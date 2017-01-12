   Prime Time Crime

|
|
|
|
|
|
Police creating a troubling precedent
Homicide is not a private affair, an assault on
one individual. It is an assault on the social order. It isn't just a
violation of the law. It undermines the rule of law and the authority of
the Crown. That's true of all murders.
When a domestic homicide takes place, it's not supposed to be a
secret. We're not supposed to look away politely and pretend it didn't
happen - even in a murder-suicide. As a community, we need to figure out
what went wrong, how we might have prevented this tragedy, how we might
prevent future ones. When we don't name names, we minimize the gravity
of the offence. We protect
the posthumous reputation of the killers, and we erase the victims from
public memory. (PostMedia)
WAPEKEKA FN - The Anglican Church of Canada says it will continue working with First Nations in northern Ontario to confront the 'legacy of brokenness' created by a pedophile priest who worked in remote communities in the 1970s and 80s. Ralph Rowe worked as a priest and boy scout leader and flew a plane with the Anglican Church logo into remote First Nations in northern Ontario where his 'abuse was massive in its scope and horrendous in its impact.' First Nations leaders referred to Rowe's legacy of abuse in Wapekeka First Nation during a news conference on Thursday about two 12-year-old girls who died by suicide within days of each other earlier this month. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Survivors or pedophile
SEATTLE - A 37-year-old Canadian who was caught with 59 kilos of cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in US District Court in Seattle. The US Department of Justice said Friday that Martin Briand, who is also a French citizen, was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute cocaine after the cocaine was seized in Dec 2009. Briand was on the run for 6 years before being arrested in Dec 2015 upon arriving at Vancouver International Airport from France. (PostMedia)
PARACHINAR - At
least 20 people have been killed and 40 wounded after a bomb exploded at
a vegetable market in NW Pakistan.
The blast happened in the city of Parachinar, a mainly Shia
Muslim area on the Afghan border.
The market was full of shoppers when the device exploded.
Officials said the death toll was expected to rise.
(BBC)
VERONA - A bus carrying schoolchildren has crashed and burst into
flames in Italy
killing 16 people, mainly Hungarian teenagers.
The school students were returning home from a mountain holiday
in France, when the bus crashed into the side of a highway near Verona.
39 people survived but 10 of those are badly burned in hospital.
(Daily Mail)
NBC
WASHINGTON - Tens of thousands of women poured into Washington Saturday for the Women's March, a larger-than-expected crowd determined to mount a roaring rejoinder to the inaugural gathering for Donald Trump one day earlier. (Washington Post)
MORE:
Women's March on Washington
Flood of pink hats
WASHINGTON - Republican Donald Trump has taken the oath of office to become the 45th President of the US. (USA Today)
MORE:
Inauguration of Donald Trump
Trump inauguration
Trump takes oath
217 arrested in anti-Trump protest
NEW YORK - Notorious Mexican drug kingpin
Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is in a US courthouse, two decades after he
was first sought by federal authorities.
Guzman was extradited to the US on Thursday, Jan. 19 2017.
(AP)
Rarely used Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers carried out massive strikes against two ISIS camps in Libya on Wednesday in what was almost certainly the last combat mission specifically authorized by President Barack Obama. (Military.com)
Dimitrious Gargasoulas
MELBOURNE - A man with a history of mental health and drug abuse issues drove into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne on Friday, killing at least 4 people, including a child, and injuring around 20 others. The 26-year-old man behind the wheel has been identified as Dimitrious 'Jimmy' Gargasoulas, a Melbourne local who was charged with family violence offences last weekend and was out on bail. (Daily Mail)
MORE:
Vile madness
OTTAWA - A customs tariff order published
Dec 28 in the Canada Gazette describes how roughly 200 different
tariffs on imported food ingredients will be repealed or amended.
The order says that based on recent import levels, an estimated
$48M in tariffs are collected annually on these products. A long
list of fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains, spices, fats and
oils, food preparations and chocolate products - but nothing from the
dairy, egg and poultry sectors covered by Canada's controversial supply
management system - now classify as duty-free.
