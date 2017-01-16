   Prime Time Crime

|
KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country. The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress. (VOA)
REPORT: SIGAR: Quarterly report 2017 01 .pdf
War in Afghanistan 2015-present
VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge. Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned. (Globe & Mail)
Court petition
P
Selva Subbiah
TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.' Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991. (Sun Media)
Serial rapist to be deported
HONG KONG - Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest men, is currently in police custody on the mainland. Xiao was born in China, is a Canadian citizen and holds a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda. He was living in a luxury apartment at the Four Seasons but a group of plain clothes Chinese security agents allegedly escorted him from the hotel across the border to the mainland. (Guardian UK)
Disappeared
BRUSSELS - Marine Le Pen has refused to repay $320,000 to the European Parliament (751 MEPs) following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds, disregarding a deadline set by the body. EU authorities have been seeking to recover a total of $366,000 from the far-right leader, who is a lawmaker in the European Parliament but also a leading presidential candidate in France's upcoming presidential election. The EU Parliament has sought to recover the funds after accusing 2 of Le Pen's parliamentary assistants of in fact working for her National Front party back home. (AFP)
EU funds
TORONTO - Just 5 hours before the heinous Quebec mosque slaughter, a racially charged and profane social media threat was promising 'bloodshed' Monday at a legendary Toronto landmark and toward the people in it. Connor Merzetti, 33, was hit with the Criminal Code offences of 'uttering threats' and 'hoax regarding terrorist activity.' (Sun Media)
Charged with making hoax threat
Victims Bissonnette
QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences. Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval. (PostMedia)
Victims identified
Victims shot in the back
Lone gunman
Khadir wrongly named
Mosque posts video
Quebec City mosque shooting
Timeline Suspect
called police to confess
WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee was poised to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, just hours after President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his controversial refugee ban in court. (USA Today)
MORE: Immigration director removed No assurances that some Canadian will be allowed to enter
COMMENT: Is it safe to travel to the US? Coming wave of litigation
Confusion
Amateur hour
Order reducing regulation
For every new regulation 2 must be revoked
MOSCOW - 2 of Moscow's top cybersecurity
officials are facing treason charges for cooperating with the CIA.
'Sergei Mikhailov and his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchayev, are accused
of betraying their oath and working with the CIA,' Interfax said.
Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents
investigations unit at cybersecurity firm
Kaspersky Lab,
was also arrested several weeks ago. (Guardian UK)
VANCOUVER - A man accused of bearing 'personal
significant responsibility for hundreds of fentanyl-detected deaths in
BC' has been given 14 years in prison, in the first major
fentanyl-related sentencing in BC since the opioid crisis began.
Walter James McCormick was sentenced Monday, after an extended
trial that centred around the government's desire to create a new
sentencing range for fentanyl trafficking.
(CBC)
Karen Klass Kenneth Troyer
HERMOSA BEACH - On the morning of Jan. 30, 1976, shortly after dropping her young son off at school, Karen Klaas returned to her home in Hermosa Beach, Calif. There, the 32-year-old mother of two was sexually assaulted and strangled with her own pantyhose. Klaas was the ex-wife of singer Bill Medley of the musical duo Righteous Brothers. Officials said they identified Klaas' killer as Kenneth Troyer. In early 1982, Troyer escaped from prison in San Luis Obispo and was shot and killed by police in Orange County. (Washington Post)
Murder solved
Medley grateful
ANJOZOROBE - At
least 47 people, including 10 children and a newly-wed couple, have been
killed in a traffic accident.
The incident took place early on Saturday when a truck carrying
wedding guests swerved off the road and plunged into a river outside the
town of Anjozorobe. The
police have blamed the driver for carrying too many passengers on a
truck that is only meant to transport goods.
(AFP)
Fenske Parker Harvey
BUCKS COUNTY - Authorities in Bucks County make an arrest in a fetish-themed child predator sex ring they say was going on for the better part of a decade. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said for the last 7 years at least 4 men sexually abused a young boy at sex parties where the men would dress up like different animals. (CBS)
PREVIOUS:
Furries
BAYDA GOVERNORATE - The US military says 1 service member has been killed and 3 others were wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting a local Al Qaeda branch, marking the first known combat death of a US soldier under President Donald Trump's new administration. (ABC)
Yemeni Civil War
Incompetence, cronyism hurt operation WebOps
Hackers hit police camera network
WASHINGTON - Hackers infected 70% of storage
devices that record data from DC police surveillance cameras 8 days
before President Trump's inauguration, forcing major citywide
reinstallation efforts.
City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record
between Jan 12 and Jan 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network
video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across
the city. (Washington Post)
MCLEAN - 3
people have been found dead inside a home in the
1300-block of Windy Hill Road were the result of a murder suicide.
