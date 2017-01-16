   Prime Time Crime

Chaos

Donald Trump

NEW YORK - Border agents detained scores of unsuspecting travelers at airports as the US began a chaotic implantation of US President Donald Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of 7 nations from entering the country. By Saturday night, a federal judge in New York had issued an order temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump's travel ban took effect. But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out of the country in the coming weeks. (AP)

US soldier killed

BAYDA GOVERNORATE - The US military says 1 service member has been killed and 3 others were wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting a local Al Qaeda branch, marking the first known combat death of a US soldier under President Donald Trump's new administration. (ABC)

Hackers hit police camera network

WASHINGTON - Hackers infected 70% of storage devices that record data from DC police surveillance cameras 8 days before President Trump's inauguration, forcing major citywide reinstallation efforts. City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record between Jan 12 and Jan 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across the city. (Washington Post)

Murders, suicide

MCLEAN - 3 people have been found dead inside a home in the 1300-block of Windy Hill Road were the result of a murder suicide. The decedents have been identified as Shirley Zhou, 48, James Wenjie Chen, 16, and Hong Chen, 52, of McLean. It is believed that Hong Chen fatally shot his wife, Shirley Zhou, and son, James Chen. (WUSA9)

Chinese lunar New Year

BEIJING - Chinese are lighting incense sticks and praying at temples to wish for an auspicious start to the Lunar New Year. Thousands visited Beijing's major temples on Saturday, the first day of the Year of the Rooster. (AP)

Chemical weapon lab

AP

MOSUL - Iraqi forces discovered a mustard chemical warfare agent in eastern Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles. (AP)

Shimmers

Shimmer

'Shimmers' are the newest form of credit card skimmers, only smaller, more powerful and practically impossible to detect. And they're popping up all over the place. (CBC)

Cancer fields

Artificial turf

SEATTLE - More than 50 soccer players at the same university have been diagnosed with cancer - allegedly linked to chemicals in their artificial turf field. Artificial turf fields, made of synthetic fibers to mimic grass and tire crumbs to mimic soil, are often used for traditionally played outdoor sports. However, research has shown that the infill made from recycled tires, also known as crumb rubber, contains a cocktail of toxic chemicals - including carbon black, which has been proven to fuel tumor growth. (Daily Mail)

Found guilty

Michael Applebaum

MONTREAL - Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was found guilty of 8 of the 14 charges that were levelled against him. Judge Louise Provost of Quebec Court found Applebaum guilty of fraud against the government, breach of trust, conspiracy and corruption in municipal affairs. A stay of proceedings was ordered for 4 charges, and he was found not guilty on 2 others. (PostMedia)

Lawsuit can proceed

VANCOUVER - BC's Appeal Court ruled that a lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed. The decision, reverses a 2015 BC Supreme Court ruling. The case is being closely watched by Canadian miners that operate abroad because it could increase litigation risk. (Reuters)

Colleges told to rethink

TORONTO - Ontario colleges have been ordered to come up with new salary proposals for their presidents and other executives, after some institutions proposed pay hikes of 50%. The memo from the Liberal government comes at the same time a report says Ontario's 24 public colleges face a cumulative debt of $1.9B over 10 years in an age of declining enrolment. (Sun Media)

Why tomatoes lost their taste

An international team of scientists claims finally to have cracked one of the most common consumer conundrums: why don't tomatoes taste like they used to? After conducting exhaustive taste tests of 100 tomato varieties and sequencing the genomes of nearly 400 varieties, researchers have found the 13 volatile compounds that give a tomato its inherent flavour. By comparing traditional tomatoes with their modern descendants, the teams uncovered the properties that have been lost in the quest for improved size, yields and resistance. (Guardian UK)

DNA phenotyping

Renee Sweeney Suspect

SUDBURY - The slaying of Renee Sweeney has stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she worked. Evidence in the case included multiple DNA samples, fingerprints and 3 witnesses, but the killer has not been identified to this day. Now, Sudbury police have turned to DNA phenotyping to solve the case. (PostMedia)

