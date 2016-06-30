   Prime Time Crime

|


New Year's Eve celebration Sydney
Celebrations have begun as people around the world ring in the New Year. From Sydney to Pyongyang, festive crowds gathered to say goodbye to 2016, a tumultuous year in global politics. Earlier, Auckland in New Zealand became the first major world city to welcome the New Year. Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year's Eve celebrations. (BBC)
MORE:
2017
OTTAWA - Preparations are well underway on Parliament Hill for the official New Year's kick-off to Canada's 150th anniversary, including an increase in special security precautions around the nation's capital. Ottawa is just one location of several across the country to host New Year's Eve events celebrating the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation. (CBC)
RELATED:
Order of Canada 2016
BAGHDAD - 2
bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing
at least 27 people and wounding more than 50 others.
The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The blasts took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinaq,
a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as
agricultural seeds and machinery.
Police concluded that both explosions were caused by suicide
bombers. (AFP)
El Sol de Parral
GOMEZ PALACIO - 11 people were killed and 9 others suffered injuries when a passenger bus veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a freight truck in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. The vehicles collided around 4:50am Thursday on a stretch of highway between Gomez Palacio and Jimenez. (EFE)
MORE:
Bus, truck collide
Landon Weaver Jason Robison
HUNTINGDON COUNTY - Police confirmed homicide charges have been filed and an arrest warrant obtained for Jason Robison, 32, of Hesston. Robison is accused of shooting Trooper Landon Weaver at about 6:30pm Friday, as Weaver was investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order against Robison. The shooting occurred at a residence on Bakers Hollow Road in rural Juniata Township. The home is listed as the current residence of Robison's mother. (Penn Live)
MORE:
State trooper killed
WASHINGTON - A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations the discovery underscores the vulnerabilities of the nation's electrical grid. And it raises fears in the US government that Russian government hackers are actively trying to penetrate the grid to carry out potential attacks. (Washington Post)
MORE:
Homeland summary of Grizzly Steppe
Using outdated Ukrainian malware
AFP
GODDA DISTRICT
- 11 workers died and over 50 others were feared trapped when an
open-cast coal mine at Paharia Bhodaye in Jharkhand's Godda district
collapsed on Thursday night.
The mining operation, which forms a part of the Eastern
Coalfields Limited's Rajmahal Opencast Project, was outsourced to the
Mahalaxmi Company. Sources said work at the mine had resumed 3 days ago.
(Hindustan Times)
CLEVELAND - US Coast Guard crews were searching Lake Erie on Friday for a plane that went missing overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the shore. The Columbus-bound Cessna Citation 525 departed Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night with 6 people aboard and disappeared from radar about 2 miles over the lake. (AP)
MORE:
Plane missing
RIO DE JANEIRO - Investigators suspect that
Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered at the behest of his wife and
Sergio Moreira, a police officer with whom she was romantically
involved. Greek Ambassador
Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday night. His
Brazilian wife, Francoise, reported him missing on Wednesday.
(Reuters)
NEW YORK - A founder of
Run-DMC filed a
lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a
wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap
group's name without permission.
(Reuters)
Patent sparked Canada's opioid crisis
The untold story of how a single pill sparked Canada's opioid crisis, and ignited one of the biggest pharmaceutical battles in Canadian history (Globe & Mail)
PREVIOUS:
Purdue
Pharma
OxyContin
Fentanyl used as OxyContin replacement
Despite declaring a public health emergency in the spring, despite more and more funding announcements and despite naloxone becoming more and more available, the number of illicit drug overdoses in BC grew to record heights this year. From January to November, 755 people died of confirmed or suspected overdoses in this province, with fentanyl-detected deaths appearing to be largely responsible for the increase. (CBC)
MORE:
Dying from fentanyl
Fentanyl pill bust
PREVIOUS:
War on Legal Drugs
RELATED:
Banned pesticide found in medical marijuana
At least 744 gravely ill adults received a
doctor's help to end their lives since the medical procedure became
legal across Canada in 2016, and experts say those numbers are expected
to rise. (CTV)
Rhena Bliss's story of how she was reunited
with her family offers a glimmer of hope to countless families who have
lost loved ones to the streets. But it also illustrates the many gaps in
how missing-person cases are handled.
