           

                             

Prime Time Crime is collected and published by Leo Knight, a former Canadian police officer, security expert and media commentator. Site edited by Chris. Created Jan. 2003

POLICE LINE   DO NOT CROSS

POLICE LINE   DO NOT CROSS

 

So much for electoral reform

 

OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's promise of electoral reform is dead.  Back in 2015, the Liberals said unequivocally that that federal election would be the last one under first-past-the-post. They repeated that pledge over and over.  But then on Wednesday, Canada's new democratic institutions minister made it clear that changing Canada's electoral system is not in her mandate.  (CBC)

 

MORE:   Trudeau breaks voting reform pledge

COMMENT:   Say goodbye to electoral reform   Bad form 

PREVIOUS:   Life in a banana republic

 

Expanding, legal or not

 

TORONTO - Marc Emery is focused on the Cannabis Culture’s Toronto flagship locale he owns, while Jodie Emery oversees the franchising and most other aspects of the business.  But even as the government pursues legislation to set up a legal recreational market, the question of whether dispensaries such as theirs will be allowed to operate above ground hangs in the air.   (National Post)

 

RELATED:   Employee insurance plan must pay for medical marijuana 

 

Drug mules

 

Yaroslav Pastukhov

 

TORONTO - 3 current or former Vice journalists independently told the Post that Yaroslav Pastukhov, then Vice Canada's music editor who went by the name Slava Pastuk, personally tried to recruit them as international drug couriers, offering each of them $10,000 to carry illicit cargo hidden in the lining of suitcases from Las Vegas to Australia.  Pastukhov's one-time roommate, a Toronto electronic music artist named Jordan Gardner, now sits in an Australian prison, awaiting sentencing after being caught at Sydney airport with a large stash of cocaine.  (National Post) 

 

TTC union heads fired

 

TORONTO - 17 top union officials representing Toronto Transit Commission employees have been sidelined in what their leader characterized as a virtual takeover by their US parent union.  Bob Kinnear, president of local 113 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said he found out Friday morning that he and the others were out of a job.  The letter from the ATU parent union to the local said they were pushing out its leaders because the local had begun a process that could ultimately lead to leaving, violating the union's Constitution and General Laws (CGL).  (Globe & Mail) 

 

Estimates of convenience

 

EDMONTON - A researcher says the agency that monitors Alberta's energy industry has underestimated the impact of tens of thousands of spills going back decades.  Kevin Timoney, an Edmonton-area consulting biologist, used sophisticated statistical analysis, an extensive research review and comparisons with other jurisdictions to conclude the Alberta Energy Regulator doesn't have a good handle on how much oil and saline water has been released into the environment or remains there.   (CBC)

 

Attacker shot

 

PARIS - A terror probe has been launched after a machete-wielding man was shot while attacking 4 soldiers outside the Louvre.  The suspect was shot 5 times in the stomach and is in a critical condition.  He was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' and reportedly had paint bombs in his backpack.  An unconfirmed report names the suspect as Abdallah EH, 29, an Egyptian man who arrived in France on a flight from Dubai on Jan 26.  After being refused entry to the Louvre, he pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier.  (Daily Mail)  

 

MORE:   Terrorist incident 

 

On the brink, again

 

ATHENS - It is now more than 7 years since the Greek financial crisis erupted and the debt drama has often had a deja vu quality about it.  Bailout negotiations between Athens and its creditors have stalled. The possibility of Grexit, or euro exit, has re-emerged and bond yields have soared. The yield on two-year Greek government bonds has risen from 6% to 10% in less than two weeks as spooked investors have dumped their holdings. And the shrill rhetoric last seen at the height of the crisis in 2015 has returned.  (Guardian UK)

 

PREVIOUS:   Greek government-debt crisis

 

Vanity ads

 

OTTAWA - Canadian is home to its own uniquely annoying ad phenomenon: The 'vanity ad.'  Known to any Canadians with a TV or internet connection, these are taxpayer-funded ads that serve no other purpose other than to assure Canadians that the incumbent government is doing a good job.  And in Canada, these types of ads are truly a non-partisan exercise.   (National Post)

