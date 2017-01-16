   Prime Time Crime

|
NEW YORK - Border agents detained scores of unsuspecting travelers at airports as the US began a chaotic implantation of US President Donald Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of 7 nations from entering the country. By Saturday night, a federal judge in New York had issued an order temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump's travel ban took effect. But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out of the country in the coming weeks. (AP)
Global criticism
BAYDA GOVERNORATE - The US military says 1 service member has been killed and 3 others were wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting a local Al Qaeda branch, marking the first known combat death of a US soldier under President Donald Trump's new administration. (ABC)
Yemeni Civil War
Hackers hit police camera network
WASHINGTON - Hackers infected 70% of storage
devices that record data from DC police surveillance cameras 8 days
before President Trump's inauguration, forcing major citywide
reinstallation efforts.
City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record
between Jan 12 and Jan 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network
video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across
the city. (Washington Post)
MCLEAN - 3
people have been found dead inside a home in the
1300-block of Windy Hill Road were the result of a murder suicide.
The decedents have been identified as Shirley Zhou, 48, James Wenjie
Chen, 16, and Hong Chen, 52, of McLean. It is believed that Hong Chen
fatally shot his wife, Shirley Zhou, and son, James Chen.
(WUSA9)
BEIJING - Chinese are lighting incense sticks
and praying at temples to wish for an auspicious start to the Lunar
New Year.
Thousands visited Beijing's major temples on Saturday, the first
day of the Year of the
Rooster.
(AP)
MOSUL - Iraqi forces discovered a mustard chemical warfare agent in
eastern Mosul alongside a cache of Russian surface-to-surface missiles.
(AP)
'Shimmers' are the newest form of credit card
skimmers,
only smaller, more powerful and practically impossible to detect.
And they're popping up all over the place.
(CBC)
SEATTLE - More than 50 soccer players at the
same university have been diagnosed with
cancer -
allegedly linked to chemicals in their artificial turf field.
Artificial turf fields, made of synthetic fibers to mimic grass
and tire crumbs to mimic soil, are often used for traditionally played
outdoor sports. However, research has shown that the infill made from
recycled tires, also known as crumb rubber, contains a cocktail of toxic
chemicals - including carbon black, which has been proven to fuel tumor
growth. (Daily Mail)
MONTREAL - Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was found guilty of 8 of the 14 charges that were levelled against him. Judge Louise Provost of Quebec Court found Applebaum guilty of fraud against the government, breach of trust, conspiracy and corruption in municipal affairs. A stay of proceedings was ordered for 4 charges, and he was found not guilty on 2 others. (PostMedia)
Greed & Corruption Quebec
VANCOUVER - BC's Appeal Court ruled that a
lawsuit against Tahoe Resources Inc by Guatemalan men claiming they were
shot by the miner's private security guards can proceed.
The
decision, reverses a 2015 BC Supreme Court ruling.
The case is being closely watched by Canadian miners that operate
abroad because it could increase litigation risk.
(Reuters)
TORONTO - Ontario colleges have been ordered to come up with new salary proposals for their presidents and other executives, after some institutions proposed pay hikes of 50%. The memo from the Liberal government comes at the same time a report says Ontario's 24 public colleges face a cumulative debt of $1.9B over 10 years in an age of declining enrolment. (Sun Media)
Province rejects salary hikes
An international team of scientists claims
finally to have cracked one of the most common consumer conundrums: why
don't tomatoes taste like they used to?
After conducting exhaustive taste tests of 100 tomato varieties
and sequencing the genomes of nearly 400 varieties, researchers have
found the 13 volatile compounds that give a tomato its inherent flavour.
By comparing traditional tomatoes with their modern descendants,
the teams uncovered the properties that have been lost in the quest for
improved size, yields and resistance.
(Guardian UK)
Renee Sweeney Suspect
SUDBURY - The slaying of Renee Sweeney has
stymied police in Sudbury, Ont., since 1998, when she was repeatedly
stabbed behind the counter of the adults-only video store where she
worked. Evidence in the
case included multiple DNA samples, fingerprints and 3 witnesses, but
the killer has not been identified to this day.
