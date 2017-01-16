   Prime Time Crime

|
Revelations of tax-evasion and money-laundering networks on a global scale in the Panama Papers helped make the world appear more corrupt last year, according to watchdog Transparency Internationa. There were more falling scores than rising ones on its 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index. A lower score means a country is seen as more corrupt. (Independent UK)
REPORT: Corruption perception index 2016
PREVIOUS:
TI
Corruption Perceptions Index
OTTAWA - Far from the palm-fringed beaches of the usual offshore tax havens, Canada has quietly become a go-to destination for international tax cheats eager to exploit the country's twin benefits of a sterling reputation and rules that allow private companies to keep their ownership secret. While Canada prides itself on being a law-abiding country with a rigorous regulatory regime, several factors are making the country ripe for the kinds of machinations normally found in offshore tax havens. (CBC)
MORE: Part 1 Snow washing Part 2 how a Quebec company hid millions
PREVIOUS:
Global meltdown-wealth
MONTREAL - An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal was sentenced to a 4-year prison term. Jacques Corriveau, who was previously described as the ''central figure' in the scandal, will also have 10 years to pay a fine of $1.4M. (CBC)
MORE: 4 years for influence peddling
PREVIOUS: Sponsorship Scandal
VICTORIA - It took less than an hour for Bev
Sellars, a lawyer and former chief of the Xat'sull First Nation at Soda
Creek, to file an application with the province to become a free miner
and then to use the ministry’s online registry to stake her claim for
the right to explore a chunk of land that includes Minister of Energy
and Mines Bill Bennett's Cranbrook home.
Under BC law, a placer claim gives the holder exclusive rights to
search the claim area for 'ore of metal and every natural substance that
can be mined and that is either loose, or found in fragmentary or broken
rock that is not talus rock and occurs in loose earth, gravel and sand.'
It cost her a total of $129.89
to register her claim. (Globe
& Mail)
VANCOUVER - Police are tackling high-level drug dealers as part of their 5-year plan to make the city safer and to deal with the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic. (News1130)
MORE: Trafficking charges decline Van mayor wants Federal and provincial governments to step in Spaces for drug users
PREVIOUS:
BC overdoses
Drug overdose deaths in BC
.pdf
War on Legal Drugs
Google bad ads and scammers in 2016
A free and open web is a vital resource for people and businesses around the world. And ads play a key role in ensuring you have access to accurate, quality information online. But bad ads can ruin the online experience for everyone. They promote illegal products and unrealistic offers. They can trick people into sharing personal information and infect devices with harmful software. In 2016, we took down 1.7B ads that violated our advertising policies, more than double the amount of bad ads we took down in 2015. (Google)
MOGADISHU - Somali rescue workers say at least 20 people were killed and more than 50 injured Wednesday in an attack by militants on a Mogadishu hotel. A massive truck bomb was detonated outside the Dayah Hotel just before 9am. Gunmen then stormed the damaged building, shooting at guests and exchanging gunfire with security forces. (VOA)
PREVIOUS:
2016
June hotel attacks
2016 SYL hotel attack
2016 Restaurant attack
2015 Jazeera Palace Hotel bombing
2015 Makka al-Mukarama hotel attack
2015
Central Hotel attack
KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait hanged 7 prisoners in a
mass execution on Wednesday, including a royal family member and a woman
convicted of killing 58 women and children when she set fire to a
wedding tent. hose executed
included a Bangladeshi, a Filipina, an Ethiopian, 2 Kuwaitis and 2
Egyptians. All had been
convicted of murder except the Bangladeshi man, who was convicted of
rape, kidnapping and theft.