(CBC)
EPA
FARINDOLA - A huge avalanche ploughed into a luxury mountain hotel in central Italy after a series of strong earthquakes rattled the area, and up to 30 people might be buried under the snow. Rescue workers using flashlights on their helmets battled blizzard conditions during the night to reach the isolated hotel on skis. They arrived in the dark to find most of the four-storey structure submerged under a mountain of snow and debris. (Reuters)
MORE:
Hotel buried Avalanche
buries hotel
13 found alive
Live TV Reuters
TEHRAN - Iran's oldest high-rise (Plasco Building), collapsed on Thursday morning following a major fire in the building, leaving dozens of people injured. The 17-story structure crumbled after the fire engulfed the top floors of the building in downtown Tehran as scores of firefighters battled the blaze. The Fars news agency and the IRIB news website said at least 30 firefighters were feared to have been killed in the incident. (Press TV)
MORE:
High-rise collapse
Firefighters
feared trapped
Like a horror movie
VICTORIA - Illicit drug overdoses claimed the lives of 914 people in BC in 2016, the BC Coroners Service revealed Wednesday. (CBC)
REPORT: Drug overdose deaths in BC .pdf
JARRATT - A man convicted of killing a family of 4, slashing their throats and setting their home ablaze after they left their front door open while preparing for a New Year's Day party in 2006, was executed Wednesday. Ricky Gray was pronounced dead at 9:42pm following a lethal injection at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt. Gray was condemned to death in 2006 for the murders of 9-year-old Stella Harvey and 4-year-old sister Ruby, and sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of their parents, Bryan and Kathryn Harvey. (AP)
MORE: Nope
PREVIOUS: 2006 Richmond spree murders
CHICAGO - Officer Lowell Houser, 57, was
arrested and charged with first-degree murder for an off-duty shooting
of Jose Nieves, 38, earlier this month.
The two men were involved a verbal altercation that escalated and
Nieves, who was not armed at the time, was shot several times.
(NBC)
LOS ANGELES - The former business manager of pop star Alanis Morissette has admitted stealing over $7M from the singer and other celebrities. Jonathan Schwartz was charged with fraud over claims he transferred the singer's money into his own accounts. At the federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Mr Schwartz admitted to stealing $4.8M from Morissette and more than $2M from other celebrity clients, who have not been named. (BBC)
MORE: Manager stole
RELATED:
McCartney sues Sony over Beatles songs
Whistleblowing behind removal?
OTTAWA - An alleged leak of information related to the federal government's troubled shipbuilding plans is behind the removal of the second highest military officer in Canada, sources say. Vice Admiral Mark Norman, the vice chief of the defence staff, was temporarily removed from his command by Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jon Vance, the Canadian Forces confirmed Monday. Sources say the RCMP are involved in an investigation involving Norman and allegations of leaked information. (National Post)
MORE:
Military shipbuilding leak
Clouds over shipbuilding plan
PREVIOUS:
Leak investigation
Relieved of duties memo
WHITEHORSE - A Yukon judge has delivered a strongly-worded 'wake up call' to Canadian taxpayers, who are now on the hook for another expensive mine cleanup in the territory. Yukon Supreme Court justice Ron Veale approved a clean up plan for the abandoned Mount Nansen mine site, last spring - to be paid for by Ottawa. He used the opportunity to lambaste the mine's former owner, BYG Resources, for an 'unscrupulous history of....operational mismanagement' that left a toxic mess for government to deal with. (CBC)
JUDGMENT: 2017 YKSC 2 .pdf
MORE: Bad actors may be held accountable Graham C. Dickson
After 55 years of marriage, Ernie and Kay Sievewright decided to share a medically-assisted death together. Doctors deemed them eligible for the procedure, but in the end, they were forced to die 4 days apart because of legal concerns. (Globe & Mail)
PREVIOUS:
Suicide
RANN - Nigeria's air force killed at least 76 people on Tuesday in a botched air strike on a refugee camp in the country's NE. The Nigerian president's office called the tragedy a 'regrettable operational mistake.' (AFP)
MORE:
Blast at
Rann
Air strike on refugee camp
GAO - A suicide bomber in an explosives-laden vehicle attacked a camp in northern Mali on Wednesday, killing 50 people and wounding more than 100 people including dozens of soldiers and former fighters now trying to stabilize the region. (AP)
MORE:
Suicide attack
Dozens killed
UMM AL-HIRAN -
A controversial Israeli police operation to demolish buildings in a
Bedouin village in the country's south to make way for a new Jewish town
has ended with 2 fatalities.