Now, Sudbury police have turned to
DNA phenotyping
to solve the case.
(PostMedia)
TORONTO - Police say they are reviewing a video apparently showing an officer stunning someone with a Taser - and 2 cops telling the person filming they would seize his cellphone. As long as someone is not obstructing police from doing their job, witnesses have the right to photograph an officer doing their job in public. (Huffington Post)
MORE: Police are not adopting body cameras
VANCOUVER - The jury at a human-smuggling trial involving the arrival of nearly 500 Tamil migrants in BC has found 3 of the men accused of orchestrating the voyage not guilty, but failed to reach a verdict for a man the Crown alleged owned the ship. The Sun Sea docked in BC in August, 2010, carrying 492 people - 380 men, 63 women and 49 children. (Globe & Mail)
MV Sun Sea timeline
MV
Sun Sea incident
OTTAWA - The Supreme Court has upheld a BC election law that requires third-party sponsors of advertising to register with the chief electoral officer, even if they spend less than $500 on the advertising. (Globe & Mail)
VANCOUVER - Democracy Watch has lost its legal bid to have 2 rulings by BC's conflict of interest commissioner involving Premier Christy Clark set aside. The case stemmed from 2 decisions released last year by the province's conflict commissioner, Paul Fraser, who applied to have the case dismissed, arguing his rulings are protected by legislative privilege and are not subject to review by the courts. (CP)
P
Clark still defending cash-for-access
OTTAWA - A major report on the crisis in Canada's media industry is recommending changes to Canada's tax system and to the CBC's revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100M federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund. The Public Policy Forum is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report. (Globe & Mail)
Shattered Mirror
VANCOUVER -
City
Council will spend $2M of the $3.5M raised through a 0.5%
fentanyl-related property tax hike on a Vancouver Fire and Rescue
Services medic unit and a community policing centre in Strathcona, among
other things. (PostMedia)
LOS ANGELES - An aspiring Hollywood actor facing sexual assault allegations put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger while broadcasting on Facebook Live early Monday morning. Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, went on Facebook at around 5.30am and announced to his followers that he was going to end his life. (Daily Mail)
PREVIOUS:
Venant livestreams her death
Davis livestreamed suicide
STOCKHOLM - 3 men have been remanded in custody in connection with the
alleged rape of a woman in her thirties in an Uppsala apartment,
reportedly live streamed on Facebook. 2
Afghan men are in custody on suspicion of rape.
The third man, a Swedish citizen aged 24, was detained on
suspicion of failing to reveal rape.
(Local)
Revelations of tax-evasion and money-laundering networks on a global scale in the Panama Papers helped make the world appear more corrupt last year, according to watchdog Transparency Internationa. There were more falling scores than rising ones on its 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index. A lower score means a country is seen as more corrupt. (Independent UK)
OTTAWA - Far from the palm-fringed beaches of the usual offshore tax havens, Canada has quietly become a go-to destination for international tax cheats eager to exploit the country's twin benefits of a sterling reputation and rules that allow private companies to keep their ownership secret. While Canada prides itself on being a law-abiding country with a rigorous regulatory regime, several factors are making the country ripe for the kinds of machinations normally found in offshore tax havens. (CBC)
MORE:
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
MONTREAL - An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal was sentenced to a 4-year prison term. Jacques Corriveau, who was previously described as the ''central figure' in the scandal, will also have 10 years to pay a fine of $1.4M. (CBC)
VICTORIA - It took less than an hour for Bev
Sellars, a lawyer and former chief of the Xat'sull First Nation at Soda
Creek, to file an application with the province to become a free miner
and then to use the ministry's online registry to stake her claim for
the right to explore a chunk of land that includes Minister of Energy
and Mines Bill Bennett's Cranbrook home.
