   Prime Time Crime

Truck bomb

ARISH - A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai - killing at least 10 people and wounding 22. The bombing, on the coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint. 9 of the confirmed dead are policemen and 3 floors of the police station were destroyed in the attack. (Independent UK)

Officer shot

Debra Clayton Markeith Loyd

ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer was shot and killed Monday morning on Princeton St and the suspect - wanted in a homicide - is at large. Official identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 43. Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, in Dec. (Orlando Sentinel)

Charged

Sara, Grace Packer & Jacob Sullivan

ABINGTON - The District Attorney's Office announced Sunday morning that it was charging Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, 14, with homicide and related offenses in the death of her daughter. The missing 14-year-old Abington teen found dismembered in Luzerne County was killed by her adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend as part of a rape-murder fantasy the 2 shared. (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Bulk data collection

OTTAWA - Canada's domestic spy service has been trying to figure out ways of obtaining 'bulk data' to better feed the holdings of its secretive analytics centre, newly released records show. The memo from July 19, 2012 urged all of CSIS to figure out how to better contribute to holdings of the Operational Data Analysis Centre. (Globe & Mail)

Why electricity cost of much

TORONTO - Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade's worth of policy choices have made it that way. (Globe & Mail)

Spotlight on WCBs

TORONTO - They are the first port of call for workers hurt on the job. But when decisions are made about accident victims with complex injuries, a new study suggests doctors feel sidelined by workers' compensation boards. The report, conducted by the Institute for Work and Health, examined the role of doctors and other health care professionals in workers' compensation across 4 provinces. It found doctors treating workers with complicated or prolonged conditions were frustrated by an 'opaque and confusing' system where their views on a safe return to work after an accident appeared to sometimes be ignored by case managers with no medical training. (Toronto Star)

16 arrested

PARIS - French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year. Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewelry worth around $9.5M when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in Oct. Police swooped in the Paris region and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was robbed. (AFP)

Gilded cage

NEW YORK - Dan Zhong's two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers. His proposal is the latest example of wealthy people facing potentially long prison terms who have asked to finance their own, extravagant house arrests, highlighting inequities between them and defendants of lesser means who languish behind bars and spawning a cottage industry of former federal agents and police officers working as private guards. (AP)

50% wage hike

CARACAS - Starting in January, when the pay hike will take effect, millions of public and private sector workers will have the right to a total income of 104,358 bolivars per month, equivalent to $154. Venezuela's biggest employer, Fedecamaras, said that the pay increase was announced 'without consultation' and could reduce employment and result in the closure of companies that cannot deal with the hike. (EFE)

Market suicide bombing

BAGHDAD - A suicide bomber blew up a car at the entrance of Baghdad's main vegetable market on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens. (AFP)

Truck rams pedestrians

JERUSALEM - 4 Israeli officer cadets were killed in Jerusalem on Sunday and a dozen wounded when a Palestinian attacker driving a truck ploughed into them deliberately. Among the wounded 3 were described as in a serious condition. The attack took place as a large group of Israeli soldiers visited a scenic outlook overlooking modern Jerusalem and the Old City. Police later identified the driver as a Palestinian from Jabel Mukaber. (Guardian UK)

Deadly cold

A cold wave across Europe has left at least 23 dead in the past 2 days, including several migrants and homeless people, authorities said Saturday, with the frigid temperatures expected to continue through the weekend. 10 of the latest victims of the cold perished in Poland where temperatures were as low as -14 degrees Celsius on Saturday. In Italy in the past 48 hours the cold has been blamed for 7 deaths, including 5 homeless people, 2 of them Polish nationals. (AFP)

Dream home a crime scene

EDMONTON - You've spent your evenings and weekends touring potential new homes with your real estate agent. Then you sign the contract, move into your dream home - and find out someone has been murdered there. Disclosure rules vary across Canada. In MB, real estate agents are required to disclose when the property has been a grow op. In QC, full disclosure of anything that might affect the buyer is the rule, including criminal activities and even reports of hauntings. Here in AB, it's buyer beware when it comes to properties where violent crimes or other illegal activities have taken place. But unless you ask, you may not learn that the dream home where you want to raise your kids used to be a grow op or a meth lab if no modifications were made to the home. (CBC)

