           

                             

Prime Time Crime is collected and published by Leo Knight, a former Canadian police officer, security expert and media commentator.  Site edited by Chris.  Created Jan. 2003

   Prime Time Crime

 

Click on Headlines for the full story

POLICE LINE   DO NOT CROSS

POLICE LINE   DO NOT CROSS

 

Blog with Leo

 

Column Index

 

Contributing Writers

 

Recent Headline Index

 

Entertainment Stuff

 

Links

 

Crime Links

 

Canadian Media

 

Canadian Publications

 

US Media

 

International Publications

 

Canadian Police

 

Selected Links

 

 

Google Language tools

 

Memorial Ribbon Society

Officer Down

 

Have we missed a good story? Click here to send us the link.

 

Disclaimer

 

Truck bomb

 

ARISH - A suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into an Egyptian security checkpoint outside a police building in northern Sinai - killing at least 10 people and wounding 22.  The bombing, on the coastal city of el-Arish, was followed by several smaller explosions as militants wearing black masks fired rocket-propelled grenades at troops guarding the checkpoint.  9 of the confirmed dead are policemen and 3 floors of the police station were destroyed in the attack.  (Independent UK) 

 

Officer shot

 

       

Debra Clayton     Markeith Loyd

 

ORLANDO - An Orlando police officer was shot and killed Monday morning on Princeton St and the suspect - wanted in a homicide - is at large.  Official identified the shooter as Markeith Loyd, 43.  Deputies had been on the lookout for Lloyd for weeks because of a murder warrant: He's accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24, in Dec.   (Orlando Sentinel)

 

MORE:   Officer ID'd   Shot officer dies   Officer shot   Ex-boyfriend named as suspect

 

Charged

 

Sara, Grace Packer & Jacob Sullivan

 

ABINGTON - The District Attorney's Office announced Sunday morning that it was charging Sara Packer, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, 14, with homicide and related offenses in the death of her daughter.  The missing 14-year-old Abington teen found dismembered in Luzerne County was killed by her adoptive mother and mother's boyfriend as part of a rape-murder fantasy the 2 shared.  (Philadelphia Inquirer)  

 

MORE:   Charged   Mom, boyfriend charged

 

Bulk data collection

 

OTTAWA - Canada's domestic spy service has been trying to figure out ways of obtaining 'bulk data' to better feed the holdings of its secretive analytics centre, newly released records show.  The memo from July 19, 2012 urged all of CSIS to figure out how to better contribute to holdings of the Operational Data Analysis Centre.  (Globe & Mail)

 

PREVIOUS:   Big Brother surveillance 

 

Why electricity cost of much

 

TORONTO - Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade's worth of policy choices have made it that way.  (Globe & Mail)

 

PREVIOUS:   Regulators 

 

Spotlight on WCBs

 

TORONTO - They are the first port of call for workers hurt on the job. But when decisions are made about accident victims with complex injuries, a new study suggests doctors feel sidelined by workers' compensation boards.  The report, conducted by the Institute for Work and Health, examined the role of doctors and other health care professionals in workers' compensation across 4 provinces. It found doctors treating workers with complicated or prolonged conditions were frustrated by an 'opaque and confusing' system where their views on a safe return to work after an accident appeared to sometimes be ignored by case managers with no medical training.  (Toronto Star)

 

16 arrested

 

PARIS - French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year.  Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewelry worth around $9.5M when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in Oct.  Police swooped in the Paris region and the south of France following the discovery of DNA at the luxury Paris residence where Kardashian was robbed.  (AFP)       

 

PREVIOUS:    Kardashian Paris jewel heist   Kardashian robbed   Kim Kardashian  

 

Gilded cage

 

NEW YORK - Dan Zhong's two-story home in Livingston, New Jersey, is unremarkable by suburban standards, but the businessman's lawyers have told a judge he is willing to pay $144,000 per month to turn the place into a private jail where he can comfortably await trial on charges he exploited immigrant Chinese laborers.  His proposal is the latest example of wealthy people facing potentially long prison terms who have asked to finance their own, extravagant house arrests, highlighting inequities between them and defendants of lesser means who languish behind bars and spawning a cottage industry of former federal agents and police officers working as private guards.  (AP) 

 

50% wage hike

 