Under BC law, a placer claim gives the holder exclusive rights to
search the claim area for 'ore of metal and every natural substance that
can be mined and that is either loose, or found in fragmentary or broken
rock that is not talus rock and occurs in loose earth, gravel and sand.'
It cost her a total of $129.89
to register her claim. (Globe
& Mail)
Google bad ads and scammers in 2016
A free and open web is a vital resource for people and businesses around the world. And ads play a key role in ensuring you have access to accurate, quality information online. But bad ads can ruin the online experience for everyone. They promote illegal products and unrealistic offers. They can trick people into sharing personal information and infect devices with harmful software. In 2016, we took down 1.7B ads that violated our advertising policies, more than double the amount of bad ads we took down in 2015. (Google)
MOGADISHU - Somali rescue workers say at least 20 people were killed and more than 50 injured Wednesday in an attack by militants on a Mogadishu hotel. A massive truck bomb was detonated outside the Dayah Hotel just before 9am. Gunmen then stormed the damaged building, shooting at guests and exchanging gunfire with security forces. (VOA)
KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait hanged 7 prisoners in a
mass execution on Wednesday, including a royal family member and a woman
convicted of killing 58 women and children when she set fire to a
wedding tent. hose executed
included a Bangladeshi, a Filipina, an Ethiopian, 2 Kuwaitis and 2
Egyptians. All had been
convicted of murder except the Bangladeshi man, who was convicted of
rape, kidnapping and theft.
(AP)
CALABRIA - Italian anti-mafia police said they busted an international drug ring and arrested 54 people with ties to notorious mafia group 'Ndrangheta attempting to smuggle cocaine with a street value of $1.7B into Europe. The group was allegedly conspiring to import about 8 metric tons, or 17,637 pounds, of cocaine from Colombia into Europe via seaports and airports in Calabria. The drug haul was intercepted at a plantation in Colombia, near the Caribbean port of Turbo. (Business Insider)
LONDON - Parliament must vote on whether the government can start the Brexit process, the Supreme Court has ruled. The judgement means Theresa May cannot begin talks with the EU until MPs and peers give their backing - although this is expected to happen in time for the government's 31 March deadline. But the court ruled the Scottish Parliament and Welsh and Northern Ireland assemblies did not need a say. (BBC)
JUDGMENT: 2017 UKSC 5
OTTAWA - Canada's organized crime groups and gangs are much less likely to produce and traffic marijuana than they are other illicit drugs according to a new federal study. The new report from Statistics Canada analyzed all drug-related violations over a 2-year period in Victoria, Vancouver, Regina and Waterloo. (Globe & Mail)
OTTAWA - National-security agencies counselled
Ottawa against allowing a Chinese firm to take over a Montreal high-tech
company, warning it would undermine a technological edge that Western
militaries have over China.
The acquisition of
ITF Technologies of Montreal by Hong Kong-based
O-Net
Communications is the focus of a growing controversy after Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's government reversed a Harper cabinet order
that sought to unwind this foreign purchase.
(Globe & Mail)
OTTAWA - The RCMP have made changes to how they
investigate missing persons cases, months before a long-awaited inquiry
into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls gets underway.
As part of the updated policy, RCMP members must develop an
investigative strategy for a missing persons case, which includes the
completion of a missing person intake and risk assessment form that
requires a supervisor's review and approval.
RCMP members are also required to work with families to develop a
schedule for providing updates about the investigation. Such schedules
have routinely been made in the past, but under the new policy it
becomes mandatory. (CBC)
VANCOUVER - A Law Society of BC disciplinary
hearing has put under scrutiny the legal regulator's ability to police
money-laundering, scams and illicit foreign investment involving
lawyers. In the face of an
overheated real estate market and public concerns about foreign capital
last year, the society cited West Vancouver lawyer Donald Gurney for
professional misconduct over his involvement in four questionable,
three-year-old transactions.
It alleged he ignored numerous badges of suspicion and misused
his trust account by allowing $25,845,489.87 of offshore cash to float
through it between May and Nov 2013.
