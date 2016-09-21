   Prime Time Crime

Manipulated global data

LONDON - A high-level whistleblower has told this newspaper that NOAA breached its own rules on scientific integrity when it published the sensational but flawed report, aimed at making the maximum possible impact on world leaders including Barack Obama and David Cameron at the UN climate conference in Paris in 2015. (Daily Mail)

Dozens killed

Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend. (Reuters)

Anti-terrorism operation

ISTANBUL - Turkey's anti-terrorism police have detained over 440 people for alleged links to IS. The Anadolu Agency said 60 suspects, the vast majority of them foreigners, were arrested early Sunday in the capital, Ankara. It said a total of 445 people were detained in simultaneous pre-dawn police operations that spanned several cities, including Istanbul and Gaziantep, near the border with Syria. (AP)

Decree repealed

BUCHAREST - Romania's government on Sunday repealed an emergency decree that decriminalizes some official misconduct following massive demonstrations and condemnation from abroad. The government led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu originally approved the ordinance in the middle of the night Wednesday, with no input from Parliament. (AP)

US warrant

PHILADELPHIA - A US judge has ordered Google to comply with search warrants seeking customer emails stored outside the US, diverging from a federal appeals court that reached the opposite conclusion in a similar case involving Microsoft Corp. US Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia ruled on Friday that transferring emails from a foreign server so FBI agents could review them locally as part of a domestic fraud probe did not qualify as a seizure. (Reuters)

Trump attack banking rules

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump launched his long-promised attack Friday on banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, signing new orders after meeting with business and investment chiefs and pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions. (AP)

Litigation starts

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump has hit back after a judge temporarily blocked his travel ban on people from 7 predominantly Muslim countries. US District Judge James Robart in Seattle acted after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. About 60,000 people from the affected countries had their visas cancelled. (Independent IE)

Visa applications

OTTAWA - A report outlines all visa applications rejected between Nov 2015 and Dec 2016, and the grounds for refusal. There were 310 cases where an individual was found inadmissible the section dealing with national security concerns. In total, there were 1.4M visa applications rejected by the Canadian government. (Sun Media)

Louvre reopens

PARIS - The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public Saturday morning, less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting 'Allahu Akbar' was shot by soldiers. The attacker was shot 4 times after injuring a soldier patrolling the underground mall. An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed the identity of the attacker as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28. (AP)

Sentenced to death

SANTA ANA - Steven Dean Gordon, 48, a California sex offender was sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping and murdering 4 Orange County women in 2013. Prosecutors said Gordon and his co-defendant, Franc Cano, also a registered sex offender, were wearing GPS ankle monitors during their killing spree. (CBS)

So much for electoral reform

OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's promise of electoral reform is dead. Back in 2015, the Liberals said unequivocally that that federal election would be the last one under first-past-the-post. They repeated that pledge over and over. But then on Wednesday, Canada's new democratic institutions minister made it clear that changing Canada's electoral system is not in her mandate. (CBC)

Expanding, legal or not

TORONTO - Marc Emery is focused on the Cannabis Culture's Toronto flagship locale he owns, while Jodie Emery oversees the franchising and most other aspects of the business. But even as the government pursues legislation to set up a legal recreational market, the question of whether dispensaries such as theirs will be allowed to operate above ground hangs in the air. (National Post)

Drug mules

TORONTO - 3 current or former Vice journalists independently told the Post that Yaroslav Pastukhov, then Vice Canada's music editor who went by the name Slava Pastuk, personally tried to recruit them as international drug couriers, offering each of them $10,000 to carry illicit cargo hidden in the lining of suitcases from Las Vegas to Australia. Pastukhov's one-time roommate, a Toronto electronic music artist named Jordan Gardner, now sits in an Australian prison, awaiting sentencing after being caught at Sydney airport with a large stash of cocaine. (National Post)

TTC union heads fired

TORONTO - 17 top union officials representing Toronto Transit Commission employees have been sidelined in what their leader characterized as a virtual takeover by their US parent union. Bob Kinnear, president of local 113 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said he found out Friday morning that he and the others were out of a job. The letter from the ATU parent union to the local said they were pushing out its leaders because the local had begun a process that could ultimately lead to leaving, violating the union's Constitution and General Laws (CGL). (Globe & Mail)

Estimates of convenience

EDMONTON - A researcher says the agency that monitors Alberta's energy industry has underestimated the impact of tens of thousands of spills going back decades. Kevin Timoney, an Edmonton-area consulting biologist, used sophisticated statistical analysis, an extensive research review and comparisons with other jurisdictions to conclude the Alberta Energy Regulator doesn't have a good handle on how much oil and saline water has been released into the environment or remains there. (CBC)