(AP)
CALABRIA - Italian anti-mafia police said they busted an international drug ring and arrested 54 people with ties to notorious mafia group 'Ndrangheta attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of $1.7B into Europe. The group was allegedly conspiring to import about 8 metric tons, or 17,637 pounds, of cocaine from Colombia into Europe via seaports and airports in Calabria. The drug haul was intercepted at a plantation in Colombia, near the Caribbean port of Turbo. (Business Insider)
MORE:
Maxi drug bust
WASHINGTON - President Trump's rush to reinstate of the Global Gag rule, which directs the USAID to withhold funds from NGOs that engage in a wide range of abortion related activity should not be a shock. Trump in re-applying the gag is simply following a tradition whereby Republican administrations adopt the policy and Democratic administrations rescind it. (Huffington Post)
MORE:
White House press office
PREVIOUS:
Global
gag rule
US out of TPP
TPP Executive
order
What is an executive order?
Executive orders 2017
LONDON - Parliament must vote on whether the government can start the Brexit process, the Supreme Court has ruled. The judgement means Theresa May cannot begin talks with the EU until MPs and peers give their backing - although this is expected to happen in time for the government's 31 March deadline. But the court ruled the Scottish Parliament and Welsh and Northern Ireland assemblies did not need a say. (BBC)
JUDGMENT: 2017 UKSC 5
MORE: Bill to be published within days
PREVIOUS:
Brexit
STOCKHOLM - 3 men in Uppsala, Sweden, were
arrested Sunday on suspicion of raping a woman and streaming the assault
live to a private Facebook group.
(NY Times)
OTTAWA - Canada's organized crime groups and gangs are much less likely to produce and traffic marijuana than they are other illicit drugs according to a new federal study. The new report from Statistics Canada analyzed all drug-related violations over a 2-year period in Victoria, Vancouver, Regina and Waterloo. (Globe & Mail)
REPORT:
Measuring OC in Canada
OTTAWA - National-security agencies counselled
Ottawa against allowing a Chinese firm to take over a Montreal high-tech
company, warning it would undermine a technological edge that Western
militaries have over China.
The acquisition of
ITF Technologies of Montreal by Hong Kong-based
O-Net
Communications is the focus of a growing controversy after Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's government reversed a Harper cabinet order
that sought to unwind this foreign purchase.
(Globe & Mail)
OTTAWA - The RCMP have made changes to how they
investigate missing persons cases, months before a long-awaited inquiry
into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls gets underway.
As part of the updated policy, RCMP members must develop an
investigative strategy for a missing persons case, which includes the
completion of a missing person intake and risk assessment form that
requires a supervisor's review and approval.
RCMP members are also required to work with families to develop a
schedule for providing updates about the investigation. Such schedules
have routinely been made in the past, but under the new policy it
becomes mandatory. (CBC)
VANCOUVER - A Law Society of BC disciplinary
hearing has put under scrutiny the legal regulator's ability to police
money-laundering, scams and illicit foreign investment involving
lawyers. In the face of an
overheated real estate market and public concerns about foreign capital
last year, the society cited West Vancouver lawyer Donald Gurney for
professional misconduct over his involvement in four questionable,
three-year-old transactions.
It alleged he ignored numerous badges of suspicion and misused
his trust account by allowing $25,845,489.87 of offshore cash to float
through it between May and Nov 2013.
With the veneer of legitimacy the lawyer provided, that money was
beyond the usual purview of the authorities.
(Vancouver Sun)
BEIJING - China is cracking down on the hi-tech
ways citizens avoid official scrutiny of what they do online.
The nation's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has
announced plans to 'clean up' unauthorized internet connections.
The 14-month campaign will target the virtual private networks (VPNs)
and dedicated lines many use to go online.
All these types of service must be officially vetted to keep
operating, said the Ministry.
(BBC)
BANJUL - Exiled Gambian
ruler Yahya Jammeh stole millions of dollars in his final weeks in
power, plundering the state coffers and shipping out luxury vehicles by
cargo plane, a special adviser for the new president said Sunday.
Meanwhile, a regional military force rolled in, greeted by
cheers, to secure this tiny West African nation so that democratically
elected President Adama Barrow could return home. He remained in
neighboring Senegal, where he took the oath of office Thursday because
of concerns for his safety.