CARACAS - Starting in January, when the pay hike will take effect, millions of public and private sector workers will have the right to a total income of 104,358 bolivars per month, equivalent to $154. Venezuela's biggest employer, Fedecamaras, said that the pay increase was announced 'without consultation' and could reduce employment and result in the closure of companies that cannot deal with the hike.  (EFE)  

 

MORE:   Hyperinflation

PREVIOUS:   Cartels

 

Market suicide bombing

 

BAGHDAD - A suicide bomber blew up a car at the entrance of Baghdad's main vegetable market on Sunday, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens.  (AFP)

 

MORE:   At least 23 killed in bombings

PREVIOUS:   Market bombing   Suicide bomber 

 

Truck rams pedestrians

 

JERUSALEM - 4 Israeli officer cadets were killed in Jerusalem on Sunday and a dozen wounded when a Palestinian attacker driving a truck ploughed into them deliberately.  Among the wounded 3 were described as in a serious condition.  The attack took place as a large group of Israeli soldiers visited a scenic outlook overlooking modern Jerusalem and the Old City. Police later identified the driver as a Palestinian from Jabel Mukaber.  (Guardian UK)

 

MORE:   Terror attack    Victims ID'd as police arrest 9

 

Deadly cold

 

A cold wave across Europe has left at least 23 dead in the past 2 days, including several migrants and homeless people, authorities said Saturday, with the frigid temperatures expected to continue through the weekend.  10 of the latest victims of the cold perished in Poland where temperatures were as low as -14 degrees Celsius on Saturday.  In Italy in the past 48 hours the cold has been blamed for 7 deaths, including 5 homeless people, 2 of them Polish nationals.   (AFP)

 

MORE:   Deadly toll on migrants     Icy spell grips much of Europe  

 

Dream home a crime scene

 

EDMONTON - You've spent your evenings and weekends touring potential new homes with your real estate agent.  Then you sign the contract, move into your dream home - and find out someone has been murdered there.  Disclosure rules vary across Canada.  In MB, real estate agents are required to disclose when the property has been a grow op. In QC, full disclosure of anything that might affect the buyer is the rule, including criminal activities and even reports of hauntings.  Here in AB, it's buyer beware when it comes to properties where violent crimes or other illegal activities have taken place.  But unless you ask, you may not learn that the dream home where you want to raise your kids used to be a grow op or a meth lab if no modifications were made to the home.  (CBC)

 

Fake news crackdown

 

The 'fake news' scare is making its way around the world, with Germany and Indonesia readying government programs to begin monitoring for and censoring online content they deem 'fake.'  Actual fake news mainly takes the form of click-bait articles posted by news mills for profit, and it's mainly these stories that are cited by news outlets touting the fake-news narrative.  The controversy about the topic isn't around actual fake news, but rather the fact that 'fake news' lists have often bundled together fake news websites with right-leaning news websites.  The concern is that governments could have a means to repress opposing voices simply by including legitimate political opinion and reportage on 'fake news' lists. (Epoch Times)

 

PREVIOUS:  Misinformation on disinformation   Disinformation   Misinformation   Fake news of 2016

 

Voices in his head

 

Esteban Santiago

 

FORT LAUDERDALE - Federal officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing 5 people and wounding 8, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence.  The gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in Nov and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care.  (Alaska Dispatch)  

 

MORE:   Fort Lauderdale airport shooting   Suspect arrested

PREVIOUS:   Airport shooting   Fast facts   Gunman ID'd

 

Fuel truck blast

 

AZAZ - A fuel truck exploded in the busy center of a rebel-held town near Syria's border with Turkey on Jan 7, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens more.  The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 43 people, mostly civilians, were killed when the tanker blew up in front of a courthouse in the northern Syrian town of Azaz.  (Hurriyet Daily News)   

 

MORE:   Truck bomb    Fuel tanker bomb 

 

Latest sin lawsuit

 

OAKLAND - Coca-Cola and an industry group face accusations in a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy groups that they tried to cover up links between drinking sugary beverages and harmful health effects such as obesity and diabetes.  The Center for Science in the Public Interest and the Praxis Project, a non-profit group, sued the beverage company and the American Beverage Association this week in the federal district court in Oakland, Calif.   (NY Times) 

 

Entitled to share the pain

 

MEXICO CITY - Mexico will reduce by 10% the sum allocated towards the salaries of senior public servants of the federal administration for the first quarter of 2017.  President Enrique Peña Nieto announced the measure on Thursday and said he understands the anger over the increase in gas prices in Mexico, a measure that came into effect on Jan. 1 and has sparked widespread protests in the country.   (LAHT)