 

Lawyer pleads guilty

 

Loris Cavaliere

 

MONTREAL - A longtime defence lawyer of the Montreal Mafia received a 34-month prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to gangsterism and weapon possession charges.  Loris Cavaliere, 62, was described in court as having 30 years of experience representing members of different organized crime factions, but particularly Italian branches.  Cavaliere was arrested 2 years ago in a major police operation targeting a new alliance believed to be in place between the Montreal Mafia, the Hells Angels and the city's major street gangs.  Cavaliere acted as a bridge of sorts between criminal organizations.  (Montreal Gazette) 

 

Drug bust

 

MONTREAL - The SQ say they have detained 7 men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine.  The men are between the ages of 24 and 52 and were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and suburbs to the north.  Among those arrested was Andrea (Andrew) Scoppa, a convicted drug trafficker known to have ties to the Mafia in Montreal for several years.   (Montreal Gazette) 

 

MORE:   OC raids  

 

Carfentanil in Van

 

VANCOUVER - The ministry says a small number of urine tests conducted over a two-week period at treatment facilities across Metro Vancouver tested positive for carfentanil.  The ministry says 1 or 2 grains of the drug can be fatal and that it is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, the drug at the root of the province's overdose crisis.  The tests were done on 1,766 urine samples and showed 57 of those were positive for carfentanil.    (CP)

 

PREVIOUS:   Dealer gets 14 years   War on Legal Drugs  

 

Lab risks

 

WINNIPEG - More than a dozen employees may have been exposed to potentially dangerous pathogens in incidents at Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory over a 22-month period.  There were 14 cases involving possible exposures in 45 incident reports between Jan 2015 and Oct 2016.  Those incidents include problems with biosafety suits, contaminated needle pricks and equipment malfunctions which led to individuals coming into contact with samples of HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis, among other contaminants.  (CBC) 

 

30 months

 

OTTAWA - A man who stole gold 'pucks' from the Royal Canadian Mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.  Leston Lawrence was convicted of theft in Nov by Ontario Court judge Peter Doody, who noted in his ruling the case was based on circumstantial evidence.  (CP)  

 

MORE:   30 months, fine 

 

Brexit plan published

 

LONDON - The government has published an official policy document setting out its Brexit plans.  The White Paper (.pdf) lays out the government's 'principles' including migration control and 'taking control of our own laws'.   (BBC)

 

MORE:   Brexit white paper

PREVIOUS:   Brexit   

 

Banker jailed

 

LONDON - A corrupt HBOS banker has been locked up for 11 years after he and his cronies 'financially raped' small businesses to fund lavish holidays and sex parties in one of Britain's biggest ever frauds.  Lynden Scourfield, 54, a senior director of HBOS, 'sold his soul' to David Mills by forcing firms that needed to borrow cash to use his friend's crooked consultancy firm.  Behaving like the 'Mafia', they would then use threats and extortion to seize control of the businesses, plundering bank accounts and pocketing massive new loans granted in their name.  (Daily Mail)  

 

MORE:   $300M+ fraud 

 

Correctional officer killed

 

SMYRNA - Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the DOC, was killed in the standoff in the James T Vaughn Correctional Center. After breaching the building at approximately 5am Thursday, authorities were able to locate the other hostage, a female corrections counselor and evacuate her safely from the building.   (Delaware State News) 

 

MORE:   Hostage takers call in demands 

 

Speech cancelled

 

BERKELEY - Police canceled the speech by Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos after, they said, 'an apparently organized violent attack and destruction of property' forced them to evacuate Yiannopoulos to protect him and the hundreds of protesters and audience members. The Berkeley statement blamed the violence - which included fires, the throwing of Molotov cocktails and fireworks thrown at officers - on a 'group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise nonviolent protest.'   (Inside Higher Ed)

 

MORE:    Trump threatens UC Berkeley   Book sales soar after protest

 

Afghan watchdog report

 

KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country.  The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress.   (VOA)