And there are a lot of missing persons - 20,871 adults and 41,342
children in Canada in 2014, the most recent year for which detailed data
are
available. About 85% of
those reported missing are found within a week, almost always alive. But
in a small minority of cases - which is still a large absolute number -
the mystery is never solved. A
case like this one - where a family is reunited after 36 years - is
virtually unheard of.
(Globe & Mail)
OTTAWA - Leaked email shows that Canadian PM's
party was warned in 2013 that rich benefactor Michael Ching was wanted
by China, long before the news became public.
(South China Morning Post)
A growing number of inmates and their family
members are joining lawsuits arguing Canada's federal and provincial
facilities fail to meet basic constitutional and common law duties to
keep prisoners safe from violence.
(Globe & Mail)
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire between Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian government starting at midnight on Thursday. The parties were also prepared to start peace talks, Putin said, after Moscow, Iran and Turkey expressed readiness to broker a deal to settle the nearly 6-year-old Syrian war. The Syrian army announced a nationwide halt to fighting but said IS and ex-Nusra Front militants and all groups linked to them would be excluded from the deal. (Reuters)
MORE:
Another ceasefire agreement
PREVIOUS:
War on Terror
NEW YORK - The brother of murdered child beauty pageant star JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and TV producers for $750M after being implicated in her death. Burke Ramsey said his reputation was ruined after a series called The Case of JonBenet Ramsey suggested he killed his 6-year-old sister in 1996. Mr Ramsey claimed the TV network, production company Critical Content and expert interviewees conspired to defame him for publicity and profit. JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado, on Boxing Day 1996. (BBC)
PREVIOUS: Death of JonBenet Ramsey
HELSINKI - The former head of Helsinki police's drugs squad was jailed for 10 years for smuggling 900 kilos of hashish into Finland from the Netherlands. Jari Aarnio, 59, who had denied the charges, was convicted of drug smuggling, official misconduct and tampering with evidence. Helsinki district court found him guilty of organizing a huge shipment of hashish in a barrel in 2011 and obstructing his colleagues in the police as they tried to investigate the case. (Reuters)
MORE:
10
years
In a year when populist voters reshaped power and politics across Europe and the US, the world's wealthiest people are ending 2016 with $237B more than they had at the start. Triggered by disappointing economic data from China at the beginning, the UK's vote to leave the EU in the middle and the election of billionaire Donald Trump at the end, the biggest fortunes on the planet whipsawed through $4.8T of daily net worth gains and losses during the year, rising 5.7% to $4.4T by the close of trading Dec 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Bloomberg)
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner
BUENOS AIRES - Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted on Tuesday on charges she ran a corruption scheme with a public works secretary who was arrested in June while trying to stash millions of dollars in a convent. A federal judge accused them and other officials of the Fernandez administration of crimes 'including the deliberate seizure of funds principally meant for public road works.' Corruption charges have long swirled around Fernandez and her husband and predecessor, the late Nestor Kirchner. (Reuters)
MORE:
$874M in assets frozen
Political persecution
BERLIN - A record 55,000 migrants left Germany voluntarily this year - more than twice the number deported. Most of the migrants went back to the Western Balkans. Albanians formed the largest group - 15,000. The numbers from Serbia, Iraq and Kosovo totaled about 5,000 each. Last year 890,000 asylum seekers reached Germany - a record influx. In 2016, Germany deported 25,000 migrants. (BBC)
OTTAWA - Since WWII, the Canadian government
has been telling people what to put on their plate to stay healthy. But
with obesity rates on the rise, is it time to start focusing on what to
leave off? Canada's food
guide first appeared in 1942 under the title Official Food Rules and was
originally created to help Canadians stay strong and healthy despite
meagre wartime rations.
(BBC)
US police investigating a murder have tussled
with Amazon over access to data gathered by one of its
Echo speakers.
The voice-controlled device was found near to a hot tub where the
victim was found dead amid signs of a struggle.
According
to court filings, Amazon was issued with two search warrants but
refused to share information sent by the smart device to its servers.
However, the police said a detective found a way to extract data
from the device itself.