(AFP)
SAN ANTONIO - 2 suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers inside the Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon. As they were escaping, they ran into 2 citizens outside who tried to intervene. One of the good Samaritans was shot and killed. The second had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who had fired the gun. The Good Samaritan shot and killed was identified as Jonathan Murphy, 42, of Cibolo, Texas. The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital while the second suspect ran back into the mall and started shooting as he ran. (KREM)
MORE:
2nd suspect caught
Shot Good Samaritan identified
WASHINGTON - A powerful weather system swept up the US East Coast on Monday with pounding rain and high winds, potentially snarling travel for millions after tornados killed at least 18 people in Georgia and Mississippi over the weekend. (Reuters)
MORE:
It sounded like a freight train
Birna Brjansdottir
REYKJAVIK - Police believes it is all but certain that Birna Brjansdottir, a 20 year old local girl who went missing on Jan 14, was murdered. Police also believes that it has the perpetrators, 2 crew members of the Greenlandic trawler Polar Nanoq, in custody. (Iceland Magazine)
MORE:
Missing girl found dead
Rare murder case
AFP
KUNDERU - At least 32 people were killed and another 50 injured after an overnight passenger train derailed around midnight on Saturday in the remote district of Vizianagram in southern India. Rescuers were continuing to battle to pull survivors from the wreckage on Sunday saying that the toll could rise. The disaster occurred when 8 coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar express left the rails near the Kunderu railway station. (DW)
MORE:
Kuneru train derailment
Train derails
NANCHANG - The
bodies of the 12 people who died when a landslide destroyed part of a
hotel in central China's Hubei Province have been recovered.
The Mirage Hotel was devastated at 7:30pm Friday when around
3,000 cubic meters of debris slid down a slope behind the hotel.
A total of 15 people, including
hotel workers and guests, were trapped in the restaurant on the first
floor. Rescuers pulled five people from the debris, two of whom died in
hospital. (Xinhua)
There is a global push by lawmakers to eliminate the use of physical cash around the world. This movement is often referred to as 'The War on Cash', and there are 3 major players involved:
1. The Initiators: Governments, central banks
2. The Enemy: Criminals, terrorists
3. The Crossfire:
Citizens (Zero Hedge)
Police creating a troubling precedent
Homicide is not a private affair, an assault on
one individual. It is an assault on the social order. It isn't just a
violation of the law. It undermines the rule of law and the authority of
the Crown. That's true of all murders.
When a domestic homicide takes place, it's not supposed to be a
secret. We're not supposed to look away politely and pretend it didn't
happen - even in a murder-suicide. As a community, we need to figure out
what went wrong, how we might have prevented this tragedy, how we might
prevent future ones. When we don't name names, we minimize the gravity
of the offence. We protect
the posthumous reputation of the killers, and we erase the victims from
public memory. (PostMedia)
WAPEKEKA FN - The Anglican Church of Canada says it will continue working with First Nations in northern Ontario to confront the 'legacy of brokenness' created by a pedophile priest who worked in remote communities in the 1970s and 80s. Ralph Rowe worked as a priest and boy scout leader and flew a plane with the Anglican Church logo into remote First Nations in northern Ontario where his 'abuse was massive in its scope and horrendous in its impact.' First Nations leaders referred to Rowe's legacy of abuse in Wapekeka First Nation during a news conference on Thursday about two 12-year-old girls who died by suicide within days of each other earlier this month. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Survivors or pedophile
SEATTLE - A 37-year-old Canadian who was caught with 59 kilos of cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in US District Court in Seattle. The US Department of Justice said Friday that Martin Briand, who is also a French citizen, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute cocaine after the cocaine was seized in Dec 2009. Briand was on the run for 6 years before being arrested in Dec 2015 upon arriving at Vancouver International Airport from France. (PostMedia)
PARACHINAR - At
least 20 people have been killed and 40 wounded after a bomb exploded at
a vegetable market in NW Pakistan.
The blast happened in the city of Parachinar, a mainly Shia
Muslim area on the Afghan border.
The market was full of shoppers when the device exploded.
Officials said the death toll was expected to rise.
(BBC)
VERONA - A bus carrying schoolchildren has crashed and burst into
flames in Italy
killing 16 people, mainly Hungarian teenagers.
