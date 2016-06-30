   Prime Time Crime

|
|
|
|
|
|
ARISH - A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian
security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai -
killing at least 10 people and wounding 22.
The bombing, on the coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by
several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired
rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint.
9 of the confirmed dead are policemen and 3 floors of the police
station were destroyed in the attack.
(Independent UK)
Debra Clayton Markeith Loyd
ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer was shot and killed Monday morning on Princeton St and the suspect - wanted in a homicide - is at large. Official identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 43. Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, in Dec. (Orlando Sentinel)
Sara, Grace Packer & Jacob Sullivan
ABINGTON - The District Attorney's Office announced Sunday morning that it was charging Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, 14, with homicide and related offenses in the death of her daughter. The missing 14-year-old Abington teen found dismembered in Luzerne County was killed by her adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend as part of a rape-murder fantasy the 2 shared. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
OTTAWA - Canada's domestic spy service has been
trying to figure out ways of obtaining 'bulk data' to better feed the
holdings of its secretive analytics centre, newly released records show.
The memo from July 19, 2012 urged all of CSIS to figure out how
to better contribute to holdings of the Operational Data Analysis
Centre.
TORONTO - Ontarians pay steeper rates for their
power than any other province, and a decade's worth of policy choices
have made it that way.
(Globe & Mail)
TORONTO - They are the first port of call for workers hurt on the job. But when decisions are made about accident victims with complex injuries, a new study suggests doctors feel sidelined by workers' compensation boards. The report, conducted by the Institute for Work and Health, examined the role of doctors and other health care professionals in workers' compensation across 4 provinces. It found doctors treating workers with complicated or prolonged conditions were frustrated by an 'opaque and confusing' system where their views on a safe return to work after an accident appeared to sometimes be ignored by case managers with no medical training. (Toronto Star)
PARIS - French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year. Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewelry worth around $9.5M when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in Oct. Police swooped in the Paris region and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was robbed. (AFP)
NEW YORK - Dan Zhong's two-story home in
Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the
businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000
per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably
await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers.
His proposal is the latest example of wealthy people facing
potentially long prison terms who have asked to finance their own,
extravagant house arrests, highlighting inequities between them and
defendants of lesser means who languish behind bars and spawning a
cottage industry of former federal agents and police officers working as
private guards. (AP)
CARACAS - Starting in January, when the pay hike will take effect, millions of public and private sector workers will have the right to a total income of 104,358 bolivars per month, equivalent to $154. Venezuela's biggest employer, Fedecamaras, said that the pay increase was announced 'without consultation' and could reduce employment and result in the closure of companies that cannot deal with the hike. (EFE)
BAGHDAD -
A suicide bomber blew up a car
at the entrance of Baghdad's main vegetable market on Sunday, killing at
least 11 people and wounding dozens.
(AFP)
JERUSALEM - 4 Israeli officer cadets were killed in Jerusalem on Sunday and a dozen wounded when a Palestinian attacker driving a truck ploughed into them deliberately. Among the wounded 3 were described as in a serious condition. The attack took place as a large group of Israeli soldiers visited a scenic outlook overlooking modern Jerusalem and the Old City. Police later identified the driver as a Palestinian from Jabel Mukaber. (Guardian UK)
EDMONTON - You've spent your evenings and
weekends touring potential new homes with your real estate agent.
Then you sign the contract, move into your dream home - and find
out someone has been murdered there.
Disclosure rules vary across Canada.
In MB, real estate agents are required to disclose when the
property has been a grow op. In QC, full disclosure of anything that
might affect the buyer is the rule, including criminal activities and
even reports of hauntings.
Here in AB, it's buyer beware when it comes to properties where violent
crimes or other illegal activities have taken place.
But unless you ask, you may not learn that the dream home where
you want to raise your kids used to be a grow op or a meth lab if no
modifications were made to the home.
