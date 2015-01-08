   Prime Time Crime

|
OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's promise of electoral reform is dead. Back in 2015, the Liberals said unequivocally that that federal election would be the last one under first-past-the-post. They repeated that pledge over and over. But then on Wednesday, Canada's new democratic institutions minister made it clear that changing Canada's electoral system is not in her mandate. (CBC)
MORE: Trudeau breaks voting reform pledge
COMMENT:
Say goodbye to electoral reform
Bad form
TORONTO - Marc Emery is focused on the Cannabis Culture’s Toronto flagship locale he owns, while Jodie Emery oversees the franchising and most other aspects of the business. But even as the government pursues legislation to set up a legal recreational market, the question of whether dispensaries such as theirs will be allowed to operate above ground hangs in the air. (National Post)
RELATED:
Employee insurance plan must pay for medical marijuana
Yaroslav Pastukhov
TORONTO - 3 current or former
Vice journalists
independently told the Post that Yaroslav Pastukhov, then Vice Canada's
music editor who went by the name Slava Pastuk, personally tried to
recruit them as international drug couriers, offering each of them
$10,000 to carry illicit cargo hidden in the lining of suitcases from
Las Vegas to Australia. Pastukhov's
one-time roommate, a Toronto electronic music artist named Jordan
Gardner, now sits in an Australian prison, awaiting sentencing after
being caught at Sydney airport with a large stash of cocaine.
(National Post)
TORONTO - 17 top union officials representing
Toronto Transit Commission employees have been sidelined in what
their leader characterized as a virtual takeover by their US parent
union. Bob Kinnear,
president of local 113 of the
Amalgamated Transit Union, said he found out Friday morning that he
and the others were out of a job.
The letter from the ATU parent union to the local said they were
pushing out its leaders because the local had begun a process that could
ultimately lead to leaving, violating the union's Constitution and
General Laws (CGL). (Globe
& Mail)
EDMONTON - A researcher says the agency that monitors Alberta's energy industry has underestimated the impact of tens of thousands of spills going back decades. Kevin Timoney, an Edmonton-area consulting biologist, used sophisticated statistical analysis, an extensive research review and comparisons with other jurisdictions to conclude the Alberta Energy Regulator doesn't have a good handle on how much oil and saline water has been released into the environment or remains there. (CBC)
PARIS - A terror probe has been launched after a machete-wielding man was shot while attacking 4 soldiers outside the Louvre. The suspect was shot 5 times in the stomach and is in a critical condition. He was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' and reportedly had paint bombs in his backpack. An unconfirmed report names the suspect as Abdallah EH, 29, an Egyptian man who arrived in France on a flight from Dubai on Jan 26. After being refused entry to the Louvre, he pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier. (Daily Mail)
MORE:
Terrorist incident
ATHENS - It is now more than 7 years since the Greek financial crisis erupted and the debt drama has often had a deja vu quality about it. Bailout negotiations between Athens and its creditors have stalled. The possibility of Grexit, or euro exit, has re-emerged and bond yields have soared. The yield on two-year Greek government bonds has risen from 6% to 10% in less than two weeks as spooked investors have dumped their holdings. And the shrill rhetoric last seen at the height of the crisis in 2015 has returned. (Guardian UK)
PREVIOUS:
Greek government-debt crisis
OTTAWA - Canadian is home to its own uniquely annoying ad phenomenon: The 'vanity ad.' Known to any Canadians with a TV or internet connection, these are taxpayer-funded ads that serve no other purpose other than to assure Canadians that the incumbent government is doing a good job. And in Canada, these types of ads are truly a non-partisan exercise. (National Post)
Loris Cavaliere
MONTREAL - A longtime defence lawyer of the Montreal Mafia received a 34-month prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to gangsterism and weapon possession charges. Loris Cavaliere, 62, was described in court as having 30 years of experience representing members of different organized crime factions, but particularly Italian branches. Cavaliere was arrested 2 years ago in a major police operation targeting a new alliance believed to be in place between the Montreal Mafia, the Hells Angels and the city's major street gangs. Cavaliere acted as a bridge of sorts between criminal organizations. (Montreal Gazette)
MONTREAL - The SQ say they have detained 7 men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine. The men are between the ages of 24 and 52 and were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and suburbs to the north. Among those arrested was Andrea (Andrew) Scoppa, a convicted drug trafficker known to have ties to the Mafia in Montreal for several years. (Montreal Gazette)
MORE:
OC raids
VANCOUVER - The ministry says a small number of
urine tests conducted over a two-week period at treatment facilities
across Metro Vancouver tested positive for carfentanil.