The school students were returning home from a mountain holiday
in France, when the bus crashed into the side of a highway near Verona.
39 people survived but 10 of those are badly burned in hospital.
(Daily Mail)
NBC
WASHINGTON - Tens of thousands of women poured into Washington Saturday for the Women's March, a larger-than-expected crowd determined to mount a roaring rejoinder to the inaugural gathering for Donald Trump one day earlier. (Washington Post)
MORE:
Women's March on Washington
Flood of pink hats
NEW YORK - Notorious Mexican drug kingpin
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is in a US courthouse, two decades after he
was first sought by federal authorities.
Guzman was extradited to the US on Thursday, Jan. 19 2017.
(AP)
Rarely used Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers carried out massive strikes against two ISIS camps in Libya on Wednesday in what was almost certainly the last combat mission specifically authorized by President Barack Obama. (Military.com)
Dimitrious Gargasoulas
MELBOURNE - A man with a history of mental health and drug abuse issues drove into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne on Friday, killing at least 4 people, including a child, and injuring around 20 others. The 26-year-old man behind the wheel has been identified as Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas, a Melbourne local who was charged with family violence offences last weekend and was out on bail. (Daily Mail)
MORE:
Vile madness
OTTAWA - A customs tariff order published
Dec 28 in the Canada Gazette describes how roughly 200 different
tariffs on imported food ingredients will be repealed or amended.
The order says that based on recent import levels, an estimated
$48M in tariffs are collected annually on these products. A long
list of fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, spices, fats and
oils, food preparations and chocolate products - but nothing from the
dairy, egg and poultry sectors covered by Canada's controversial supply
management system - now classify as duty-free.
(CBC)
EPA
FARINDOLA - A huge avalanche ploughed into a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong earthquakes rattled the area, and up to 30 people might be buried under the snow. Rescue workers using flashlights on their helmets battled blizzard conditions during the night to reach the isolated hotel on skis. They arrived in the dark to find most of the four-storey structure submerged under a mountain of snow and debris. (Reuters)
MORE:
Hotel buried Death
toll 16, 13 missing 6
killed in helicopter crash
Live TV Reuters
TEHRAN - Iran's oldest high-rise (Plasco Building), collapsed on Thursday morning following a major fire in the building, leaving dozens of people injured. The 17-story structure crumbled after the fire engulfed the top floors of the building in downtown Tehran as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. The Fars news agency and the IRIB news website said at least 30 firefighters were feared to have been killed in the incident. (Press TV)
MORE:
High-rise collapse
Firefighters
feared trapped
Like a horror movie
Whistleblowing behind removal?
OTTAWA - An alleged leak of information related to the federal government's troubled shipbuilding plans is behind the removal of the second highest military officer in Canada, sources say. Vice Admiral Mark Norman, the vice chief of the defence staff, was temporarily removed from his command by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jon Vance, the Canadian Forces confirmed Monday. Sources say the RCMP are involved in an investigation involving Norman and allegations of leaked information. (National Post)
MORE:
Military shipbuilding leak
Clouds over shipbuilding plan
PREVIOUS:
Leak investigation
Relieved of duties memo
LANGLEY - The largest collection of
declassified CIA records is now accessible online. Approximately
930,000 documents, totaling more than 12M pages, are now available in
the CIA's Electronic Reading Room on
CIA's website.
