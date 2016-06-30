   Prime Time Crime

Happy New Year

New Year's Eve celebration Sydney

Celebrations have begun as people around the world ring in the New Year. From Sydney to Pyongyang, festive crowds gathered to say goodbye to 2016, a tumultuous year in global politics. Earlier, Auckland in New Zealand became the first major world city to welcome the New Year. Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year's Eve celebrations. (BBC)

MORE: 2017

150 celebrations

OTTAWA - Preparations are well underway on Parliament Hill for the official New Year's kick-off to Canada's 150th anniversary, including an increase in special security precautions around the nation's capital. Ottawa is just one location of several across the country to host New Year's Eve events celebrating the 150th anniversary of Canada's Confederation. (CBC)

RELATED: Order of Canada 2016

Market blasts

BAGHDAD - 2 bombs exploded at a busy market in central Baghdad on Saturday killing at least 27 people and wounding more than 50 others. The IS group claimed responsibility for the attack. The blasts took place early Saturday morning in al-Sinaq, a busy market selling car accessories, food and clothes as well as agricultural seeds and machinery. Police concluded that both explosions were caused by suicide bombers. (AFP)

Bus collides with truck

El Sol de Parral

GOMEZ PALACIO - 11 people were killed and 9 others suffered injuries when a passenger bus veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a freight truck in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. The vehicles collided around 4:50am Thursday on a stretch of highway between Gomez Palacio and Jimenez. (EFE)

MORE: Bus, truck collide

State Trooper shot

Landon Weaver Jason Robison

HUNTINGDON COUNTY - Police confirmed homicide charges have been filed and an arrest warrant obtained for Jason Robison, 32, of Hesston. Robison is accused of shooting Trooper Landon Weaver at about 6:30pm Friday, as Weaver was investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order against Robison. The shooting occurred at a residence on Bakers Hollow Road in rural Juniata Township. The home is listed as the current residence of Robison's mother. (Penn Live)

MORE: State trooper killed

PREVIOUS: 135 US police officers killed Preliminary 2016 EOY Officer Fatalities Report .pdf

Utility hacked

WASHINGTON - A code associated with the Russian hacking operation dubbed Grizzly Steppe by the Obama administration has been detected within the system of a Vermont utility. While the Russians did not actively use the code to disrupt operations the discovery underscores the vulnerabilities of the nation's electrical grid. And it raises fears in the US government that Russian government hackers are actively trying to penetrate the grid to carry out potential attacks. (Washington Post)

MORE: Homeland summary of Grizzly Steppe Using outdated Ukrainian malware

Coal mine collapses

AFP

GODDA DISTRICT - 11 workers died and over 50 others were feared trapped when an open-cast coal mine at Paharia Bhodaye in Jharkhand's Godda district collapsed on Thursday night. The mining operation, which forms a part of the Eastern Coalfields Limited's Rajmahal Opencast Project, was outsourced to the Mahalaxmi Company. Sources said work at the mine had resumed 3 days ago. (Hindustan Times)

Missing plane

CLEVELAND - US Coast Guard crews were searching Lake Erie on Friday for a plane that went missing overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the shore. The Columbus-bound Cessna Citation 525 departed Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night with 6 people aboard and disappeared from radar about 2 miles over the lake. (AP)

MORE: Plane missing

Wife a suspect

Kyriakos Amiridis

RIO DE JANEIRO - Investigators suspect that Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered at the behest of his wife and Sergio Moreira, a police officer with whom she was romantically involved. Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday night. His Brazilian wife, Francoise, reported him missing on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Trademark lawsuit

NEW YORK - A founder of Run-DMC filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group's name without permission. (Reuters)

Patent sparked Canada's opioid crisis

The untold story of how a single pill sparked Canada's opioid crisis, and ignited one of the biggest pharmaceutical battles in Canadian history (Globe & Mail)

PREVIOUS: Purdue Pharma OxyContin Fentanyl used as OxyContin replacement Provinces clamp down on OxyContin

Year of overdoses

Despite declaring a public health emergency in the spring, despite more and more funding announcements and despite naloxone becoming more and more available, the number of illicit drug overdoses in BC grew to record heights this year. From January to November, 755 people died of confirmed or suspected overdoses in this province, with fentanyl-detected deaths appearing to be largely responsible for the increase. (CBC)

MORE: Dying from fentanyl Fentanyl pill bust DTES cheque day

PREVIOUS: War on Legal Drugs

RELATED: Banned pesticide found in medical marijuana

Assisted deaths

At least 744 gravely ill adults received a doctor's help to end their lives since the medical procedure became legal across Canada in 2016, and experts say those numbers are expected to rise. (CTV)