(CBC)
The 'fake news' scare is making its way around the world, with Germany and Indonesia readying government programs to begin monitoring for and censoring online content they deem 'fake.' Actual fake news mainly takes the form of click-bait articles posted by news mills for profit, and it's mainly these stories that are cited by news outlets touting the fake-news narrative. The controversy about the topic isn't around actual fake news, but rather the fact that 'fake news' lists have often bundled together fake news websites with right-leaning news websites. The concern is that governments could have a means to repress opposing voices simply by including legitimate political opinion and reportage on 'fake news' lists. (Epoch Times)
Esteban Santiago
FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing 5 people and wounding 8, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence. The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in Nov and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care. (Alaska Dispatch)
AZAZ - A fuel truck exploded in the busy center of a rebel-held town near Syria's border with Turkey on Jan 7, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens more. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 43 people, mostly civilians, were killed when the tanker blew up in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz. (Hurriyet Daily News)
OAKLAND - Coca-Cola and an industry group face
accusations in a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that they
tried to cover up links between drinking sugary beverages and harmful
health effects such as obesity and diabetes.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis
Project, a non-profit group, sued the beverage company and the American
Beverage Association this week in the federal district court in Oakland,
Calif. (NY Times)
MEXICO CITY - Mexico will reduce by 10% the sum allocated towards the salaries of senior public servants of the federal administration for the first quarter of 2017. President Enrique Peña Nieto announced the measure on Thursday and said he understands the anger over the increase in gas prices in Mexico, a measure that came into effect on Jan. 1 and has sparked widespread protests in the country. (LAHT)
CBC's Marketplace worked with experts to create a simple horoscope app as a way to show how much Canadians can unknowingly reveal about themselves when they install an app on an Android smartphone. In downloading the app, which does little more than provide astrological advice, the 8 people Marketplace approached in downtown Toronto gave us access to their location, their phone's camera, even their microphone. These are just some of the permissions many app designers seek in the lengthy terms and conditions agreements app users are required to accept. (CBC)
Story of Kinder Morgans approval
OTTAWA - Just 3 days after the Oct 19, 2015 federal election, a half-dozen of the most powerful political insiders in the country gathered for dinner in the Byward Market, a historic section of the nation's capital filled with high-end restaurants, boutiques, courtyards and artisan shops. (PostMedia)
WASHINGTON - On Friday, top US intelligence officials meet a skeptical Donald Trump to convince him that Moscow orchestrated a series of hacks during the 2016 election campaign. Here's a primer on the latest developments and who stands where on the issue. (Globe & Mail)
REPORT: Background to assessing Russian activities and intentions in recent US elections .pdf
KARS - A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country's president in comments posted on Facebook. Ece Heper, 50, was arrested in the city of Kars and charged on Dec 30. Heper, a dual Canadian-Turkish citizen, had been in the country since mid-Nov. Since becoming president in 2014, Recep Tayyip Eudogan has filed about 2,000 defamation cases under a previously seldom-used law that bars insulting the president. (CP)
OTTAWA - There's been a lot of outrage over a new report that shows that Canada's wealthiest CEOs are paid 193 times more than the average Canadian. But there's an even darker side to the story. Ordinary taxpayers are subsidizing those multimillion-dollar salaries, courtesy of loopholes in our tax system. (Huffington Post)
OTTAWA - The federal government is spending
half a billion dollars to commemorate the 150th anniversary of
Confederation - with everything from a cross-country RV tour to a
Parliament Hill extravaganza marking the occasion.
The largest share of the money - $300M - is being delivered by
regional development agencies through the Canada 150 Community
Infrastructure Program. Recipients are required to post
black-and-white signs that tout the federal contributions in their
facilities until March 31, 2018.
(Globe & Mail)
MADAGALI - Self-defence fighters Wednesday killed 3 girl suicide bombers targeting a bustling market in NE Nigeria. The civilian fighters who work alongside the army challenged the girls as they approached a village near Madagali town. The girls began running at the checkpoint and the fighters shot the girl in the lead, activating her explosives and killing her and a companion. The third girl tried to flee and was gunned down. (AP)
CHICAGO - Jurors found 6 men, including Hobos leader Gregory 'Bowlegs' Chester, 39, and notorious assassin Paris 'Poleroski' Poe, 36, guilty of a racketeering conspiracy and 5 murders committed amid a 10-year reign of terror on Chicago's South and West sides. Also convicted of the conspiracy were Arnold Council, 40; Gabriel Bush, 37; William Ford, 37, and Derrick Vaughn, 30. Prosecutors have previously tied the gang to as many as 9 killings. (Chicago Sun Times)
CHICAGO - 4 black teens have been arrested
after sickening footage of a young white man allegedly being held
hostage, beaten and tortured was live-streamed on Facebook.
2 men and 2 women, believed to all be aged 18, were taken into
custody by Chicago police on Wednesday after authorities were made aware
of the 30-minute social media video. It is believed the victim, a young
man in his teens or early 20s, went to school with one of the suspects
and has special needs.