However, the court papers indicate that the property's smart water meter
may have yielded the most useful evidence.
(BBC)
TOBA TEK SINGH - As many as 32 persons lost their lives while more than 25 were hospitalized after consuming toxic liquor in Toba Tek Singh on Monday. (APP)
MORE:
Toxic
liquor kills
Jyoti & Kiran Matharoo
LAGOS - 2 Toronto sisters with Instagram accounts have been detained in a sex scandal in Nigeria. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo are accused of using raunchy photos of sexual acts to cyberbully and extort money from wealthy men. Court documents published in Nigeria Today allege the sisters 'have been responsible for the humiliation and cyberbullying of some 274 persons, mostly based in regions of Africa.' The paper alleges the sisters tried to blackmail wealthy politicians and businessmen with evidence of their sexual indiscretions. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Sisters apologize for website
CARACAS - Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA admitted that it
had mortgaged a 49.9% stake in the biggest 3 refineries it still owns
outside Venezuela to Russian state-controlled oil giant
Rosneft.
A 49.9% stake in the 3 refineries and the extensive US pipelines
owned by Citgo was
'used to raise new financing',
PDVSA said in a defensive statement. PDVSA
did not reveal what they received in exchange for the shares but it is
believed that Rosneft lent the Venezuelan state oil company $1.5B with
the above mentioned stake in the Citgo refineries as collateral.
(EFE)
RELATED:
28,479 homicides in 2016
MERRY CHRISTMAS
Prime Minister's Christmas message
Pope Francis Christmas message
Governor General's New Year's message
SOCHI - A Syrian-bound
Russian military plane carrying 92 people including
Alexandrov
Ensemble members crashed in the Black Sea minutes after taking off
from Sochi. The Tu-154
model plane, which belonged to the Russian defense ministry, crashed
shortly after leaving the southern city of Adler at 5.40am.
There were no survivors.
(Daily Mail)
MORE:
ANDENNE - Yves Chandelon, the chief auditor of NATO relating to terrorism financing and money laundering, has been found dead in his car in an incident that raises suspicions. 62-year-old Chandelon's death, resembling a suicide with a shot fired to his head, occurred on Dec 16 and the body was found in his car the same day although the incident was largely kept away from the media. (Daily Sabah)
NEW YORK - US president-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his charitable foundation (Donald J Trump Foundation), amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month. Trump was highly critical of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's family charity, the Clinton Foundation, saying without evidence that she ran 'a vast criminal enterprise run out of the State Department' while she was secretary of state. More than half the people outside the government who met with Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money - either personally or through companies or groups - to the Clinton Foundation. (AP)
MORE: Can't dissolve foundation
PREVIOUS:
Non-Profit Industry
Misinformation on disinformation
If you've been following the news, you've likely heard the term 'disinformation' used quite a few times recently - whether it be claims of disinformation swaying the election, or claims that the claims of disinformation are themselves disinformation. Unfortunately, while the strategy is now finally gaining some attention, many news outlets have been misusing the term, and even confusing its meaning by using 'disinformation' and 'misinformation' interchangeably. (Epoch Times)
MORE:
Fake news of 2016
WHITEHORSE - More than $350M of taxpayer dollars in the past two decades
- over a quarter billion dollars in the past decade alone - has been
spent to clean up the abandoned
Faro mine site, a moonscape of waste rock and mustard yellow ponds
in the mountains of south-central Yukon.
But, according to the Treasury Board of Canada's annual reports
posted online, nothing has been remediated: Zero. Zip. Nadda.
(PostMedia)
OTTAWA - Even as the federal government
pressures provinces and territories to take up its offer of billions to
improve mental health services for Canadians, an internal memo suggests
it's failing in its own responsibility to provide adequate care for
mentally ill children in First Nations communities.
In extreme cases, the memo says, desperate parents are giving up
their children to child welfare agencies as the only way to ensure their
kids get treatment for mental illnesses.
(CP)
WINNIPEG - The former head of a Crown corporation says he was fired after he began investigating alleged financial corruption in the organization. But the Liberal government won't explain the epecifics of why it decided to formally terminate Donald Salkeld's appointment at the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation effective Dec 21 - the same day his term was already scheduled to expire. (CBC)
|
Homicides 2016
WATSON LAKE
- Alfred Thomas Chief, 31, was charged with first degree murder after
Olson Wolftail, 87, was found dead inside a Watson Lake home, on Dec 23.