PREVIOUS: Suicide

Missing in plain sight

Rhena Bliss's story of how she was reunited with her family offers a glimmer of hope to countless families who have lost loved ones to the streets. But it also illustrates the many gaps in how missing-person cases are handled. And there are a lot of missing persons - 20,871 adults and 41,342 children in Canada in 2014, the most recent year for which detailed data are available. About 85% of those reported missing are found within a week, almost always alive. But in a small minority of cases - which is still a large absolute number - the mystery is never solved. A case like this one - where a family is reunited after 36 years - is virtually unheard of. (Globe & Mail)

Donor was graft suspect

OTTAWA - Leaked email shows that Canadian PM's party was warned in 2013 that rich benefactor Michael Ching was wanted by China, long before the news became public. (South China Morning Post)

COMMENT: Sordid encounters of the Liberal kind

PREVIOUS: Money began to rain Lobbying at fundraisers Taxpayers pay Globalization isn't for ordinary people

Wave of lawsuits

A growing number of inmates and their family members are joining lawsuits arguing Canada's federal and provincial facilities fail to meet basic constitutional and common law duties to keep prisoners safe from violence. (Globe & Mail)

PREVIOUS: Correct Corrections Canada

Ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire between Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian government starting at midnight on Thursday. The parties were also prepared to start peace talks, Putin said, after Moscow, Iran and Turkey expressed readiness to broker a deal to settle the nearly 6-year-old Syrian war. The Syrian army announced a nationwide halt to fighting but said IS and ex-Nusra Front militants and all groups linked to them would be excluded from the deal. (Reuters)

MORE: Another ceasefire agreement

PREVIOUS: War on Terror

Brother sues

NEW YORK - The brother of murdered child beauty pageant star JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and TV producers for $750M after being implicated in her death. Burke Ramsey said his reputation was ruined after a series called The Case of JonBenet Ramsey suggested he killed his 6-year-old sister in 1996. Mr Ramsey claimed the TV network, production company Critical Content and expert interviewees conspired to defame him for publicity and profit. JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family home in Boulder, Colorado, on Boxing Day 1996. (BBC)

PREVIOUS: Death of JonBenet Ramsey

Drug squad head jailed

Jari Aarnio

HELSINKI - The former head of Helsinki police's drugs squad was jailed for 10 years for smuggling 900 kilos of hashish into Finland from the Netherlands. Jari Aarnio, 59, who had denied the charges, was convicted of drug smuggling, official misconduct and tampering with evidence. Helsinki district court found him guilty of organizing a huge shipment of hashish in a barrel in 2011 and obstructing his colleagues in the police as they tried to investigate the case. (Reuters)

MORE: 10 years

2016 rich get richer

In a year when populist voters reshaped power and politics across Europe and the US, the world's wealthiest people are ending 2016 with $237B more than they had at the start. Triggered by disappointing economic data from China at the beginning, the UK's vote to leave the EU in the middle and the election of billionaire Donald Trump at the end, the biggest fortunes on the planet whipsawed through $4.8T of daily net worth gains and losses during the year, rising 5.7% to $4.4T by the close of trading Dec 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Bloomberg)

Former president indicted

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

BUENOS AIRES - Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez was indicted on Tuesday on charges she ran a corruption scheme with a public works secretary who was arrested in June while trying to stash millions of dollars in a convent. A federal judge accused them and other officials of the Fernandez administration of crimes 'including the deliberate seizure of funds principally meant for public road works.' Corruption charges have long swirled around Fernandez and her husband and predecessor, the late Nestor Kirchner. (Reuters)

MORE: $874M in assets frozen Political persecution

Migrants leave

BERLIN - A record 55,000 migrants left Germany voluntarily this year - more than twice the number deported. Most of the migrants went back to the Western Balkans. Albanians formed the largest group - 15,000. The numbers from Serbia, Iraq and Kosovo totaled about 5,000 each. Last year 890,000 asylum seekers reached Germany - a record influx. In 2016, Germany deported 25,000 migrants. (BBC)

Fight to stay relevant

OTTAWA - Since WWII, the Canadian government has been telling people what to put on their plate to stay healthy. But with obesity rates on the rise, is it time to start focusing on what to leave off? Canada's food guide first appeared in 1942 under the title Official Food Rules and was originally created to help Canadians stay strong and healthy despite meagre wartime rations. (BBC)

Smart speakers

US police investigating a murder have tussled with Amazon over access to data gathered by one of its Echo speakers. The voice-controlled device was found near to a hot tub where the victim was found dead amid signs of a struggle. According to court filings, Amazon was issued with two search warrants but refused to share information sent by the smart device to its servers. However, the police said a detective found a way to extract data from the device itself. However, the court papers indicate that the property's smart water meter may have yielded the most useful evidence. (BBC)

