   Prime Time Crime

Migrant boat sinks

About 100 migrant passengers are feared drowned in the Mediterranean Sea after their boat sank off the coast of Libya. 8 bodies were recovered from the water on Saturday, and 4 people were rescued. But difficult conditions hampered an overnight search for survivors, and at least 90 people are still missing. The boat sank between Libya and Italy, about 30 miles (50km) from the Libyan coast. More than 1,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea in the first 2 weeks of 2017, the UN refugee agency estimates. (BBC)

Obama expands surveillance powers

WASHINTON - New rules issued by the Obama administration under Executive order 12333 will let the NSA share the raw streams of communications it intercepts directly with agencies including the FBI, the DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security. (EFF)

Mercury dump

GRASSY NARROWS FN - A former worker at the pulp and paper mill in Dryden, ON, says he feels vindicated by new research released by the environmental group Earthroots. Kas Glowacki went public last June saying that in 1972 he helped bury more than 50 barrels of mercury in a pit near the mill, upstream from Grassy Narrows First Nation. His claims appeared to support research by leading mercury experts released in May, showing a continuing source of mercury contamination in the Wabigoon River system. (CBC)

Fraud at embassy

PORT-AU-PRINCE - The Canadian government has fired 17 local recruits from its embassy in Haiti after uncovering a system of fraud that cost the diplomatic mission $1.7M over 12 years. The majority of that staff, 12 people, worked for Global Affairs Canada. The other 5 worked for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Investigators found the staffers inflated bills, diverted and stole materials and colluded with local suppliers between 2004 and 2016. (CBC)

Pattern of excessive force

CHICAGO - US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday that the Chicago Police Department has been violating the constitutional rights of residents for years in a blistering report from the Justice Department. (WLS)

Settlement

NEW YORK - Moody's has agreed to pay nearly $864M to settle with US federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. The credit rating agency reached the deal with the Justice Department, 21 states and the District of Columbia, resolving allegations that the firm contributed to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. S&P entered into a similar accord in 2015 paying out $1.375B. Standard and Poor's is the world's largest ratings firm, followed by Moody's. (Reuters)

Why economists can't get it right

NEW YORK - From wrong forecasts by the IMF and Wall Street, to wrong policies by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government, wrong economic theory impacts everyone. Last year was a particularly bad one for the profession, as none of the mainstream forecasts on major events, from Brexit to Donald Trump's election, and the effects of those events on markets and the economy, were correct. In fact, mainstream economics has been consistently getting it wrong since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. (Epoch Times)

Corrupt court rules

CARACAS - The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela declared on Wednesday the nullity of all acts of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, for disrespecting 'several sentences' of the Constitutional and Electoral rooms. (EFE)

Drug prices

OTTAWA - Canadians forced to pay some of the highest drug prices in the world could save billions through changes promised by Health Minister Jane Philpott in an exclusive interview with the fifth estate . An analysis by the fifth estate shows that Canadians, for example, pay far more than people in New Zealand for drugs produced by the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company. For every dollar Canadians spend on 7 popular drugs sold by Apotex in both countries, Kiwis spend just 11.5 cents. (CBC)

Vacation

Justin Trudeau Aga Khan IV

Justin Trudeau spent his vacation on the private Bahamian island of billionaire philanthropist the Aga Khan. The Aga Khan is the head of a foundation that has received millions of dollars in federal foreign aid. The organization is also registered to lobby the federal government. (CBC)

Woman can't sue regulator

OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada says an Alberta woman cannot sue the province's energy regulator as part of her claim that hydraulic fracturing so badly contaminated her well that the water can be set on fire. Jessica Ernst began legal action against the regulator and Calgary-based energy company Encana in 2007 and later amended her statement of claim to include Alberta Environment. (CP)

Trooper shot

TONOPAH - 2 people are dead and a Department of Public Safety trooper who was wounded while responding to a shots-fired call along Interstate 10 near Tonopah just might owe his life to an armed passer-by who stopped at exactly the right time. The DPS trooper has now been identified as Edward Andersson. (CBS)

Mafia boss caught

Francesco Castriotta

EL VENDRELL - An Italian mafia boss known for having a 'permanent erection' has been arrested after almost 7 years on the run. Francesco Castriotta, 42, nicknamed 'Lord of Coca', fled from authorities while under house arrest in Milan in 2009. He had successfully used his embarrassing condition, which he claimed was caused by years of cocaine use, to persuade a judge that sending him to jail would be cruel. Instead of staying home, Castriotta became a fugitive. (Daily Mail)