With the veneer of legitimacy the lawyer provided, that money was
beyond the usual purview of the authorities.
(Vancouver Sun)
VANCOUVER - Mounties arrived at Richmond
General Hospital just before midnight on Friday after an unresponsive
man with severe stab wounds was found in the parking lot.
Police determined the 22-year-old Surrey man was suffering from
'injuries consistent with foul play.' IHIT has taken over the
case, which is believed to be targeted.
(CTV)
KAMLOOPS - 2 men who attacked a Mountie during
a traffic stop and left him unconscious on the side of a rural road
won't be going to jail.
Despite calling Leon Leclerc and Jerry Lamar 'cowardly bullies flexing
their muscles as back-alley thugs,' a BC Supreme Court judge placed both
men on house arrest on Friday.
(Kamloops This Week)
VANCOUVER - Police were called to the Savoy Pub and Hotel on East Hastings St around 10:30pm Friday, on a report that shots had been fired. When police arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officers were seen taking one man into custody from inside the hotel after emergency response team members searched the building. (CBC)
VANCOUVER - Hershan 'Shawn' Bains, 36, of Maple Ridge was shot dead in a targeted shooting on Thursday night in Surrey. Just after 8pm on Jan 26, RCMP were requested to check the well-being of a male found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 7400-block of Sinclair Crescent. When police arrived, the unresponsive male was located dead from injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds. (Voice Online)
SADDLE LAKE - Police are investigating after finding Chavez Boysis, 26, dead in a home in Saddle Lake around 3am on Thursday. A vehicle drove in the driveway of a home, suspects got out and fired shots at the house. Boysis was standing by the window in the home when one of the rounds hit him. (Sun Media)
VANCOUVER - Mounties are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident that took the life of a 51-year-old pedestrian in the 800-block of Austin Ave Coquitlam Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly before 8pm and police said it was unclear whether the person in the vehicle was aware of what had happened. (Tricity News)
TORONTO - A fight at Toronto South Detention Centre has left one prisoner dead and another charged with murder. Police were called around 6:30pm Thursday after a 'physical altercation' broke out between 2 inmates. Victor Ogundipe, 41, was seriously injured and taken to hospital, where he died a short time later. Jalani Hibbert, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
Suren Sivananthan
MILTON KEYNES - Police discovered the body of Canadian Suren Sivananthan, 32, on Saturday Jan 21. Prashanth Thevarasa, 23, Gnanachandran Balachandran, Kiroraj Yogarajah, and a 17 year-old from Croydon who has not been named, have been charged. (Trinity Mirror South)
LAKESHORE
- A judge has found Andrew Williams guilty of dangerous driving and not
guilty of criminal negligence.
Williams is the Lakeshore father who was driving a minivan when
he collided with a train, killing 2 of his daughters.
Sisters Wynter Williams, 6, and Brooklyn, 3, were killed in the
crash on the morning of June 10, 2012. The collision happened at a
crossing on Strong Road just north of County Road 42, outside the town
of Lakeshore. (CBC)
MISSISSAUGA - The witness to the apparent
abduction of 15-year-old
Alyssa Langille from Mississauga last week, which sparked an Amber
Alert, has been charged after police claim the event never happened.
Uzma Khan, 32, has been charged with one count of public
mischief. (Toronto Star)
EDMONTON - A Camrose man is ticked about his
ticket - a $465 traffic violation issued by Edmonton police - for having
a cracked driver's licence.