Fake news crackdown

The 'fake news' scare is making its way around the world, with Germany and Indonesia readying government programs to begin monitoring for and censoring online content they deem 'fake.' Actual fake news mainly takes the form of click-bait articles posted by news mills for profit, and it's mainly these stories that are cited by news outlets touting the fake-news narrative. The controversy about the topic isn't around actual fake news, but rather the fact that 'fake news' lists have often bundled together fake news websites with right-leaning news websites. The concern is that governments could have a means to repress opposing voices simply by including legitimate political opinion and reportage on 'fake news' lists. (Epoch Times)

Voices in his head

Esteban Santiago

FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing 5 people and wounding 8, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence. The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in Nov and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care. (Alaska Dispatch)

Fuel truck blast

AZAZ - A fuel truck exploded in the busy center of a rebel-held town near Syria's border with Turkey on Jan 7, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens more. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 43 people, mostly civilians, were killed when the tanker blew up in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz. (Hurriyet Daily News)

Latest sin lawsuit

OAKLAND - Coca-Cola and an industry group face accusations in a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that they tried to cover up links between drinking sugary beverages and harmful health effects such as obesity and diabetes. The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis Project, a non-profit group, sued the beverage company and the American Beverage Association this week in the federal district court in Oakland, Calif. (NY Times)

Entitled to share the pain

MEXICO CITY - Mexico will reduce by 10% the sum allocated towards the salaries of senior public servants of the federal administration for the first quarter of 2017. President Enrique Peña Nieto announced the measure on Thursday and said he understands the anger over the increase in gas prices in Mexico, a measure that came into effect on Jan. 1 and has sparked widespread protests in the country. (LAHT)

Value of terms and conditions

CBC's Marketplace worked with experts to create a simple horoscope app as a way to show how much Canadians can unknowingly reveal about themselves when they install an app on an Android smartphone. In downloading the app, which does little more than provide astrological advice, the 8 people Marketplace approached in downtown Toronto gave us access to their location, their phone's camera, even their microphone. These are just some of the permissions many app designers seek in the lengthy terms and conditions agreements app users are required to accept. (CBC)

Story of Kinder Morgans approval

OTTAWA - Just 3 days after the Oct 19, 2015 federal election, a half-dozen of the most powerful political insiders in the country gathered for dinner in the Byward Market, a historic section of the nation's capital filled with high-end restaurants, boutiques, courtyards and artisan shops. (PostMedia)

COMMENT: Cherish your suffering

Cybersecurity feud

WASHINGTON - On Friday, top US intelligence officials meet a skeptical Donald Trump to convince him that Moscow orchestrated a series of hacks during the 2016 election campaign. Here's a primer on the latest developments and who stands where on the issue. (Globe & Mail)

REPORT: Background to assessing Russian activities and intentions in recent US elections .pdf

Canadian arrested

KARS - A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country's president in comments posted on Facebook. Ece Heper, 50, was arrested in the city of Kars and charged on Dec 30. Heper, a dual Canadian-Turkish citizen, had been in the country since mid-Nov. Since becoming president in 2014, Recep Tayyip Eudogan has filed about 2,000 defamation cases under a previously seldom-used law that bars insulting the president. (CP)

Tax loopholes

OTTAWA - There's been a lot of outrage over a new report that shows that Canada's wealthiest CEOs are paid 193 times more than the average Canadian. But there's an even darker side to the story. Ordinary taxpayers are subsidizing those multimillion-dollar salaries, courtesy of loopholes in our tax system. (Huffington Post)

Anniversary money

OTTAWA - The federal government is spending half a billion dollars to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Confederation - with everything from a cross-country RV tour to a Parliament Hill extravaganza marking the occasion. The largest share of the money - $300M - is being delivered by regional development agencies through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. Recipients are required to post black-and-white signs that tout the federal contributions in their facilities until March 31, 2018. (Globe & Mail)