 

MORE:   Residents use clubs and machetes to repel looters 

PREVIOUS:   Gas price protest

 

Value of terms and conditions

 

CBC's Marketplace worked with experts to create a simple horoscope app as a way to show how much Canadians can unknowingly reveal about themselves when they install an app on an Android smartphone.  In downloading the app, which does little more than provide astrological advice, the 8 people Marketplace approached in downtown Toronto gave us access to their location, their phone's camera, even their microphone.  These are just some of the permissions many app designers seek in the lengthy terms and conditions agreements app users are required to accept.  (CBC)

 

Story of Kinder Morgans approval

 

OTTAWA - Just 3 days after the Oct 19, 2015 federal election, a half-dozen of the most powerful political insiders in the country gathered for dinner in the Byward Market, a historic section of the nation's capital filled with high-end restaurants, boutiques, courtyards and artisan shops.   (PostMedia)

 

COMMENT:   Cherish your suffering

PREVIOUS:   Corporate scandals

 

Cybersecurity feud

 

WASHINGTON - On Friday, top US intelligence officials meet a skeptical Donald Trump to convince him that Moscow orchestrated a series of hacks during the 2016 election campaign. Here's a primer on the latest developments and who stands where on the issue.  (Globe & Mail)  

 

REPORT:   Background to assessing Russian activities and intentions in recent US elections   .pdf 

MORE:   Classified report going to Trump 

 

Canadian arrested

 

KARS - A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting the country's president in comments posted on Facebook.  Ece Heper, 50, was arrested in the city of Kars and charged on Dec 30.  Heper, a dual Canadian-Turkish citizen, had been in the country since mid-Nov.  Since becoming president in 2014, Recep Tayyip Eudogan has filed about 2,000 defamation cases under a previously seldom-used law that bars insulting the president.  (CP)

 

MORE:   Canadian detained 

 

Tax loopholes

 

OTTAWA - There's been a lot of outrage over a new report that shows that Canada's wealthiest CEOs are paid 193 times more than the average Canadian. But there's an even darker side to the story. Ordinary taxpayers are subsidizing those multimillion-dollar salaries, courtesy of loopholes in our tax system.  (Huffington Post)

 

Anniversary money

 

OTTAWA - The federal government is spending half a billion dollars to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Confederation - with everything from a cross-country RV tour to a Parliament Hill extravaganza marking the occasion.  The largest share of the money - $300M - is being delivered by regional development agencies through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.  Recipients are required to post black-and-white signs that tout the federal contributions in their facilities until March 31, 2018.  (Globe & Mail)

 

COMMENT:    Unicorns and rainbows budgeting

PREVIOUS:    150 celebrations   Queen says 150th an opportunity   Sponsorship Scandal

RELATED:   Order of Canada 2016   Canada on track for decades of deficits   Trip kept secret to protect privacy 

 

Girl bombers killed

 

MADAGALI - Self-defence fighters Wednesday killed 3 girl suicide bombers targeting a bustling market in NE Nigeria.  The civilian fighters who work alongside the army challenged the girls as they approached a village near Madagali town.  The girls began running at the checkpoint and the fighters shot the girl in the lead, activating her explosives and killing her and a companion. The third girl tried to flee and was gunned down.  (AP)

 

Guilty

 

CHICAGO - Jurors found 6 men, including Hobos leader Gregory 'Bowlegs' Chester, 39, and notorious assassin Paris 'Poleroski' Poe, 36, guilty of a racketeering conspiracy and 5 murders committed amid a 10-year reign of terror on Chicago's South and West sides.  Also convicted of the conspiracy were Arnold Council, 40; Gabriel Bush, 37; William Ford, 37, and Derrick Vaughn, 30. Prosecutors have previously tied the gang to as many as 9 killings.  (Chicago Sun Times)  

 

MORE:   Hobos convicted 

PREVIOUS:   Deadly year   Chicago murders 2016   762 murders   First 2 murders of 2017 

 

4 arrested

 

CHICAGO - 4 black teens have been arrested after sickening footage of a young white man allegedly being held hostage, beaten and tortured was live-streamed on Facebook.  2 men and 2 women, believed to all be aged 18, were taken into custody by Chicago police on Wednesday after authorities were made aware of the 30-minute social media video. It is believed the victim, a young man in his teens or early 20s, went to school with one of the suspects and has special needs.  (Daily Mail) 