(CIA)
RELATED:
Politicized intelligence
WASHINGTON - Embracing his clemency powers President Barack Obama is planning more commutations in his final days in office after a dramatic move to cut short convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's sentence. Manning, was one of 273 people receiving clemency on a single day. Receiving pardons from the president were retired Gen. James Cartwright, San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera. But Obama is not finished. The White House said Obama would grant more commutations Thursday - the day before his presidency ends - though officials said those would focus on drug offenders and would not likely include any other famous names. (AP)
MORE: US clemency recipients Assange ready for US extradition No clemency for Showden Man executed
PRINCE GEORGE - Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:40am at N Nechako Road near Foothills Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a vehicle with 3 adult men. 2 of the people were dead and another was taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (CBC)
MORE:
Double homicide
Targeted
Double homicide
Fabio Sementilli
LOS ANGELES - Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home. (AP)
MORE:
Hairstylist found stabbed
Stabbed and beaten
Canadian killed
VANCOUVER - RCMP say they were called to the 12900-block of 96 Ave.in Surrey just before 9:15pm after they received several reports of gunshots. At the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into the sign of the McDonald's there. Karanpartap Waraich, 22, had been shot several times and died at the scene. (Surrey Now)
MORE:
Targeted shooting
Itgel Baatarsuren
CALGARY - Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9pm. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died. Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900-block of 36 St NE between 8pm and 9pm. (Global)
MORE:
Victim identified
Homicide
PREVIOUS:
Shooting victim dies
EDMONTON - Travis Vader has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Alberta seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, who disappeared in 2010. Vader will be eligible to apply for parole in 7 years. Vader, 44, was convicted last year of 2 counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the couple who lived in St Albert. The case unfolded over more than 6 years, dating back to July 3, 2010, the last day the McCanns were last seen alive. Their bodies have never been found. (CBC)
MORE: Life sentence Sentenced
PREVIOUS:
Recent murder
WINNIPEG - In Oct 2006, the girl went to police
about the assaults, which she said started in March 1996, when she was 6
years old, and continued until March 2003, when she was 12.
The accused was the former common-law partner of the girl's mom.
A police detective was assigned to investigate and in Feb 2007 he
pursued an arrest warrant for the man.
But due to mismanagement of the file, which got lost and
forgotten in the computer system, it wasn't found again until June 2013.
The arrest warrant was written up and entered into the Canadian
Police Information Centre database.
That's where it got lost again.
The man was only notified of the warrant after RCMP found it on
the database on March 10, 2015. (CBC)
Les Kaminski
CALGARY - A majority of the members of
Calgary's police union have voted in favour of allowing its president to
continue to lead them while he faces charges of assault with a weapon
and perjury. The charges
against Les Kaminski stem from an arrest in 2008 involving a man who was
later acquitted, in part because a judge did not believe Kaminski and
another officer were credible or reliable witnesses.
The Police Association says 1,573 members voted and a majority
supported Kaminski remaining as president.
(CBC)
EDMONTON - Investigators believe that 5 armed
robberies which occurred over the past 30 days in various towns across
central Alberta were committed by the same men.
(CBC)
REGINA - A law to crack down on trespassers in
Regina stores has resulted in 651 people being banned since 2015, a
report says. The act allows
businesses to hand out official ban notifications to those they consider
repeat offenders. If the
ban doesn't work, police can step in, charge people under the act and
give them tickets. Since
Feb 2015, there have been more than 600 people banned, but in only a
minority of cases - 84 - have they violated the ban and been ticketed.
Almost 92% of the ban orders went to alleged shoplifters in 'big
box' stores and other retail locations.
(CBC)
Dylan Gill
TORONTO - Police say Dylan Gill, 24, died after
an early morning shooting Monday near Islington Ave and Finch Ave W that
left a white sedan riddled with bullets.
Police said the man was shot in the head on Monday around 1am
while he was a passenger in a car. He was rushed to Hospital, where he
died of his injuries.
(CBC)
EDMONTON - A suspicious death police began
investigating on Saturday is now considered a homicide.
An autopsy completed on Monday shows Ian Janvier, 28, died of
gunshot wounds. Police
found the injured man in the area of a
84 St and 110 Ave NW apartment building around 6:45am Saturday. He
was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
(CBC)
MCDOUGALL
- According to Parry Sound courthouse documents Vikram Dhindsa, 34, of
Mississauga, was
charged by the West Parry Sound OPP
with 'disposing of a body in a wooded area.'
On Sunday, Jan 15, just before
8pm the OPP was called to a snowmobile trail off Nobel Road where human
remains were found. The charge against him was withdrawn on Wednesday,
Jan. 18 after his death, according to the court document.
