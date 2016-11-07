|
Prime Time Crime is collected and published by Leo Knight, a former Canadian police officer, security expert and media commentator. Site edited by Chris. Created Jan. 2003
|
|
POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS
|
POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS
|
Links
Have we missed a good story? Click here to send us the link.
|
About 100 migrant passengers are feared drowned
in the Mediterranean Sea after their boat sank off the coast of Libya.
8 bodies were recovered from the
water on Saturday, and 4 people were rescued.
But difficult conditions hampered an overnight search for
survivors, and at least 90 people are still missing.
The boat sank between Libya and Italy, about 30 miles (50km) from
the Libyan coast. More
than 1,000 people have arrived in Europe by sea in the first 2 weeks of
2017, the UN refugee agency estimates. (BBC)
Obama expands surveillance powers
WASHINTON - New rules issued by the Obama administration under Executive order 12333 will let the NSA share the raw streams of communications it intercepts directly with agencies including the FBI, the DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security. (EFF)
MORE:
EO 12333-raw sigint availability
Obama opens warrantless data to entire intelligence community
GRASSY NARROWS FN - A former worker at the pulp and paper mill in Dryden, ON, says he feels vindicated by new research released by the environmental group Earthroots. Kas Glowacki went public last June saying that in 1972 he helped bury more than 50 barrels of mercury in a pit near the mill, upstream from Grassy Narrows First Nation. His claims appeared to support research by leading mercury experts released in May, showing a continuing source of mercury contamination in the Wabigoon River system. (CBC)
REPORT: Evidence of mercury dump found
PREVIOUS:
Bio related events
PORT-AU-PRINCE -
The
Canadian government has fired 17 local recruits from its embassy in
Haiti after uncovering a system of fraud that cost the diplomatic
mission $1.7M over 12 years.
The majority of that staff, 12 people, worked for Global Affairs
Canada. The other 5 worked for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Canada. Investigators found
the staffers inflated bills, diverted and stole materials and colluded
with local suppliers between 2004 and 2016.
(CBC)
CHICAGO - US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday that the Chicago Police Department has been violating the constitutional rights of residents for years in a blistering report from the Justice Department. (WLS)
REPORT: Investigation of the CPD .pdf
MORE:
DoJ press release
NEW YORK - Moody's has agreed to pay nearly $864M to settle with US federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis. The credit rating agency reached the deal with the Justice Department, 21 states and the District of Columbia, resolving allegations that the firm contributed to the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. S&P entered into a similar accord in 2015 paying out $1.375B. Standard and Poor's is the world's largest ratings firm, followed by Moody's. (Reuters)
MORE: DoJ press release
PREVIOUS:
Global Meltdown
Why economists can't get it right
NEW YORK - From wrong forecasts by the IMF and
Wall Street, to wrong policies by the Federal Reserve and the Federal
Government, wrong economic theory impacts everyone. Last year was a
particularly bad one for the profession, as none of the mainstream
forecasts on major events, from Brexit to Donald Trump's election, and
the effects of those events on markets and the economy, were correct. In
fact, mainstream economics has been consistently getting it wrong since
the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.