  

MORE:   Teens charged with Hate Crime

 

Lawsuit grows

 

CARACAS - Canadian Gold miner Crystallex - which is owed $1.4B by Venezuela for the 2011 unlawful expropriation of its Las Cristinas gold mine project - launched suits against both Russia's state controlled oil company Rosneft and PDVSA's bondholders for the 'fraudulent receipt' of Venezuela's US refiner Citgo in US Federal Court in Delaware.   (LAHT)

 

MORE:    US charges 2 more

PREVIOUS:  Mortgaged to Russia   PDVSA   Rosneft.  Citgo   PDVSA said in a defensive statement   Venezuela uses Chinese bank   Corporate scandals   Cartels 

 

Solution to distracted driving?

 

Incredibly simple sonar-based system cancels a driver's phone features using a car's existing speakers.  (PostMedia)

 

Swamp blow back

 

Bob Goodlatte

 

WASHINGTON - A day of pageantry to open the 115th Congress and usher in a new period of Republican governance was overtaken Tuesday by an embarrassing reversal on ethics oversight, with the GOP gripped by internal division and many lawmakers seeking to shield themselves from extensive scrutiny.  They awoke Tuesday to an intense public outcry. Then, shortly after 10am, came the loudest objection of all: A pair of tweets from President-elect Donald Trump scolding Congress for making the weakening of the ethics watchdog its 'number 1 act and priority.'   (Washington Post)

 

MORE:   Concern that hearings for Trump's picks are coming before ethics review

PREVIOUS:    US lawmakers grow their swamp   US throws out ethics   OCE

COMMENT:   Ethics disaster   US dark ages 

 

The Canada experiment

 

As 2017 begins, Canada may be the last immigrant nation left standing. Our government believes in the value of immigration, as does the majority of the population. We took in an estimated 300,000 newcomers in 2016, including 48,000 refugees, and we want them to become citizens; around 85% of permanent residents eventually do. Recently there have been concerns about bringing in single Arab men, but otherwise Canada welcomes people from all faiths and corners. The greater Toronto area is now the most diverse city on the planet, with half its residents born outside the country; Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Montreal aren't far behind. Annual immigration accounts for roughly 1% of the country's current population of 36M.  (Guardian UK) 

 

Canadian killed

 

Nazzareno Tassone   Ryan Lock

 

TORONTO - Eager to 'do something about the scourge of IS,' Nazzareno Tassone left Edmonton in late June and made his way to Syria to join Kurdish fighters on the frontlines against the terrorist group.  On Dec 22, an IS propaganda outfit posted photos of the bodies of 2 Western-looking fighters it said had been killed in western Syria.  On Tuesday, the Kurdish YPG militia announced that Tassone had indeed died on Dec 21, along with a British volunteer fighter, Ryan Lock. (National Post) 

 

Annual car torching

 

PARIS - Vandals in France set alight 945 parked cars on New Year's Eve in an arson rampage that has become a sinister annual 'tradition,' amid a row over whether the government had sought to play down the figures.  (Telegraph UK)

 

PREVIOUS:   2015 - 940 cars torched    2014 - 1067 set ablaze  

 

Bureaucratic tax avoidance

 

Jean-Claude Juncker

 

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, spent years in his previous role as Luxembourg's prime minister secretly blocking EU efforts to tackle tax avoidance by multinational corporations, leaked documents reveal.  Years' worth of confidential German diplomatic cables provide a candid account of Luxembourg's obstructive maneuvers inside one of Brussels' most secretive committees.   (Guardian UK)   

 

PREVIOUS:    Global meltdown-wealth   Luxembourg leaks    

 

Stabbed man dies

 

OSHAWA - A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after walking into a police station in Oshawa with multiple stab wounds Sunday night.  Police said the man made his way to the Central East Division station around 6:30pm and indicated he was stabbed.  The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital Monday morning.   (Global)  

 

Police shooting

 

Lorenzo Bearspaw

 

MORLEY - A man shot by RCMP on the Stoney Nakoda reserve on Saturday has died.  Ralph Stephens, 27, was fatally shot as police executed a warrant for first-degree murder charges in the death of Lorenzo Bearspaw, also 27, who was reported missing on Jan 3 by a family member.   Police said they found Bearspaw's body about 12:30pm on Jan 6 on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.  RCMP also identified 2 other suspects in the death of Bearspaw - John Stephens, 29, and Deangelo Powderface, 22.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Suspect dead   Suspect shot   Man killed during investigation  