 

REPORT:   SIGAR: Quarterly report 2017 01   .pdf

PREVIOUS:   War in Afghanistan 2015-present 

 

Court challenge

 

VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge.  Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned.  (Globe & Mail)

 

MORE:   Court petition

PREVIOUS:   Conflict argument   2017 BCSC 123    .pdf   Democracy Watch release   Court says it lacks jurisdiction   Decisions are unreviewable   

PREVIOUS:   Greed & Corruption BC    

 

Free man

 

Selva Subbiah

 

TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.'  Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991.   (Sun Media)  

 

MORE:  Serial rapist to be deported 

 

Billionaire abducted

 

Xiao Jianhua

 

HONG KONG - Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest men, is currently in police custody on the mainland.  Xiao was born in China, is a Canadian citizen and holds a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda. He was living in a luxury apartment at the Four Seasons but a group of plain clothes Chinese security agents allegedly escorted him from the hotel across the border to the mainland.  (Guardian UK)  

 

MORE:   Disappeared 

 

Another candidate scandal

 

Francois Fillon

 

PARIS - With the ruling Socialists all but written off, opinion polls suggested the candidate for the centre-right Les Republicans was a shoo-in for the presidency. But in the quicksand of French politics, nothing has gone according to plan.  Francois Fillon, the former prime minister is now stranded on the edge of a cliff, his squeaky-clean reputation jeopardized by suspicions his wife Penelope was paid $970,000 from state funds for a 'fake job' as his parliamentary assistant.   (AFP)

 

MORE:   Fake job scandal    Inquiry widens to look at jobs given to his children   France's messy election

PREVIOUS:   French presidential election 2017

 

MEP refuses to repay funds

 

Marine Le Pen

 

BRUSSELS - Marine Le Pen has refused to repay $320,000 to the European Parliament (751 MEPs) following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds, disregarding a deadline set by the body.  EU authorities have been seeking to recover a total of $366,000 from the far-right leader, who is a lawmaker in the European Parliament but also a leading presidential candidate in France's upcoming presidential election.  The EU Parliament has sought to recover the funds after accusing 2 of Le Pen's parliamentary assistants of in fact working for her National Front party back home.  (AFP)

 

MORE:   EU funds

 

Cops pounce

 

TORONTO - Just 5 hours before the heinous Quebec mosque slaughter, a racially charged and profane social media threat was promising 'bloodshed' Monday at a legendary Toronto landmark and toward the people in it.  Connor Merzetti, 33, was hit with the Criminal Code offences of 'uttering threats' and 'hoax regarding terrorist activity.'   (Sun Media)

 

MORE:   Charged with making hoax threat

 

Suspect charged 

 

        

Victims                              Bissonnette

 

QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.  Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences.  Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval.  (PostMedia) 

 

MORE:   Victims identified   Victims shot in the back   Lone gunman   Khadir wrongly named   Mosque posts video   What happened to Bissonnette?   10 minutes of terror            

PREVIOUS:   Quebec City mosque shooting   Timeline   Suspect called police to confess   Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec

 

You're fired

 

Donald Trump 

 

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee was poised to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, just hours after President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his controversial refugee ban in court.   (USA Today)

 

MORE:   Immigration director removed   No assurances that some Canadian will be allowed to enter   Trump puts Iran on notice 

COMMENT:   Is it safe to travel to the US?    Coming wave of litigation

PREVIOUS:   Confusion   Amateur hour   Trump bars   US taking names   US politics

RELATED:   Order reducing regulation    For every new regulation 2 must be revoked   Tweets are Presidential records   Presidential Records Act   Bowling Green massacre

 

Treason charges for officials

 

MOSCOW - 2 of Moscow's top cybersecurity officials are facing treason charges for cooperating with the CIA.  'Sergei Mikhailov and his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchayev, are accused of betraying their oath and working with the CIA,' Interfax said.  Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigations unit at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, was also arrested several weeks ago. (Guardian UK)  

 

Throw cash at the media

 

OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund.  The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report.  (Globe & Mail)

 

REPORT:   Shattered Mirror 

MORE:   CEO blames Google & Facebook  

COMMENT:   Report is profoundly wrong   Fair dealing reform isn't the answer Part 1

RELATED:   Battle to save the truth

 

Stabbing

 

Brian Boucher

 

OTTAWA - Police were called to 1155 Joseph Cyr St at 5:30am Thursday after a stabbing at a home.  Police have identified the victim as Brian Boucher, 24, of Ottawa.   (CBC)

 

MORE:   Victim identified 

 

Suspect sought

 

Gerald Peter Krahn

 

WARBURG - Officers responded about 8:30pm, Sunday, Jan 29 to a report of an injured man in the village of Warburg.  Christopher O'Reilly, 36, was taken to hospital where he later died.  The medical examiner determined O'Reilly's death was a homicide after an autopsy Tuesday.  Police are searching for Gerald Peter Krahn, 29, wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.   (Sun Media)  

 

MORE:   Armed and dangerous 

 

Street race collision

 

SAINT-ESPRIT - SQ say a street race appears to have led to a fatal crash on Highway 25 near the town of Saint-Esprit.  A car crashed into the back of a transport truck early Friday morning and became lodged there.  The driver, a man, was declared dead at the scene.  Police are looking for the driver of another car, a white Subaru Impreza WRX.  (CBC) 

 

Public pain

 

Jen Ward & Roger Chaffin

 

CALGARY - There's rarely been a more shocking, troubling moment in Calgary civic life. A 14-year constable of the Calgary Police Service resigns tearfully in front of the police commission and the police chief, the very people who could have helped her.  Nobody on the commission had any idea what Const. Jen Ward was about to do when she stood up to say she'd been sexually harassed, bullied and then further hounded for reporting her concerns.  (Calgary Herald) 

 

MORE:   Mayor apologizes to bullied cop 

PREVIOUS:   Officer resigns   Officer publicly quits   Officer resigns   Alberta Police 

 

IIO's latest

 

VICTORIA - Const. Sarah Beckett, 32, died in the early morning of April 5, 2016, after her RCMP cruiser was struck by a pickup truck at Peatt Road and Goldstream Ave in Langford.  Kenneth Jacob Fenton, 28, has been charged with impaired driving causing her death.  On Thursday, the IIO said it has filed a report to Crown counsel 'for consideration of charges' in connection with the fatal crash.  According to an IIO statement, before the collision, another RCMP officer tried to pull over the pickup truck. The IIO investigation focused on the actions of that RCMP officer.   (Victoria Times Colonist)   

 

MORE:   Charges to be considered

PREVIOUS:   BC Police

 

Body found

 

VANCOUVER - Police have closed off the seawall by the Second Beach Pool in Vancouver Thursday morning after a man's body was found on the seawall between Second and Third Beaches.  Police say they were called to the area just before 11pm where they found the victim.   (News 1130)  

 

MORE:   Stabbing   Homicide   Homicide   

 

Shooting

 

Dameion McFarland

 

TORONTO - Dameion McFarland, 35, is Toronto's latest homicide victim.  Police were called to 2999 Jane St at 10:17pm on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Shooting    Suspect sought    

 

Parents arrested

 

TIMMINS - On Dec 11, 2016 Police attended Hospital for a report of suspicious injuries to a 4-month old baby.  On Dec 14, 2016 the infant succumbed to its injuries and passed away.  As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been charged with failing to provide necessaries of life to a child as well as causing death by criminal negligence.   (Timmins Today)

 

MORE:   2 charged 

 

MNA will not be charged

 

QUEBEC CITY - Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office has announced MNA Gerry Sklavounos, accused of sexual assault, will not face any charges.  Alice Paquet said Sklavounos sexually assaulted her in 2014.  The Crown said based on the investigation carried out by Quebec City police, prosecutors have determined no criminal act has been committed.   (CBC)

 

Police ID man

 

CP24

 

