGARY - Alberta police are investigating two discoveries of human remains, including a human skull and lower jawbone that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday.  Later on Tuesday, police said additional human remains were found in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29.  (Global)

 

Officer resigns

 

CALGARY - A 14-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service tearfully resigned during Tuesday night's Calgary Police Commission meeting, citing bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace.  The CPS has been plagued by the results of a 2013 workplace review that brought forth such allegations and is working to resolve the issues with a plan to reform gender equity.  Jennifer Ward, flanked by 2 other female constables, read her statement in front of the police commission, Chief Roger Chaffin and reporters.  (Global)  

 

MORE:   Officer publicly quits   Officer resigns

PREVIOUS:   Alberta Police 

 

Not guilty

 

CALGARY - Alexander Wagar, 29, smiled as the verdict was delivered by Judge Gerry LeGrandeur, who said he was left with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault had occurred.  Wager was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old woman who made the allegation. The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial.  (CP)

 

Shooting

 

Ali Rizeig

 

TORONTO - Officers were called to the area of Gerrard St E at around 9:30pm Monday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area.  When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has now been identified as Ali Rizeig, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.  (CP24) 

 

Suspicious death

 

LETHBRIDGE - Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman.  Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking lot of an apartment at 37 Berkeley Place W.  The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead at the scene.  (Global)

 

MORE:   Death investigated 

 

Victim identified

 

Francis Le

 

VANCOUVER - Francis Le, 24, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital just before midnight Friday with what appeared to be stab wounds.   IHIT says the homicide appears to be targeted and that the victim was known to them. They do not know how he arrived at the hospital.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Identified   Targeted victim   Stabbing

 

Run-and-run victim

 

Jamie Gallon

 

REGINA - Jamie Gallon, 42, was riding his bike on the eastbound lane of Ross Ave near McDonald St before 7:30pm Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.   A passing motorist noticed something lying on the road, went back to inspect it and discovered it was Gallon's body.  (Regina Leader Post)  

 

PREVIOUS:   Hit-and-run

 

NCR

 

HALIFAX - The bodies of Clifford William 'Bill' Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, NS.  Codey Hennigar was subsequently charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings.  But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia.   (CBC)

 

PREVIOUS:   Admitting to killings   More charges   Family member charged   3rd body found   Arrest after fatal fire   Man in custody   

 

Police shooting

 

SALMON ARM - The IIO said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Ave, around 12:20am Monday.  RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police.  The man was transported to hospital.    (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Suspect shot while fleeing police   IIO-2017-0010 

 

Officer injured

 

KEMPTVILLE - OPP are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville.  The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 10:30am at the intersection of Clothier St and Pine Hill Road.  A 23-year-old North Grenville, ON, man later turned himself in and was charged with multiple offences.   (CBC)

 

Identified

 

VANCOUVER - Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Pub and Hotel.  Police were called to the Savoy at 10:30pm Friday after people reported gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult.  Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound.  (Metro)

 

MORE:   Shooting

PREVIOUS:   Shooting

 

Attackers avoid prison

 

KAMLOOPS - 2 men who attacked a Mountie during a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road won't be going to jail.  Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar 'cowardly bullies flexing their muscles as back-alley thugs,' a BC Supreme Court judge placed both men on house arrest on Friday.  (Kamloops This Week)

 

Targeted shooting

 

VANCOUVER - Hershan 'Shawn' Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Surrey.  Just after 8pm on Jan 26, RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent.  When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds.  (Voice Online)  

 

MORE:   Murder in Surrey   Victim identified

PREVIOUS:   Murder charge dropped  

 

Drive-by shooting

 

SADDLE LAKE - Police are investigating after finding Chavez Boysis, 26, dead in a home in Saddle Lake around 3am on Thursday.  A vehicle drove in the driveway of a home, suspects got out and fired shots at the house. Boysis was standing by the window in the home when one of the rounds hit him.  (Sun Media)

 

MORE:   Targeted shooting    Man shot 

 

Hit-and-run incident

 

VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night.  The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened.  (Tricity News)   

 

MORE:   Pedestrian dies 

 

Inmate death 

 

TORONTO - A fight at Toronto South Detention Centre has left one prisoner dead and another charged with murder.  Police were called around 6:30pm Thursday after a 'physical altercation' broke out between 2 inmates.  Victor Ogundipe, 41, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.  Jalani Hibbert, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.  (Sun Media)    

 

MORE:  Inmate killed

PREVIOUS:   Inmate death   

 

Men charged  

 

Suren Sivananthan  

 

MILTON KEYNES - Police discovered the body of Canadian Suren Sivananthan, 32, on Saturday Jan 21.  Prashanth Thevarasa, 23, Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and a 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, have been charged.  (Trinity Mirror South)    

 

MORE:   Long distance love   Toronto man killed 

 

Guilty

 

LAKESHORE - A judge has found Andrew Williams guilty of dangerous driving and not guilty of criminal negligence.  Williams is the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when he collided with a train, killing 2 of his daughters.  Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the crash on the morning of June 10, 2012. The collision happened at a crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42, outside the town of Lakeshore.   (CBC) 

 

Public mischief

 

MISSISSAUGA - The witness to the apparent abduction of 15-year-old Alyssa Langille from Mississauga last week, which sparked an Amber Alert, has been charged after police claim the event never happened.  Uzma Khan, 32, has been charged with one count of public mischief.  (Toronto Star) 

 

Seriously?