COMMENT: Unicorns and rainbows budgeting

Girl bombers killed

MADAGALI - Self-defence fighters Wednesday killed 3 girl suicide bombers targeting a bustling market in NE Nigeria. The civilian fighters who work alongside the army challenged the girls as they approached a village near Madagali town. The girls began running at the checkpoint and the fighters shot the girl in the lead, activating her explosives and killing her and a companion. The third girl tried to flee and was gunned down. (AP)

Guilty

CHICAGO - Jurors found 6 men, including Hobos leader Gregory 'Bowlegs' Chester, 39, and notorious assassin Paris 'Poleroski' Poe, 36, guilty of a racketeering conspiracy and 5 murders committed amid a 10-year reign of terror on Chicago's South and West sides. Also convicted of the conspiracy were Arnold Council, 40; Gabriel Bush, 37; William Ford, 37, and Derrick Vaughn, 30. Prosecutors have previously tied the gang to as many as 9 killings. (Chicago Sun Times)

4 arrested

CHICAGO - 4 black teens have been arrested after sickening footage of a young white man allegedly being held hostage, beaten and tortured was live-streamed on Facebook. 2 men and 2 women, believed to all be aged 18, were taken into custody by Chicago police on Wednesday after authorities were made aware of the 30-minute social media video. It is believed the victim, a young man in his teens or early 20s, went to school with one of the suspects and has special needs. (Daily Mail)

Lawsuit grows

CARACAS - Canadian Gold miner Crystallex - which is owed $1.4B by Venezuela for the 2011 unlawful expropriation of its Las Cristinas gold mine project - launched suits against both Russia's state controlled oil company Rosneft and PDVSA's bondholders for the 'fraudulent receipt' of Venezuela's US refiner Citgo in US Federal Court in Delaware. (LAHT)

Solution to distracted driving?

Incredibly simple sonar-based system cancels a driver's phone features using a car's existing speakers. (PostMedia)

Swamp blow back

Bob Goodlatte

WASHINGTON - A day of pageantry to open the 115th Congress and usher in a new period of Republican governance was overtaken Tuesday by an embarrassing reversal on ethics oversight, with the GOP gripped by internal division and many lawmakers seeking to shield themselves from extensive scrutiny. They awoke Tuesday to an intense public outcry. Then, shortly after 10am, came the loudest objection of all: A pair of tweets from President-elect Donald Trump scolding Congress for making the weakening of the ethics watchdog its 'number 1 act and priority.' (Washington Post)

The Canada experiment

As 2017 begins, Canada may be the last immigrant nation left standing. Our government believes in the value of immigration, as does the majority of the population. We took in an estimated 300,000 newcomers in 2016, including 48,000 refugees, and we want them to become citizens; around 85% of permanent residents eventually do. Recently there have been concerns about bringing in single Arab men, but otherwise Canada welcomes people from all faiths and corners. The greater Toronto area is now the most diverse city on the planet, with half its residents born outside the country; Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal aren't far behind. Annual immigration accounts for roughly 1% of the country's current population of 36M. (Guardian UK)

Canadian killed

Nazzareno Tassone Ryan Lock

TORONTO - Eager to 'do something about the scourge of IS,' Nazzareno Tassone left Edmonton in late June and made his way to Syria to join Kurdish fighters on the frontlines against the terrorist group. On Dec 22, an IS propaganda outfit posted photos of the bodies of 2 Western-looking fighters it said had been killed in western Syria. On Tuesday, the Kurdish YPG militia announced that Tassone had indeed died on Dec 21, along with a British volunteer fighter, Ryan Lock. (National Post)

Annual car torching

PARIS - Vandals in France set alight 945 parked cars on New Year's Eve in an arson rampage that has become a sinister annual 'tradition,' amid a row over whether the government had sought to play down the figures. (Telegraph UK)

Bureaucratic tax avoidance

Jean-Claude Juncker

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, spent years in his previous role as Luxembourg's prime minister secretly blocking EU efforts to tackle tax avoidance by multinational corporations, leaked documents reveal. Years' worth of confidential German diplomatic cables provide a candid account of Luxembourg's obstructive maneuvers inside one of Brussels' most secretive committees. (Guardian UK)

PREVIOUS: Global meltdown-wealth Luxembourg leaks