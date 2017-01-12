   Prime Time Crime

Police creating a troubling precedent

Homicide is not a private affair, an assault on one individual. It is an assault on the social order. It isn't just a violation of the law. It undermines the rule of law and the authority of the Crown. That's true of all murders. When a domestic homicide takes place, it's not supposed to be a secret. We're not supposed to look away politely and pretend it didn't happen - even in a murder-suicide. As a community, we need to figure out what went wrong, how we might have prevented this tragedy, how we might prevent future ones. When we don't name names, we minimize the gravity of the offence. We protect the posthumous reputation of the killers, and we erase the victims from public memory. (PostMedia)

Church admits

WAPEKEKA FN - The Anglican Church of Canada says it will continue working with First Nations in northern Ontario to confront the 'legacy of brokenness' created by a pedophile priest who worked in remote communities in the 1970s and 80s. Ralph Rowe worked as a priest and boy scout leader and flew a plane with the Anglican Church logo into remote First Nations in northern Ontario where his 'abuse was massive in its scope and horrendous in its impact.' First Nations leaders referred to Rowe's legacy of abuse in Wapekeka First Nation during a news conference on Thursday about two 12-year-old girls who died by suicide within days of each other earlier this month. (CBC)

PREVIOUS: Survivors or pedophile

Canadian sentenced

SEATTLE - A 37-year-old Canadian who was caught with 59 kilos of cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in US District Court in Seattle. The US Department of Justice said Friday that Martin Briand, who is also a French citizen, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute cocaine after the cocaine was seized in Dec 2009. Briand was on the run for 6 years before being arrested in Dec 2015 upon arriving at Vancouver International Airport from France. (PostMedia)

Market bomb

PARACHINAR - At least 20 people have been killed and 40 wounded after a bomb exploded at a vegetable market in NW Pakistan. The blast happened in the city of Parachinar, a mainly Shia Muslim area on the Afghan border. The market was full of shoppers when the device exploded. Officials said the death toll was expected to rise. (BBC)

Bus accident

VERONA - A bus carrying schoolchildren has crashed and burst into flames in Italy killing 16 people, mainly Hungarian teenagers. The school students were returning home from a mountain holiday in France, when the bus crashed into the side of a highway near Verona. 39 people survived but 10 of those are badly burned in hospital. (Daily Mail)

Woman's march

NBC

WASHINGTON - Tens of thousands of women poured into Washington Saturday for the Women's March, a larger-than-expected crowd determined to mount a roaring rejoinder to the inaugural gathering for Donald Trump one day earlier. (Washington Post)

MORE: Women's March on Washington Flood of pink hats

45th President

Donald Trump

WASHINGTON - Republican Donald Trump has taken the oath of office to become the 45th President of the US. (USA Today)

MORE: Inauguration of Donald Trump Trump inauguration Trump takes oath 217 arrested in anti-Trump protest Trump's inauguration speech Trump's cabinet picks Trump takes charge

El Chapo in the US

Joaquin Guzman

NEW YORK - Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is in a US courthouse, two decades after he was first sought by federal authorities. Guzman was extradited to the US on Thursday, Jan. 19 2017. (AP)

PREVIOUS: Cartels

US bombers strike IS camps

Rarely used Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers carried out massive strikes against two ISIS camps in Libya on Wednesday in what was almost certainly the last combat mission specifically authorized by President Barack Obama. (Military.com)

Crazed driver

Dimitrious Gargasoulas

MELBOURNE - A man with a history of mental health and drug abuse issues drove into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne on Friday, killing at least 4 people, including a child, and injuring around 20 others. The 26-year-old man behind the wheel has been identified as Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas, a Melbourne local who was charged with family violence offences last weekend and was out on bail. (Daily Mail)