(Parry Sound North Star)
PREVIOUS:
Accused now deceased
Accused dead
WINNIPEG - The man found dead in a home last
week was Trenten Jeffrey Balonyk, 38.
Police were called to a house on
Sherbrook St just after 11:30am on Jan. 19 to check on the
well-being of a man.
(CBC)
WINNIPEG - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with last month's killing of Clarence Ignace. Tyron Custer Harper, 23, had been wanted in connection with the Dec 20 killing of Clarence Ignace, 25, on Kennedy St. Harper was located and arrested based on a tip from the public. He's been charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
PREVIOUS:
Suspect sought
Man wanted
Police search for man
WHITESTONE - On Jan 16, at 7:24pm, OPP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 124 in Whitestone Township and commenced an investigation. As a result, Thomas Hennig, 22, McKellar Township, was arrested. He is now charged with one count of Criminal Negligence Causing Death. Killed in the crash was David Robb, 56, of Ahmic Harbour. (Parry Sound North Star)
Ryan Alexander and Tamara Lovett
CALGARY - Mother Tamara Lovett, who treated her son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection, has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death. But the judge issued a judicial stay on a second charge against Lovett of failing to provide the necessaries of life. (CP)
MORE:
Guilty of negligence
Nicholas Hannon
VANCOUVER - 3 young men charged with killing Nicholas Hannon, 19, have all been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of their former long-time friend. Bradley Michael Flaherty, 20, Keith William Tankard, 20, and Connor Angus Campbell, 21, won't be able eligible to apply for parole until they have served 18 years. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
3 charged
3 charged
We feel betrayed dad says
WINNIPEG - In its first 18 months and 70 cases,
Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit has closed 44 investigations -
leading to one police officer being charged.
Since it began operating June 19, 2015, the IIU has been tasked
with investigating all incidents having to do with on- or off-duty cops.
(CBC)
TORONTO - The list of drugs covered by the
province's compensation board WSIB is now publicly available, after
years of criticism from labour advocates who claimed the board's
secretive drug policies put injured workers at risk.
(Toronto Star)
FORT MCMURRAY
- On the morning of Sunday, March 24, 2013, staff at the Bridgeport Inn
called police when they found the body of Leslie Paul Laboucane, 28.
A medical examiner determined Laboucane's death was a homicide after
completing an autopsy.
Police announced they arrested Robert Kenneth Laing, 27, in Calgary on
Friday, Jan 20, 2017. (Sun
Media)
David Maracle
KINGSTON - A Brantford man who raped a 14-year-old schoolgirl in the late 1990s has escaped from a Kingston correctional facility. David Maracle, 51, ran off from the Henry Trail Correctional Facility Sunday evening. (CBC)
MORE:
Inmate walks away
Serial rapist escapes
VICTORIA - The latest revisions to BC's liquor
laws come into effect today, affecting businesses from barbershops to
cooking schools and art galleries - but many of them are downplaying the
changes. The
revisions were announced last fall as part of the more than
70 recommendations from a government report issued more than 3 years
ago. So while the province's aim
is to cut red tape, businesses might be hesitant to jump through
additional hoops to serve booze legally.
(CBC)
Bailey Lonechild Curtis Kevin Morin
SASKATOON - Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of Bailey Lonechild, 29. Police said Lonechild was stabbed in a home in the 100-block of Ave M S on Tuesday. He was taken to Hospital where he succumbed to his injury. (Global)
PREVIOUS:
Police ID suspect
Victim convicted of manslaughter
WHALE COVE - On Jan 21 at about 8:30am, the RCMP received a call that a large snow machine, with 4 occupants, had fallen through the ice. The RCMP's investigation revealed that the 4 men, aged 27 to 55, were travelling on the sea ice from Rankin Inlet to Arviat, but their Bombardier fell through the ice near Whale Cove. One man survived and another man was confirmed deceased at the scene, while 2 others are 'presumed deceased and have not been located.' (Nunatsiaq News)
MORE:
3 presumed dead
DRIFT PILE RIVER - Edna Jean Smith, 58, of Grande Prairie has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm in a crash that killed a mother and her 2 children in May. Bertha Giroux, 36, Keegan, 11, and 9-month-old Grace were killed. (CP)
MORE:
Charges laid
GUELPH - A 32-year-old man with a developmental
disability has launched a $5M lawsuit against the Guelph Police Service
for 'wanton and outrageous disregard' of his rights.
