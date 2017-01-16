   Prime Time Crime

Police ID man

TORONTO - Police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St James campus Monday afternoon. Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of George St after paramedics arrived at the scene. (CBC)

Senior charged

MISSISSAUGA - On Tuesday, police arrested Arnold Kendall, 82, a resident of the Camilla Care Community, 2250 Hurontario St, and charged him in the death of Keith Wood, 79. Wood was assaulted in the hallway of the facility just before noon Nov 2 and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries. He died in hospital Nov 16 without ever regaining consciousness. (Metroland Media)

Human remains

CALGARY - Alberta police are investigating two discoveries of human remains, including a human skull and lower jawbone that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday. Later on Tuesday, police said additional human remains were found in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29. (Global)

Officer resigns

CALGARY - A 14-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service tearfully resigned during Tuesday night's Calgary Police Commission meeting, citing bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace. The CPS has been plagued by the results of a 2013 workplace review that brought forth such allegations and is working to resolve the issues with a plan to reform gender equity. Jennifer Ward, flanked by 2 other female constables, read her statement in front of the police commission, Chief Roger Chaffin and reporters. (Global)

Not guilty

CALGARY - Alexander Wagar, 29, smiled as the verdict was delivered by Judge Gerry LeGrandeur, who said he was left with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault had occurred. Wager was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old woman who made the allegation. The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial. (CP)

Shooting

Ali Rizeig

TORONTO - Officers were called to the area of Gerrard St E at around 9:30pm Monday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area. When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has now been identified as Ali Rizeig, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead. (CP24)

Suspicious death

LETHBRIDGE - Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking lot of an apartment at 37 Berkeley Place W. The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead at the scene. (Global)

Victim identified

Francis Le

VANCOUVER - Francis Le, 24, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital just before midnight Friday with what appeared to be stab wounds. IHIT says the homicide appears to be targeted and that the victim was known to them. They do not know how he arrived at the hospital. (CBC)

Run-and-run victim

Jamie Gallon

REGINA - Jamie Gallon, 42, was riding his bike on the eastbound lane of Ross Ave near McDonald St before 7:30pm Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. A passing motorist noticed something lying on the road, went back to inspect it and discovered it was Gallon's body. (Regina Leader Post)

NCR

HALIFAX - The bodies of Clifford William 'Bill' Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, NS. Codey Hennigar was subsequently charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings. But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia. (CBC)

Police shooting

SALMON ARM - The IIO said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Ave, around 12:20am Monday. RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police. The man was transported to hospital. (CBC)

Officer injured

KEMPTVILLE - OPP are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville. The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 10:30am at the intersection of Clothier St and Pine Hill Road. A 23-year-old North Grenville, ON, man later turned himself in and was charged with multiple offences. (CBC)

Identified

VANCOUVER - Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Pub and Hotel. Police were called to the Savoy at 10:30pm Friday after people reported gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult. Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound. (Metro)

Attackers avoid prison

KAMLOOPS - 2 men who attacked a Mountie during a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road won't be going to jail. Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar 'cowardly bullies flexing their muscles as back-alley thugs,' a BC Supreme Court judge placed both men on house arrest on Friday. (Kamloops This Week)

Targeted shooting

VANCOUVER - Hershan 'Shawn' Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Surrey. Just after 8pm on Jan 26, RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent. When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. (Voice Online)

Drive-by shooting

SADDLE LAKE - Police are investigating after finding Chavez Boysis, 26, dead in a home in Saddle Lake around 3am on Thursday. A vehicle drove in the driveway of a home, suspects got out and fired shots at the house. Boysis was standing by the window in the home when one of the rounds hit him. (Sun Media)

Hit-and-run incident

VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened. (Tricity News)

Inmate death

TORONTO - A fight at Toronto South Detention Centre has left one prisoner dead and another charged with murder. Police were called around 6:30pm Thursday after a 'physical altercation' broke out between 2 inmates. Victor Ogundipe, 41, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Jalani Hibbert, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)

Men charged

Suren Sivananthan

MILTON KEYNES - Police discovered the body of Canadian Suren Sivananthan, 32, on Saturday Jan 21. Prashanth Thevarasa, 23, Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and a 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, have been charged. (Trinity Mirror South)

Guilty

LAKESHORE - A judge has found Andrew Williams guilty of dangerous driving and not guilty of criminal negligence. Williams is the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when he collided with a train, killing 2 of his daughters. Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the crash on the morning of June 10, 2012. The collision happened at a crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42, outside the town of Lakeshore. (CBC)

Public mischief

MISSISSAUGA - The witness to the apparent abduction of 15-year-old Alyssa Langille from Mississauga last week, which sparked an Amber Alert, has been charged after police claim the event never happened. Uzma Khan, 32, has been charged with one count of public mischief. (Toronto Star)

Seriously?