(Daily Mail)
CARACAS - Canadian Gold miner Crystallex - which is owed $1.4B by Venezuela for the 2011 unlawful expropriation of its Las Cristinas gold mine project - launched suits against both Russia's state controlled oil company Rosneft and PDVSA's bondholders for the 'fraudulent receipt' of Venezuela's US refiner Citgo in US Federal Court in Delaware. (LAHT)
Solution to distracted driving?
Incredibly simple sonar-based system cancels a driver's phone features
using a car's existing speakers.
(PostMedia)
WASHINGTON - A day of pageantry to open the
115th Congress and usher in a new period of Republican governance was
overtaken Tuesday by an embarrassing reversal on ethics oversight, with
the GOP gripped by internal division and many lawmakers seeking to
shield themselves from extensive scrutiny.
They awoke Tuesday to an intense public outcry. Then, shortly
after 10am, came the loudest objection of all: A pair of tweets from
President-elect Donald Trump scolding Congress for making the weakening
of the ethics watchdog its 'number 1 act and priority.'
(Washington Post)
As 2017 begins, Canada may be the last
immigrant nation left standing. Our government believes in the value of
immigration, as does the majority of the population. We took in an
estimated 300,000 newcomers in 2016, including 48,000 refugees, and we
want them to become citizens; around 85% of permanent residents
eventually do. Recently there have been concerns about bringing in
single Arab men, but otherwise Canada welcomes people from all faiths
and corners. The greater Toronto area is now the most diverse city on
the planet, with half its residents born outside the country; Vancouver,
Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal aren't far behind. Annual immigration
accounts for roughly 1% of the country's current population of 36M.
(Guardian UK)
Nazzareno Tassone Ryan Lock
TORONTO - Eager to 'do something about the
scourge of IS,' Nazzareno Tassone left Edmonton in late June and made
his way to Syria to join Kurdish fighters on the frontlines against the
terrorist group. On Dec 22,
an IS propaganda outfit posted photos of the bodies of 2 Western-looking
fighters it said had been killed in western Syria.
On Tuesday, the Kurdish YPG
militia announced that Tassone had indeed died on Dec 21, along with a
British volunteer fighter, Ryan Lock. (National Post)
PARIS - Vandals in France set alight 945 parked cars on New Year's Eve in an arson rampage that has become a sinister annual 'tradition,' amid a row over whether the government had sought to play down the figures. (Telegraph UK)
BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, spent years in his previous role as Luxembourg's prime minister secretly blocking EU efforts to tackle tax avoidance by multinational corporations, leaked documents reveal. Years' worth of confidential German diplomatic cables provide a candid account of Luxembourg's obstructive maneuvers inside one of Brussels' most secretive committees. (Guardian UK)
|
OSHAWA - A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after walking into a
police station in Oshawa with multiple stab wounds Sunday night.
Police said the man made his way to the
Central East Division station around 6:30pm and indicated he was
stabbed. The man was rushed
to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital Monday
morning. (Global)
Lorenzo Bearspaw
MORLEY - A man shot by RCMP on the Stoney Nakoda reserve on Saturday has died. Ralph Stephens, 27, was fatally shot as police executed a warrant for first-degree murder charges in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw, also 27, who was reported missing on Jan 3 by a family member. Police said they found Bearspaw's body about 12:30pm on Jan 6 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. RCMP also identified 2 other suspects in the death of Bearspaw - John Stephens, 29, and Deangelo Powderface, 22. (CBC)
Don Dunphy
MITCHELLS BROOK - Don Dunphy's daughter told a judicial inquiry Monday that her father was a good-hearted man who smoked marijuana regularly to cope with pain, and that she quickly lost confidence in the police investigation into his April 2015 shooting death. Meghan Dunphy, the first witness at a St. John's inquiry into how Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth shot her father in his Mitchells Brook home, broke down in tears soon after she took the stand. (CBC)
Samuel Maloney
LONDON, ON - A fixture at dorm parties and other student events, Samuel Maloney led a busy social life at his Western University residence. Though the first-year computer science student was almost twice as old as his teenage friends at Western's Ontario Hall - he told them he was 21 - Maloney was fitting in well. But the 35-year-old - who was shot dead by London police in a standoff 2 days before Christmas - had been secretly living a double life. (PostMedia)
MONTREAL - Police say they believe a major fire
at a commercial building in the Vimont neighbourhood was deliberately
set. The fire began early
Monday morning at a building on Rene-Laennec Boulevard that houses hair
salon Streakz Coiffure. Police confirmed another Streakz Salon was
firebombed last week and that both businesses are owned by the same
person. (CBC)
TORONTO - Police received a call about the shooting near Queen St E and Sherbourne St, at 7:45am. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died. (CBC)
Sean Dunn
KAMLOOPS - Police identified Sean Patrick Dunn, 42, as the man pronounced dead in the area of 400-block of Tranquille Road. Emergency crews were called following reports of a fight in progress about 3amm Dec 30. (Kamloops This Week)
NANAIMO - The
BC
Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who was found
deceased in downtown Nanaimo on Jan. 2.