(CBC)
MONTREAL - A man allegedly fired on police early Saturday morning and was shot by them and sent to hospital in critical condition. It happened around 3am at the corner of Du Bullion St and Rene-Levesque Blvd. Officers at the scene were responding to a call about a bar fight. They allegedly noticed the man was carrying a firearm and he ran off. Officers chased him and they say he turned around and fired on them so they fired back. (CBC)
MORE:
Confrontation with police
CP
MISSISSAUGA - Police said Friday that a married couple's desire to kill themselves lay behind the house explosion that literally rocked a quiet Mississauga neighbourhood this summer. Dozens of homes were damaged when, on June 28, a massive explosion destroyed a house at 4201 Hickory Drive. The house's owners, Robert Nadler and Diane Page, were found dead amongst the debris. (Toronto Star)
PREVIOUS:
2nd body found
Owners missing
Home leveled
House explosion
House explosion
Edmonton Journal
EDMONTON - A man was arrested Friday morning after police found a stolen backhoe carrying an ATM. Christopher Hoffele, 29, has been charged. (Global)
MORE:
Low-speed chase
KAMLOOPS - RCMP are investigating following the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unconscious and alone in the 400-block of Tranquille Road early Friday morning. Police were called around 2:49am after a complaint of a fight in the area. (Castanet)
MORE:
Man dead
Man dead after fight
VANCOUVER - Police in Delta, BC, are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off Nordel Way. The major crimes section has been called in to process the scene and determine the circumstances around the death. (CBC)
MORE:
Human remains
PORT RENFREW - RCMP checking on a burned-out car on the Pacheedaht FN in Port Renfrew found a body inside. The grisly discovery was made Tuesday morning. 'At this point it does look like foul play,' said RCMP. (Sooke News Mirror)
MORE:
Foul play suspected
VICTORIA - Police say they discovered there was
a long history of domestic violence between the driver of one vehicle
and one of the two people associated with the second vehicle.
Police said they believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally
drove at the 2 people to harm them.
(CBC)
James Fisher
VANCOUVER - A veteran Vancouver police detective, who in 2015 received a special citation for his work on a sexual exploitation investigation, has been charged with sexual exploitation. Det Const James Fisher was arrested Wednesday and faces 3 counts of sexual exploitation, 1 count of sexual assault, 1 count of breach of trust and 1 count of attempt to obstruct justice. (CBC)
MORE:
Officer charged
LONDON, ON - Police say they were called to 135 Connaught Ave around 10:20pm Wednesday and found a 26-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man, whose name hasn't been released, has died, police said. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Man found dead
Shooting
STRATHMORE
- Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run after a man was struck by
a vehicle Wednesday morning following a rollover crash on Highway 1 east
of Strathmore. The initial
crash happened around 7:15am when a Honda CR-V that had earlier been
reported stolen in Calgary lost control and rolled.
Witnesses told police they saw the SUV travelling at high speeds
on the highway before the accident. RCMP said 5 people - 2
males and 3 females - were in the SUV at the time. Police believe
the hit-and-run victim was walking away from the crash along Highway 1
when he was hit by another vehicle, which didn't stop.
(CBC)
Christian Grayhorseman
PAUL BAND FN - RCMP have identified the victim as Christian Sidney Mark Grayhorseman, 20, also known as Sonny or SonShine, from the Edmonton area. His body was found on Sundance Road.in the Paul FN reserve on Boxing Day at around 2:15pm. (CBC)
MORE: Homicide Victim gang member
LONDON, ON - Nick Cake's cellphone rang at 6:09am - not unusual for a defence lawyer with a steady practice at the beginning of his day. But this call, last Friday morning, would shake the London lawyer to his core. The 'very calm, very cool, very collected' voice on the line was his client Sam Maloney, 35, moments before he was shot dead by London police. What Cake said he heard provides some dramatic - and concerning - insight into what happened at the red-brick bungalow at 52 Duchess Ave, when Maloney was shot by police officers during a pre-dawn raid on his home. (PostMedia)
PREVIOUS:
Cop shot with a crossbow
CAPE BRETON
- Another volunteer firefighter in Cape Breton has been accused in a
string of suspicious fires earlier this year.