The pre-dawn raid by hundreds of armed police on the village of
Umm al-Hiran in Negev ended with a Bedouin man shot dead in his car and
a police officer fatally run over.
(Guardian UK)
LANGLEY - The largest collection of
declassified CIA records is now accessible online. Approximately
930,000 documents, totaling more than 12M pages, are now available in
the CIA's Electronic Reading Room on
CIA's website.
(CIA)
RELATED:
Politicized intelligence
WASHINGTON - Embracing his clemency powers President Barack Obama is planning more commutations in his final days in office after a dramatic move to cut short convicted leaker Chelsea Manning's sentence. Manning, was one of 273 people receiving clemency on a single day. Receiving pardons from the president were retired Gen. James Cartwright, San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey and Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera. But Obama is not finished. The White House said Obama would grant more commutations Thursday - the day before his presidency ends - though officials said those would focus on drug offenders and would not likely include any other famous names. (AP)
MORE:
US
clemency recipients
Assange ready for US extradition
No clemency for Showden
ORLANDO - Markeith Loyd, 41, was taken into
custody Tuesday night after the home was surrounded by SWAT officers.
Loyd is accused in the Jan 9 killing of Lt. Clayton outside a
Wal-Mart store and in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24,
last month. (AP)
OTTAWA - The Liberal government is reviewing whether to enforce a so-called Netflix tax on the digital services Canadians buy from foreign-based firms over the internet. A high-profile example is US-based Netflix, which does not apply federal or provincial sales taxes to monthly billings sent to Canadian customers for its streaming service. (CBC)
OTTAWA - The federal government says it has
reached a health-care funding agreement with the Northwest Territories,
Nunavut and Yukon. It says
the 3 territorial governments agreed Monday to new targeted federal
funding over 10 years for investments in home care and mental health
care. The territories join
New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia in reaching
health-care funding agreement with the federal government.
(CP)
MIAMI - A national holiday that was supposed to be about nonviolence erupted into mayhem in Miami when police say 8 people were wounded in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. (AP)
MORE:
MLK Day festivities
Martin Luther King Jr Day
KHARGA - Gunmen killed 8 police late Monday in
an attack on a checkpoint in el-Wadi el-Gedid province in south-west
Egypt, the interior ministry said.
2 of the attackers were killed when security forces fought back,
and 3 other security personnel were injured.
The attack took place on al-Naqab checkpoint, about 80 kilometres
(50 miles) from el-Kharga city, the capital of the province.