 

Shooting death inquiry

 

Don Dunphy

 

MITCHELLS BROOK - Don Dunphy's daughter told a judicial inquiry Monday that her father was a good-hearted man who smoked marijuana regularly to cope with pain, and that she quickly lost confidence in the police investigation into his April 2015 shooting death.  Meghan Dunphy, the first witness at a St. John's inquiry into how Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth shot her father in his Mitchells Brook home, broke down in tears soon after she took the stand.   (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Inquiry - why police shot Dunphy 

 

Who was Samuel Maloney

 

Samuel Maloney

 

LONDON, ON - A fixture at dorm parties and other student events, Samuel Maloney led a busy social life at his Western University residence.  Though the first-year computer science student was almost twice as old as his teenage friends at Western's Ontario Hall - he told them he was 21 - Maloney was fitting in well.  But the 35-year-old - who was shot dead by London police in a standoff 2 days before Christmas - had been secretly living a double life.   (PostMedia)

 

PREVIOUS:   They're going to shoot you   Cop shot with a crossbow   Police shooting   Fatal shooting   

 

Arson at another hair salon

 

MONTREAL - Police say they believe a major fire at a commercial building in the Vimont neighbourhood was deliberately set.  The fire began early Monday morning at a building on Rene-Laennec Boulevard that houses hair salon Streakz Coiffure.  Police confirmed another Streakz Salon was firebombed last week and that both businesses are owned by the same person.   (CBC)

 

PREVIOUS:   Mafia tied hair salon firebombed   Series of arsons

 

Shooting

 

TORONTO - Police received a call about the shooting near Queen St E and Sherbourne St, at 7:45am.  The man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.  (CBC)

 

MORE:   Victim dies in hospital    Shooting   

 

Identified

 

Sean Dunn

 

KAMLOOPS - Police identified Sean Patrick Dunn, 42, as the man pronounced dead in the area of 400-block of Tranquille Road.  Emergency crews were called following reports of a fight in progress about 3amm Dec 30.  (Kamloops This Week)  

 

MORE:   Victim named

PREVIOUS:   Fight death    

 

Identified

 

NANAIMO - The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who was found deceased in downtown Nanaimo on Jan. 2.  He was Jerry Patrick Jimmy, 27.  The BC Coroners Service and Nanaimo RCMP continue to investigate the death of Jimmy, whose body was found Jan. 2 lying between two cars at the Budget Car and Truck Rental shortly after 8am.  RCMP have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.   (Nanaimo Bulletin)

  

PREVIOUS:   Body found 

 

Charges pile up

 

Bob Kissner

 

KINGSVILLE - Fire chief Bob Kissner - already accused of sex offences involving a minor - is facing additional charges involving 3 more underage victims.  OPP announced that as a result of the investigation 6 additional charges have been laid against Kissner.  The new charges stem from 3 more alleged victims who have spoken with police.   (PostMedia)

 

15 years

 

EDMONTON - A woman who pleaded guilty to beating her husband to death was sentenced to 15 years in prison.  Nyuk Len Hwang, 55, was charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of Teck Hwang, 56. However, the Crown accepted her plea to the lesser offence of manslaughter.  Nyuk Hwang had tried to plead guilty to manslaughter in Nov 2016 at the start of her jury trial, but the Crown refused to accept it then.  (Sun Media)

 

MORE:   15 years

PREVIOUS:   Husband beaten to death   Wife charged   Wife in custody  

 

SIU investigating

 

TORONTO - A 60-year-old woman who apparently fell from a window in the city's west end on Monday morning has died of her injuries.  The SIU is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.  Police and paramedics responded to a call about a person who was injured and in distress at a residence on St Clarens Ave around 4:30am on Monday.   According to the SIU officers found the injured woman between the residence and another house shortly after arriving on scene.   (Toronto Star) 

 

Child porn tip

 

LONDON, ON - Police say they were notified Wednesday by the Queensland Police Service that images of a young girl were being shared through a website located in Russia.  They say officer searched a home in the city on Thursday and seized a mobile phone and several computer devices.  Police say a 40-year-old London man has been arrested and faces 11 charges.  They say the accused is not being identified to protect the identity of the alleged victim.  (CP)