 

EDMONTON - A Camrose man is ticked about his ticket - a $465 traffic violation issued by Edmonton police - for having a cracked driver's licence.  To put the fine in perspective, someone caught looking at their cellphone while driving could expect a distracted driving ticket for $287.  (CBC)

 

Arrest, warrant issued

 

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau

 

MONCTON - Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry, 47, and a warrant issued.  The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight.  When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Ave with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  Kimberly Cormier, 45, has also been charged with second-degree murder.  She was arrested Wednesday.  (Global)  

 

MORE:   Charges laid    2 charged 

 

Arrests

 

PRINCE GEORGE - 3 people have been arrested following Wednesday's double homicide.  Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West both remain in custody, charged with 2 counts of murder.  A third suspect was arrested after an RCMP emergency response team converged on a home in the Caledonia Mobile Home Park on North Nechako Road Thursday.  (Prince George Citizen)

 

MORE:   Charged

PREVIOUS:   Double homicide   Targeted   Double homicide 

 

Mother charged

 

MONTREAL - Police have charged a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death of her newborn baby in July 2016.  Eugenia Tofan was charged with second-degree murder.  (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Woman accused 

 

Identified by media

 

VANCOUVER - Jan 16 RCMP were called about a possible homicide on Viking Way. They arrive to find Richmond resident Martin Shen, 43, dead inside his office. A suspect was located and arrested. Now charged with second-degree murder is De Kai Liang, 55. Police believe a personal dispute led to the slaying. Neither the victim nor the suspect were known to police.  (Vancouver Sun)

 

PREVIOUS:   Nameless homicide   Body found inside trucking business   IHIT called out  

 

History of mental illness

 

GATINEAU - Jean-Francois Dupuis, 21, accused of killing Therese Gauvreau, 83, has been found fit to stand trial, but has been sent for more psychiatric evaluation.  Dupuis was arrested outside Gauvreau's Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes home on Jan 18 and charged with second-degree murder.  (CBC)

 

MORE:   Suspicious death    Suspicious death

 

14 years

 

SAGUENAY - Yves Martin, 37, who killed a family of 3 has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.  Martin's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit when his pickup truck collided with the vehicle carrying Mathieu Perron, his pregnant wife Vanessa Viger and their 4-year-old son in Chicoutimi, QC, in Aug 2015.   (CBC) 

 

15 years

 

GATINEAU - Jacques Lesage, a 79-year-old Val-des-Monts, QC, man convicted of sexually abusing 2 of his daughters for years and fathering 3 children with one of them has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Gatineau judge.   (CBC) 

 

Soccer coach arrested

 

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw

 

EDMONTON - An Edmonton soccer coach has been charged for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with an 11-year-old girl.  Wesley Leeuw, 43, was arrested by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit.  (CBC) 

 

Inappropriate gesture

 

Pierre Paradis

 

MONTREAL - MNA Pierre Paradis, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus yesterday, is being investigated by police after allegedly making an 'inappropriate gesture,' possibly of a sexual nature.  The complaint was filed by a woman who used to work for him.   (CBC) 

 

MORE:   Police investigation 

 

Task force recommends changes

 

TORONTO - A police task force released its long-awaited final report Thursday, describing it as an 'action plan' to bring about 'comprehensive and long-lasting change,' while reducing costs and rebuilding dwindling public trust in the Toronto Police Service and its 8,000 members.  Some recommendations are being met with strong resistance from Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack.   (Toronto Star)

 

Stabbed

 

Cotie Weekley

 

OSHAWA - Police say Cotie Weekley, 31, a woman who was found dead in a Simcoe St N home this week died of stab wounds.  Police also say a 31-year-old man found at the scene is in hospital with injuries that were self-inflicted.  (Global)

 

MORE:   Fundraising begun for daughter   Family rallies around daughter

PREVIOUS:   My mom is dead 

 

Human remains found

 

MONTREAL - The gruesome discovery of human skeletal remains in the ceiling of a Westmount basement last week by a contractor has so far involved police, the coroner and Quebec's crime lab. But the bones have been there for at least 5 decades and possibly as many as 8 and it's not clear how much will ultimately come to light.  (Montreal Gazette)

 

PREVIOUS:   Bones of infant discovered 

  

Hairdresser found murdered

 

Fabio Sementilli

 

LOS ANGELES - Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home.  (AP)

 

MORE:   Hairstylist found stabbed    Stabbed and beaten   Canadian killed 

 

Identified

 

VANCOUVER - RCMP say they were called to the 12900-block of 96 Ave.in Surrey just before 9:15pm after they received several reports of gunshots. At the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into the sign of the McDonald's there. Karanpartap Waraich, 22, had been shot several times and died at the scene.   (Surrey Now)  

 

MORE:   Targeted shooting

PREVIOUS:   Shooting   Targeted shooting 

 

Identified

 

Itgel Baatarsuren

 

CALGARY - Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head.  The victim, Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9pm.  He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died.  Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900-block of 36 St NE between 8pm and 9pm.  (Global)  

 

MORE:   Victim identified   Homicide 

PREVIOUS:   Shooting victim dies 
 