TORONTO - Police have identified the 39-year-old man fatally shot near the George Brown College St James campus Monday afternoon.  Anastasios Leventis, of Quebec, was pronounced dead at the corner of George St after paramedics arrived at the scene.  (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Shooting was gang related   Police won't disclose   Brother faces OC charges  

 

Senior charged

 

MISSISSAUGA - On Tuesday, police arrested Arnold Kendall, 82, a resident of the Camilla Care Community, 2250 Hurontario St, and charged him in the death of Keith Wood, 79.  Wood was assaulted in the hallway of the facility just before noon Nov 2 and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries.  He died in hospital Nov 16 without ever regaining consciousness.  (Metroland Media)

 

MORE:   Senior charged 

 

Human remains

 

CALGARY - Alberta police are investigating two discoveries of human remains, including a human skull and lower jawbone that were found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, RCMP said Tuesday.  Later on Tuesday, police said additional human remains were found in a wooded area near the Jumping Pound Demonstration Forest on Jan. 29.  (Global)

 

Not guilty

 

CALGARY - Alexander Wagar, 29, smiled as the verdict was delivered by Judge Gerry LeGrandeur, who said he was left with reasonable doubt that a sexual assault had occurred.  Wager was acquitted in 2014 by Judge Robin Camp, who ruled Wagar was a more credible witness than the 19-year-old woman who made the allegation. The Alberta Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal and ordered a new trial.  (CP)

 

Shooting

 

Ali Rizeig

 

TORONTO - Officers were called to the area of Gerrard St E at around 9:30pm Monday after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area.  When police arrived on scene, they found one male victim, who has now been identified as Ali Rizeig, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.  (CP24) 

 

Suspicious death

 

LETHBRIDGE - Police are seeking the public's help in the investigation of the suspicious death of a 61-year-old woman.  Early Sunday morning, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman found by a passerby in the parking lot of an apartment at 37 Berkeley Place W.  The woman, identified as Elizabeth Betty Beaulieu, was pronounced dead at the scene.  (Global)

 

MORE:   Death investigated 

 

Victim identified

 

Francis Le

 

VANCOUVER - Francis Le, 24, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot of the Richmond General Hospital just before midnight Friday with what appeared to be stab wounds.   IHIT says the homicide appears to be targeted and that the victim was known to them. They do not know how he arrived at the hospital.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Identified   Targeted victim   Stabbing

 

Run-and-run victim

 

Jamie Gallon

 

REGINA - Jamie Gallon, 42, was riding his bike on the eastbound lane of Ross Ave near McDonald St before 7:30pm Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.   A passing motorist noticed something lying on the road, went back to inspect it and discovered it was Gallon's body.  (Regina Leader Post)  

 

PREVIOUS:   Hit-and-run

 

NCR

 

HALIFAX - The bodies of Clifford William 'Bill' Ward, his wife Ida and their daughter Ann were found on Jan. 7, 2015, in the burned-out remains of the elder Wards' home on the Old Guysborough Road in Goffs, NS.  Codey Hennigar was subsequently charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder and has admitted to the killings.  But the prosecution and defence have said he is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia.   (CBC)

 

PREVIOUS:   Admitting to killings   More charges   Family member charged   3rd body found   Arrest after fatal fire   Man in custody   

 

Police shooting

 

SALMON ARM - The IIO said the RCMP were responding to a call of a theft in progress at the Xcalibur Car Wash on 10th Ave, around 12:20am Monday.  RCMP said officers arrived to find a man inside one of the wash bays. Police said he attempted to escape in a vehicle and, during an altercation, was shot by police.  The man was transported to hospital.    (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Suspect shot while fleeing police   IIO-2017-0010 

 

Officer injured

 

KEMPTVILLE - OPP are asking witnesses to come forward after an officer was dragged for several metres when a driver fled during a traffic stop in Kemptville.  The Grenville County OPP officer suffered minor injuries, mostly bruising, after he tried to pull over a Honda driver on Tuesday, Jan 24 at 10:30am at the intersection of Clothier St and Pine Hill Road.  A 23-year-old North Grenville, ON, man later turned himself in and was charged with multiple offences.   (CBC)