(Epoch Times)
CARACAS - The Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela declared on Wednesday the nullity of all acts of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, for disrespecting 'several sentences' of the Constitutional and Electoral rooms. (EFE)
MORE: Maduro's court annuls impeachment TSJ voids Parliament vote
PREVIOUS:
Congress declares Maduro to have abandoned his post
OTTAWA - Canadians forced to pay some of the highest drug prices in the world could save billions through changes promised by Health Minister Jane Philpott in an exclusive interview with the fifth estate. An analysis by the fifth estate shows that Canadians, for example, pay far more than people in New Zealand for drugs produced by the largest Canadian-owned pharmaceutical company. For every dollar Canadians spend on 7 popular drugs sold by Apotex in both countries, Kiwis spend just 11.5 cents. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Billions wasted
Ethics complaint filed over fundraising event involving Apotex and
Trudeau
Trudeau defends cash-for-access fundraising
Apotex sponsors BC Liberal convention
Justin Trudeau spent his vacation on the private Bahamian island of billionaire philanthropist the Aga Khan. The Aga Khan is the head of a foundation that has received millions of dollars in federal foreign aid. The organization is also registered to lobby the federal government. (CBC)
MORE:
The
Aga Khan Development network
Trudeau's guest list
Potential breaches of laws
Trudeau starts national tour to remain connected with Canadians
OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada says an Alberta woman cannot sue the province's energy regulator as part of her claim that hydraulic fracturing so badly contaminated her well that the water can be set on fire. Jessica Ernst began legal action against the regulator and Calgary-based energy company Encana in 2007 and later amended her statement of claim to include Alberta Environment. (CP)
JUDGMENT: 2017 SCC 1
MORE: Critic doesn't have charter right to sue
TONOPAH - 2 people are dead and a Department of Public Safety trooper who was wounded while responding to a shots-fired call along Interstate 10 near Tonopah just might owe his life to an armed passer-by who stopped at exactly the right time. The DPS trooper has now been identified as Edward Andersson. (CBS)
MORE:
Good Samaritan kills suspect
Trooper ambushed
Civilian shoots suspect
Francesco Castriotta
EL VENDRELL - An
Italian mafia boss known for having a 'permanent erection' has been
arrested after almost 7 years on the run.
Francesco Castriotta, 42, nicknamed 'Lord of Coca', fled from
authorities while under house arrest in Milan in 2009.
He had successfully used his embarrassing condition, which he
claimed was caused by years of cocaine use, to persuade a judge that
sending him to jail would be cruel.
Instead of staying home, Castriotta became a fugitive.
(Daily Mail)
HALFIAX - A pair Nova Scotia pharmacy
managers have been suspended after making prescription drug
dispensing mistakes in unrelated cases that ultimately led to the deaths
of 2 patients. The professional misconduct suspensions against Alexandra
Wilson and Leanne Forbes, came following settlements with the
NS College
of Pharmacists' investigation committee. The locations of their
pharmacies were blacked out in the written decisions released by the
college. (CBC)
Two grieving Alberta families have each been
slapped with a $100 carbon tax bill after having a relative cremated,
just days after the tax was introduced in that province.
After CBC Go Public investigated, the funeral home apologized and
offered refunds to families, saying it made a mistake calculating the
new tax. The funeral home
should have charged $10.09. (CBC)
BC approves pipeline expansion
VICTORIA - BC Premier Christy Clark says her government has reached a financial deal with Kinder Morgan worth as much as $1B over the next two decades, satisfying her demands that BC get a fair share of the economic benefits from the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Globe & Mail)
COMMENT:
Cherish your suffering
PREVIOUS:
Story of Kinder Morgans approval
Corporate scandals
ANGARSK - A former policeman-turned-serial killer from the East Siberian city of Angarsk, Mikhail Popkov, has confessed to killing at least 59 more women, 2 years after he was given a life sentence for 22 murders. The total number of his victims may now go to as high as 81. According to conflicting reports, Popkov committed the murders in the period from 1994 to the early 2000s or alternatively to 2012, until the very moment he was arrested. Popkov quit the police in 1998, reportedly surprising his colleagues at the time, as he had career prospects. It was later revealed that he even assisted several investigations of his own murders. (RT)
MORE:
Serial killer admits murdering more
OTTAWA - For over a decade, jails across Canada have held more adults awaiting trial than convicted offenders serving sentences - even as the number of adults charged with a crime declined, according to a new Statistics Canada report. Between 2014 and 2015, an average of 24,014 adults were in a provincial or territorial correctional facility on any given day; well over half - 57% of them (13,650) - were in remand, which means they were being held prior to their trial or before they were found guilty. (PostMedia)
REPORT:
Trends in the use of remand
TORONTO - House prices in Canada's hottest cities are soaring, but the pressure to buy a home remains. The result? Mortgage fraud is spiking. (Huffington Post)
REPORT:
Mortgage fraud on the rise
DAVOS - Reforming the very nature of capitalism will be needed to combat the growing appeal of populist political movements around the world, the WEF said. (AP)
REPORT: Global risks report 2017
MORE:
Davos 2017
Xi to address WEF
WASHINGTON - US President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russia had never tried to sway his actions and furiously blamed US intelligence agencies for news reports that Moscow had compiled compromising information on him. Trump slammed as 'fake news' the reports that classified documents presented to him last week by the heads of 4 US intelligence agencies included claims that Russian intelligence operatives have compromising information about him. (Reuters)
MORE:
Reports allege Trump has ties to Russia
Obama's final speech as President
Retooled Cabinet to deal with Trump
PREVIOUS:
Cybersecurity feud
Background to assessing Russian activities and intentions in recent US
elections .pdf
Classified report going to Trump
Police officers in the US think their job has gotten harder of late, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center. The public outcry over high-profile police shootings of black Americans, coupled with a recent uptick in fatal shootings of police, has left the majority of officers feeling more concerned for their personal safety and more reluctant to carry out some of their duties, according to the report, titled 'Behind the Badge.' (LA Times)
REPORT:
Behind the badge
CHARLESTON - Dylann Roof was sentenced to death by a federal jury Tuesday for carrying out the mass shooting inside Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in a bid to spark a race war. The 12-member panel unanimously deciding the 22-year-old self-avowed white supremacist should die for his crimes rather than spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole. (Post & Courier)
PREVIOUS:
Charleston church shooting
Christopher Wilkins
HUNTSVILLE - A Fort Worth jury sent Christopher
Wilkins to death row for killing 2 men after he explained how he shot
his victims over a $20 phony drug deal.