MORE: Vile madness Death toll 5

Food tariffs repealed

OTTAWA - A customs tariff order published Dec 28 in the Canada Gazette describes how roughly 200 different tariffs on imported food ingredients will be repealed or amended. The order says that based on recent import levels, an estimated $48M in tariffs are collected annually on these products. A long list of fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, spices, fats and oils, food preparations and chocolate products - but nothing from the dairy, egg and poultry sectors covered by Canada's controversial supply management system - now classify as duty-free. (CBC)

Avalanche

EPA

FARINDOLA - A huge avalanche ploughed into a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong earthquakes rattled the area, and up to 30 people might be buried under the snow. Rescue workers using flashlights on their helmets battled blizzard conditions during the night to reach the isolated hotel on skis. They arrived in the dark to find most of the four-storey structure submerged under a mountain of snow and debris. (Reuters)

MORE: Hotel buried Avalanche buries hotel 13 found alive

High-rise collapse

Live TV Reuters

TEHRAN - Iran's oldest high-rise (Plasco Building), collapsed on Thursday morning following a major fire in the building, leaving dozens of people injured. The 17-story structure crumbled after the fire engulfed the top floors of the building in downtown Tehran as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. The Fars news agency and the IRIB news website said at least 30 firefighters were feared to have been killed in the incident. (Press TV)

MORE: High-rise collapse Firefighters feared trapped Like a horror movie

BC overdoses

VICTORIA - Illicit drug overdoses claimed the lives of 914 people in BC in 2016, the BC Coroners Service revealed Wednesday. (CBC)

REPORT: Drug overdose deaths in BC .pdf

Executed

JARRATT - A man convicted of killing a family of 4, slashing their throats and setting their home ablaze after they left their front door open while preparing for a New Year's Day party in 2006, was executed Wednesday. Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42pm following a lethal injection at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. Gray was condemned to death in 2006 for the murders of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and 4-year-old sister Ruby, and sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of their parents, Bryan and Kathryn Harvey. (AP)

MORE: Nope

PREVIOUS: 2006 Richmond spree murders

Cop charged

CHICAGO - Officer Lowell Houser, 57, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for an off-duty shooting of Jose Nieves, 38, earlier this month. The two men were involved a verbal altercation that escalated and Nieves, who was not armed at the time, was shot several times. (NBC)

Manager admits stealing

LOS ANGELES - The former business manager of pop star Alanis Morissette has admitted stealing over $7M from the singer and other celebrities. Jonathan Schwartz was charged with fraud over claims he transferred the singer's money into his own accounts. At the federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mr Schwartz admitted to stealing $4.8M from Morissette and more than $2M from other celebrity clients, who have not been named. (BBC)

MORE: Manager stole

RELATED: McCartney sues Sony over Beatles songs

Whistleblowing behind removal?

Mark Norman

OTTAWA - An alleged leak of information related to the federal government's troubled shipbuilding plans is behind the removal of the second highest military officer in Canada, sources say. Vice Admiral Mark Norman, the vice chief of the defence staff, was temporarily removed from his command by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jon Vance, the Canadian Forces confirmed Monday. Sources say the RCMP are involved in an investigation involving Norman and allegations of leaked information. (National Post)

MORE: Military shipbuilding leak Clouds over shipbuilding plan

PREVIOUS: Leak investigation Relieved of duties memo Warship gag order Shipbuilding costs soar Canadians are not been given accurate info on price Irving warship procurement deal Jonathan Vance

Taxpayers on the hook, again

WHITEHORSE - A Yukon judge has delivered a strongly-worded 'wake up call' to Canadian taxpayers, who are now on the hook for another expensive mine cleanup in the territory. Yukon Supreme Court justice Ron Veale approved a clean up plan for the abandoned Mount Nansen mine site, last spring - to be paid for by Ottawa. He used the opportunity to lambaste the mine's former owner, BYG Resources, for an 'unscrupulous history of....operational mismanagement' that left a toxic mess for government to deal with. (CBC)