Filming police

TORONTO - Police say they are reviewing a video apparently showing an officer stunning someone with a Taser - and 2 cops telling the person filming they would seize his cellphone. As long as someone is not obstructing police from doing their job, witnesses have the right to photograph an officer doing their job in public. (Huffington Post)

3 not guilty, 1 mistrial

VANCOUVER - The jury at a human-smuggling trial involving the arrival of nearly 500 Tamil migrants in BC has found 3 of the men accused of orchestrating the voyage not guilty, but failed to reach a verdict for a man the Crown alleged owned the ship. The Sun Sea docked in BC in August, 2010, carrying 492 people - 380 men, 63 women and 49 children. (Globe & Mail)

Third party sponsors

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court has upheld a BC election law that requires third-party sponsors of advertising to register with the chief electoral officer, even if they spend less than $500 on the advertising. (Globe & Mail)

Conflict argument

VANCOUVER - Democracy Watch has lost its legal bid to have 2 rulings by BC's conflict of interest commissioner involving Premier Christy Clark set aside. The case stemmed from 2 decisions released last year by the province's conflict commissioner, Paul Fraser, who applied to have the case dismissed, arguing his rulings are protected by legislative privilege and are not subject to review by the courts. (CP)

Throw cash at the media

OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund. The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report. (Globe & Mail)

It's weird that 30 years of copycat business decisions by the media industry would create an oligopoly that acted like it was a Crown Corp. That all should pay the same taxes and what the tax amount should be is another part of the problem. - Chris

Where the tax money is going

VANCOUVER - City Council will spend $2M of the $3.5M raised through a 0.5% fentanyl-related property tax hike on a Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services medic unit and a community policing centre in Strathcona, among other things. (PostMedia)

Bowdy livestreamed suicide

LOS ANGELES - An aspiring Hollywood actor facing sexual assault allegations put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger while broadcasting on Facebook Live early Monday morning. Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, went on Facebook at around 5.30am and announced to his followers that he was going to end his life. (Daily Mail)

Gang rape trio

STOCKHOLM - 3 men have been remanded in custody in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in her thirties in an Uppsala apartment, reportedly live streamed on Facebook. 2 Afghan men are in custody on suspicion of rape. The third man, a Swedish citizen aged 24, was detained on suspicion of failing to reveal rape. (Local)

Global corruption

TI

Revelations of tax-evasion and money-laundering networks on a global scale in the Panama Papers helped make the world appear more corrupt last year, according to watchdog Transparency Internationa. There were more falling scores than rising ones on its 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index. A lower score means a country is seen as more corrupt. (Independent UK)

Tax haven Canada

OTTAWA - Far from the palm-fringed beaches of the usual offshore tax havens, Canada has quietly become a go-to destination for international tax cheats eager to exploit the country's twin benefits of a sterling reputation and rules that allow private companies to keep their ownership secret. While Canada prides itself on being a law-abiding country with a rigorous regulatory regime, several factors are making the country ripe for the kinds of machinations normally found in offshore tax havens. (CBC)

4 years

Jacques Corriveau

MONTREAL - An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal was sentenced to a 4-year prison term. Jacques Corriveau, who was previously described as the ''central figure' in the scandal, will also have 10 years to pay a fine of $1.4M. (CBC)

Legal mining claim

VICTORIA - It took less than an hour for Bev Sellars, a lawyer and former chief of the Xat'sull First Nation at Soda Creek, to file an application with the province to become a free miner and then to use the ministry's online registry to stake her claim for the right to explore a chunk of land that includes Minister of Energy and Mines Bill Bennett's Cranbrook home. Under BC law, a placer claim gives the holder exclusive rights to search the claim area for 'ore of metal and every natural substance that can be mined and that is either loose, or found in fragmentary or broken rock that is not talus rock and occurs in loose earth, gravel and sand.' It cost her a total of $129.89 to register her claim. (Globe & Mail)