To put the fine in perspective, someone caught looking at their
cellphone while driving could expect a distracted driving ticket for
$287. (CBC)
Jesse James Perry-Belliveau
MONCTON - Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Perry, 47, and a warrant issued. The charges come after police were called to a parking lot on Elmwood Drive Tuesday afternoon to a complaint of a fight. When officers arrived they found a man in a car on Stone Ave with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Kimberly Cormier, 45, has also been charged with second-degree murder. She was arrested Wednesday. (Global)
PRINCE GEORGE - 3 people have been arrested following Wednesday's double homicide. Aaron Ryan Moore and Joshua Steven West both remain in custody, charged with 2 counts of murder. A third suspect was arrested after an RCMP emergency response team converged on a home in the Caledonia Mobile Home Park on North Nechako Road Thursday. (Prince George Citizen)
MONTREAL - Police have charged a 42-year-old woman in connection with the death of her newborn baby in July 2016. Eugenia Tofan was charged with second-degree murder. (CBC)
VANCOUVER - Jan 16 RCMP were called about a
possible homicide on
Viking Way. They arrive to find Richmond resident Martin
Shen, 43, dead inside his office. A suspect was located and arrested.
Now charged with second-degree murder is De Kai Liang, 55. Police
believe a personal dispute led to the slaying. Neither the victim nor
the suspect were known to police.
(Vancouver Sun)
GATINEAU - Jean-Francois Dupuis, 21, accused of killing Therese Gauvreau, 83, has been found fit to stand trial, but has been sent for more psychiatric evaluation. Dupuis was arrested outside Gauvreau's Boulevard de la Cite-des-Jeunes home on Jan 18 and charged with second-degree murder. (CBC)
SAGUENAY - Yves Martin, 37, who killed a family
of 3 has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Martin's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit when his
pickup truck collided with the vehicle carrying Mathieu Perron, his
pregnant wife Vanessa Viger and their 4-year-old son in Chicoutimi, QC,
in Aug 2015. (CBC)
GATINEAU - Jacques Lesage, a 79-year-old
Val-des-Monts, QC, man convicted of sexually abusing 2 of his daughters
for years and fathering 3 children with one of them has been sentenced
to 15 years in prison by a Gatineau judge.
(CBC)
Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw
EDMONTON - An Edmonton soccer coach has
been charged for allegedly trying to arrange to have sex with an
11-year-old girl.
Wesley Leeuw, 43, was arrested by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation
unit. (CBC)
MONTREAL - MNA Pierre Paradis, who was kicked out of the Liberal caucus yesterday, is being investigated by police after allegedly making an 'inappropriate gesture,' possibly of a sexual nature. The complaint was filed by a woman who used to work for him. (CBC)
TORONTO - A police task force released its
long-awaited final report Thursday, describing it as an 'action plan' to
bring about 'comprehensive and long-lasting change,' while reducing
costs and rebuilding dwindling public trust in the Toronto Police
Service and its 8,000 members.
Some recommendations are being met with strong resistance from
Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack.
(Toronto Star)
Cotie Weekley
OSHAWA - Police say Cotie Weekley, 31, a woman who was found dead in a Simcoe St N home this week died of stab wounds. Police also say a 31-year-old man found at the scene is in hospital with injuries that were self-inflicted. (Global)
MONTREAL - The gruesome discovery of human skeletal remains in the ceiling of a Westmount basement last week by a contractor has so far involved police, the coroner and Quebec's crime lab. But the bones have been there for at least 5 decades and possibly as many as 8 and it's not clear how much will ultimately come to light. (Montreal Gazette)
VANCOUVER - Police agencies across the Lower
Mainland are sharing intelligence after a rash of suspected gang and
drug-related shootings and murders in January.
(Vancouver Sun)
Fabio Sementilli
LOS ANGELES - Police on Tuesday were investigating the killing of internationally known Toronto hairdresser and beauty company executive Fabio Sementilli, who was found beaten and stabbed at a Los Angeles home. (AP)
VANCOUVER - RCMP say they were called to the 12900-block of 96 Ave.in Surrey just before 9:15pm after they received several reports of gunshots. At the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed into the sign of the McDonald's there. Karanpartap Waraich, 22, had been shot several times and died at the scene. (Surrey Now)
Itgel Baatarsuren
CALGARY - Police have released the identity of a Calgary man dropped off at a downtown health centre on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim, Itgel Baatarsuren, 22, was left at the Sheldon Chumir Health Centre by someone in a white Pontiac G5 at around 9pm. He was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre where he later died. Police believe the shooting happened in a parking lot in the 900-block of 36 St NE between 8pm and 9pm. (Global)
EDMONTON - Travis Vader has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Alberta seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, who disappeared in 2010. Vader will be eligible to apply for parole in 7 years. Vader, 44, was convicted last year of 2 counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the couple who lived in St Albert. The case unfolded over more than 6 years, dating back to July 3, 2010, the last day the McCanns were last seen alive. Their bodies have never been found. (CBC)
WINNIPEG - In Oct 2006, the girl went to police
about the assaults, which she said started in March 1996, when she was 6
years old, and continued until March 2003, when she was 12.