(AFP)
Abdulgadir Masharipov
ISTANBUL - Turkish police have arrested the main suspect in the New Year's Eve attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul after a huge manhunt. Abdulkadir Masharipov is believed to have mounted the assault on the Reina club which left 39 people dead. (BBC)
MORE: Fast facts Nightclub attacker napped
PREVIOUS:
2017 Istanbul nightclub attack
Zeenat Rafiq
LAHORE - Zeenat Rafiq had been married to her husband for just one week when her mother showed up at the couple's home in June offering to throw them a wedding celebration. But now, all was forgiven, her mother told her. Come home to celebrate so you're not branded as an eloper. But there was no celebration on her return to the family's home in Lahore, Pakistan. Instead, her mother and brother beat and strangled her, then tied her to a cot, doused her in kerosene and lit her on fire. (Washington Post)
MORE:
Woman burned daughter alive
AP
BISHKEK - A Turkish cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing 37 people on the ground and in the plane. The Boeing 747 crashed on approach to the Manas airport, south of the capital, Bishkek. The plane, which had departed from Hong Kong, belonged to Istanbul-based cargo company ACT Airlines. (AP)
MORE:
Cargo jet crash
Kirk Wilson
PLAYA DEL CARMEN - At least 4 people have died and 12 others have been injured after a shooting at a club on the last night of the BPM Festival in the Mexican resort of Playa del Carmen. BPM said 3 members of its security team were among the dead at the festival, which is popular with foreign tourists. (Guardian UK)
MORE:
Music festival shooting
Gunman opens fire
Shooter was after specific target
RELATED:
10 found slain
OTTAWA - The federal Conflict of Interest and
Ethics Commissioner has launched an investigation into the circumstances
of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's New Year's holiday in the Bahamas,
the first time a sitting prime minister has come under scrutiny by the
independent parliamentary watchdog.
(National Post)
PREVIOUS:
Vacation The
Aga Khan Development network
Trudeau's guest list
Potential breaches of laws
Trudeau starts national tour to remain connected with Canadians
VICTORIA - As the dust settles following Friday's publication of the New York Times' expose of Christy Clark's annual, political donation-supplied $50,000 stipend, most can agree: this is not a good look for BC. 'If this were in Russia or China or the Balkans or some developing-world country, it would just be written off as nepotism or corruption,' Dan Levin said in a phone interview. 'But here [in BC], because it's not illegal, it seems to just get a pass.' (Global)
MORE: Large contributors Fundraiser steps down No longer getting $50K
COMMENT:
BC Liberals are laughing
PREVIOUS:
Greed & Corruption BC
Party Funding
A report from Oxfam, launched on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos, found that the poorest half of the world has less wealth than previously thought, due to new data emanating from China and India. This means that the 8 richest men in the world are worth the same as the poorest half of the world's population, according to wealth distribution data provided by Credit Suisse. (Irish Times)
REPORT: An economy for the 99%
COMMENT: Fair or foul
MORE:
2 richest Canadians as wealthy as poorest 30%
Liberal ministers drop down in Davos
China will champion free trade
What we learned
PREVIOUS: Capitalism needs reform WEF Global risks report 2017 Davos 2017
RELATED:
Trump's NAFTA demands
OTTAWA - The 'secret order' that authorized Canada's first warrantless domestic wiretapping program at the dawn of the Cold War threatened 5 years in prison to anyone who revealed the dragnet's existence, the newly released document shows. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Privy Council
Public servants forced to sign lifetime gag order
Big Brother surveillance
Whistleblowers
OTTAWA -
Crime Stoppers
is going to the Supreme Court of Canada this week, fighting to keep an
anonymous phone tip from being used in open court as evidence against a
man accused of murder. If
the tip is allowed to stay in, as a trial judge ruled it could, that
would mean the end of the crime-fighting charity, according to its legal
arguments. Crime Stoppers' foundational guarantee of anonymity would be
violated, and every future tipster would know their information and
identity might come out in open court.
On the other side for Friday's hearing is the Ontario Crown.
(National Post)
|
DRIFT PILE RIVER - Edna Jean Smith, 58, of Grande Prairie has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm in a crash that killed a mother and her 2 children in May. Bertha Giroux, 36, Keegan, 11, and 9-month-old Grace were killed. (CP)
MORE:
Charges laid
GUELPH - A 32-year-old man with a developmental
disability has launched a $5M lawsuit against the Guelph Police Service
for 'wanton and outrageous disregard' of his rights.
Derrick Miller filed his statement of claim with the Ontario
Superior Court of Justice in Barrie on Jan 18.