The ministry says 1 or 2 grains of the drug can be fatal and that
it is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, the drug at the root of the
province's overdose crisis.
The tests were done on 1,766 urine samples and showed 57 of those were
positive for carfentanil. (CP)
WINNIPEG - More than a dozen employees may have
been exposed to potentially dangerous pathogens in incidents at
Winnipeg's
National Microbiology Laboratory over a 22-month period.
There were 14 cases involving possible exposures in 45 incident
reports between Jan 2015 and Oct 2016. Those incidents include problems
with biosafety suits, contaminated needle pricks and
equipment malfunctions which led to individuals coming into contact with
samples of HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis, among other contaminants.
(CBC)
OTTAWA - A man who stole gold 'pucks' from the Royal Canadian Mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Leston Lawrence was convicted of theft in Nov by Ontario Court judge Peter Doody, who noted in his ruling the case was based on circumstantial evidence. (CP)
MORE: 30 months, fine
LONDON - The government has published an official policy document setting out its Brexit plans. The White Paper (.pdf) lays out the government's 'principles' including migration control and 'taking control of our own laws'. (BBC)
MORE: Brexit white paper
PREVIOUS:
Brexit
LONDON - A corrupt HBOS banker has been locked up for 11 years after he and his cronies 'financially raped' small businesses to fund lavish holidays and sex parties in one of Britain's biggest ever frauds. Lynden Scourfield, 54, a senior director of HBOS, 'sold his soul' to David Mills by forcing firms that needed to borrow cash to use his friend's crooked consultancy firm. Behaving like the 'Mafia', they would then use threats and extortion to seize control of the businesses, plundering bank accounts and pocketing massive new loans granted in their name. (Daily Mail)
MORE:
$300M+ fraud
SMYRNA - Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the DOC, was killed in the standoff in the James T Vaughn Correctional Center. After breaching the building at approximately 5am Thursday, authorities were able to locate the other hostage, a female corrections counselor and evacuate her safely from the building. (Delaware State News)
MORE:
Hostage takers call in demands
BERKELEY - Police canceled the speech by Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos after, they said, 'an apparently organized violent attack and destruction of property' forced them to evacuate Yiannopoulos to protect him and the hundreds of protesters and audience members. The Berkeley statement blamed the violence - which included fires, the throwing of Molotov cocktails and fireworks thrown at officers - on a 'group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise nonviolent protest.' (Inside Higher Ed)
MORE:
Trump threatens UC Berkeley
KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country. The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress. (VOA)
REPORT: SIGAR: Quarterly report 2017 01 .pdf
PREVIOUS:
War in Afghanistan 2015-present
VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge. Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned. (Globe & Mail)
MORE:
Court petition
P
Selva Subbiah
TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.' Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Serial rapist to be deported
HONG KONG - Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest men, is currently in police custody on the mainland. Xiao was born in China, is a Canadian citizen and holds a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda. He was living in a luxury apartment at the Four Seasons but a group of plain clothes Chinese security agents allegedly escorted him from the hotel across the border to the mainland. (Guardian UK)
MORE:
Disappeared