Pharmacists suspended

HALFIAX - A pair Nova Scotia pharmacy managers have been suspended after making prescription drug dispensing mistakes in unrelated cases that ultimately led to the deaths of 2 patients. The professional misconduct suspensions against Alexandra Wilson and Leanne Forbes, came following settlements with the NS College of Pharmacists' investigation committee. The locations of their pharmacies were blacked out in the written decisions released by the college. (CBC)

Carbon tax on cremation

Two grieving Alberta families have each been slapped with a $100 carbon tax bill after having a relative cremated, just days after the tax was introduced in that province. After CBC Go Public investigated, the funeral home apologized and offered refunds to families, saying it made a mistake calculating the new tax. The funeral home should have charged $10.09. (CBC)

BC approves pipeline expansion

VICTORIA - BC Premier Christy Clark says her government has reached a financial deal with Kinder Morgan worth as much as $1B over the next two decades, satisfying her demands that BC get a fair share of the economic benefits from the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Globe & Mail)

Serial killer confesses

Mikhail Popkov

ANGARSK - A former policeman-turned-serial killer from the East Siberian city of Angarsk, Mikhail Popkov, has confessed to killing at least 59 more women, 2 years after he was given a life sentence for 22 murders. The total number of his victims may now go to as high as 81. According to conflicting reports, Popkov committed the murders in the period from 1994 to the early 2000s or alternatively to 2012, until the very moment he was arrested. Popkov quit the police in 1998, reportedly surprising his colleagues at the time, as he had career prospects. It was later revealed that he even assisted several investigations of his own murders. (RT)

Adults in jail

OTTAWA - For over a decade, jails across Canada have held more adults awaiting trial than convicted offenders serving sentences - even as the number of adults charged with a crime declined, according to a new Statistics Canada report. Between 2014 and 2015, an average of 24,014 adults were in a provincial or territorial correctional facility on any given day; well over half - 57% of them (13,650) - were in remand, which means they were being held prior to their trial or before they were found guilty. (PostMedia)

Mortgage fraud

TORONTO - House prices in Canada's hottest cities are soaring, but the pressure to buy a home remains. The result? Mortgage fraud is spiking. (Huffington Post)

Capitalism needs reform

DAVOS - Reforming the very nature of capitalism will be needed to combat the growing appeal of populist political movements around the world, the WEF said. (AP)

Latest Trump

WASHINGTON - US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway his actions and furiously blamed US intelligence agencies for news reports that Moscow had compiled compromising information on him. Trump slammed as 'fake news' the reports that classified documents presented to him last week by the heads of 4 US intelligence agencies included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him. (Reuters)

Police job harder

Police officers in the US think their job has gotten harder of late, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center. The public outcry over high-profile police shootings of black Americans, coupled with a recent uptick in fatal shootings of police, has left the majority of officers feeling more concerned for their personal safety and more reluctant to carry out some of their duties, according to the report, titled 'Behind the Badge.' (LA Times)

Sentenced to death

Dylann Roof

CHARLESTON - Dylann Roof was sentenced to death by a federal jury Tuesday for carrying out the mass shooting inside Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in a bid to spark a race war. The 12-member panel unanimously deciding the 22-year-old self-avowed white supremacist should die for his crimes rather than spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Post & Courier)

Death penalty

Christopher Wilkins

HUNTSVILLE - A Fort Worth jury sent Christopher Wilkins to death row for killing 2 men after he explained how he shot his victims over a $20 phony drug deal. On Wednesday, more than 11 years after the killings, the 48-year-old Wilkins is scheduled to die by lethal injection, pending the outcome of an appeal in the US Supreme Court. (AP)

Twin blasts

KABUL - Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in twin suicide blasts near Afghanistan's parliament in the capital, Kabul. A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Darul Aman area of the city and was followed immediately by a car bomber in an apparently coordinated operation. The blasts tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe, which houses politicians' offices, leaving the area littered with bloodied bodies. A ministry official said the attack killed at least 30 people and wounded a further 80. (Al Jazeera)

Piracy update

KUALA LUMPUR - Sea piracy plunged to its lowest levels in 18 years in 2016, but kidnappings of crew members for ransom is escalating off West Africa and in the Sulu Seas near the Philippines, a global maritime watchdog said Tuesday. (AP)