The decedents have been identified as Shirley Zhou, 48, James Wenjie
Chen, 16, and Hong Chen, 52, of McLean. It is believed that Hong Chen
fatally shot his wife, Shirley Zhou, and son, James Chen.
(WUSA9)
AP
MOSUL - Iraqi forces discovered a mustard chemical warfare agent in
eastern Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles.
(AP)
Shimmer
'Shimmers' are the newest form of credit card
skimmers,
only smaller, more powerful and practically impossible to detect.
And they're popping up all over the place.
(CBC)
SEATTLE - More than 50 soccer players at the
same university have been diagnosed with
cancer -
allegedly linked to chemicals in their artificial turf field.
Artificial turf fields, made of synthetic fibers to mimic grass
and tire crumbs to mimic soil, are often used for traditionally played
outdoor sports. However, research has shown that the infill made from
recycled tires, also known as crumb rubber, contains a cocktail of toxic
chemicals - including carbon black, which has been proven to fuel tumor
growth. (Daily Mail)
MONTREAL - Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was found guilty of 8 of the 14 charges that were levelled against him. Judge Louise Provost of Quebec Court found Applebaum guilty of fraud against the government, breach of trust, conspiracy and corruption in municipal affairs. A stay of proceedings was ordered for 4 charges, and he was found not guilty on 2 others. (PostMedia)
Greed & Corruption Quebec
VANCOUVER - BC's Appeal Court ruled that a
lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were
shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed.
The
decision, reverses a 2015 BC Supreme Court ruling.
The case is being closely watched by Canadian miners that operate
abroad because it could increase litigation risk.
(Reuters)
TORONTO - Ontario colleges have been ordered to come up with new salary proposals for their presidents and other executives, after some institutions proposed pay hikes of 50%. The memo from the Liberal government comes at the same time a report says Ontario's 24 public colleges face a cumulative debt of $1.9B over 10 years in an age of declining enrolment. (Sun Media)
Province rejects salary hikes
An international team of scientists claims
finally to have cracked one of the most common consumer conundrums: why
don't tomatoes taste like they used to?
After conducting exhaustive taste tests of 100 tomato varieties
and sequencing the genomes of nearly 400 varieties, researchers have
found the 13 volatile compounds that give a tomato its inherent flavour.
By comparing traditional tomatoes with their modern descendants,
the teams uncovered the properties that have been lost in the quest for
improved size, yields and resistance.
(Guardian UK)
Renee Sweeney Suspect
SUDBURY - The slaying of Renee Sweeney has
stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly
stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she
worked. Evidence in the
case included multiple DNA samples, fingerprints and 3 witnesses, but
the killer has not been identified to this day.
Now, Sudbury police have turned to
DNA phenotyping
to solve the case.
(PostMedia)
TORONTO - Police say they are reviewing a video apparently showing an officer stunning someone with a Taser - and 2 cops telling the person filming they would seize his cellphone. As long as someone is not obstructing police from doing their job, witnesses have the right to photograph an officer doing their job in public. (Huffington Post)
VANCOUVER - The jury at a human-smuggling trial involving the arrival of nearly 500 Tamil migrants in BC has found 3 of the men accused of orchestrating the voyage not guilty, but failed to reach a verdict for a man the Crown alleged owned the ship. The Sun Sea docked in BC in August, 2010, carrying 492 people - 380 men, 63 women and 49 children. (Globe & Mail)
MORE:
MV Sun Sea timeline
MV
Sun Sea incident
OTTAWA - The Supreme Court has upheld a BC election law that requires third-party sponsors of advertising to register with the chief electoral officer, even if they spend less than $500 on the advertising. (Globe & Mail)
JUDGMENT: 2017 SCC 6
OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund. The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report. (Globe & Mail)
Shattered Mirror
Revelations of tax-evasion and money-laundering networks on a global scale in the Panama Papers helped make the world appear more corrupt last year, according to watchdog Transparency Internationa. There were more falling scores than rising ones on its 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index. A lower score means a country is seen as more corrupt. (Independent UK)
REPORT: Corruption perception index 2016
Populist leaders add to corruption they vow to remove
TI
Corruption Perceptions Index
OTTAWA - Far from the palm-fringed beaches of the usual offshore tax havens, Canada has quietly become a go-to destination for international tax cheats eager to exploit the country's twin benefits of a sterling reputation and rules that allow private companies to keep their ownership secret. While Canada prides itself on being a law-abiding country with a rigorous regulatory regime, several factors are making the country ripe for the kinds of machinations normally found in offshore tax havens. (CBC)
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Global meltdown-wealth
|
CP24
TORONTO - Police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St James campus Monday afternoon. Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of George St after paramedics arrived at the scene. (CBC)
Shooting was gang related
Police won't disclose
MISSISSAUGA - On Tuesday, police arrested Arnold Kendall, 82, a resident of the Camilla Care Community, 2250 Hurontario St, and charged him in the death of Keith Wood, 79. Wood was assaulted in the hallway of the facility just before noon Nov 2 and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries. He died in hospital Nov 16 without ever regaining consciousness. (Metroland Media)
Senior charged
CALGARY - Alberta police are investigating two discoveries of human remains, including a human skull and lower jawbone that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday. Later on Tuesday, police said additional human remains were found in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29. (Global)
CALGARY - A 14-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service tearfully resigned during Tuesday night's Calgary Police Commission meeting, citing bullying and sexual harassment in the workplace. The CPS has been plagued by the results of a 2013 workplace review that brought forth such allegations and is working to resolve the issues with a plan to reform gender equity. Jennifer Ward, flanked by 2 other female constables, read her statement in front of the police commission, Chief Roger Chaffin and reporters. (Global)
PREVIOUS:
CALGARY - Alexander Wagar, 29, smiled as the
verdict was delivered by Judge Gerry LeGrandeur, who said he was left
with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault had occurred.