On Wednesday, more than 11 years after the killings, the
48-year-old Wilkins is scheduled to die by lethal injection, pending the
outcome of an appeal in the US Supreme Court. (AP)
KABUL - Dozens of people have been killed and scores wounded in twin suicide blasts near Afghanistan's parliament in the capital, Kabul. A suicide bomber blew himself up on Tuesday in the Darul Aman area of the city and was followed immediately by a car bomber in an apparently coordinated operation. The blasts tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe, which houses politicians' offices, leaving the area littered with bloodied bodies. A ministry official said the attack killed at least 30 people and wounded a further 80. (Al Jazeera)
MORE:
Twin blasts
near parliament
KUALA LUMPUR - Sea piracy plunged to its lowest levels in 18 years in 2016, but kidnappings of crew members for ransom is escalating off West Africa and in the Sulu Seas near the Philippines, a global maritime watchdog said Tuesday. (AP)
REPORT: IMB 2016 report
PREVIOUS:
Pirates
In mid-September, 2016, Laura Lozanski received an e-mail from a British documentary filmmaker named Rob Moore, asking if she would be willing to do an in-person interview with him on the health risks of asbestos. In early Dec, she learned of an espionage case in Britain's High Court, over someone posing as an investigative journalist and filmmaker who had infiltrated the global ban-asbestos movement. The case now before the High Court involves a corporate intelligence firm called K2 Intelligence. (Globe & Mail)
PREVIOUS:
Spy infiltrated campaign
ARISH - A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian
security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai -
killing at least 10 people and wounding 22.
The bombing, on the coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by
several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired
rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint.
9 of the confirmed dead are policemen and 3 floors of the police
station were destroyed in the attack.
(Independent UK)
Debra Clayton Markeith Loyd
ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer was shot and killed Monday morning on Princeton St and the suspect - wanted in a homicide - is at large. Official identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 43. Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, in Dec. (Orlando Sentinel)
MORE: Officer ID'd Shot officer dies Officer shot Ex-boyfriend named as suspect Deputy dies during crash while searching
Sara, Grace Packer & Jacob Sullivan
ABINGTON - The District Attorney's Office announced Sunday morning that it was charging Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, 14, with homicide and related offenses in the death of her daughter. The missing 14-year-old Abington teen found dismembered in Luzerne County was killed by her adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend as part of a rape-murder fantasy the 2 shared. (Philadelphia Inquirer)
MORE:
Charged
Mom, boyfriend charged
Life of abuse
TORONTO - Ontarians pay steeper rates for their
power than any other province, and a decade's worth of policy choices
have made it that way.