The lawsuit relates to events that happened on July 27, 2016,
when Miller was arrested by Guelph police and charged with voyeurism,
possession of child pornography and mischief.
After laying the charges, Guelph police prepared a press release
with Miller's name and the charges against him, which was posted on the
organization's website. On Sept
7, Derrick was told that he would not have to attend court, as the
charges against him had never been forwarded to the Crown.
(CBC)
WINNIPEG - Police were called to a home on
Sherbrook St Thursday at 11:38pm after reports of 'suspicious
circumstances.' Police
haven't released any other details.
(CBC)
EDMONTON - A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death in a SW Edmonton home, along with a 71-year-old man who died of 'non-criminal' gunshot wounds, say police. Officers found the bodies after being called to the house at 213 Heagle Crescent NW around 7pm Tuesday. The woman's death is being treated as a homicide while the man's is not. Police said there are no charges to be laid and they have decided not to release the names of the victims. A property search showed the owners of the house as Dr Clive Deutscher and his wife Karlene Johner. (PostMedia)
MORE: Murder-suicide Pair found dead
Blake Anderson Patrick Letendre
ATIKAMEG - Police said Ivy Laboucan, 40, was charged with second-degree murder in in the death of Jeff Gladue, 32. Gladue was found dead outside a residence in Atikameg, AB on Saturday evening. Police were called to the home after a report of shots being fired in the area. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Blake Anderson, 21, of Slave Lake and Patrick Letendre, 24, of Atikameg. Both men are wanted on second-degree murder charges. (Global)
MORE:
1 arrested, 2 sought
1 arrested, 2 wanted
PREVIOUS:
Shooting
RCMP investigate
MCDOUGALL - On Jan. 15, 2017, shortly before 8pm, the OPP were called to a snowmobile trail off Nobel Road in McDougall Township. Upon arrival at the scene, the officers located human remains. A 34-year old male from Mississauga, ON who had been arrested and charged as a result of the ongoing investigation, is now deceased. (Barrie Today)
MORE:
Accused dead
PREVIOUS:
Arrest
Human remains found
WINNIPEG - A man who stabbed a woman to death in his bedroom and then hid her body in the trunk of a car has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for at least 11 years. Michael Bourget, 32, was convicted at trial of second-degree murder in the Jan 2013 killing of Jenilee Ballantyne, 22. (Sun Media)
PREVIOUS:
Guilty
Convicted
Suspect turns himself in
VANCOUVER - A high-ranking member of the United
Nations gang has been deported to his native Iraq after finishing his
sentence for plotting to kill the Bacon brothers.
Barzan Tilli-Choli, who came to Canada as a teenager in 1999, was
transported to Iraq on Tuesday by officers with the CBSA.
(PostMedia).
GATINEAU - The death of an 83-year-old woman is now considered a homicide and a 21-year-old man arrested Wednesday remains in custody. When officers arrived they found a man at the back of a home at 171 Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes. As they were investigating, police discovered a woman's body. Relatives identified the victim as Therese Gauvreau. (CBC)
MORE: Suspicious death Suspicious death
MEDICINE HAT - Justice Langston granted Crown prosecutor's request to stay the charges against Wendy Joy Scott, who arrested in 2012 following the death of Casey Armstrong. Scott was charged alongside co-accused Connie Oakes, after Armstrong was found dead in his Southview Drive home over the Victoria Day long weekend in 2011. (Medicine Hat News)
MORE: Charge stayed against woman with an IQ of 50 Senator wants inquiry
PREVIOUS:
2016 ABCA 90
Sudden death now murder
OSHAWA - The SIU has been called in after a man in his 30s was allegedly struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday while running away from police. Police said in a statement officers were called to a Home Depot in Oshawa at around 5:20pm after a report of shoplifting. During the arrest, one of the suspects was hit by a vehicle travelling south on Highway 115. The man died at the scene. (Global)
MORE:
Man hit by pickup truck
Traffic stop death
PERTH EAST - An 18-year-old Perth east woman has been charged with careless driving in the fatal collision involving a horse drawn buggy on the weekend. OPP are continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred Sunday morning on Line 67 north of Milverton. Perth East resident David Kuepfer, 74, who was riding in the buggy, was killed in the collision, and 3 other occupants were injured. The driver of the car was not hurt. (Sun Media)
PREVIOUS:
Horse, man dead in collision
HAMILTON - An inmate was found dead inside the
Barton Street jail (Hamilton-Wentworth
Detention Centre) last week.