Wager was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar
was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old woman who made the
allegation. The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and
ordered a new trial. (CP)
Ali Rizeig
TORONTO - Officers were called to the area of
Gerrard St E at around 9:30pm Monday after multiple people reported
hearing gunshots in the area.
When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has
now been identified as Ali Rizeig, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He
was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later
pronounced dead. (CP24)
LETHBRIDGE -
Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of
the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman.
Early Sunday morning, police responded to a
report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking
lot of an apartment at
37 Berkeley Place W.
The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead
at the scene. (Global)
Death investigated
Francis Le
VANCOUVER - Francis Le, 24, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital just before midnight Friday with what appeared to be stab wounds. IHIT says the homicide appears to be targeted and that the victim was known to them. They do not know how he arrived at the hospital. (CBC)
Jamie Gallon
REGINA - Jamie Gallon, 42, was riding his bike
on the eastbound lane of Ross Ave near McDonald St before 7:30pm Sunday
when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
A passing motorist noticed something lying on the road, went back
to inspect it and discovered it was Gallon's body.
(Regina Leader Post)
HALIFAX - The bodies of Clifford William 'Bill' Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, NS. Codey Hennigar was subsequently charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings. But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia. (CBC)
Admitting to killings
More charges
Family member charged
3rd body found
Arrest after fatal fire
Man in custody
SALMON ARM - The IIO said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Ave, around 12:20am Monday. RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police. The man was transported to hospital. (CBC)
Suspect shot while fleeing police
IIO-2017-0010
KEMPTVILLE - OPP
are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for
several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville.
The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly
bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan 24
at 10:30am at the intersection of Clothier St and Pine Hill Road.
A 23-year-old North Grenville, ON, man later turned himself in
and was charged with multiple offences.
(CBC)
VANCOUVER - Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Pub and Hotel. Police were called to the Savoy at 10:30pm Friday after people reported gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult. Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound. (Metro)
MORE:
KAMLOOPS - 2 men who attacked a Mountie during
a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road
won't be going to jail.
Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar 'cowardly bullies flexing
their muscles as back-alley thugs,' a BC Supreme Court judge placed both
men on house arrest on Friday.
(Kamloops This Week)
VANCOUVER - Hershan 'Shawn' Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Surrey. Just after 8pm on Jan 26, RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent. When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. (Voice Online)
Murder charge dropped
SADDLE LAKE - Police are investigating after finding Chavez Boysis, 26, dead in a home in Saddle Lake around 3am on Thursday. A vehicle drove in the driveway of a home, suspects got out and fired shots at the house. Boysis was standing by the window in the home when one of the rounds hit him. (Sun Media)
Targeted shooting
Man shot
VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened. (Tricity News)
Pedestrian dies
TORONTO - A fight at Toronto South Detention Centre has left one prisoner dead and another charged with murder. Police were called around 6:30pm Thursday after a 'physical altercation' broke out between 2 inmates. Victor Ogundipe, 41, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Jalani Hibbert, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
Inmate killed
Suren Sivananthan
MILTON KEYNES - Police discovered the body of Canadian Suren Sivananthan, 32, on Saturday Jan 21. Prashanth Thevarasa, 23, Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and a 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, have been charged. (Trinity Mirror South)
Long distance love
Toronto man killed
LAKESHORE
- A judge has found Andrew Williams guilty of dangerous driving and not
guilty of criminal negligence.