(Globe & Mail)
TORONTO - They are the first port of call for workers hurt on the job. But when decisions are made about accident victims with complex injuries, a new study suggests doctors feel sidelined by workers' compensation boards. The report, conducted by the Institute for Work and Health, examined the role of doctors and other health care professionals in workers' compensation across 4 provinces. It found doctors treating workers with complicated or prolonged conditions were frustrated by an 'opaque and confusing' system where their views on a safe return to work after an accident appeared to sometimes be ignored by case managers with no medical training. (Toronto Star)
PREVIOUS: Regulators
PARIS - French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year. Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewelry worth around $9.5M when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in Oct. Police swooped in the Paris region and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was robbed. (AFP)
MORE:
Police interview leaked
PREVIOUS:
Kardashian Paris jewel heist
Kardashian robbed
Kim Kardashian
NEW YORK - Dan Zhong's two-story home in
Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the
businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000
per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably
await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers.
His proposal is the latest example of wealthy people facing
potentially long prison terms who have asked to finance their own,
extravagant house arrests, highlighting inequities between them and
defendants of lesser means who languish behind bars and spawning a
cottage industry of former federal agents and police officers working as
private guards. (AP)
JERUSALEM - 4 Israeli officer cadets were killed in Jerusalem on Sunday and a dozen wounded when a Palestinian attacker driving a truck ploughed into them deliberately. Among the wounded 3 were described as in a serious condition. The attack took place as a large group of Israeli soldiers visited a scenic outlook overlooking modern Jerusalem and the Old City. Police later identified the driver as a Palestinian from Jabel Mukaber. (Guardian UK)
MORE:
Terror attack
EDMONTON - You've spent your evenings and
weekends touring potential new homes with your real estate agent.
Then you sign the contract, move into your dream home - and find
out someone has been murdered there.
Disclosure rules vary across Canada.
In MB, real estate agents are required to disclose when the
property has been a grow op. In QC, full disclosure of anything that
might affect the buyer is the rule, including criminal activities and
even reports of hauntings.
Here in AB, it's buyer beware when it comes to properties where violent
crimes or other illegal activities have taken place.
But unless you ask, you may not learn that the dream home where
you want to raise your kids used to be a grow op or a meth lab if no
modifications were made to the home.
(CBC)
The 'fake news' scare is making its way around the world, with Germany and Indonesia readying government programs to begin monitoring for and censoring online content they deem 'fake.' Actual fake news mainly takes the form of click-bait articles posted by news mills for profit, and it's mainly these stories that are cited by news outlets touting the fake-news narrative. The controversy about the topic isn't around actual fake news, but rather the fact that 'fake news' lists have often bundled together fake news websites with right-leaning news websites. The concern is that governments could have a means to repress opposing voices simply by including legitimate political opinion and reportage on 'fake news' lists. (Epoch Times)
PREVIOUS:
Misinformation on disinformation
Esteban Santiago
FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing 5 people and wounding 8, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence. The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in Nov and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care. (Alaska Dispatch)
MORE:
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
Suspect arrested
PREVIOUS: Airport shooting Fast facts Gunman ID'd
OAKLAND - Coca-Cola and an industry group face
accusations in a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that they
tried to cover up links between drinking sugary beverages and harmful
health effects such as obesity and diabetes.
The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis
Project, a non-profit group, sued the beverage company and the American
Beverage Association this week in the federal district court in Oakland,
Calif. (NY Times)
|
EDMONTON - Police said a man was found dead inside a home at 34 St and 143 Ave around 1am Saturday. Police said homicide detectives were treating the death as suspicious, but itâ€™s not known whether the death is criminal in nature. Police said more than one suspect was found and they were being interviewed. (Global)