PARIS - With the ruling Socialists all but written off, opinion polls suggested the candidate for the centre-right Les Republicans was a shoo-in for the presidency. But in the quicksand of French politics, nothing has gone according to plan. Francois Fillon, the former prime minister is now stranded on the edge of a cliff, his squeaky-clean reputation jeopardized by suspicions his wife Penelope was paid $970,000 from state funds for a 'fake job' as his parliamentary assistant. (AFP)
MORE:
Fake job scandal
Inquiry widens to look at jobs given to his children
France's messy election
PREVIOUS:
French presidential election 2017
BRUSSELS - Marine Le Pen has refused to repay $320,000 to the European Parliament (751 MEPs) following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds, disregarding a deadline set by the body. EU authorities have been seeking to recover a total of $366,000 from the far-right leader, who is a lawmaker in the European Parliament but also a leading presidential candidate in France's upcoming presidential election. The EU Parliament has sought to recover the funds after accusing 2 of Le Pen's parliamentary assistants of in fact working for her National Front party back home. (AFP)
MORE:
EU funds
TORONTO - Just 5 hours before the heinous Quebec mosque slaughter, a racially charged and profane social media threat was promising 'bloodshed' Monday at a legendary Toronto landmark and toward the people in it. Connor Merzetti, 33, was hit with the Criminal Code offences of 'uttering threats' and 'hoax regarding terrorist activity.' (Sun Media)
MORE:
Charged with making hoax threat
Victims Bissonnette
QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences. Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval. (PostMedia)
MORE:
Victims identified
Victims shot in the back
Lone gunman
Khadir wrongly named
Mosque posts video
PREVIOUS:
Quebec City mosque shooting
Timeline Suspect
called police to confess
WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee was poised to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, just hours after President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his controversial refugee ban in court. (USA Today)
MORE:
Immigration director removed
No assurances that some Canadian will be allowed to enter
Trump puts Iran on notice
COMMENT: Is it safe to travel to the US? Coming wave of litigation
PREVIOUS:
Confusion
Amateur hour
RELATED:
Order reducing regulation
For every new regulation 2 must be revoked
MOSCOW - 2 of Moscow's top cybersecurity
officials are facing treason charges for cooperating with the CIA.
'Sergei Mikhailov and his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchayev, are accused
of betraying their oath and working with the CIA,' Interfax said.
Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents
investigations unit at cybersecurity firm
Kaspersky Lab,
was also arrested several weeks ago. (Guardian UK)
OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund. The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report. (Globe & Mail)
REPORT:
Shattered Mirror
RELATED: Battle to save the truth
Brian Boucher
OTTAWA - Police were called to 1155 Joseph Cyr St at 5:30am Thursday after a stabbing at a home. Police have identified the victim as Brian Boucher, 24, of Ottawa. (CBC)
MORE:
Victim identified
Gerald Peter Krahn
WARBURG - Officers responded about 8:30pm, Sunday, Jan 29 to a report of an injured man in the village of Warburg. Christopher O'Reilly, 36, was taken to hospital where he later died. The medical examiner determined O'Reilly's death was a homicide after an autopsy Tuesday. Police are searching for Gerald Peter Krahn, 29, wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Armed and dangerous
SAINT-ESPRIT - SQ say a street race appears to have led to a fatal
crash on Highway 25 near the town of Saint-Esprit.
A car crashed into the back of a transport truck early Friday
morning and became lodged there.
The driver, a man, was declared dead at the scene.