If it proves to be drug-related, it could become part of a
large-scale inquest into a string of at least 5 drug deaths in this jail
- one that, more than a year after it was announced, the province has
yet to set a date for. Dr. Jack
Stanborough, who was presiding coroner on the case, has been removed and
is no longer with the coroner's office.
A new presiding coroner has yet to be secured.
(Hamilton Spectator)
Les Kaminski
CALGARY - Alberta's police watchdog says 2 officers from the Calgary Police Service have been charged with serious crimes, including the new head of the city's police union. Sgt Les Kaminski has been charged with perjury and assault with a weapon and Const Brant Derrick has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, the ASIRT said Tuesday. (CP)
MORE:
2 officers charged
Police admit investigation should have been in 2011
OTTAWA - An Ottawa woman who assaulted and
failed to care for the boy she legally adopted - as his father, a former
Ottawa Mountie, tortured and starved him and kept him tied up in the
basement of their family home - has been given a 3-year sentence.
(CBC)
FINTRAC investigates recycling exec
TORONTO - The common denominator is the Ontario Tire Stewardship, an agency created by the province to manage an annual $70M recycling program. When consumers purchase a tire they pay a fee to the program, which is charged with recycling discarded tires. A wide-ranging audit is looking into the stewardship and its former chief financial officer, Perminder Kandola, who was recently charged by the environment ministry with the alleged diversion of $346,565 of consumer recycling fees to his personal bank account. (Toronto Star)
PREVIOUS:
Entitled
De Oliveira & Dyer Hecimovic
VANCOUVER - Andelina Hecimovic has been found guilty on 2 counts of dangerous driving causing death relating to a 2010 collision that killed Johnny De Oliveira, 21, and his girlfriend Beckie Dyer, 19. This was the Hecimovic's second trial on the charges. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
SCC 36260
2014 BCCA 0483
Justice system fails
MELFORT - Candace Gail Moostoos, 34, was found guilty of causing the death of her great-uncle, Alpheus Burns, 70, by a Melfort jury in October. The jury reduced the charge from second-degree murder to manslaughter. (paNOW)
MORE: 7 years Woman gets 7 years
PREVIOUS:
Guilty of manslaughter
VANCOUVER - BC's anti-gang agency announced
late Friday that 2 Ontario men had been charged with conspiracy to
commit murder and attempted murder in separate plots that targeted 2
Metro Vancouver men in the spring of 2015.
The indictment that alleges one of the men charged, Knowah Truth
Ferguson, attempted to kill Hells Angel Damion Ryan with a firearm in
Richmond on April 10, 2015.
Ferguson, 19, and Gino Gavin McCall, 30, are also charged with
conspiracy to commit murder between April 11 and June 15, 2015.
(Vancouver Sun)
Entitled doctors to oust leaders
TORONTO - The president of the group that
represents Ontario doctors is in danger of losing her job after 25
members of the Ontario Medical Association's elected council called for
a special meeting to vote on ousting the organization's entire executive
committee. In a Jan 11
letter to the OMA's chief executive officer, the signatories accuse the
association's leadership team of a slew of failings, including a
reluctance to stand up to the provincial government.
(Globe & Mail)
MILLTOWN-HEAD OF BAY D'ESPOIR - Police have taken one person into
custody after the local school, town hall and police station all caught
fire in a small community on Newfoundland's south coast.
RCMP said calls started coming in at about 4:40am local time
Tuesday that the town hall for Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir was on
fire. A short time later,
callers said the local school and RCMP station were also on fire.