Gary Richard Luker, 33, is the third member of the Florence
volunteer fire department to face charges.
(CBC)
REGINA - Public sector workers in SK will be
asked to help tackle the province's $1B deficit in the coming year,
potentially through wage rollbacks or layoffs.
SK Premier Brad Wall said wages make up 60% of government
spending and everything has to be on the table when it comes to filling
the huge hole in the budget.
(CP)
MORE:
Entitled pan cutting their entitlements
MONTREAL - The Crown won't appeal a Quebec court decision that rejected evidence obtained from a photo radar machine. In November, Quebec court Judge Serge Cimon ruled police didn't personally witness the woman breaking the law or check to see if the radar machine was functioning properly, making the evidence against her amount to hearsay. (CP)
Alfred Joyce
LARK HARBOUR -
Walter Alfred Joyce, 45, is charged with impaired driving causing the
deaths of Marilyn Sheppard, 51, and Merle Sheppard, 59, with a blood
alcohol level over 80 milligrams at the time. The couple was
walking home along Little Port Road following a family Christmas
celebration, when they were allegedly struck and killed in the early
hours of Dec 26 by Joyce, who was leaving the same event in his vehicle.
(CBC)
HALIFAX - The Hells Angels have been without a
beachhead in the Maritimes since police smashed the former Halifax
chapter in 2001. The raid
led to the imprisonment of 4 of its 7 members and the closing of
the chapter after the clubhouse was seized by justice officials.
But the gang has begun to re-assert itself, cementing
its presence mainly through affiliate or so called 'puppet clubs' in NS,
NB and PEI. A New
Brunswick chapter of the Nomads is now 'full patch HA.'
(CBC)
CALGARY - At about 6:30pm Sunday, police were
called to a home in the
00-block of Fonda Drive SE for reports of a disturbance.
When officers got there, they found a man had been attacked. He
was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but later died of his
injuries. Police arrested
Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary at the scene. Stern has been charged with
manslaughter in connection with the incident.
(CTV)
QUEBEC CITY - The BEI says preliminary information suggests it began around 2:30am with a car chase in nearby Levis, which then continued into Quebec City. It says a man threw an axe out of the car, prompting police to strike the vehicle in order to end the chase. The bureau says the man then came out of the car wielding a machete and hit an officer in the arm, causing minor injuries. At least 2 officers opened fire on the man, who was pronounced dead in hospital. (CP)
MORE:
Watchdog investigates
Police shooting
VICTORIA - BC can expect to pay more for electricity, public transit and car insurance in the new year. ICBC, BC Hydro and Translink are all bumping their rates in 2017, and Medical Services Plan premiums will rise for more than half a million West Coasters as well. (CBC)
PREVIOUS: Annual raise time
RELATED:
Gas, heating prices to rise in ON
TORONTO - Michael Jacobson, 48, was found
stabbed and in life-threatening condition in the hallway of an apartment
building at
200 Sherbourne St just before 2:30pm Saturday. Paramedics
rushed Jacobson to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
(CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Apparent stabbing
Stabbing
Christine, Michael & Rachael Longridge
EDMONTON - Officers were called to a home on 122 Ave and 132 St at approximately 4:30pm Friday. Upon arrival, police found a 'severely injured woman who died on scene soon thereafter.' Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of her daughter Rachael Longridge, 21. (CTV)
MORE:
Son caught mother stabbing daughter
Mom charged
Identified
Tyron Custer Harper
WINNIPEG - Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide after a man died following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police were called to the 400-block of Kennedy St around 11pm on Dec. 20. They said officers found Clarence Ignace, 25, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but died. Tyron Custer Harper, 23, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder. (CTV)
MORE: Man wanted Police search for man
David Schmidinger
SYRACUSE - Patrol officers responded around 11:10am Thursday after David Schmidinger called 911 and told a dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and was waiting for the police. When officers arrived they found Schmidinger, who directed them to the nearby Hampton Inn, at 3017 Erie Blvd. E. In a room at the hotel officers found the body of Michelle Paterson. Paterson, 44, of Brampton, ON, was unconscious and pronounced dead at the scene. Paterson had traveled to Syracuse from Canada on Tuesday to visit Schmidinger. (Syracuse Post Standard)