Police are looking for the driver of another car, a white Subaru
Impreza WRX. (CBC)
Jen Ward & Roger Chaffin
CALGARY - There's rarely been a more shocking, troubling moment in Calgary civic life. A 14-year constable of the Calgary Police Service resigns tearfully in front of the police commission and the police chief, the very people who could have helped her. Nobody on the commission had any idea what Const. Jen Ward was about to do when she stood up to say she'd been sexually harassed, bullied and then further hounded for reporting her concerns. (Calgary Herald)
MORE:
Mayor apologizes to bullied cop
PREVIOUS:
Officer resigns
Officer publicly quits
Officer resigns
Alberta Police
VICTORIA - Const. Sarah Beckett, 32, died in the early morning of April 5, 2016, after her RCMP cruiser was struck by a pickup truck at Peatt Road and Goldstream Ave in Langford. Kenneth Jacob Fenton, 28, has been charged with impaired driving causing her death. On Thursday, the IIO said it has filed a report to Crown counsel 'for consideration of charges' in connection with the fatal crash. According to an IIO statement, before the collision, another RCMP officer tried to pull over the pickup truck. The IIO investigation focused on the actions of that RCMP officer. (Victoria Times Colonist)
MORE:
Charges to be considered
VANCOUVER - Police have closed off the seawall by the Second Beach Pool in Vancouver Thursday morning after a man's body was found on the seawall between Second and Third Beaches. Police say they were called to the area just before 11pm where they found the victim. (News 1130)
MORE:
Stabbing
Homicide
Homicide
Dameion McFarland
TORONTO - Dameion McFarland, 35, is Toronto's latest homicide victim. Police were called to 2999 Jane St at 10:17pm on Wednesday for reports of a shooting. (CBC)
MORE:
Shooting
Suspect sought
TIMMINS - On Dec 11, 2016 Police attended Hospital for a report of suspicious injuries to a 4-month old baby. On Dec 14, 2016 the infant succumbed to its injuries and passed away. As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been charged with failing to provide necessaries of life to a child as well as causing death by criminal negligence. (Timmins Today)
MORE:
2 charged
QUEBEC CITY - Quebec's Crown prosecutor's
office has announced MNA Gerry Sklavounos, accused of sexual
assault, will not face any charges.
Alice Paquet said Sklavounos sexually assaulted her in 2014.
The Crown said based on the investigation carried out by Quebec
City police, prosecutors have determined no criminal act has been
committed. (CBC)
CP24
TORONTO - Police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St James campus Monday afternoon. Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of George St after paramedics arrived at the scene. (CBC)
MORE:
Shooting was gang related
Police won't disclose
MISSISSAUGA - On Tuesday, police arrested Arnold Kendall, 82, a resident of the Camilla Care Community, 2250 Hurontario St, and charged him in the death of Keith Wood, 79. Wood was assaulted in the hallway of the facility just before noon Nov 2 and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries. He died in hospital Nov 16 without ever regaining consciousness. (Metroland Media)
MORE:
Senior charged
CALGARY - Alberta police are investigating two discoveries of human remains, including a human skull and lower jawbone that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday. Later on Tuesday, police said additional human remains were found in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29. (Global)
CALGARY - Alexander Wagar, 29, smiled as the
verdict was delivered by Judge Gerry LeGrandeur, who said he was left
with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault had occurred.
Wager was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar
was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old woman who made the
allegation. The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and
ordered a new trial. (CP)
Ali Rizeig
TORONTO - Officers were called to the area of
Gerrard St E at around 9:30pm Monday after multiple people reported
hearing gunshots in the area.
When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has
now been identified as Ali Rizeig, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He
was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later
pronounced dead. (CP24)
LETHBRIDGE -
Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of
the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman.
Early Sunday morning, police responded to a
report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking
lot of an apartment at
37 Berkeley Place W.
The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead
at the scene. (Global)
MORE:
Death investigated
Francis Le
VANCOUVER - Francis Le, 24, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital just before midnight Friday with what appeared to be stab wounds. IHIT says the homicide appears to be targeted and that the victim was known to them. They do not know how he arrived at the hospital. (CBC)
MORE: Identified Targeted victim Stabbing
Jamie Gallon
REGINA - Jamie Gallon, 42, was riding his bike
on the eastbound lane of Ross Ave near McDonald St before 7:30pm Sunday
when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
A passing motorist noticed something lying on the road, went back
to inspect it and discovered it was Gallon's body.