(CP)
HYTHE - Mounties are investigating after a pipeline in NW Alberta was vandalized, causing more than $500,000 damage. RCMP says it appears a piece of construction equipment was used to try to dig up the pipeline and the line will have to be replaced. (CP)
VANCOUVER - One suspect is in custody and the IHIT is investigating
after a man was found dead in Richmond Monday morning.
Richmond police were notified just before 6:30am of a homicide at
a business on
Viking Way. Shortly
after the homicide happened, a male suspect was identified and arrested
by police. Police said the
name of the victim will not be released by police because it will not
move the investigation forward.
(Global)
MORE:
Body found inside trucking business
Suspect in custody
Daniel Forest
SASKATOON - Daniel Forest, 27, was the focus of a police search after a 45-year-old man, identified as Rodney Wailing in court documents, was found badly beaten in a Pleasant Hill home. Patrol cars were called to a home on the 200-block of Ave I S, just before midnight on Jan 11. That's when they found Wailing suffering from serious injuries. He died later in hospital. (CBC)
MORE: Charged with second-degree murder
PREVIOUS:
Person of interest
Man found dead
TORONTO - A senior convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of a fellow long-term care home resident with a cane while she slept more than 3 years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. Peter Brooks, 76, was found guilty in the March 2013 death of Jocelyn Dickson, 72, last month. (Global)
PREVIOUS:
Found guilty
Found guilty
Senior found guilty Charged
Woman killed
Staff warned about accused
Nancy Galbraith-Quick
WINDSOR - Scott Quick, who was accused of allegedly running down his estranged wife with a minivan in Feb 2006, will not stand trial for her murder. Crown attorney said that it was 'physically impossible' for Quick to have stolen the vehicle that killed his ex-wife, before stating he would not be proceeding with the case. (CBC)
PREVIOUS:
Charged
Estranged husband charged
EDMONTON - Police said a man was found dead inside a home at 34 St and 143 Ave around 1am Saturday. Police said homicide detectives were treating the death as suspicious, but it's not known whether the death is criminal in nature. Police said more than one suspect was found and they were being interviewed. (Global)
MORE:
Death ruled a suicide
TORONTO - Police say 3 men are facing charges after 26 copper plates valued at more than $10,000 were thrown off a moving train and stolen. Police say the incident happened Thursday evening, when it was reported that copper plates had been stolen. (CP)
EDMONTON - 2 young BC men shot dead in SE Edmonton have ties to South Asian gangs based in the Lower Mainland of BC. Police said the double-homicide of Navdeep Sidhu, 24, and Harman Mangat, 22, was drug related. An autopsy confirmed the pair - found slain in a running white pickup Wednesday - died from multiple gunshot wounds. The bodies were found by a passerby around 1:30pm near 39 St SW and Charlesworth Drive SW. Both men were involved in an ongoing gang conflict in the Townline Hill neighbourhood of Abbotsford, BC, over the last several years. (PostMedia)
MORE:
2 BC men found shot
Mylene Laliberte
SAINT-LIN-LAURENTIDES - A 24-year-old woman was the victim of a murder in Saint-Lin-Laurentides. The SQ confirmed that the victim is Mylene Laliberte. The SQ was called around 8:30pm on Friday evening, concerning the body of a woman found dead in the rue Saint-Isidore. (TVA Nouvelles)
MORE:
Woman killed
Woman murdered
Ali Awada
MONTREAL - The 28-year-old man murdered Friday night in Montreal-North is Ali Awada. Ali Awada is the son of Mohamed Awada, killed in the fall of 2012, in the series of settlements that preceded the return of Mafia godfather Vito Rizzuto to Montreal. (La Presse)
MORE:
Shooting
Fatal shooting
TORONTO - Police say they finally know who stabbed Peel schoolteacher Graham Hugh Pearce to death more than 30 years ago - but they won't name the killer because he's also dead. Pearce, 36, was discovered dead on his bathroom floor of his High Park Ave. apartment on March 20, 1983 around 12:40pm. Last April, Toronto police identified a person of interest in the investigation as Ronald Thomas Gale, who was 22 when Pearce was killed. Gale died in 2001. (Toronto Star)
MORE: Police say they have solved a 1983 murder
Shannon Collins
EDMONTON - A judge found Shawn Wruck guilty of
second-degree murder on Friday in connection with the death of his
girlfriend - Shannon Collins - whose remains were discovered on a rural
property east of Edmonton almost a decade ago.