 

Deadly fire was arson

 

TORONTO - A fire that killed 4 people at a seniors' public housing complex in Toronto last year was arson, officials have concluded.  The blaze began in leather chairs at the intersection of 2 hallways on the fifth floor of the building in Scarborough on Feb 5.  The 4 who died were found by firefighters on the fifth floor of the Neilson Road building.  Authorities have not released their identities, but family members have previously identified 3 of them as married couple Hyacinth and Charles Roberts and Azeema Khan-Safraj, 86.  (Globe & Mail) 

 

PREVIOUS:   Fire leaves questions 

 

Officer injured

 

LONGUEUIL - A police officer was seriously injured Friday morning, after a crash on Highway 116 in Saint-Hubert.  Officers were attempting to intercept a vehicle on the highway, near the intersection of Edouard Boulevard at around 5am, when the suspect fled and hit a police cruiser.  One officer was rushed to hospital with serious upper body injuries.  (Global)  

 

MORE:   Officer injured 

 

Police shooting

 

VANCOUVER - A RCMP officer has shot a man in North Surrey, after he confronted the officer with a knife.  On Thursday, at about 7am, Surrey RCMP responded to a domestic dispute, which apparently involved reportedly being stabbed in a basement suite of a home, in the 12000 block of 100 Ave.  When the Mounties first arrived, an RCMP officer was confronted by an armed man.  (Surrey Leader)

 

Bureaucrats use fees

 

REGINA - Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy Commissioner has rebuked the provincial government for demanding $180,000 for documents about the Global Transportation Hub land deal.  Last spring, the GTH provided an estimate of $112,000, while the Ministry of Highways asked for $70,000 in response to a series of Freedom of Information requests.  Back in Nov, the commissioner issued another report chastising the Ministry of Highways for its 'excessive delays' in responding to GTH-related access requests.  (CBC)

 

Murders, suicide

  

Lionel Desmond

  

UPPER BIG TRACADIE - The deceased are Lionel Desmond, 33, his wife, Shanna Desmond, 31, their daughter Aaliyah, 10, and Brenda Desmond, 52, who was Lionel's mother.  RCMP said Lionel Desmond appared to have shot himself, and the 3 others died of apparent gunshot wounds.  Lionel Desmond served with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan and suffered from PTSD.   (CBC)

  

MORE:   Community shocked   4 bodies found   Struggling ex-soldier

PREVIOUS:   Murders, suicide

  

Identified  

  

CALGARY - Officers found Mark Maurice Mitchell, 45, seriously injured in a home in 00-block of Fonda Drive SE on Dec 25, 2016, after being called for reports of a disturbance.  Mitchell was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.  Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary, is charged with one count of manslaughter.   (CBC)  

 

PREVIOUS:   Charged     

  

Identified

  

LONDON, ON - Police were called to 135 Connaught Ave shortly before 10:30pm Dec 28 amid reports from neighbours of gunshots.  Emmanuel Awai, 26, was shot and killed in his apartment.   (Sun Media) 

  

PREVIOUS:   Man found dead   Shooting 

  

Charged

  

Timothee Fournier

  

PLAISANCE - Timothee Fournier, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Erik Dugas.  The 48-year-old man was found dead in a home at 265 Rue du Parc New Year's Eve around 2pm.  (Sun Media) 

  

MORE:   Murder

PREVIOUS:   Body found   Victim identified 

  

Officer found dead

  

RIMOUSKI - Alain Juneau, 56, was found dead on Jan 1.  He had been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon following a Montreal police investigation last year into complaints by Indigenous women in Val-d'Or and other communities in northern Quebec.  (CBC) 

  

Free salt

  

VANCOUVER - Police were called in Tuesday night when tempers became heated at Vancouver fire halls where free salt was being distributed to help citizens keep sidewalks safe during an unusually cold winter. (PostMedia)  

  

MORE:   Free frustrations

 

Identified

 

DELINE - Irene Tetso, 65, was found dead in a home in the community on Dec 23. Police immediately regarded the death as suspicious and ordered an autopsy.  Tuesday Jonathan Tetso, 31, made his first court appearance on a charge of second degree murder.  (CBC) 

 

New trial ordered

 