JUDGMENT: 2017 YKSC 2 .pdf

MORE: Bad actors may be held accountable Graham C. Dickson

Assisted dying

After 55 years of marriage, Ernie and Kay Sievewright decided to share a medically-assisted death together. Doctors deemed them eligible for the procedure, but in the end, they were forced to die 4 days apart because of legal concerns. (Globe & Mail)

PREVIOUS: Suicide

Operational mistake

RANN - Nigeria's air force killed at least 76 people on Tuesday in a botched air strike on a refugee camp in the country's NE. The Nigerian president's office called the tragedy a 'regrettable operational mistake.' (AFP)

MORE: Blast at Rann Air strike on refugee camp

Camp attacked

GAO - A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a camp in northern Mali on Wednesday, killing 50 people and wounding more than 100 people including dozens of soldiers and former fighters now trying to stabilize the region. (AP)

MORE: Suicide attack Dozens killed

2 killed in clashes

UMM AL-HIRAN - A controversial Israeli police operation to demolish buildings in a Bedouin village in the country's south to make way for a new Jewish town has ended with 2 fatalities. The pre-dawn raid by hundreds of armed police on the village of Umm al-Hiran in Negev ended with a Bedouin man shot dead in his car and a police officer fatally run over. (Guardian UK)

MORE: Palestinians launch general strike

CIA release

LANGLEY - The largest collection of declassified CIA records is now accessible online. Approximately 930,000 documents, totaling more than 12M pages, are now available in the CIA's Electronic Reading Room on CIA's website. (CIA)

RELATED: Politicized intelligence

Clemency

WASHINGTON - Embracing his clemency powers President Barack Obama is planning more commutations in his final days in office after a dramatic move to cut short convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's sentence. Manning, was one of 273 people receiving clemency on a single day. Receiving pardons from the president were retired Gen. James Cartwright, San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera. But Obama is not finished. The White House said Obama would grant more commutations Thursday - the day before his presidency ends - though officials said those would focus on drug offenders and would not likely include any other famous names. (AP)

MORE: US clemency recipients Assange ready for US extradition No clemency for Showden

Suspect arrested

ORLANDO - Markeith Loyd, 41, was taken into custody Tuesday night after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers. Loyd is accused in the Jan 9 killing of Lt. Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store and in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, last month. (AP)

Next special interest sin tax

OTTAWA - The Liberal government is reviewing whether to enforce a so-called Netflix tax on the digital services Canadians buy from foreign-based firms over the internet. A high-profile example is US-based Netflix, which does not apply federal or provincial sales taxes to monthly billings sent to Canadian customers for its streaming service. (CBC)

Health care funding agreement

OTTAWA - The federal government says it has reached a health-care funding agreement with the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon. It says the 3 territorial governments agreed Monday to new targeted federal funding over 10 years for investments in home care and mental health care. The territories join New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia in reaching health-care funding agreement with the federal government. (CP)

MORE: SK reaches health care deal

US holiday

MIAMI - A national holiday that was supposed to be about nonviolence erupted into mayhem in Miami when police say 8 people were wounded in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. (AP)

MORE: MLK Day festivities Martin Luther King Jr Day

Checkpoint attacked

KHARGA - Gunmen killed 8 police late Monday in an attack on a checkpoint in el-Wadi el-Gedid province in south-west Egypt, the interior ministry said. 2 of the attackers were killed when security forces fought back, and 3 other security personnel were injured. The attack took place on al-Naqab checkpoint, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from el-Kharga city, the capital of the province. (AFP)

Gunman arrested

Abdulgadir Masharipov

ISTANBUL - Turkish police have arrested the main suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul after a huge manhunt. Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have mounted the assault on the Reina club which left 39 people dead. (BBC)