(Regina Leader Post)
PREVIOUS: Hit-and-run
HALIFAX - The bodies of Clifford William 'Bill' Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, NS. Codey Hennigar was subsequently charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings. But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Admitting to killings
More charges
Family member charged
3rd body found
Arrest after fatal fire
Man in custody
SALMON ARM - The IIO said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Ave, around 12:20am Monday. RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police. The man was transported to hospital. (CBC)
MORE:
Suspect shot while fleeing police
IIO-2017-0010
KEMPTVILLE - OPP
are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for
several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville.
The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly
bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan 24
at 10:30am at the intersection of Clothier St and Pine Hill Road.
A 23-year-old North Grenville, ON, man later turned himself in
and was charged with multiple offences.
(CBC)
VANCOUVER - Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Pub and Hotel. Police were called to the Savoy at 10:30pm Friday after people reported gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult. Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound. (Metro)
MORE:
Shooting
KAMLOOPS - 2 men who attacked a Mountie during
a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road
won't be going to jail.
Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar 'cowardly bullies flexing
their muscles as back-alley thugs,' a BC Supreme Court judge placed both
men on house arrest on Friday.
(Kamloops This Week)
VANCOUVER - Hershan 'Shawn' Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Surrey. Just after 8pm on Jan 26, RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent. When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. (Voice Online)
MORE: Murder in Surrey Victim identified
PREVIOUS:
Murder charge dropped
SADDLE LAKE - Police are investigating after finding Chavez Boysis, 26, dead in a home in Saddle Lake around 3am on Thursday. A vehicle drove in the driveway of a home, suspects got out and fired shots at the house. Boysis was standing by the window in the home when one of the rounds hit him. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Targeted shooting
Man shot
VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened. (Tricity News)
MORE:
Pedestrian dies
TORONTO - A fight at Toronto South Detention Centre has left one prisoner dead and another charged with murder. Police were called around 6:30pm Thursday after a 'physical altercation' broke out between 2 inmates. Victor Ogundipe, 41, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Jalani Hibbert, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
MORE:
Inmate killed
Suren Sivananthan
MILTON KEYNES - Police discovered the body of Canadian Suren Sivananthan, 32, on Saturday Jan 21. Prashanth Thevarasa, 23, Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and a 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, have been charged. (Trinity Mirror South)
MORE:
Long distance love
Toronto man killed
LAKESHORE
- A judge has found Andrew Williams guilty of dangerous driving and not
guilty of criminal negligence.
Williams is the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when
he collided with a train, killing 2 of his daughters.
Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the
crash on the morning of June 10, 2012. The collision happened at a
crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42, outside the town
of Lakeshore. (CBC)
MISSISSAUGA - The witness to the apparent
abduction of 15-year-old
Alyssa Langille from Mississauga last week, which sparked an Amber
Alert, has been charged after police claim the event never happened.
Uzma Khan, 32, has been charged with one count of public
mischief. (Toronto Star)
EDMONTON - A Camrose man is ticked about his
ticket - a $465 traffic violation issued by Edmonton police - for having
a cracked driver's licence.
To put the fine in perspective, someone caught looking at their
cellphone while driving could expect a distracted driving ticket for
$287. (CBC)
Jesse James Perry-Belliveau
MONCTON - Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry, 47, and a warrant issued. The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight. When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Ave with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Kimberly Cormier, 45, has also been charged with second-degree murder. She was arrested Wednesday. (Global)
MORE:
Charges laid
2 charged
PRINCE GEORGE - 3 people have been arrested following Wednesday's double homicide. Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West both remain in custody, charged with 2 counts of murder. A third suspect was arrested after an RCMP emergency response team converged on a home in the Caledonia Mobile Home Park on North Nechako Road Thursday. (Prince George Citizen)
MORE: Charged
PREVIOUS:
Double homicide
Targeted
Double homicide
Friday, February 03, 2017 10:52:07