MORE:
Psychological evaluation ordered
LITTLE GRAND RAPIDS - A 34-year-old man has died after police said he was assaulted in Little Grand Rapids. RCMP said officers arrived on scene Wednesday to find the man severely injured outside a home. He was transported to a nursing station with life-threatening injuries where he died. A 27-year-old woman from Little Grand Rapids has been arrested. (CTV)
MORE:
Woman held
Jeanette Cardinal Dana Fash
EDMONTON - A man known as the 'Mill Woods rapist' is facing new charges connected to the homicide of a woman in 2011. Dana Fash, 38, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeanette Marie Cardinal. Cardinal's body was found in an apartment suite on 119 Ave and 81 St in February 2011. Her death was determined to be a homicide. (Global)
MORE:
Rapist charged with murder
Cold case arrest
CALGARY - Alberta's highest court has upgraded a Calgary couple's convictions to first-degree murder in the 2011 beating death of their 6-year-old daughter, Meika Jordan. Meika's father, Spencer Jordan, and stepmother, Marie Magoon, were initially convicted in June of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years. A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Killing their kids
TORONTO - Police say that a group of 'pathetic parasites' with ties to gangs operating in the NW corner of Toronto have been responsible for at least 50 violent robberies over the last 7 months. The robberies have taken place at retail stores and banks throughout the Greater Toronto Area as well as in Hamilton and Guelph. So far, police say they have arrested 16 male suspects and identified 3 others who are being sought in connection with the robberies. The suspects are predominantly made up of members of the Complex Crip Gangsters and the Treyy Money Gang. (CTV)
YouTube CBC
CALGARY - A Provincial court Judge accepted a
joint recommendation for a sentence of a $5,000 fine on Thursday, a day
after Daniel Boria pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of an aircraft
for the 2015 stunt.
Boria make a $20,000 donation to a charity of his choice.
On July 5, 2015, Boria tied $13,000 worth of industrial-sized
balloons to a Canadian Tire lawn chair and took to the skies in a stunt
to promote his cleaning company.
As part of his sentence, Boria must also surrender the footage he
captured during the stunt so that he can no longer benefit from media
attention. (CBC)
LOON LAKE - RCMP say the body of Jordan Sandfly, 28, was found Tuesday morning outdoors on the Big Island Lake Cree Territory. (Anthony Mitsuing), 32, from SK's Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation has been charged with first-degree murder. The 2 men were known to each other. (CP)
MORE:
Man charged
David Collins Graham Veitch
OUTER COVE - Graham Veitch, 18, charged with the first-degree murder of pharmacist David Collins has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment. Collins, 55, died in hospital Sunday night after being assaulted at a home at Cadigan's Road. Veitch is the son of the woman Collins was living with. (CBC)
MORE: Accused to undergo psychiatric assessment
PREVIOUS:
Suspect in custody
Serious assault
TERRACE - RCMP Const. Bruce Lofroth now has a criminal record after being handed a suspended sentence with one year of probation for an assault on a youth in 2014. He will also have to complete 100 hours of community work service and pay a victim fine surcharge of $100. The assault charge stemmed from a video, taken May 28, 2014, that showed an officer physically restraining a male person who was on the ground in front of a business on Lazelle Ave. The person was on his stomach on the ground and appeared to be showing no resistance. (Terrace Standard)
MORE:
No jail time
WINNIPEG - The man found dead in the home in the 200-block of Belmont Ave has been identified as, Edward Lee Dyck, 55, of Winnipeg. Police say, 'The victim and another male, both rent rooms at this location. On Dec 17, the two became involved in an argument at which time it's alleged that the victim was seriously assaulted, causing fatal injuries. The suspect then proceeded to move the deceased to a detached garage, where he was located 3 days later.' Dale Gregory Hilderman, 51, of Winnipeg has been charged with second degree murder. (My Toba)
MORE:
Homicide
Body found