MORE: Fast facts Nightclub attacker napped

PREVIOUS: 2017 Istanbul nightclub attack

Mom has no regrets

Zeenat Rafiq

LAHORE - Zeenat Rafiq had been married to her husband for just one week when her mother showed up at the couple's home in June offering to throw them a wedding celebration. But now, all was forgiven, her mother told her. Come home to celebrate so you're not branded as an eloper. But there was no celebration on her return to the family's home in Lahore, Pakistan. Instead, her mother and brother beat and strangled her, then tied her to a cot, doused her in kerosene and lit her on fire. (Washington Post)

MORE: Woman burned daughter alive

Cargo plane crash

AP

BISHKEK - A Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing 37 people on the ground and in the plane. The Boeing 747 crashed on approach to the Manas airport, south of the capital, Bishkek. The plane, which had departed from Hong Kong, belonged to Istanbul-based cargo company ACT Airlines. (AP)

MORE: Cargo jet crash

Festival shooting

Kirk Wilson

PLAYA DEL CARMEN - At least 4 people have died and 12 others have been injured after a shooting at a club on the last night of the BPM Festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen. BPM said 3 members of its security team were among the dead at the festival, which is popular with foreign tourists. (Guardian UK)

MORE: Music festival shooting Gunman opens fire Shooter was after specific target Toronto bouncer among 5 killed Canadian security guard killed

RELATED: 10 found slain 4 dead in new shooting

Ethics probe

Justin Trudeau Aga Khan IV

OTTAWA - The federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has launched an investigation into the circumstances of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's New Year's holiday in the Bahamas, the first time a sitting prime minister has come under scrutiny by the independent parliamentary watchdog. (National Post)

COMMENT: Trudeau hangs out

PREVIOUS: Vacation The Aga Khan Development network Trudeau's guest list Potential breaches of laws Trudeau starts national tour to remain connected with Canadians Canada on track for decades of deficits Trip kept secret to protect privacy

It's embarrassing

Christy Clark

VICTORIA - As the dust settles following Friday's publication of the New York Times' expose of Christy Clark's annual, political donation-supplied $50,000 stipend, most can agree: this is not a good look for BC. 'If this were in Russia or China or the Balkans or some developing-world country, it would just be written off as nepotism or corruption,' Dan Levin said in a phone interview. 'But here [in BC], because it's not illegal, it seems to just get a pass.' (Global)

MORE: Large contributors Fundraiser steps down No longer getting $50K

COMMENT: BC Liberals are laughing Everything stinks about top-ups

PREVIOUS: Greed & Corruption BC Party Funding BC Liberals post donations online

Gap between rich and poor

A report from Oxfam, launched on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos, found that the poorest half of the world has less wealth than previously thought, due to new data emanating from China and India. This means that the 8 richest men in the world are worth the same as the poorest half of the world's population, according to wealth distribution data provided by Credit Suisse. (Irish Times)

REPORT: An economy for the 99%

COMMENT: Fair or foul

MORE: 2 richest Canadians as wealthy as poorest 30% Liberal ministers drop down in Davos China will champion free trade What we learned

PREVIOUS: Capitalism needs reform WEF Global risks report 2017 Davos 2017

RELATED: Trump's NAFTA demands Free trade talks with China

5 years in prison

OTTAWA - The 'secret order' that authorized Canada's first warrantless domestic wiretapping program at the dawn of the Cold War threatened 5 years in prison to anyone who revealed the dragnet's existence, the newly released document shows. (CBC)

PREVIOUS: Privy Council Public servants forced to sign lifetime gag order Big Brother surveillance Whistleblowers

Crime stoppers under attack

OTTAWA - Crime Stoppers is going to the Supreme Court of Canada this week, fighting to keep an anonymous phone tip from being used in open court as evidence against a man accused of murder. If the tip is allowed to stay in, as a trial judge ruled it could, that would mean the end of the crime-fighting charity, according to its legal arguments. Crime Stoppers' foundational guarantee of anonymity would be violated, and every future tipster would know their information and identity might come out in open court. On the other side for Friday's hearing is the Ontario Crown. (National Post)