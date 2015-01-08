   Prime Time Crime

So much for electoral reform

OTTAWA - Justin Trudeau's promise of electoral reform is dead. Back in 2015, the Liberals said unequivocally that that federal election would be the last one under first-past-the-post. They repeated that pledge over and over. But then on Wednesday, Canada's new democratic institutions minister made it clear that changing Canada's electoral system is not in her mandate. (CBC)

MORE: Trudeau breaks voting reform pledge

COMMENT: Say goodbye to electoral reform Bad form

PREVIOUS: Life in a banana republic

Expanding, legal or not

TORONTO - Marc Emery is focused on the Cannabis Culture’s Toronto flagship locale he owns, while Jodie Emery oversees the franchising and most other aspects of the business. But even as the government pursues legislation to set up a legal recreational market, the question of whether dispensaries such as theirs will be allowed to operate above ground hangs in the air. (National Post)

RELATED: Employee insurance plan must pay for medical marijuana

Drug mules

Yaroslav Pastukhov

TORONTO - 3 current or former Vice journalists independently told the Post that Yaroslav Pastukhov, then Vice Canada's music editor who went by the name Slava Pastuk, personally tried to recruit them as international drug couriers, offering each of them $10,000 to carry illicit cargo hidden in the lining of suitcases from Las Vegas to Australia. Pastukhov's one-time roommate, a Toronto electronic music artist named Jordan Gardner, now sits in an Australian prison, awaiting sentencing after being caught at Sydney airport with a large stash of cocaine. (National Post)

TTC union heads fired

TORONTO - 17 top union officials representing Toronto Transit Commission employees have been sidelined in what their leader characterized as a virtual takeover by their US parent union. Bob Kinnear, president of local 113 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said he found out Friday morning that he and the others were out of a job. The letter from the ATU parent union to the local said they were pushing out its leaders because the local had begun a process that could ultimately lead to leaving, violating the union's Constitution and General Laws (CGL). (Globe & Mail)

Estimates of convenience

EDMONTON - A researcher says the agency that monitors Alberta's energy industry has underestimated the impact of tens of thousands of spills going back decades. Kevin Timoney, an Edmonton-area consulting biologist, used sophisticated statistical analysis, an extensive research review and comparisons with other jurisdictions to conclude the Alberta Energy Regulator doesn't have a good handle on how much oil and saline water has been released into the environment or remains there. (CBC)

Attacker shot

PARIS - A terror probe has been launched after a machete-wielding man was shot while attacking 4 soldiers outside the Louvre. The suspect was shot 5 times in the stomach and is in a critical condition. He was shouting 'Allahu Akbar' and reportedly had paint bombs in his backpack. An unconfirmed report names the suspect as Abdallah EH, 29, an Egyptian man who arrived in France on a flight from Dubai on Jan 26. After being refused entry to the Louvre, he pulled out the weapon and was shot by a soldier. (Daily Mail)

MORE: Terrorist incident

On the brink, again

ATHENS - It is now more than 7 years since the Greek financial crisis erupted and the debt drama has often had a deja vu quality about it. Bailout negotiations between Athens and its creditors have stalled. The possibility of Grexit, or euro exit, has re-emerged and bond yields have soared. The yield on two-year Greek government bonds has risen from 6% to 10% in less than two weeks as spooked investors have dumped their holdings. And the shrill rhetoric last seen at the height of the crisis in 2015 has returned. (Guardian UK)

PREVIOUS: Greek government-debt crisis

Vanity ads

OTTAWA - Canadian is home to its own uniquely annoying ad phenomenon: The 'vanity ad.' Known to any Canadians with a TV or internet connection, these are taxpayer-funded ads that serve no other purpose other than to assure Canadians that the incumbent government is doing a good job. And in Canada, these types of ads are truly a non-partisan exercise. (National Post)

Lawyer pleads guilty

Loris Cavaliere

MONTREAL - A longtime defence lawyer of the Montreal Mafia received a 34-month prison sentence on Wednesday after pleading guilty to gangsterism and weapon possession charges. Loris Cavaliere, 62, was described in court as having 30 years of experience representing members of different organized crime factions, but particularly Italian branches. Cavaliere was arrested 2 years ago in a major police operation targeting a new alliance believed to be in place between the Montreal Mafia, the Hells Angels and the city's major street gangs. Cavaliere acted as a bridge of sorts between criminal organizations. (Montreal Gazette)