Derrick Miller filed his statement of claim with the Ontario
Superior Court of Justice in Barrie on Jan 18.
The lawsuit relates to events that happened on July 27, 2016,
when Miller was arrested by Guelph police and charged with voyeurism,
possession of child pornography and mischief.
After laying the charges, Guelph police prepared a press release
with Miller's name and the charges against him, which was posted on the
organization's website. On Sept
7, Derrick was told that he would not have to attend court, as the
charges against him had never been forwarded to the Crown.
(CBC)
EDMONTON - A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death in a SW Edmonton home, along with a 71-year-old man who died of 'non-criminal' gunshot wounds, say police. Officers found the bodies after being called to the house at 213 Heagle Crescent NW around 7pm Tuesday. The woman's death is being treated as a homicide while the man's is not. Police said there are no charges to be laid and they have decided not to release the names of the victims. A property search showed the owners of the house as Dr Clive Deutscher and his wife Karlene Johner. (PostMedia)
MORE: Murder-suicide Pair found dead
Blake Anderson Patrick Letendre
ATIKAMEG - Police said Ivy Laboucan, 40, was charged with second-degree murder in in the death of Jeff Gladue, 32. Gladue was found dead outside a residence in Atikameg, AB on Saturday evening. Police were called to the home after a report of shots being fired in the area. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake and Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg. Both men are wanted on second-degree murder charges. (Global)
MORE:
1 arrested, 2 sought
1 arrested, 2 wanted
PREVIOUS:
Shooting
RCMP investigate
WINNIPEG - A man who stabbed a woman to death in his bedroom and then hid her body in the trunk of a car has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for at least 11 years. Michael Bourget, 32, was convicted at trial of second-degree murder in the Jan 2013 killing of Jenilee Ballantyne, 22. (Sun Media)
PREVIOUS:
Guilty
Convicted
Suspect turns himself in
VANCOUVER - A high-ranking member of the United
Nations gang has been deported to his native Iraq after finishing his
sentence for plotting to kill the Bacon brothers.
Barzan Tilli-Choli, who came to Canada as a teenager in 1999, was
transported to Iraq on Tuesday by officers with the CBSA.
(PostMedia).
GATINEAU - The death of an 83-year-old woman is now considered a homicide and a 21-year-old man arrested Wednesday remains in custody. When officers arrived they found a man at the back of a home at 171 Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes. As they were investigating, police discovered a woman's body. Relatives identified the victim as Therese Gauvreau. (CBC)
MORE: Suspicious death Suspicious death
MEDICINE HAT - Justice Langston granted Crown prosecutor's request to stay the charges against Wendy Joy Scott, who arrested in 2012 following the death of Casey Armstrong. Scott was charged alongside co-accused Connie Oakes, after Armstrong was found dead in his Southview Drive home over the Victoria Day long weekend in 2011. (Medicine Hat News)
MORE: Charge stayed against woman with an IQ of 50 Senator wants inquiry
PREVIOUS:
2016 ABCA 90
Sudden death now murder
OSHAWA - The SIU has been called in after a man in his 30s was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday while running away from police. Police said in a statement officers were called to a Home Depot in Oshawa at around 5:20pm after a report of shoplifting. During the arrest, one of the suspects was hit by a vehicle travelling south on Highway 115. The man died at the scene. (Global)
MORE:
Man hit by pickup truck
Traffic stop death
PERTH EAST - An 18-year-old Perth east woman has been charged with careless driving in the fatal collision involving a horse drawn buggy on the weekend. OPP are continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred Sunday morning on Line 67 north of Milverton. Perth East resident David Kuepfer, 74, who was riding in the buggy, was killed in the collision, and 3 other occupants were injured. The driver of the car was not hurt. (Sun Media)
PREVIOUS:
Horse, man dead in collision
HAMILTON - An inmate was found dead inside the
Barton Street jail (Hamilton-Wentworth
Detention Centre) last week.