Asbestos spy

In mid-September, 2016, Laura Lozanski received an e-mail from a British documentary filmmaker named Rob Moore, asking if she would be willing to do an in-person interview with him on the health risks of asbestos. In early Dec, she learned of an espionage case in Britain's High Court, over someone posing as an investigative journalist and filmmaker who had infiltrated the global ban-asbestos movement. The case now before the High Court involves a corporate intelligence firm called K2 Intelligence. (Globe & Mail)

Truck bomb

ARISH - A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai - killing at least 10 people and wounding 22. The bombing, on the coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint. 9 of the confirmed dead are policemen and 3 floors of the police station were destroyed in the attack. (Independent UK)

Officer shot

Debra Clayton Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer was shot and killed Monday morning on Princeton St and the suspect - wanted in a homicide - is at large. Official identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 43. Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, in Dec. (Orlando Sentinel)

Charged

Sara, Grace Packer & Jacob Sullivan

ABINGTON - The District Attorney's Office announced Sunday morning that it was charging Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, 14, with homicide and related offenses in the death of her daughter. The missing 14-year-old Abington teen found dismembered in Luzerne County was killed by her adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend as part of a rape-murder fantasy the 2 shared. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Why electricity cost of much

TORONTO - Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade's worth of policy choices have made it that way. (Globe & Mail)

Spotlight on WCBs

TORONTO - They are the first port of call for workers hurt on the job. But when decisions are made about accident victims with complex injuries, a new study suggests doctors feel sidelined by workers' compensation boards. The report, conducted by the Institute for Work and Health, examined the role of doctors and other health care professionals in workers' compensation across 4 provinces. It found doctors treating workers with complicated or prolonged conditions were frustrated by an 'opaque and confusing' system where their views on a safe return to work after an accident appeared to sometimes be ignored by case managers with no medical training. (Toronto Star)

16 arrested

PARIS - French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year. Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewelry worth around $9.5M when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in Oct. Police swooped in the Paris region and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was robbed. (AFP)

Gilded cage

NEW YORK - Dan Zhong's two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers. His proposal is the latest example of wealthy people facing potentially long prison terms who have asked to finance their own, extravagant house arrests, highlighting inequities between them and defendants of lesser means who languish behind bars and spawning a cottage industry of former federal agents and police officers working as private guards. (AP)

Truck rams pedestrians

JERUSALEM - 4 Israeli officer cadets were killed in Jerusalem on Sunday and a dozen wounded when a Palestinian attacker driving a truck ploughed into them deliberately. Among the wounded 3 were described as in a serious condition. The attack took place as a large group of Israeli soldiers visited a scenic outlook overlooking modern Jerusalem and the Old City. Police later identified the driver as a Palestinian from Jabel Mukaber. (Guardian UK)

Dream home a crime scene

EDMONTON - You've spent your evenings and weekends touring potential new homes with your real estate agent. Then you sign the contract, move into your dream home - and find out someone has been murdered there. Disclosure rules vary across Canada. In MB, real estate agents are required to disclose when the property has been a grow op. In QC, full disclosure of anything that might affect the buyer is the rule, including criminal activities and even reports of hauntings. Here in AB, it's buyer beware when it comes to properties where violent crimes or other illegal activities have taken place. But unless you ask, you may not learn that the dream home where you want to raise your kids used to be a grow op or a meth lab if no modifications were made to the home. (CBC)

Fake news crackdown

The 'fake news' scare is making its way around the world, with Germany and Indonesia readying government programs to begin monitoring for and censoring online content they deem 'fake.' Actual fake news mainly takes the form of click-bait articles posted by news mills for profit, and it's mainly these stories that are cited by news outlets touting the fake-news narrative. The controversy about the topic isn't around actual fake news, but rather the fact that 'fake news' lists have often bundled together fake news websites with right-leaning news websites. The concern is that governments could have a means to repress opposing voices simply by including legitimate political opinion and reportage on 'fake news' lists. (Epoch Times)

Voices in his head

Esteban Santiago

FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing 5 people and wounding 8, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence. The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in Nov and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care. (Alaska Dispatch)

Latest sin lawsuit

OAKLAND - Coca-Cola and an industry group face accusations in a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that they tried to cover up links between drinking sugary beverages and harmful health effects such as obesity and diabetes. The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis Project, a non-profit group, sued the beverage company and the American Beverage Association this week in the federal district court in Oakland, Calif. (NY Times)