The accused was the former common-law partner of the girl's mom.
A police detective was assigned to investigate and in Feb 2007 he
pursued an arrest warrant for the man.
But due to mismanagement of the file, which got lost and
forgotten in the computer system, it wasn't found again until June 2013.
The arrest warrant was written up and entered into the Canadian
Police Information Centre database.
That's where it got lost again.
The man was only notified of the warrant after RCMP found it on
the database on March 10, 2015. (CBC)
Les Kaminski
CALGARY - A majority of the members of
Calgary's police union have voted in favour of allowing its president to
continue to lead them while he faces charges of assault with a weapon
and perjury. The charges
against Les Kaminski stem from an arrest in 2008 involving a man who was
later acquitted, in part because a judge did not believe Kaminski and
another officer were credible or reliable witnesses.
The Police Association says 1,573 members voted and a majority
supported Kaminski remaining as president.
(CBC)
EDMONTON - Investigators believe that 5 armed
robberies which occurred over the past 30 days in various towns across
central Alberta were committed by the same men.
(CBC)
REGINA - A law to crack down on trespassers in
Regina stores has resulted in 651 people being banned since 2015, a
report says. The act allows
businesses to hand out official ban notifications to those they consider
repeat offenders. If the
ban doesn't work, police can step in, charge people under the act and
give them tickets. Since
Feb 2015, there have been more than 600 people banned, but in only a
minority of cases - 84 - have they violated the ban and been ticketed.
Almost 92% of the ban orders went to alleged shoplifters in 'big
box' stores and other retail locations.
(CBC)
Dylan Gill
TORONTO - Police say Dylan Gill, 24, died after
an early morning shooting Monday near Islington Ave and Finch Ave W that
left a white sedan riddled with bullets.
Police said the man was shot in the head on Monday around 1am
while he was a passenger in a car. He was rushed to Hospital, where he
died of his injuries.
(CBC)
EDMONTON - A suspicious death police began
investigating on Saturday is now considered a homicide.
An autopsy completed on Monday shows Ian Janvier, 28, died of
gunshot wounds. Police
found the injured man in the area of a
84 St and 110 Ave NW apartment building around 6:45am Saturday. He
was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
(CBC)
MCDOUGALL
- According to Parry Sound courthouse documents Vikram Dhindsa, 34, of
Mississauga, was
charged by the West Parry Sound OPP
with 'disposing of a body in a wooded area.' On
Jan 15 the OPP was called to a snowmobile trail off Nobel Road where human
remains were found. The charge against him was withdrawn on
Jan 18 after his death, according to the court document.
(Parry Sound North Star)
WINNIPEG - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with last month's killing of Clarence Ignace. Tyron Custer Harper, 23, had been wanted in connection with the Dec 20 killing of Clarence Ignace, 25, on Kennedy St. Harper was located and arrested based on a tip from the public. He's been charged with second-degree murder. (Sun Media)
WHITESTONE - On Jan 16, at 7:24pm, OPP responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 124 in Whitestone Township and commenced an investigation. As a result, Thomas Hennig, 22, McKellar Township, was arrested. He is now charged with one count of Criminal Negligence Causing Death. Killed in the crash was David Robb, 56, of Ahmic Harbour. (Parry Sound North Star)