Drug bust

MONTREAL - The SQ say they have detained 7 men who allegedly imported and trafficked cocaine. The men are between the ages of 24 and 52 and were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and suburbs to the north. Among those arrested was Andrea (Andrew) Scoppa, a convicted drug trafficker known to have ties to the Mafia in Montreal for several years. (Montreal Gazette)

MORE: OC raids

Carfentanil in Van

VANCOUVER - The ministry says a small number of urine tests conducted over a two-week period at treatment facilities across Metro Vancouver tested positive for carfentanil. The ministry says 1 or 2 grains of the drug can be fatal and that it is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl, the drug at the root of the province's overdose crisis. The tests were done on 1,766 urine samples and showed 57 of those were positive for carfentanil. (CP)

PREVIOUS: Dealer gets 14 years War on Legal Drugs

Lab risks

WINNIPEG - More than a dozen employees may have been exposed to potentially dangerous pathogens in incidents at Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory over a 22-month period. There were 14 cases involving possible exposures in 45 incident reports between Jan 2015 and Oct 2016. Those incidents include problems with biosafety suits, contaminated needle pricks and equipment malfunctions which led to individuals coming into contact with samples of HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis, among other contaminants. (CBC)

30 months

OTTAWA - A man who stole gold 'pucks' from the Royal Canadian Mint by hiding them in his rectum to evade metal detectors has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Leston Lawrence was convicted of theft in Nov by Ontario Court judge Peter Doody, who noted in his ruling the case was based on circumstantial evidence. (CP)

MORE: 30 months, fine

Brexit plan published

LONDON - The government has published an official policy document setting out its Brexit plans. The White Paper (.pdf) lays out the government's 'principles' including migration control and 'taking control of our own laws'. (BBC)

MORE: Brexit white paper

PREVIOUS: Brexit

Banker jailed

LONDON - A corrupt HBOS banker has been locked up for 11 years after he and his cronies 'financially raped' small businesses to fund lavish holidays and sex parties in one of Britain's biggest ever frauds. Lynden Scourfield, 54, a senior director of HBOS, 'sold his soul' to David Mills by forcing firms that needed to borrow cash to use his friend's crooked consultancy firm. Behaving like the 'Mafia', they would then use threats and extortion to seize control of the businesses, plundering bank accounts and pocketing massive new loans granted in their name. (Daily Mail)

MORE: $300M+ fraud

Correctional officer killed

SMYRNA - Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year veteran of the DOC, was killed in the standoff in the James T Vaughn Correctional Center. After breaching the building at approximately 5am Thursday, authorities were able to locate the other hostage, a female corrections counselor and evacuate her safely from the building. (Delaware State News)

MORE: Hostage takers call in demands

Speech cancelled

BERKELEY - Police canceled the speech by Breitbart writer Milo Yiannopoulos after, they said, 'an apparently organized violent attack and destruction of property' forced them to evacuate Yiannopoulos to protect him and the hundreds of protesters and audience members. The Berkeley statement blamed the violence - which included fires, the throwing of Molotov cocktails and fireworks thrown at officers - on a 'group of about 150 masked agitators who came onto campus and interrupted an otherwise nonviolent protest.' (Inside Higher Ed)

MORE: Trump threatens UC Berkeley Book sales soar after protest

Afghan watchdog report

KABUL - An American watchdog says Afghan national security forces lost about 7,000 personnel in the first 11 months of 2016 and the US-backed government controls less than 60% of the country. The findings are part of a new quarterly report the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko released Wednesday, after submitting it to the US Congress. (VOA)

REPORT: SIGAR: Quarterly report 2017 01 .pdf

PREVIOUS: War in Afghanistan 2015-present

Court challenge

VANCOUVER - The BC government's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been tainted by hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the project's owner and the oil industry to the BC Liberal party, say advocacy groups in a newly filed court challenge. Democracy Watch and the Pipe-Up network filed court documents Tuesday that argue the province's environmental assessment certificate for Kinder Morgan's $6.8B project should be overturned. (Globe & Mail)