He was Jerry Patrick Jimmy, 27.
The BC Coroners Service and Nanaimo RCMP continue to investigate
the death of Jimmy, whose body was found Jan. 2 lying between two cars
at the
Budget Car and Truck Rental shortly after 8am.
RCMP have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.
(Nanaimo Bulletin)
Bob Kissner
KINGSVILLE
- Fire chief Bob Kissner - already accused of sex offences involving a
minor - is facing additional charges involving 3 more underage victims.
OPP announced that as a result of the investigation 6 additional
charges have been laid against Kissner.
The new charges stem from 3 more alleged victims who have spoken
with police.
(PostMedia)
EDMONTON - A woman who pleaded guilty to beating her husband to death was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Nyuk Len Hwang, 55, was charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of Teck Hwang, 56. However, the Crown accepted her plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter. Nyuk Hwang had tried to plead guilty to manslaughter in Nov 2016 at the start of her jury trial, but the Crown refused to accept it then. (Sun Media)
TORONTO - A 60-year-old woman who apparently
fell from a window in the city's west end on Monday morning has died of
her injuries. The SIU is still
investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police
and paramedics responded to a call about a person who was injured and in
distress at a residence on St Clarens Ave around 4:30am on Monday.
According to the SIU officers
found the injured woman between the residence and another house shortly
after arriving on scene. (Toronto
Star)
LONDON, ON - Police say they were notified
Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl
were being shared through a website located in Russia.
They say officer searched a home in the city on Thursday and
seized a mobile phone and several computer devices.
Police say a 40-year-old London man has been arrested and faces
11 charges. They say the
accused is not being identified to protect the identity of the alleged
victim. (CP)
TORONTO - A fire that killed 4 people at a seniors' public housing complex in Toronto last year was arson, officials have concluded. The blaze began in leather chairs at the intersection of 2 hallways on the fifth floor of the building in Scarborough on Feb 5. The 4 who died were found by firefighters on the fifth floor of the Neilson Road building. Authorities have not released their identities, but family members have previously identified 3 of them as married couple Hyacinth and Charles Roberts and Azeema Khan-Safraj, 86. (Globe & Mail)
LONGUEUIL - A police officer was seriously injured Friday morning, after a crash on Highway 116 in Saint-Hubert. Officers were attempting to intercept a vehicle on the highway, near the intersection of Edouard Boulevard at around 5am, when the suspect fled and hit a police cruiser. One officer was rushed to hospital with serious upper body injuries. (Global)
VANCOUVER - A RCMP officer has shot a man in North Surrey, after he confronted the officer with a knife. On Thursday, at about 7am, Surrey RCMP responded to a domestic dispute, which apparently involved reportedly being stabbed in a basement suite of a home, in the 12000 block of 100 Ave. When the Mounties first arrived, an RCMP officer was confronted by an armed man. (Surrey Leader)
REGINA - Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy
Commissioner has rebuked the provincial government for demanding
$180,000 for documents about the Global Transportation Hub land deal.
Last spring, the GTH provided an estimate of $112,000, while the
Ministry of Highways asked for $70,000 in response to a series of
Freedom of Information requests.
Back in Nov, the commissioner issued another report chastising
the Ministry of Highways for its 'excessive delays' in responding to
GTH-related access requests. (CBC)
Lionel Desmond
UPPER BIG TRACADIE - The deceased are Lionel Desmond, 33, his wife, Shanna Desmond, 31, their daughter Aaliyah, 10, and Brenda Desmond, 52, who was Lionel's mother. RCMP said Lionel Desmond appared to have shot himself, and the 3 others died of apparent gunshot wounds. Lionel Desmond served with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan and suffered from PTSD. (CBC)
CALGARY - Officers found Mark Maurice Mitchell,
45, seriously injured in a home in
00-block of Fonda Drive SE on Dec 25, 2016, after being called for
reports of a disturbance.