TORONTO - Police say 3 men are facing charges after 26 copper plates valued at more than $10,000 were thrown off a moving train and stolen. Police say the incident happened Thursday evening, when it was reported that copper plates had been stolen. (CP)
EDMONTON - 2 young BC men shot dead in SE Edmonton have ties to South Asian gangs based in the Lower Mainland of BC. Police said the double-homicide of Navdeep Sidhu, 24, and Harman Mangat, 22, was drug related. An autopsy confirmed the pair - found slain in a running white pickup Wednesday - died from multiple gunshot wounds. The bodies were found by a passerby around 1:30pm near 39 St SW and Charlesworth Drive SW. Both men were involved in an ongoing gang conflict in the Townline Hill neighbourhood of Abbotsford, BC, over the last several years. (PostMedia)
MORE:
2 BC men found shot
Mylene Laliberte
SAINT-LIN-LAURENTIDES - A 24-year-old woman was the victim of a murder in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. The SQ confirmed that the victim is Mylene Laliberte. The SQ was called around 8:30pm on Friday evening, concerning the body of a woman found dead in the rue Saint-Isidore. (TVA Nouvelles)
MORE:
Woman killed
Woman murdered
Ali Awada
MONTREAL - The 28-year-old man murdered Friday night in Montreal-North is Ali Awada. Ali Awada is the son of Mohamed Awada, killed in the fall of 2012, in the series of settlements that preceded the return of Mafia godfather Vito Rizzuto to Montreal. (La Presse)
MORE:
Shooting
Fatal shooting
TORONTO - Police say they finally know who stabbed Peel schoolteacher Graham Hugh Pearce to death more than 30 years ago - but they won't name the killer because he's also dead. Pearce, 36, was discovered dead on his bathroom floor of his High Park Ave. apartment on March 20, 1983 around 12:40pm. Last April, Toronto police identified a person of interest in the investigation as Ronald Thomas Gale, who was 22 when Pearce was killed. Gale died in 2001. (Toronto Star)
MORE: Police say they have solved a 1983 murder
Shannon Collins
EDMONTON - A judge found Shawn Wruck guilty of
second-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of his
girlfriend - Shannon Collins - whose remains were discovered on a rural
property east of Edmonton almost a decade ago.
MORE: Conviction Guilty verdict
PREVIOUS:
Edmonton serial killer?
KELOWNA - 2 Kelowna men are facing charges after a wild police chase that ended on the Bennett Bridge Thursday morning. Ryan Patrick Regan, 33, was slapped with 6 charges including dangerous driving, hit and run and assault with a weapon for allegedly reversing his vehicle into a police cruiser. Michael Anthony Dennison, 25, has been charged with 4 offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. (Global)
MORE: 2 are part of a larger investigation Chaos on the bridge
RELATED:
2 Vancouver men charged after police chase ends in crash
TORONTO - The attorney general has ordered a
third-party review of Legal Aid Ontario, after the agency
announced last month that it was dramatically cutting back on
services due to a $26M deficit. Legal Aid, which has a $440M
annual budget, said it will also not increase salaries at legal clinics
and will be reducing clinic operation budgets by $1M, among other
changes. News of the
external review was applauded by critics who have described Legal Aid as
a bloated bureaucracy that mishandled the hundreds of millions of
dollars it receives from the provincial government.
(Toronto Star)
WHISTLER - Tom Oye, a 29-year-old Australian who moved to Canada 4 years ago, was snowboarding Wednesday morning in Whistler with a helmet-mounted camera when an avalanche started. Oye, thinking quickly, inflates his Jetforce inflatable backpack, which inflates similar to a car's airbag. (News Tribune)
VIDEO:
Snowboarder
rides out an Avalanche
Elizabeth Wettlaufer
WOODSTOCK - Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the Woodstock nurse accused of killing residents in several SW Ontario nursing homes, is facing a fresh batch of charges. OPP announced Friday morning that Wettlaufer, 49, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault against seniors in Woodstock and Paris. (PostMedia)
MORE: 6 more charges 8 murder charges
PREVIOUS:
Recent murder
Bradley Buffalo
SASKATOON - On Oct 18, 2015, police were called
to a home to check on the welfare of Bradley Buffalo, 30.
He was found dead inside the house.
After an autopsy, the Major Crime Unit and the Office of the
Chief Coroner decided there was no criminal act involved.
However, after what police are calling a lengthy investigation,
police determined the man had been murdered and have charged Joshua
Burwell, 21, with first-degree murder.