MORE: US prosecutors say Amazon Echo may have witnessed murder

Toxic liquor

TOBA TEK SINGH - As many as 32 persons lost their lives while more than 25 were hospitalized after consuming toxic liquor in Toba Tek Singh on Monday. (APP)

MORE: Toxic liquor kills Death toll climbs to 42

Sisters in sex scandal

Jyoti & Kiran Matharoo

LAGOS - 2 Toronto sisters with Instagram accounts have been detained in a sex scandal in Nigeria. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo are accused of using raunchy photos of sexual acts to cyberbully and extort money from wealthy men. Court documents published in Nigeria Today allege the sisters 'have been responsible for the humiliation and cyberbullying of some 274 persons, mostly based in regions of Africa.' The paper alleges the sisters tried to blackmail wealthy politicians and businessmen with evidence of their sexual indiscretions. (Sun Media)

MORE: Sisters apologize for website

Mortgaged to Russia

CARACAS - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA admitted that it had mortgaged a 49.9% stake in the biggest 3 refineries it still owns outside Venezuela to Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft. A 49.9% stake in the 3 refineries and the extensive US pipelines owned by Citgo was 'used to raise new financing', PDVSA said in a defensive statement. PDVSA did not reveal what they received in exchange for the shares but it is believed that Rosneft lent the Venezuelan state oil company $1.5B with the above mentioned stake in the Citgo refineries as collateral. (EFE)

RELATED: 28,479 homicides in 2016

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Prime Minister's Christmas message

Queen's Christmas message

Pope Francis Christmas message

Governor General's New Year's message

Russian plane crash

SOCHI - A Syrian-bound Russian military plane carrying 92 people including Alexandrov Ensemble members crashed in the Black Sea minutes after taking off from Sochi. The Tu-154 model plane, which belonged to the Russian defense ministry, crashed shortly after leaving the southern city of Adler at 5.40am. There were no survivors. (Daily Mail)

MORE: Black box found Defence Ministry Tu-154 crash Probe rules out explosion

Suspicious incident

ANDENNE - Yves Chandelon, the chief auditor of NATO relating to terrorism financing and money laundering, has been found dead in his car in an incident that raises suspicions. 62-year-old Chandelon's death, resembling a suicide with a shot fired to his head, occurred on Dec 16 and the body was found in his car the same day although the incident was largely kept away from the media. (Daily Sabah)

Charitable foundations

NEW YORK - US president-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will dissolve his charitable foundation (Donald J Trump Foundation), amid efforts to eliminate any conflicts of interest before he takes office next month. Trump was highly critical of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's family charity, the Clinton Foundation, saying without evidence that she ran 'a vast criminal enterprise run out of the State Department' while she was secretary of state. More than half the people outside the government who met with Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money - either personally or through companies or groups - to the Clinton Foundation. (AP)

MORE: Can't dissolve foundation

PREVIOUS: Non-Profit Industry

Misinformation on disinformation

If you've been following the news, you've likely heard the term 'disinformation' used quite a few times recently - whether it be claims of disinformation swaying the election, or claims that the claims of disinformation are themselves disinformation. Unfortunately, while the strategy is now finally gaining some attention, many news outlets have been misusing the term, and even confusing its meaning by using 'disinformation' and 'misinformation' interchangeably. (Epoch Times)

MORE: Fake news of 2016

Accountability

WHITEHORSE - More than $350M of taxpayer dollars in the past two decades - over a quarter billion dollars in the past decade alone - has been spent to clean up the abandoned Faro mine site, a moonscape of waste rock and mustard yellow ponds in the mountains of south-central Yukon. But, according to the Treasury Board of Canada's annual reports posted online, nothing has been remediated: Zero. Zip. Nadda. (PostMedia)

Feds provide inadequate care

OTTAWA - Even as the federal government pressures provinces and territories to take up its offer of billions to improve mental health services for Canadians, an internal memo suggests it's failing in its own responsibility to provide adequate care for mentally ill children in First Nations communities. In extreme cases, the memo says, desperate parents are giving up their children to child welfare agencies as the only way to ensure their kids get treatment for mental illnesses. (CP)

Spotlight on crown corp

WINNIPEG - The former head of a Crown corporation says he was fired after he began investigating alleged financial corruption in the organization. But the Liberal government won't explain the epecifics of why it decided to formally terminate Donald Salkeld's appointment at the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation effective Dec 21 - the same day his term was already scheduled to expire. (CBC)