Google bad ads and scammers in 2016

A free and open web is a vital resource for people and businesses around the world. And ads play a key role in ensuring you have access to accurate, quality information online. But bad ads can ruin the online experience for everyone. They promote illegal products and unrealistic offers. They can trick people into sharing personal information and infect devices with harmful software. In 2016, we took down 1.7B ads that violated our advertising policies, more than double the amount of bad ads we took down in 2015. (Google)

Hotel attacked

MOGADISHU - Somali rescue workers say at least 20 people were killed and more than 50 injured Wednesday in an attack by militants on a Mogadishu hotel. A massive truck bomb was detonated outside the Dayah Hotel just before 9am. Gunmen then stormed the damaged building, shooting at guests and exchanging gunfire with security forces. (VOA)

Mass execution

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait hanged 7 prisoners in a mass execution on Wednesday, including a royal family member and a woman convicted of killing 58 women and children when she set fire to a wedding tent. hose executed included a Bangladeshi, a Filipina, an Ethiopian, 2 Kuwaitis and 2 Egyptians. All had been convicted of murder except the Bangladeshi man, who was convicted of rape, kidnapping and theft. (AP)

Trafficking ring bust

CALABRIA - Italian anti-mafia police said they busted an international drug ring and arrested 54 people with ties to notorious mafia group 'Ndrangheta attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of $1.7B into Europe. The group was allegedly conspiring to import about 8 metric tons, or 17,637 pounds, of cocaine from Colombia into Europe via seaports and airports in Calabria. The drug haul was intercepted at a plantation in Colombia, near the Caribbean port of Turbo. (Business Insider)

Parliament must have a say

LONDON - Parliament must vote on whether the government can start the Brexit process, the Supreme Court has ruled. The judgement means Theresa May cannot begin talks with the EU until MPs and peers give their backing - although this is expected to happen in time for the government's 31 March deadline. But the court ruled the Scottish Parliament and Welsh and Northern Ireland assemblies did not need a say. (BBC)

Not enough money in pot

OTTAWA - Canada's organized crime groups and gangs are much less likely to produce and traffic marijuana than they are other illicit drugs according to a new federal study. The new report from Statistics Canada analyzed all drug-related violations over a 2-year period in Victoria, Vancouver, Regina and Waterloo. (Globe & Mail)

Warning

OTTAWA - National-security agencies counselled Ottawa against allowing a Chinese firm to take over a Montreal high-tech company, warning it would undermine a technological edge that Western militaries have over China. The acquisition of ITF Technologies of Montreal by Hong Kong-based O-Net Communications is the focus of a growing controversy after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government reversed a Harper cabinet order that sought to unwind this foreign purchase. (Globe & Mail)

RCMP changes investigations

OTTAWA - The RCMP have made changes to how they investigate missing persons cases, months before a long-awaited inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls gets underway. As part of the updated policy, RCMP members must develop an investigative strategy for a missing persons case, which includes the completion of a missing person intake and risk assessment form that requires a supervisor's review and approval. RCMP members are also required to work with families to develop a schedule for providing updates about the investigation. Such schedules have routinely been made in the past, but under the new policy it becomes mandatory. (CBC)

Law society confronts

VANCOUVER - A Law Society of BC disciplinary hearing has put under scrutiny the legal regulator's ability to police money-laundering, scams and illicit foreign investment involving lawyers. In the face of an overheated real estate market and public concerns about foreign capital last year, the society cited West Vancouver lawyer Donald Gurney for professional misconduct over his involvement in four questionable, three-year-old transactions. It alleged he ignored numerous badges of suspicion and misused his trust account by allowing $25,845,489.87 of offshore cash to float through it between May and Nov 2013. With the veneer of legitimacy the lawyer provided, that money was beyond the usual purview of the authorities. (Vancouver Sun)