(CBC)
Dominik Prusinski
OSHAWA - A man walked into Central East Division station around 6:30pm on Jan 8, after being stabbed at a nearby building on William St W. The victim, identified as Dominik Prusinski, 21, was rushed to a hospital in Toronto where he died a day later. (CP24)
MORE:
Victim identified
PREVIOUS: Stabbed man dies
Marek Anisimowicz
VANCOUVER - A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Burnaby, BC, man accused of running over a police officer with a car last month. Marek Anisimowicz, 36, is accused of resisting arrest before escaping in a car. RCMP say the vehicle ran over the officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. (CBC)
MORE:
Arrest warrant
HAMILTON - Police were acting on an 11-year-old warrant when they arrested a man after he delivered a pointed speech criticizing Hamilton police on Thursday. His sister said the family feels targeted and set up. And the chair of the police board says the 'optics aren't good' about arresting a man immediately after he criticizes the service. Edward Divers was arrested on an outstanding warrant connected to failing to appear in court after an impaired driving offence from 2006. (CBC)
MORE:
Family of man shot by police criticize delay
TORONTO - Misconduct charges against 2 Toronto
police officers who
aggressively blocked a citizen from videotaping the arrest of 2
black minors have been stayed following a closed-door mediation process,
a police tribunal heard Thursday.
(Toronto Star)
Joshua Pittarelli-Bucks
TORONTO - Police have laid 6 charges against a Toronto firefighter they allege lured people out of fire stations so he could rob them. Toronto police say there were 3 such incidents they now attribute to Joshua Pittarelli-Bucks, 35, who has worked as a Toronto firefighter since 2006. (CP)
MORE:
Firefighter charged
VANCOUVER - RCMP were called to the 7000-block of Ash St after a report of shots fired just before 9:30pm on Jan 10. When police arrived they found a male victim who had been shot in a black Jeep SUV. The victim died as a result of his injuries at the scene and IHIT has now taken over the investigation. The victim has been identified as Calvin Chi Hang Zhao, 21. (Global)
MORE: Police name victim Targeted hit IHIT identifies man
Xin Jin Teng Dong Huang
TORONTO - Xiu Jin Teng, 41, remained completely silent as a jury found her guilty of the first-degree of her husband Dong Huang after a bizarre trial in which she represented herself. On Friday, she will receive the mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. Teng was accused of using a ligature to strangle her husband Dong Huang and hiding his body, wrapped in plastic and doused in bleach, in a closet in their Scarborough basement apartment in February 2012. (Toronto Star)
MORE: Killer's advice to judge Guilty verdict Defendant found guilty
PREVIOUS:
Accused rejects unlawful trial
Wife accused
Body in blanket
Les Kaminski
CALGARY - On the same day that the Calgary Police Association introduced its new president, questions surfaced about Les Kaminski's credibility in the wake of a 2011 ruling. In that ruling, Judge Terry Semenuk acquitted Justin Arkinstall of uttering a threat to kill a police officer and rejected testimony provided by Kaminski as 'unreliable.' (Global)
MORE: Union president under investigation
Student grants not getting to them
TORONTO - The province earmarks tens of millions of dollars in learning opportunities grants every year to help support marginalized students at the Toronto District School Board. But almost half that money isn't being spent on them and is instead diverted to cover other expenses, says a new report. (Toronto Star)
REPORT: $61M in funding being diverted
MORE:
TDSB defends divert
Alberta's police watchdog has determined a Mountie didn't do anything wrong when he shot a man in the head who fired a rifle at 2 officers on Dec 1, 2015 near Edson. RCMP went to a home to arrest Mickell Clayton Bailey, 19, the lone suspect in the murders of a man, woman and teenage girl found in a rural Alberta home a few days prior. (Global)
REPORT:
ASIRT investigation .pdf
Anthony Earl Smith
TORONTO - Police have identified the man shot and killed as Anthony Earl Smith, 41. On Jan 8, around 7:45am, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Queen St E and Sherbourne St. Emergency crews found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after. (Metro)
MORE:
Victim ID'd
Cops identify victim
Lisa Dawn MacPherson
VANCOUVER - Police have identified a body that was found burned in a remote shelter in North Vancouver, BC. The IHIT says Lisa MacPherson, 41, was the victim of a homicide. The body was found Nov 28 in a densely wooded area along Keith Road E and Mountain Highway. (CBC)
MORE: Burnt remains ID'd Body a homeless woman Remains identified Victim identified
PREVIOUS:
Suspicious death
Body found
Burnt body found
Albert Arsenault Victor Davis