Williams is the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when
he collided with a train, killing 2 of his daughters.
Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the
crash on the morning of June 10, 2012. The collision happened at a
crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42, outside the town
of Lakeshore. (CBC)
MISSISSAUGA - The witness to the apparent
abduction of 15-year-old
Alyssa Langille from Mississauga last week, which sparked an Amber
Alert, has been charged after police claim the event never happened.
Uzma Khan, 32, has been charged with one count of public
mischief. (Toronto Star)
EDMONTON - A Camrose man is ticked about his
ticket - a $465 traffic violation issued by Edmonton police - for having
a cracked driver's licence.
To put the fine in perspective, someone caught looking at their
cellphone while driving could expect a distracted driving ticket for
$287. (CBC)
Jesse James Perry-Belliveau
MONCTON - Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry, 47, and a warrant issued. The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight. When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Ave with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Kimberly Cormier, 45, has also been charged with second-degree murder. She was arrested Wednesday. (Global)
Charges laid
2 charged
PRINCE GEORGE - 3 people have been arrested following Wednesday's double homicide. Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West both remain in custody, charged with 2 counts of murder. A third suspect was arrested after an RCMP emergency response team converged on a home in the Caledonia Mobile Home Park on North Nechako Road Thursday. (Prince George Citizen)
Double homicide
Targeted
Double homicide
MONTREAL - Police have charged a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death of her newborn baby in July 2016. Eugenia Tofan was charged with second-degree murder. (CBC)
Woman accused
VANCOUVER - Jan 16 RCMP were called about a
possible homicide on
Viking Way. They arrive to find Richmond resident Martin
Shen, 43, dead inside his office. A suspect was located and arrested.
Now charged with second-degree murder is De Kai Liang, 55. Police
believe a personal dispute led to the slaying. Neither the victim nor
the suspect were known to police.
(Vancouver Sun)
GATINEAU - Jean-Francois Dupuis, 21, accused of killing Therese Gauvreau, 83, has been found fit to stand trial, but has been sent for more psychiatric evaluation. Dupuis was arrested outside Gauvreau's Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes home on Jan 18 and charged with second-degree murder. (CBC)
Suspicious death
Suspicious death
SAGUENAY - Yves Martin, 37, who killed a family
of 3 has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Martin's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit when his
pickup truck collided with the vehicle carrying Mathieu Perron, his
pregnant wife Vanessa Viger and their 4-year-old son in Chicoutimi, QC,
in Aug 2015. (CBC)
GATINEAU - Jacques Lesage, a 79-year-old
Val-des-Monts, QC, man convicted of sexually abusing 2 of his daughters
for years and fathering 3 children with one of them has been sentenced
to 15 years in prison by a Gatineau judge.
(CBC)
Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw
EDMONTON - An Edmonton soccer coach has
been charged for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with an
11-year-old girl.
Wesley Leeuw, 43, was arrested by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation
unit. (CBC)
MONTREAL - MNA Pierre Paradis, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus yesterday, is being investigated by police after allegedly making an 'inappropriate gesture,' possibly of a sexual nature. The complaint was filed by a woman who used to work for him. (CBC)
Police investigation
TORONTO - A police task force released its
long-awaited final report Thursday, describing it as an 'action plan' to
bring about 'comprehensive and long-lasting change,' while reducing
costs and rebuilding dwindling public trust in the Toronto Police
Service and its 8,000 members.
Some recommendations are being met with strong resistance from
Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack.
(Toronto Star)
Cotie Weekley
OSHAWA - Police say Cotie Weekley, 31, a woman who was found dead in a Simcoe St N home this week died of stab wounds. Police also say a 31-year-old man found at the scene is in hospital with injuries that were self-inflicted. (Global)
My mom is dead
MONTREAL - The gruesome discovery of human skeletal remains in the ceiling of a Westmount basement last week by a contractor has so far involved police, the coroner and Quebec's crime lab. But the bones have been there for at least 5 decades and possibly as many as 8 and it's not clear how much will ultimately come to light. (Montreal Gazette)
Bones of infant discovered
Fabio Sementilli
LOS ANGELES - Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home. (AP)
Hairstylist found stabbed
Stabbed and beaten
Canadian killed
VANCOUVER - RCMP say they were called to the 12900-block of 96 Ave.in Surrey just before 9:15pm after they received several reports of gunshots. At the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into the sign of the McDonald's there. Karanpartap Waraich, 22, had been shot several times and died at the scene. (Surrey Now)
Targeted shooting
Itgel Baatarsuren
CALGARY - Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9pm. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died. Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900-block of 36 St NE between 8pm and 9pm. (Global)
Victim identified
Homicide
Shooting victim dies