Mitchell was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary, is charged with one count of
manslaughter. (CBC)
LONDON, ON - Police were called to
135 Connaught Ave shortly before 10:30pm Dec 28 amid reports from
neighbours of gunshots. Emmanuel Awai, 26, was shot and killed in
his apartment. (Sun
Media)
Timothee Fournier
PLAISANCE - Timothee Fournier, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Erik Dugas. The 48-year-old man was found dead in a home at 265 Rue du Parc New Year's Eve around 2pm. (Sun Media)
RIMOUSKI - Alain
Juneau, 56, was found dead on Jan 1.
He had been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon
following a Montreal police investigation last year into complaints
by Indigenous women in Val-d'Or and other communities in northern
Quebec. (CBC)
VANCOUVER - Police were called in Tuesday night when tempers became heated at Vancouver fire halls where free salt was being distributed to help citizens keep sidewalks safe during an unusually cold winter. (PostMedia)
DELINE - Irene Tetso, 65, was found dead in a home in the community
on Dec 23. Police immediately regarded the death as suspicious and
ordered an autopsy. Tuesday
Jonathan Tetso, 31, made his first court appearance on a charge of
second degree murder. (CBC)
VANCOUVER - A new trial has been ordered for a
BC man who launched an appeal after he was convicted of sex offences
against two of his daughters.
In Feb 2014, a BC Supreme Court jury found Garnet William guilty
of one count of incest, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of
sexual interference.
(Vancouver Sun)
SOUTHEND
- A teenage girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the
northern village of Southend, SK.
RCMP were called to a home in the community in the early morning
hours of Jan. 1 after receiving a complaint of an injured 44-year-old
woman. The woman was taken
to a health clinic and pronounced dead several hours later.
Police say the accused knew the victim.
(CBC)
Jonathan Ranger
THUNDER BAY - Police arrested an Ottawa man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Kim for drug and weapon offences on Monday. Katrina Galloway, a woman in her 20s, and Nicholas Kim, 30, were both shot and taken to hospital by paramedics after a shooting in the Blossom Park neighbourhood in May. Kim later died in hospital. At the time police said Jonathan Ranger, 32, was wanted by police in connection to the incident. (CBC)
SASKATOON - Police are investigating after the
body of a 22-year-old woman was found on New Year's Day.
The woman was found dead on the
1500-block of 20 St W shortly after 10:30am on Sunday.
(CBC)
WATSON LAKE
- Alfred Thomas Chief, 31, was charged with first degree murder after
Olson Wolftail, 87, was found dead inside a Watson Lake home, on Dec 23.
(CBC)
MONTREAL - A man allegedly fired on police early Saturday morning and was shot by them and sent to hospital in critical condition. It happened around 3am at the corner of Du Bullion St and Rene-Levesque Blvd. Officers at the scene were responding to a call about a bar fight. They allegedly noticed the man was carrying a firearm and he ran off. Officers chased him and they say he turned around and fired on them so they fired back. (CBC)
CP
MISSISSAUGA - Police said Friday that a married couple's desire to kill themselves lay behind the house explosion that literally rocked a quiet Mississauga neighbourhood this summer. Dozens of homes were damaged when, on June 28, a massive explosion destroyed a house at 4201 Hickory Drive. The house's owners, Robert Nadler and Diane Page, were found dead amongst the debris. (Toronto Star)
Edmonton Journal
EDMONTON - A man was arrested Friday morning after police found a stolen backhoe carrying an ATM. Christopher Hoffele, 29, has been charged. (Global)
VANCOUVER - Police in Delta, BC, are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off Nordel Way. The major crimes section has been called in to process the scene and determine the circumstances around the death. (CBC)
PORT RENFREW - RCMP checking on a burned-out car on the Pacheedaht FN in Port Renfrew found a body inside. The grisly discovery was made Tuesday morning. 'At this point it does look like foul play,' said RCMP. (Sooke News Mirror)
VICTORIA - Police say they discovered there was
a long history of domestic violence between the driver of one vehicle
and one of the two people associated with the second vehicle.
Police said they believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally
drove at the 2 people to harm them.
(CBC)
James Fisher
VANCOUVER - A veteran Vancouver police detective, who in 2015 received a special citation for his work on a sexual exploitation investigation, has been charged with sexual exploitation. Det Const James Fisher was arrested Wednesday and faces 3 counts of sexual exploitation, 1 count of sexual assault, 1 count of breach of trust and 1 count of attempt to obstruct justice. (CBC)