MONTREAL - The man found guilty in the hit-and-run death of Olympic swimmer Victor Davis more than two decades ago is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man at a bar last year. Glen Crossley was given a 10-month sentence in 1992 in connection with the death of Davis. Crossley, now 46, will appear in a court to face an involuntary manslaughter charge in in the death of Albert Arsenault, 70. (CBC)
MORE:
Now facing manslaughter charge
Another case
Assassinations, firebombs rise
MONTREAL - Once feared and respected within the underworld, Montreal's Mafia has become a shadow of its former self as rival clans battle each other to see which Mob boss will become the city's next godfather. The civil war within the Montreal Mob is being played out in a series of assassinations and fire-bombings of businesses linked to Mafia associates. (CBC)
MORE: Fire destroys another hair salon linked to Mafia
PREVIOUS:
ON needs to trim health spending
TORONTO - Ontario must trim health spending $2.8B by 2019 to meet its balanced budget targets, the province's financial accountability office warns in a new report. The 59-page analysis released Tuesday also cautions that 'cost drivers' in the system - such as aging baby boomers - raise questions as to whether current service levels can hold if growth in spending is kept to 2% a year. (Toronto Star)
REPORT:
Expense trends and medium-term outlook analysis
VICTORIA - Senior BC government staff have taken a hands-on approach in the communications of BC Hydro's Site C dam, in keeping with the premier's promise to push the controversial mega-project to 'the point of no return.' Internal government emails show several times in the past year top officials in the office of the premier and Energy Minister Bill Bennett directed the timing and content of major Site C announcements. That, combined with BC Hydro's shift in tone to more aggressively attack its critics, have left some wondering about the politicization of the Crown power corporation and its $9B ratepayer-funded dam. (PostMedia)
PREVIOUS: Greed & Corruption BC
RELATED: BC ups homeowner grant by a third
Lorenzo Bearspaw
MORLEY - A man shot by RCMP on the Stoney Nakoda reserve on Saturday has died. Ralph Stephens, 27, was fatally shot as police executed a warrant for first-degree murder charges in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw, also 27, who was reported missing on Jan 3 by a family member. Police said they found Bearspaw's body about 12:30pm on Jan 6 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation. RCMP also identified 2 other suspects in the death of Bearspaw - John Stephens, 29, and Deangelo Powderface, 22. (CBC)
MORE:
Suspect shot
Man killed during investigation
Don Dunphy
MITCHELLS BROOK - Don Dunphy's daughter told a judicial inquiry Monday that her father was a good-hearted man who smoked marijuana regularly to cope with pain, and that she quickly lost confidence in the police investigation into his April 2015 shooting death. Meghan Dunphy, the first witness at a St. John's inquiry into how Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth shot her father in his Mitchells Brook home, broke down in tears soon after she took the stand. (CBC)
MORE: Inquiry
- why police shot Dunphy
Samuel Maloney
LONDON, ON - A fixture at dorm parties and other student events, Samuel Maloney led a busy social life at his Western University residence. Though the first-year computer science student was almost twice as old as his teenage friends at Western's Ontario Hall - he told them he was 21 - Maloney was fitting in well. But the 35-year-old - who was shot dead by London police in a standoff 2 days before Christmas - had been secretly living a double life. (PostMedia)
PREVIOUS:
They're going to shoot you
Cop shot with a crossbow
Police shooting
Fatal shooting
Sean Dunn
KAMLOOPS - Police identified Sean Patrick Dunn, 42, as the man pronounced dead in the area of 400-block of Tranquille Road. Emergency crews were called following reports of a fight in progress about 3amm Dec 30. (Kamloops This Week)
MORE:
Victim named
Bob Kissner
KINGSVILLE
- Fire chief Bob Kissner - already accused of sex offences involving a
minor - is facing additional charges involving 3 more underage victims.
OPP announced that as a result of the investigation 6 additional
charges have been laid against Kissner.
The new charges stem from 3 more alleged victims who have spoken
with police.
(PostMedia)
EDMONTON - A woman who pleaded guilty to beating her husband to death was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Nyuk Len Hwang, 55, was charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of Teck Hwang, 56. However, the Crown accepted her plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter. Nyuk Hwang had tried to plead guilty to manslaughter in Nov 2016 at the start of her jury trial, but the Crown refused to accept it then. (Sun Media)
MORE: 15 years
PREVIOUS:
Husband beaten to death
Wife charged
Wife in custody
|
|
POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS
|
Sunday, January 15, 2017 08:10:06
|
© 2016 Prime Time Crime