EDMONTON - A Camrose man is ticked about his ticket - a $465 traffic violation issued by Edmonton police - for having a cracked driver's licence. To put the fine in perspective, someone caught looking at their cellphone while driving could expect a distracted driving ticket for $287. (CBC)

Arrest, warrant issued

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau

MONCTON - Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry, 47, and a warrant issued. The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight. When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Ave with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Kimberly Cormier, 45, has also been charged with second-degree murder. She was arrested Wednesday. (Global)

Arrests

PRINCE GEORGE - 3 people have been arrested following Wednesday's double homicide. Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West both remain in custody, charged with 2 counts of murder. A third suspect was arrested after an RCMP emergency response team converged on a home in the Caledonia Mobile Home Park on North Nechako Road Thursday. (Prince George Citizen)

Mother charged

MONTREAL - Police have charged a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death of her newborn baby in July 2016. Eugenia Tofan was charged with second-degree murder. (CBC)

Identified by media

VANCOUVER - Jan 16 RCMP were called about a possible homicide on Viking Way. They arrive to find Richmond resident Martin Shen, 43, dead inside his office. A suspect was located and arrested. Now charged with second-degree murder is De Kai Liang, 55. Police believe a personal dispute led to the slaying. Neither the victim nor the suspect were known to police. (Vancouver Sun)

History of mental illness

GATINEAU - Jean-Francois Dupuis, 21, accused of killing Therese Gauvreau, 83, has been found fit to stand trial, but has been sent for more psychiatric evaluation. Dupuis was arrested outside Gauvreau's Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes home on Jan 18 and charged with second-degree murder. (CBC)

14 years

SAGUENAY - Yves Martin, 37, who killed a family of 3 has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Martin's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit when his pickup truck collided with the vehicle carrying Mathieu Perron, his pregnant wife Vanessa Viger and their 4-year-old son in Chicoutimi, QC, in Aug 2015. (CBC)

15 years

GATINEAU - Jacques Lesage, a 79-year-old Val-des-Monts, QC, man convicted of sexually abusing 2 of his daughters for years and fathering 3 children with one of them has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Gatineau judge. (CBC)

Soccer coach arrested

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw

EDMONTON - An Edmonton soccer coach has been charged for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with an 11-year-old girl. Wesley Leeuw, 43, was arrested by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit. (CBC)

Inappropriate gesture

Pierre Paradis

MONTREAL - MNA Pierre Paradis, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus yesterday, is being investigated by police after allegedly making an 'inappropriate gesture,' possibly of a sexual nature. The complaint was filed by a woman who used to work for him. (CBC)

Task force recommends changes

TORONTO - A police task force released its long-awaited final report Thursday, describing it as an 'action plan' to bring about 'comprehensive and long-lasting change,' while reducing costs and rebuilding dwindling public trust in the Toronto Police Service and its 8,000 members. Some recommendations are being met with strong resistance from Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack. (Toronto Star)

Stabbed

Cotie Weekley

OSHAWA - Police say Cotie Weekley, 31, a woman who was found dead in a Simcoe St N home this week died of stab wounds. Police also say a 31-year-old man found at the scene is in hospital with injuries that were self-inflicted. (Global)

Human remains found

MONTREAL - The gruesome discovery of human skeletal remains in the ceiling of a Westmount basement last week by a contractor has so far involved police, the coroner and Quebec's crime lab. But the bones have been there for at least 5 decades and possibly as many as 8 and it's not clear how much will ultimately come to light. (Montreal Gazette)

Hairdresser found murdered

Fabio Sementilli

LOS ANGELES - Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home. (AP)

Identified

VANCOUVER - RCMP say they were called to the 12900-block of 96 Ave.in Surrey just before 9:15pm after they received several reports of gunshots. At the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into the sign of the McDonald's there. Karanpartap Waraich, 22, had been shot several times and died at the scene. (Surrey Now)

Identified

Itgel Baatarsuren

CALGARY - Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9pm. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died. Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900-block of 36 St NE between 8pm and 9pm. (Global)