On the brink, again

ATHENS - It is now more than 7 years since the Greek financial crisis erupted and the debt drama has often had a deja vu quality about it. Bailout negotiations between Athens and its creditors have stalled. The possibility of Grexit, or euro exit, has re-emerged and bond yields have soared. The yield on two-year Greek government bonds has risen from 6% to 10% in less than two weeks as spooked investors have dumped their holdings. And the shrill rhetoric last seen at the height of the crisis in 2015 has returned. (Guardian UK)

Vanity ads

OTTAWA - Canadian is home to its own uniquely annoying ad phenomenon: The 'vanity ad.' Known to any Canadians with a TV or internet connection, these are taxpayer-funded ads that serve no other purpose other than to assure Canadians that the incumbent government is doing a good job. And in Canada, these types of ads are truly a non-partisan exercise. (National Post)

Lawyer pleads guilty

MONTREAL - A longtime defence lawyer of the Montreal Mafia received a 34-month prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to gangsterism and weapon possession charges. Loris Cavaliere, 62, was described in court as having 30 years of experience representing members of different organized crime factions, but particularly Italian branches. Cavaliere was arrested 2 years ago in a major police operation targeting a new alliance believed to be in place between the Montreal Mafia, the Hells Angels and the city's major street gangs. Cavaliere acted as a bridge of sorts between criminal organizations. (Montreal Gazette)

Drug bust

MONTREAL - The SQ say they have detained 7 men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine. The men are between the ages of 24 and 52 and were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and suburbs to the north. Among those arrested was Andrea (Andrew) Scoppa, a convicted drug trafficker known to have ties to the Mafia in Montreal for several years. (Montreal Gazette)

Carfentanil in Van

VANCOUVER - The ministry says a small number of urine tests conducted over a two-week period at treatment facilities across Metro Vancouver tested positive for carfentanil. The ministry says 1 or 2 grains of the drug can be fatal and that it is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, the drug at the root of the province's overdose crisis. The tests were done on 1,766 urine samples and showed 57 of those were positive for carfentanil. (CP)

Lab risks

WINNIPEG - More than a dozen employees may have been exposed to potentially dangerous pathogens in incidents at Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory over a 22-month period. There were 14 cases involving possible exposures in 45 incident reports between Jan 2015 and Oct 2016. Those incidents include problems with biosafety suits, contaminated needle pricks and equipment malfunctions which led to individuals coming into contact with samples of HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis, among other contaminants. (CBC)

30 months

OTTAWA - A man who stole gold 'pucks' from the Royal Canadian Mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Leston Lawrence was convicted of theft in Nov by Ontario Court judge Peter Doody, who noted in his ruling the case was based on circumstantial evidence. (CP)

Brexit plan published

LONDON - The government has published an official policy document setting out its Brexit plans. The White Paper (.pdf) lays out the government's 'principles' including migration control and 'taking control of our own laws'. (BBC)

Banker jailed

LONDON - A corrupt HBOS banker has been locked up for 11 years after he and his cronies 'financially raped' small businesses to fund lavish holidays and sex parties in one of Britain's biggest ever frauds. Lynden Scourfield, 54, a senior director of HBOS, 'sold his soul' to David Mills by forcing firms that needed to borrow cash to use his friend's crooked consultancy firm. Behaving like the 'Mafia', they would then use threats and extortion to seize control of the businesses, plundering bank accounts and pocketing massive new loans granted in their name. (Daily Mail)

Correctional officer killed

SMYRNA - Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the DOC, was killed in the standoff in the James T Vaughn Correctional Center. After breaching the building at approximately 5am Thursday, authorities were able to locate the other hostage, a female corrections counselor and evacuate her safely from the building. (Delaware State News)

Speech cancelled

BERKELEY - Police canceled the speech by Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos after, they said, 'an apparently organized violent attack and destruction of property' forced them to evacuate Yiannopoulos to protect him and the hundreds of protesters and audience members. The Berkeley statement blamed the violence - which included fires, the throwing of Molotov cocktails and fireworks thrown at officers - on a 'group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise nonviolent protest.' (Inside Higher Ed)

Afghan watchdog report

KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country. The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress. (VOA)

Court challenge

VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge. Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned. (Globe & Mail)

Free man

TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.' Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991. (Sun Media)

Suspect charged

QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences. Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval. (PostMedia)