MORE: Court petition

PREVIOUS: Conflict argument 2017 BCSC 123 .pdf Democracy Watch release Court says it lacks jurisdiction Decisions are unreviewable

P REVIOUS: Greed & Corruption BC

Free man

Selva Subbiah

TORONTO - Malaysian police plan to closely monitor serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah when he begins the return flight to his homeland Sunday but say he is a 'free man.' Subbiah has finished his 24-year sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women in the Toronto area in the late 1980s until caught in 1991. (Sun Media)

MORE: Serial rapist to be deported

Billionaire abducted

Xiao Jianhua

HONG KONG - Xiao Jianhua, one of China's richest men, is currently in police custody on the mainland. Xiao was born in China, is a Canadian citizen and holds a diplomatic passport from Antigua and Barbuda. He was living in a luxury apartment at the Four Seasons but a group of plain clothes Chinese security agents allegedly escorted him from the hotel across the border to the mainland. (Guardian UK)

MORE: Disappeared

Another candidate scandal

Francois Fillon

PARIS - With the ruling Socialists all but written off, opinion polls suggested the candidate for the centre-right Les Republicans was a shoo-in for the presidency. But in the quicksand of French politics, nothing has gone according to plan. Francois Fillon, the former prime minister is now stranded on the edge of a cliff, his squeaky-clean reputation jeopardized by suspicions his wife Penelope was paid $970,000 from state funds for a 'fake job' as his parliamentary assistant. (AFP)

MORE: Fake job scandal Inquiry widens to look at jobs given to his children France's messy election

PREVIOUS: French presidential election 2017

MEP refuses to repay funds

Marine Le Pen

BRUSSELS - Marine Le Pen has refused to repay $320,000 to the European Parliament (751 MEPs) following allegations the French far-right leader misused funds, disregarding a deadline set by the body. EU authorities have been seeking to recover a total of $366,000 from the far-right leader, who is a lawmaker in the European Parliament but also a leading presidential candidate in France's upcoming presidential election. The EU Parliament has sought to recover the funds after accusing 2 of Le Pen's parliamentary assistants of in fact working for her National Front party back home. (AFP)

MORE: EU funds

Cops pounce

TORONTO - Just 5 hours before the heinous Quebec mosque slaughter, a racially charged and profane social media threat was promising 'bloodshed' Monday at a legendary Toronto landmark and toward the people in it. Connor Merzetti, 33, was hit with the Criminal Code offences of 'uttering threats' and 'hoax regarding terrorist activity.' (Sun Media)

MORE: Charged with making hoax threat

Suspect charged

Victims Bissonnette

QUEBEC CITY - Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with 6 counts of first-degree murder and 5 counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm. Bissonnette was not charged with any terrorism-related offences. Bissonnette was a student at Universite Laval. (PostMedia)

MORE: Victims identified Victims shot in the back Lone gunman Khadir wrongly named Mosque posts video What happened to Bissonnette? 10 minutes of terror

PREVIOUS: Quebec City mosque shooting Timeline Suspect called police to confess Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec

You're fired

Donald Trump

WASHINGTON - The Senate Judiciary Committee was poised to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, just hours after President Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she refused to defend his controversial refugee ban in court. (USA Today)

MORE: Immigration director removed No assurances that some Canadian will be allowed to enter Trump puts Iran on notice

COMMENT: Is it safe to travel to the US? Coming wave of litigation

PREVIOUS: Confusion Amateur hour Trump bars US taking names US politics

RELATED: Order reducing regulation For every new regulation 2 must be revoked Tweets are Presidential records Presidential Records Act Bowling Green massacre

Treason charges for officials

MOSCOW - 2 of Moscow's top cybersecurity officials are facing treason charges for cooperating with the CIA. 'Sergei Mikhailov and his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchayev, are accused of betraying their oath and working with the CIA,' Interfax said. Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigations unit at cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, was also arrested several weeks ago. (Guardian UK)

Throw cash at the media

OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund. The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report. (Globe & Mail)

REPORT: Shattered Mirror

MORE: CEO blames Google & Facebook

COMMENT: Report is profoundly wrong Fair dealing reform isn't the answer Part 1

RELATED: Battle to save the truth