If it proves to be drug-related, it could become part of a
large-scale inquest into a string of at least 5 drug deaths in this jail
- one that, more than a year after it was announced, the province has
yet to set a date for. Dr. Jack
Stanborough, who was presiding coroner on the case, has been removed and
is no longer with the coroner's office.
A new presiding coroner has yet to be secured.
(Hamilton Spectator)
OTTAWA - An Ottawa woman who assaulted and
failed to care for the boy she legally adopted - as his father, a former
Ottawa Mountie, tortured and starved him and kept him tied up in the
basement of their family home - has been given a 3-year sentence.
(CBC)
FINTRAC investigates recycling exec
TORONTO - The common denominator is the Ontario Tire Stewardship, an agency created by the province to manage an annual $70M recycling program. When consumers purchase a tire they pay a fee to the program, which is charged with recycling discarded tires. A wide-ranging audit is looking into the stewardship and its former chief financial officer, Perminder Kandola, who was recently charged by the environment ministry with the alleged diversion of $346,565 of consumer recycling fees to his personal bank account. (Toronto Star)
PREVIOUS:
Entitled
De Oliveira & Dyer Hecimovic
VANCOUVER - Andelina Hecimovic has been found guilty on 2 counts of dangerous driving causing death relating to a 2010 collision that killed Johnny De Oliveira, 21, and his girlfriend Beckie Dyer, 19. This was the Hecimovic's second trial on the charges. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
SCC 36260
2014 BCCA 0483
Justice system fails
MELFORT - Candace Gail Moostoos, 34, was found guilty of causing the death of her great-uncle, Alpheus Burns, 70, by a Melfort jury in October. The jury reduced the charge from second-degree murder to manslaughter. (paNOW)
MORE: 7 years Woman gets 7 years
PREVIOUS:
Guilty of manslaughter
VANCOUVER - BC's anti-gang agency announced
late Friday that 2 Ontario men had been charged with conspiracy to
commit murder and attempted murder in separate plots that targeted 2
Metro Vancouver men in the spring of 2015.
The indictment that alleges one of the men charged, Knowah Truth
Ferguson, attempted to kill Hells Angel Damion Ryan with a firearm in
Richmond on April 10, 2015.
Ferguson, 19, and Gino Gavin McCall, 30, are also charged with
conspiracy to commit murder between April 11 and June 15, 2015.
(Vancouver Sun)
Entitled doctors to oust leaders
TORONTO - The president of the group that
represents Ontario doctors is in danger of losing her job after 25
members of the Ontario Medical Association's elected council called for
a special meeting to vote on ousting the organization's entire executive
committee. In a Jan 11
letter to the OMA's chief executive officer, the signatories accuse the
association's leadership team of a slew of failings, including a
reluctance to stand up to the provincial government.
(Globe & Mail)
MILLTOWN-HEAD OF BAY D'ESPOIR - Police have taken one person into
custody after the local school, town hall and police station all caught
fire in a small community on Newfoundland's south coast.
RCMP said calls started coming in at about 4:40am local time
Tuesday that the town hall for Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir was on
fire. A short time later,
callers said the local school and RCMP station were also on fire.
(CP)
HYTHE - Mounties are investigating after a pipeline in NW Alberta was vandalized, causing more than $500,000 damage. RCMP says it appears a piece of construction equipment was used to try to dig up the pipeline and the line will have to be replaced. (CP)
VANCOUVER - One suspect is in custody and the IHIT is investigating
after a man was found dead in Richmond Monday morning.
Richmond police were notified just before 6:30am of a homicide at
a business on
Viking Way. Shortly
after the homicide happened, a male suspect was identified and arrested
by police. Police said the
name of the victim will not be released by police because it will not
move the investigation forward.
(Global)
MORE:
Body found inside trucking business
Suspect in custody
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 11:27:54