VANCOUVER - A new trial has been ordered for a BC man who launched an appeal after he was convicted of sex offences against two of his daughters.  In Feb 2014, a BC Supreme Court jury found Garnet William guilty of one count of incest, two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.  (Vancouver Sun)

 

Teen charged

 

SOUTHEND - A teenage girl has been charged with second-degree murder in the northern village of Southend, SK.  RCMP were called to a home in the community in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 after receiving a complaint of an injured 44-year-old woman.  The woman was taken to a health clinic and pronounced dead several hours later.  Police say the accused knew the victim.  (CBC) 

 

Arrest

 

Jonathan Ranger

 

THUNDER BAY - Police arrested an Ottawa man wanted in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Kim for drug and weapon offences on Monday.  Katrina Galloway, a woman in her 20s, and Nicholas Kim, 30, were both shot and taken to hospital by paramedics after a shooting in the Blossom Park neighbourhood in May.  Kim later died in hospital.  At the time police said Jonathan Ranger, 32, was wanted by police in connection to the incident.   (CBC)

 

MORE:   Suspect arrested

PREVIOUS:   Shooting   Identified  

 

Body found

 

SASKATOON - Police are investigating after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found on New Year's Day.  The woman was found dead on the 1500-block of 20 St W shortly after 10:30am on Sunday.   (CBC)

  

MORE:    Death ruled accidental  

 

Homicides 2016

 

Calgary homicide list

Edmonton homicides

Halifax homicides

Lower Mainland Murders 2016

Montreal homicides

Ottawa homicides

Toronto homicide list

Winnipeg homicides

Nameless 2016

 

Identified

 

WATSON LAKE - Alfred Thomas Chief, 31, was charged with first degree murder after Olson Wolftail, 87, was found dead inside a Watson Lake home, on Dec 23.   (CBC)  

 

Shootout with police

 

MONTREAL - A man allegedly fired on police early Saturday morning and was shot by them and sent to hospital in critical condition.  It happened around 3am at the corner of Du Bullion St and Rene-Levesque Blvd.  Officers at the scene were responding to a call about a bar fight.  They allegedly noticed the man was carrying a firearm and he ran off.  Officers chased him and they say he turned around and fired on them so they fired back.  (CBC)

 

MORE:   Confrontation with police 

 

Double suicide

 

CP

 

MISSISSAUGA - Police said Friday that a married couple's desire to kill themselves lay behind the house explosion that literally rocked a quiet Mississauga neighbourhood this summer.  Dozens of homes were damaged when, on June 28, a massive explosion destroyed a house at 4201 Hickory Drive. The house's owners, Robert Nadler and Diane Page, were found dead amongst the debris.   (Toronto Star) 

 

PREVIOUS:   2nd body found   Owners missing   Home leveled   House explosion   House explosion  

 

Arrest made

 

Edmonton Journal

 

EDMONTON - A man was arrested Friday morning after police found a stolen backhoe carrying an ATM.  Christopher Hoffele, 29, has been charged.  (Global)  

 

MORE:   Low-speed chase

 

Human remains found

 

VANCOUVER - Police in Delta, BC, are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off Nordel Way.  The major crimes section has been called in to process the scene and determine the circumstances around the death.   (CBC)

 

MORE:    Foul play not suspected

 

Body in burnt vehicle

 

PORT RENFREW - RCMP checking on a burned-out car on the Pacheedaht FN in Port Renfrew found a body inside.  The grisly discovery was made Tuesday morning.  'At this point it does look like foul play,' said RCMP.  (Sooke News Mirror)  

 

MORE:   Foul play suspected 

 

Attempted murder

 

VICTORIA - Police say they discovered there was a long history of domestic violence between the driver of one vehicle and one of the two people associated with the second vehicle.  Police said they believe Sebastien Normandin, 46, intentionally drove at the 2 people to harm them.  (CBC) 

 

Detective charged

 

James Fisher

 

VANCOUVER - A veteran Vancouver police detective, who in 2015 received a special citation for his work on a sexual exploitation investigation, has been charged with sexual exploitation.  Det Const James Fisher was arrested Wednesday and faces 3 counts of sexual exploitation, 1 count of sexual assault, 1 count of breach of trust and 1 count of attempt to obstruct justice.  (CBC)  

 

MORE:   Officer charged
 

POLICE LINE   DO NOT CROSS

POLICE LINE   DO NOT CROSS

Monday, January 09, 2017 11:00:59

© 2016 Prime Time Crime