 

Identified

 

VANCOUVER - Joseph Billy Bustinski, 62, of Vancouver, died Friday night after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Savoy Pub and Hotel.  Police were called to the Savoy at 10:30pm Friday after people reported gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered that someone had set off bear spray inside the hotel, making breathing difficult.  Officers located Bustinski inside the hotel, suffering from a gunshot wound.  (Metro)

 

MORE:   Shooting

PREVIOUS:   Shooting

 

Attackers avoid prison

 

KAMLOOPS - 2 men who attacked a Mountie during a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road won't be going to jail.  Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar 'cowardly bullies flexing their muscles as back-alley thugs,' a BC Supreme Court judge placed both men on house arrest on Friday.  (Kamloops This Week)

 

Targeted shooting

 

VANCOUVER - Hershan 'Shawn' Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Surrey.  Just after 8pm on Jan 26, RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent.  When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds.  (Voice Online)  

 

MORE:   Murder in Surrey   Victim identified

PREVIOUS:   Murder charge dropped  

 

Drive-by shooting

 

SADDLE LAKE - Police are investigating after finding Chavez Boysis, 26, dead in a home in Saddle Lake around 3am on Thursday.  A vehicle drove in the driveway of a home, suspects got out and fired shots at the house. Boysis was standing by the window in the home when one of the rounds hit him.  (Sun Media)

 

MORE:   Targeted shooting    Man shot 

 

Hit-and-run incident

 

VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night.  The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened.  (Tricity News)   

 

MORE:   Pedestrian dies 

 

Inmate death 

 

TORONTO - A fight at Toronto South Detention Centre has left one prisoner dead and another charged with murder.  Police were called around 6:30pm Thursday after a 'physical altercation' broke out between 2 inmates.  Victor Ogundipe, 41, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.  Jalani Hibbert, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.  (Sun Media)    

 

MORE:  Inmate killed

PREVIOUS:   Inmate death   

 

Men charged  

 

Suren Sivananthan  

 

MILTON KEYNES - Police discovered the body of Canadian Suren Sivananthan, 32, on Saturday Jan 21.  Prashanth Thevarasa, 23, Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and a 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, have been charged.  (Trinity Mirror South)    

 

MORE:   Long distance love   Toronto man killed 

 

Guilty

 

LAKESHORE - A judge has found Andrew Williams guilty of dangerous driving and not guilty of criminal negligence.  Williams is the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when he collided with a train, killing 2 of his daughters.  Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the crash on the morning of June 10, 2012. The collision happened at a crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42, outside the town of Lakeshore.   (CBC) 

 

Public mischief

 

MISSISSAUGA - The witness to the apparent abduction of 15-year-old Alyssa Langille from Mississauga last week, which sparked an Amber Alert, has been charged after police claim the event never happened.  Uzma Khan, 32, has been charged with one count of public mischief.  (Toronto Star) 

 

Seriously?

 

EDMONTON - A Camrose man is ticked about his ticket - a $465 traffic violation issued by Edmonton police - for having a cracked driver's licence.  To put the fine in perspective, someone caught looking at their cellphone while driving could expect a distracted driving ticket for $287.  (CBC)

 

MORE:   Another side to the story  

 

Arrest, warrant issued

 

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau

 

MONCTON - Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry, 47, and a warrant issued.  The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight.  When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Ave with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  Kimberly Cormier, 45, has also been charged with second-degree murder.  She was arrested Wednesday.  (Global)  

 

MORE:   Charges laid    2 charged 

 

Arrests

 

PRINCE GEORGE - 3 people have been arrested following Wednesday's double homicide.  Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West both remain in custody, charged with 2 counts of murder.  A third suspect was arrested after an RCMP emergency response team converged on a home in the Caledonia Mobile Home Park on North Nechako Road Thursday.  (Prince George Citizen)

 

MORE:   Charged

PREVIOUS:   Double homicide   Targeted   Double homicide 
 

Friday, February 03, 2017