MORE: Conviction Guilty verdict
PREVIOUS:
Edmonton serial killer?
KELOWNA - 2 Kelowna men are facing charges after a wild police chase that ended on the Bennett Bridge Thursday morning. Ryan Patrick Regan, 33, was slapped with 6 charges including dangerous driving, hit and run and assault with a weapon for allegedly reversing his vehicle into a police cruiser. Michael Anthony Dennison, 25, has been charged with 4 offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. (Global)
MORE: 2 are part of a larger investigation Chaos on the bridge
RELATED:
2 Vancouver men charged after police chase ends in crash
TORONTO - The attorney general has ordered a
third-party review of Legal Aid Ontario, after the agency
announced last month that it was dramatically cutting back on
services due to a $26M deficit. Legal Aid, which has a $440M
annual budget, said it will also not increase salaries at legal clinics
and will be reducing clinic operation budgets by $1M, among other
changes. News of the
external review was applauded by critics who have described Legal Aid as
a bloated bureaucracy that mishandled the hundreds of millions of
dollars it receives from the provincial government.
(Toronto Star)
WHISTLER - Tom Oye, a 29-year-old Australian who moved to Canada 4 years ago, was snowboarding Wednesday morning in Whistler with a helmet-mounted camera when an avalanche started. Oye, thinking quickly, inflates his Jetforce inflatable backpack, which inflates similar to a car's airbag. (News Tribune)
VIDEO:
Snowboarder
rides out an Avalanche
Elizabeth Wettlaufer
WOODSTOCK - Elizabeth Wettlaufer, the Woodstock nurse accused of killing residents in several SW Ontario nursing homes, is facing a fresh batch of charges. OPP announced Friday morning that Wettlaufer, 49, is charged with 4 counts of attempted murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault against seniors in Woodstock and Paris. (PostMedia)
MORE: 6 more charges 8 murder charges
PREVIOUS:
Recent murder
Bradley Buffalo
SASKATOON - On Oct 18, 2015, police were called
to a home to check on the welfare of Bradley Buffalo, 30.
He was found dead inside the house.
After an autopsy, the Major Crime Unit and the Office of the
Chief Coroner decided there was no criminal act involved.
However, after what police are calling a lengthy investigation,
police determined the man had been murdered and have charged Joshua
Burwell, 21, with first-degree murder.
(CBC)
Dominik Prusinski
OSHAWA - A man walked into Central East Division station around 6:30pm on Jan 8, after being stabbed at a nearby building on William St W. The victim, identified as Dominik Prusinski, 21, was rushed to a hospital in Toronto where he died a day later. (CP24)
MORE:
Victim identified
PREVIOUS: Stabbed man dies
Marek Anisimowicz
VANCOUVER - A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Burnaby, BC, man accused of running over a police officer with a car last month. Marek Anisimowicz, 36, is accused of resisting arrest before escaping in a car. RCMP say the vehicle ran over the officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries. (CBC)
MORE:
Arrest warrant
Student grants not getting to them
TORONTO - The province earmarks tens of millions of dollars in learning opportunities grants every year to help support marginalized students at the Toronto District School Board. But almost half that money isn't being spent on them and is instead diverted to cover other expenses, says a new report. (Toronto Star)
REPORT: $61M in funding being diverted
MORE: TDSB defends divert
COMMENT: TDSB should be ashamed
|
|
|
